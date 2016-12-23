₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by 247NaijaNews: 1:26pm
SOURCE: https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/03/08/top-20-greatest-famous-political-nigerian-heroes-and-heroines/
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by arsenic33(m): 1:27pm
Make I go read am again
3rd FTC...
Dedicated to all National Heroe and Heroin Including their family
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by pussyponder: 1:43pm
***Things that confuses me I've never seen a mad Hausa man before... Abi Dem no dey mad?
6 Likes
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by 247NaijaNews: 1:45pm
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by Chikelue2000(m): 1:46pm
I still don't know y Nnamdi Azikiwe is not celebrated despite bin d figure head in d one Nigeria dream.
OP and where is dat ist female pilot?
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by saintikechi(m): 1:58pm
I didn't see buhari's name on the list. what happened?
1 Like
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by 247NaijaNews: 2:00pm
saintikechi:
lol
4 Likes
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by brunofarad(m): 2:48pm
Wow
Another man that will make his mark in the annals of the NIGERIAN HISTORY is OSIBANJO
HE seems to be the man that will salvage this nemesis of a Nation .
Fingers, crossed
1 Like
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by themonk: 2:49pm
its time for the youths to take over
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by anthay1983: 2:50pm
OHHHHH MISSED FIRST TO COMMENT AGAIN
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by babyfaceafrica: 2:50pm
So dangote is a political hero?..
9 Likes
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by SIRKAY98(m): 2:51pm
J
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by dhope001(m): 2:51pm
Chi dora
1 Like
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by professorfal: 2:51pm
no jona? lwkm hahaha
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by richidinho(m): 2:51pm
U are mad, where is Attahiru Jega?
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by niquez94(m): 2:51pm
Hmmm...educative
Nice one OP
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by Lordave: 2:52pm
Johnson Thomas Umunnakwe Aguiyi Ironsi and Murtala Mohammed shouldn't be on that list.
My opinion.
I don't even know what Dangote is doing there.
6 Likes
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by VickyRotex(f): 2:52pm
Happy International Womens Day!
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by koma1(m): 2:52pm
Where is sardauna Sir Ahmadu Bello
5 Likes
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by NNVanguard(m): 2:53pm
Still unfortunate that the youths is yet to have a place in national leadership. The same men we have known from birth is still in power piloting our fairs.
1 Like
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by mallamsk: 2:53pm
beware of dis guy. he has scammed a lot of people
2 Likes
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by Suprnov3r(m): 2:53pm
Rubbish list
The only credible people there are
1. Dora Akumyili for her work in nafdac
2. Okonjo Iweala for debt relief
And one more not in the list
3.Dr. ADADAEVOH FOR IDENTIFYING EBOLA patient zero
The rest of the names there are mainly thieves and cabals who are the reasons why Nigeria is a failed state in drowning in a recession
4 Likes
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by Baroba(m): 2:54pm
Chuba Okadigbo ahead of Akanu Ibiam, Where is MCK Ajuluchukwu, Herbert Macaulay?....
1 Like
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by Christane(m): 2:54pm
.
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by IamOpemipo(m): 2:54pm
saintikechi:
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by Maziebuka01(m): 2:55pm
Buhari nko abi him na zero lol
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by cyberdurable(m): 2:55pm
That list is incomplete without GEJ....
The hero and face of democarcy...
2 Likes
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by aspabay(m): 2:55pm
You said famous politicians and Bola Ahmend Tinubu is not there.
So therefore I declare the list RUBBISH list
3 Likes
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by horlanrewaju11: 2:55pm
pussyponder:lol
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by JideAmuGiaka: 2:56pm
pussyponder:
Have you spoken to all the mad people you came across to arrive at this?.
AT OP, YOU NO ADD NNAMDI KANU
2 Likes
Re: Top 20 Greatest Famous Political Nigerian Heroes And Heroines - Uzomedia by Olutozn54(m): 2:56pm
well it ur opinion OP but to me it poo
2 Likes
