₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,314 members, 3,406,466 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 02:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport (20213 Views)
Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks / Abuja Airport Closure: Calibration Helicopter To Be Used In Kaduna Airport (Pic) / Flight That Took Off In 2017 And Landed In 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by ChangeIsCostant: 12:40pm
The first international aircraft has landed in Kaduna International Airport ahead of the airport's first international flight today. A ceremonial canon was used by the Airport fire fighters to welcome the plane. According to the Kaduna state government, Captain Alene who flew the first Boeing787 bird into Kaduna International Airport confirmed that the Airport Landing System is in an excellent shape.
Meanwhile, a high powered Federal Government delegation led Hadi Sirika and Gambo Hamzat Garba by also received the first local flight; Azman Air in Kaduna Airport
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/the-moment-first-international-aircraft.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by ChangeIsCostant: 12:41pm
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by ChangeIsCostant: 12:45pm
good
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by Jabioro: 12:45pm
Funny people, funny government and funny functions.. Oyibo go dey laugh at our ways of doing things....
47 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by GreenMavro: 12:45pm
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by UNIZIK1stSon: 12:45pm
Kaduna People Be Like . . . .
Mama, We Made It!
2 Likes
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by Omoakinsuyi(m): 12:45pm
Hope FG has cleared fulani herdsmen from the state?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by jonnpedro: 12:45pm
So? From which country did it fly in from, Naija is a serious Joke.
14 Likes
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by isbish(m): 12:46pm
Nice. No time to give relevance to haters of development now. If u don't use the plane to travel am sure u use the car and as such, we that ply that Kaduna road will be glad that at least because of this Airport relocation that road is now better and safer to drive on.
1 Like
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by ednut1(m): 12:46pm
Ethiopia, Kenya and South africa have functioning world class national airlines. wetin the so called Giant (ant) get
11 Likes
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by 00Ademi(m): 12:46pm
front page with 1 comment.... nice
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by tociano009(m): 12:46pm
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by flyca: 12:46pm
All these energy put in this mantra airport would have constructed a standard alternative runway in Abuja airport. I haven't heard of any other place where a whole Capital airport is shutdown to rebuild runway! For 6 weeks!
20 Likes
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by eightsin(m): 12:46pm
Lol. So all these ppl came to welcome the aircraft?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by Mediator97(m): 12:46pm
r
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by money121(m): 12:46pm
Ok
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by mcmurphy132: 12:46pm
;DF. T . C F. T . C
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by kings09(m): 12:47pm
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by folarinmiles(m): 12:47pm
Na en dey won do party on top
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by registration(m): 12:47pm
Lovely. We progressing..
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by kaykay1980: 12:47pm
That is good i love it. Others will follow.
1 Like
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by tdayof(m): 12:47pm
Beautiful bird. 787
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by PapaBaby: 12:47pm
Next will be Afghanistan airline followed by Djibouti airways
5 Likes
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by Mediator97(m): 12:47pm
Should this really be a news?
4 Likes
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:47pm
You guys should keep creating awareness
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by Sempumping(f): 12:47pm
Oma se ooo
And this is news
See the crowd that welcomed them ....I'm very sure the passengers would be wondering "wat kinda country is dis"
Shame shame shame shame
Mile we should have covered many years back
2 Likes
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by darocha1(m): 12:47pm
Lol. From today henceforth 3things will happen
1. This laudable feat will be added to history syllabus and taught in schools
2. Politicians will use it as a major bragging right for campaigns
3. Nigeria will move from 4th to 1st unserious & comedic country for governance in the world
6 Likes
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by Benjom(m): 12:48pm
Hurrayyy!!!
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by madridguy(m): 12:48pm
I DOUBT IF BA OR DELTA WILL TAKE SUCH RISK.
1 Like
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by horlanrewaju11: 12:48pm
Jabioro:and so must you talk against
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by Pavore9: 12:48pm
I know say e go be Ethiopian Airline!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See The Moment The First International Aircraft Landed In Kaduna Airport by 2dream(m): 12:48pm
Would this stop fulani from killing of christian in north?
4 Likes
Why Are Nigerians So Desperate About Travelling Abroad? / Share Your Most Tedious Journey Ever / Common Mistakes Foreign Students Make In Uk
Viewing this topic: BishopEmmanuel(m), ollaxworld, dammyspencer, drthiery(m), ireneblush(f), tjcoded, groovie(m), chukelvin(m), championeh(m), Ayoolu(m), peterg3, tumababa(m), mak81, Misbliss1, ardeysholah, Temihamzee85, Dcomrade(m), iyobs7(m), jeylord20(m), unite4real, ekojoe(m), sayhi2bammy(m), abiodun175(m), stphil, demolaxl(m), hollaytan, walezqo(m), savage76(m), sigmapompe(m), DavOnyi(m), peacockremi(m), aieromon(m), mjuzikid(m), kiltoko1(m), princekalani, abba1992, fomatt(f), samoski3(f), ironheart(m), Mrteju(m), 2babakizzy, Yakzo(m), cmon(m), ManTiger(m), Dontbeused, enthusiastica(m), elpiro, moyoz(m), lative(m), Gbade60, phinedhe(f), bodejohn(m), yusfaith78(m), isbish(m), shegzydave(m), Nestoville(m), Harvest09(m), greatdave(m), muhyeenisce(m), Yinkxx01, leroy137(m), ngoziigwe(f), psalmsonovic(m), Onyi42(m), frankgreat(m), webcalculator, RexEmmyGee, moneyok(m), OlaSalo(m), maigida511(m), gbadaniyi(m), mymzo48, ezyk, stanwheellz, yurmeeh(m), ITbomb(m), muntakamo(m), chuks34(m), EMERALDGIL(f), austey10(m), Jchi9876 and 203 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15