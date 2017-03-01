Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport (20213 Views)

Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks / Abuja Airport Closure: Calibration Helicopter To Be Used In Kaduna Airport (Pic) / Flight That Took Off In 2017 And Landed In 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Meanwhile, a high powered Federal Government delegation led Hadi Sirika and Gambo Hamzat Garba by also received the first local flight; Azman Air in Kaduna Airport



Source; The first international aircraft has landed in Kaduna International Airport ahead of the airport's first international flight today. A ceremonial canon was used by the Airport fire fighters to welcome the plane. According to the Kaduna state government, Captain Alene who flew the first Boeing787 bird into Kaduna International Airport confirmed that the Airport Landing System is in an excellent shape.Meanwhile, a high powered Federal Government delegation led Hadi Sirika and Gambo Hamzat Garba by also received the first local flight; Azman Air in Kaduna AirportSource; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/the-moment-first-international-aircraft.html 1 Like 1 Share

good 3 Likes 1 Share

Funny people, funny government and funny functions.. Oyibo go dey laugh at our ways of doing things.... 47 Likes 1 Share

Kaduna People Be Like . . . .



Mama, We Made It! 2 Likes

Hope FG has cleared fulani herdsmen from the state? 1 Like 1 Share

So? From which country did it fly in from, Naija is a serious Joke. 14 Likes

Nice. No time to give relevance to haters of development now. If u don't use the plane to travel am sure u use the car and as such, we that ply that Kaduna road will be glad that at least because of this Airport relocation that road is now better and safer to drive on. 1 Like

Ethiopia, Kenya and South africa have functioning world class national airlines. wetin the so called Giant (ant) get 11 Likes

front page with 1 comment.... nice

All these energy put in this mantra airport would have constructed a standard alternative runway in Abuja airport. I haven't heard of any other place where a whole Capital airport is shutdown to rebuild runway! For 6 weeks! 20 Likes

Lol. So all these ppl came to welcome the aircraft? 6 Likes 1 Share

r

Ok

F. T . C ;DF. T . CF. T . C

Na en dey won do party on top

Lovely. We progressing.. 2 Likes 3 Shares

That is good i love it. Others will follow. 1 Like

Beautiful bird. 787

Next will be Afghanistan airline followed by Djibouti airways 5 Likes

Should this really be a news? 4 Likes

You guys should keep creating awareness





And this is news



See the crowd that welcomed them ....I'm very sure the passengers would be wondering "wat kinda country is dis"





Shame shame shame shame

Mile we should have covered many years back Oma se oooAnd this is newsSee the crowd that welcomed them ....I'm very sure the passengers would be wondering "wat kinda country is dis"Shame shame shame shameMile we should have covered many years back 2 Likes

Lol. From today henceforth 3things will happen

1. This laudable feat will be added to history syllabus and taught in schools

2. Politicians will use it as a major bragging right for campaigns

3. Nigeria will move from 4th to 1st unserious & comedic country for governance in the world 6 Likes

Hurrayyy!!!

I DOUBT IF BA OR DELTA WILL TAKE SUCH RISK. 1 Like

Jabioro:

Funny people, funny government and funny functions.. Oyibo go dey laugh at our ways of doing things.... and so must you talk against and so must you talk against 3 Likes 1 Share

I know say e go be Ethiopian Airline! 5 Likes 1 Share