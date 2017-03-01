₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 12:21pm
Here are interesting photos showing how students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) celebrated their costume day. Ranging from dressing as security operatives to armed robbers, the students ensured they entertained others with their costumes. See pictures below;
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-how-oau-students-celebrated-their.html
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 12:23pm
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by emperorAY(m): 12:23pm
Ok o
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by Omoakinsuyi(m): 1:17pm
The only university with real aluta spirit and ogbonge aro (madness). They are simply unique
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by arsenic33(m): 1:18pm
I dey come make I look again
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by expee06(m): 1:18pm
Nigeria the humour land
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by professorfal: 1:18pm
The last pic, look at that fair guy with bald head.
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by wanayoo: 1:19pm
Nice.
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by dessz(m): 1:19pm
hahaha,see those guys wey dey use bucket take brush teeth lol. I wonder what I would have worn if I had been there....probably a polo and short knickers. I have the worst fashion sense.
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by bannykel: 1:19pm
nice pic
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by coolesmile: 1:19pm
Awon aro Great Ife!
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by Pumpido75(m): 1:20pm
Hmm, also include other professions
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by froshsteve(m): 1:20pm
an mi re oyåää This is gud but if it is me i would have dress like buhari
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by ItzWonderz(m): 1:20pm
Vaseline crew,,where ya @...fr d lady in black??
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by addikt(m): 1:20pm
No SPARTACUS style....?
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by Purpletee: 1:20pm
nice
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by veacea: 1:20pm
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by aspabay(m): 1:21pm
Aroism will never die.
I Love and Miss OAU
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by sandrahnaub(f): 1:21pm
Nice...sha wats d point
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by Costello559(m): 1:22pm
Lmao... Nice one... Make army come beat them up ooo, they are putting on their uniform... Mtchew
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by lonelydora(m): 1:23pm
Why would someone represent police? With all the curses rain on them daily.
Is the slim girl in black representing porn stars?
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by Haychay(m): 1:24pm
U na weh done....if u na get mind make u na comot frm skul gate,I pity dose wit soldier uniform
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by Hotfreeze: 1:24pm
This was how Woli Arole started in Awo back then. Till today, his 'craze' hasn't been cured.
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by 2shur: 1:25pm
Abegi.
Dem go dey form social media.
Go check they result.
Na always D or E
Dullards...Empty dullards
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by DollarAngel(m): 1:26pm
The Policewoman knee though, that's how you know a typical Owambe Afonja, they bleach anything bleachable till it looks like bolie
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by davodguy: 1:26pm
Dress like ooni of Ife, he would give you appointment
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by nairalandfreak: 1:27pm
Of the greatest gbagba
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by Bishop1monte(m): 1:29pm
this is quite nice
nothing as such here in usmanu danfodiyo university sokoto
|Re: OAU Students Celebrate Their Costume Day In Style. Photos by Bhol28: 1:30pm
This should be in front of Amphi Theater,I remember those days.Aluta against all oppression,Greatest Ife,I love u.
