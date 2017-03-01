Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos (6325 Views)

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-how-oau-students-celebrated-their.html Here are interesting photos showing how students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) celebrated their costume day. Ranging from dressing as security operatives to armed robbers, the students ensured they entertained others with their costumes. See pictures below; 1 Like

Ok o

The only university with real aluta spirit and ogbonge aro (madness). They are simply unique 16 Likes 1 Share

I dey come make I look again 1 Like

Nigeria the humour land

The last pic, look at that fair guy with bald head. 5 Likes

Nice.

hahaha,see those guys wey dey use bucket take brush teeth lol. I wonder what I would have worn if I had been there....probably a polo and short knickers. I have the worst fashion sense.

nice pic

Great Ife! Awon aroGreat Ife!

Hmm, also include other professions

an mi re oyåää This is gud but if it is me i would have dress like buhari

Vaseline crew,,where ya @...fr d lady in black?? ,,where ya @...fr d lady in black??

No SPARTACUS style....? 1 Like

nice

Aroism will never die.

I Love and Miss OAU 1 Like

Nice...sha wats d point

Lmao... Nice one... Make army come beat them up ooo, they are putting on their uniform... Mtchew 1 Like

Why would someone represent police? With all the curses rain on them daily.



Is the slim girl in black representing porn stars?

U na weh done....if u na get mind make u na comot frm skul gate,I pity dose wit soldier uniform

This was how Woli Arole started in Awo back then. Till today, his 'craze' hasn't been cured.

Abegi.

Dem go dey form social media.

Go check they result.

Na always D or E

Dullards...Empty dullards

The Policewoman knee though, that's how you know a typical Owambe Afonja, they bleach anything bleachable till it looks like bolie 1 Share

Dress like ooni of Ife, he would give you appointment

Of the greatest gbagba 1 Like

this is quite nice

nothing as such here in usmanu danfodiyo university sokoto 1 Like