Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by Nnamdisblog(m): 10:23am
Wife of Acting President, Dolapo hugs husband, Prof Yemi Osinbajo as he celebrates his 60th birthday.

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/dolapo-osinbajo-hugs-husband-yemi-osinbajo-as-he-celebrates-60th-birthday.html

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:24am
GOD BLESS OUR PRESIDENT grin

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by thorpido(m): 10:25am
I go love o.Nice one.

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by sarrki(m): 10:26am
Congratulations to our amiable servant pyo

God bless you sire

More fruitful years ahead

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by Elisean(m): 10:29am
I wish him well
Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by LordIsaac(m): 10:29am
Marry a focused, hardworking and disciplined man. Marry a modest, light cosmestics wearing woman. Your home will go places!

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by momentarylapse: 10:33am
CROWNWEALTH019:
GOD BLESS OUR PRESIDENT grin



What of the sugar mummy! No prayers for her? angry
Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by Jabioro: 10:33am
Congrats sir..

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by peteregwu(m): 10:34am
This is who I can badly call my president. Chei! See love. Thank God for them, no be that lying man called himself buhari

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by ephi123(f): 10:42am
Very simple elegant woman.

Sarrki, I can see you are on duty today tongue

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by Eledan: 10:46am
There is GOD-GRACE on this couple.

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by doctimonyeka(m): 10:49am
Lovebirds indeed....


God give us christian homes....

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by PetrePan(m): 11:56am
Ooohh!..is this suppose to be a topic?..wife hug husband and you don create topic out of it..op,we need to talk.

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by satowind: 12:24pm
Who cares let them fix Nigeria

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by SamuelAnyawu(m): 12:24pm
Humble Family

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by Negotiate: 12:24pm
lovely

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by nickxtra(m): 12:24pm
That man on black cap finish the whole laf
Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by Omoakinsuyi(m): 12:25pm
happy birthday Baba Kekere...llnp
Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by SamuelAnyawu(m): 12:25pm
PetrePan:
Ooohh!..is this suppose to be a topic?..wife hug husband and you don create topic out of it..op,we need to talk.


He's the President of Nigeria

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by BestHyper(m): 12:26pm
Definition of Deep Hug smiley

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by soath(m): 12:26pm
PetrePan:
Ooohh!..is this suppose to be a topic?..wife hug husband and you don create topic out of it..op,we need to talk.
Flog am well grin
Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by Pavore9: 12:27pm
Cool couple.

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by chiedu7: 12:28pm
Unlike GMB and his ODAR ROOM

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by Benjom(m): 12:29pm
Blessed family

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by divicoded: 12:29pm
PetrePan:
Ooohh!..is this suppose to be a topic?..wife hug husband and you don create topic out of it..op,we need to talk.

You will know failures by their expressions!

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by rozayx5(m): 12:30pm
LordIsaac:
Marry a focused, hardworking and disciplined man. Marry a modest, light cosmestics wearing woman. Your home will go places!

sad women with these qualities are rare these days


embarassed embarassed

searching...

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by IamPatriotic(m): 12:30pm
Everything around Osinbajo now is news....

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by Opakan2: 12:34pm
Happy Birthday your Excellency..

Long life, sound health and prosperity

God bless you

God bless PMB

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by maxithonnie(m): 12:35pm
Let me see what the Afonjas will say!

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by oluxy(m): 12:35pm
My Presidor!!

Happy birthday sir. LLNP

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday by AntiWailer: 12:36pm
Good wife.

