Uzomedia bring you a compilation of top 20 greatest-political Heroes and Heroines names those we think have in one way or the other done the Nation proud or had been involved in nation building.

In no particular order, these persons are worthy of mention, they are:



1. Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe = Founder of modern Nigerian nationalism and first president of Nigeria (1963-66).


2. Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi = A Nigerian soldier. He served as the Head of State of Nigeria from 16 January 1966 until he was overthrown and killed on 29 July 1966.


3. Brigadier Murtala Mohammed = For his numerous reforms that led to the second republic.


4. Chief Obafemi Awolowo = Nigerian nationalist and Yoruba political leader; principal participant in the struggle for Nigerian Independence

5. Aminu Kano = Led an Islamic movement in the North of the country in opposition to British rule

6. Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa = International statesman; one of the leaders who encouraged the formation of Organization of African Unity(OAU); nicknamed the Golden Voice of Africa.


7. Chief MKO Abiola = Moshood Abiola sprang to national and international prominence as a result of his philanthropic activities.


8. Kudirat Abiola = Human rights activist; inspired many people especially women by staying persistent and courageous in times of military repression


9. Madam Tinubu = First Iyalode of Egbaland; for her gallant efforts in the abolition of slavery at Badagry.


10. Funmilayo Ransome Kuti = Women's rights activist; first Nigerian lady to drive in Nigeria.


11. Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar = For honorably keeping to his word by returning Nigeria to democratic rule in 1999


12. Gen Olusegun Obasanjo = Nigeria's first civilian president since 1983 when he took office for the second time.


13. Umaru Musa Yaradua = For successfully minimizing the unrest in the Niger Delta by the militants by offering amnesty.


14. Chief Anthony Enahoro = Nigerias foremost anti-colonial and pro-democracy activist


15. Aliko Dangote = Dangote has reportedly given away $100 million of his fortune to charity in recent years. Causes he supports include flood relief, healthcare, and poverty reduction.


16. Chuba Okadigbo = President of the Senate of Nigeria. He was sometimes referred to as*Oyi of Oyi*in reference to his local government council area (Oyi); he also held numerous political positions in the Nigeria government. He was known to be opposed to the ruling*Peoples Democratic Party of Nigeria, which was led by President Olusẹgun Ọbasanjọ from the year 1999 - 2007.


17. Oby Ezekwesili = Chartered accountant. She was a co-founder of Transparency International, serving as one of the pioneer Directors of the global anti-corruption body based in Berlin, Germany.


18. Chief Gani Fawehinmi = For his contribution to the growth and stabiility in Nigeria - radical lawyer and activist.


19. Dr Dora Akunyili = For her numerous efforts to rid the country of counterfeit and substandard drugs.


20. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala = A globally renowned Nigerian economist best known for her two terms as Finance Minister of Nigeria (her current position) and for her work at the World Bank, including several years as one of its Managing Directors.



SOURCE: https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/03/08/top-20-greatest-famous-political-nigerian-heroes-and-heroines/
