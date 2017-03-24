Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / I Feel My Father -in -law Is Trying To Control Me (7280 Views)

Hello NL



I visited my father-in-law sometime in January this year

We had certain conversation that included him asking me to visit him either on a weekly or monthly basis



Hmmmm,it didn't go down well with me,though i said nothing so it does not look as if i'm disrespectful.



I made up my mind it was not going to be possible as ordinarily i felt he was trying to control me;i didn't bother visiting in February as i already decided to visit at my convenience.



I really don't know if i am wrong,pls ur sincere advice 2 Likes 2 Shares

Why does he want you to visit occasionally? Any specific reason? 5 Likes 1 Share

You did nothing wrong my brother. Like you said visit at your own convenient time if at all you want to visit, and don't make it a routine. 3 Likes

Why does he want you to visit occasionally? Any specific reason?

I still don't really get, why does he want to see you often? Is it just you or your entire. family(wife n kids)? I still don't really get, why does he want to see you often? Is it just you or your entire. family(wife n kids)? 15 Likes 1 Share

I still don't really get, why does he want to see you often? Is it just you or your entire. family(wife n kids)?

He probably wants you two to be close.



Don't do more than your power. But calling him shouldn't be a problem. Call him often, just to chit chat. 27 Likes 2 Shares

He probably wants you two to be close.



Don't do more than your power. But calling him shouldn't be a problem. Call him often, just to chit chat.





Me not entire family.Offcourse i allow my wife nd kids to go see him whenever they please.



Well I don't really think he wants to control, he might just want you guys to be close so I guess you should just see him at your convenience and call him when you're opportune to. I didn't really read where he said its a must. Well I don't really think he wants to control, he might just want you guys to be close so I guess you should just see him at your convenience and call him when you're opportune to. I didn't really read where he said its a must. 2 Likes

Well I don't really think he wants to control, he might just want you guys to be close so I guess you should just see him at your convenience and call him when you're opportune to. I didn't really read where he said its a must.

Is he a single dad or a polygamist who isn't close to his wives? Is he busy or less busy and perhaps lonely? Is he aged? Do you guys live within the same locality? Like not too far.



You don't need to answer all but probably if you consider the factors above, it will give you more insight into the situation. I won't support weekly or monthly visits because that gets old fast. You guys would wear each other out that way. But if he is sick or indisposed, then that request can come into play.



By the way, some parents and in-laws throw that around. They don't really mean it literally. They just say it to show they enjoy your presence and want you around more regularly not necessarily weekly or monthly. 13 Likes 1 Share

Is he a single dad or a polygamist who isn't close to his wives? Is he busy or less busy and perhaps lonely? Is he aged? Do you guys live within the same locality? Like not too far.



You don't need to answer all but probably if you consider the factors above, it will give you more insight into the situation. I won't support weekly or monthly visits because that gets old fast. You guys would wear each other out that way. But if he is sick or indisposed, then that request can come into play.



By the way, some parents and in-laws throw that around. They don't really mean it literally. They just say it to show they enjoy your presence and want you around more regularly not necessarily weekly or monthly.

*Not a polygamist



*Less busy



*In his 70's



*Far bt not too far



I hope you won't shed hot tears when your wife applies the same behaviour to your mother 5 Likes

I hope you won't shed hot tears when your wife applies the same behaviour to your mother

Call him more often.



He probably doesn't have a son and he's in his old age yearning for mature man to man convo.



Call him more often and visit once a while, Maybe weekends. You could learn a lot from him. 1 Like

Call him more often.



He probably doesn't have a son and he's in his old age yearning for mature man to man convo.



Call him more often and visit once a while, Maybe weekends. You could learn a lot from him.

well said brother bt he has sons.



He does not appreciate calls,he does not also believe in once in a while visits.



well said brother bt he has sons.



He does not appreciate calls,he does not also believe in once in a while visits.



For instance when i call,it is said that i don't come around,when i come around,it is said i don't come often.





And you're absolutely sure he's not a gay man who fancies you?



And you're absolutely sure he's not a gay man who fancies you?

That assertion is ruled out brother

I wish I could see the problem here...



Please my son... I want to see you and my daughter more often.at least ones in a month..The home is empty without you guys around me..Was that the controlling?



What is the problem in such request?....Or are you trying to make an issue where there's none?...Has he tried any controlling tendencies towards you before?.or are you trying to use other people's experience to equate yours.... 9 Likes 1 Share

Set your own pace and follow your own decisions. Don't start what you can't finish, else it will breed dislike and enmity when you default. Your father in law can only demand, it's your prerogative to do what you feel comfortable and happy with. 1 Like

I wish I could see the problem here...



Please my son... I want to see you and my daughter more often.at least ones in a month..The home is empty without you guys around me..Was that the controlling?



What is the problem in such request?....Or are you trying to make an issue where there's none?...Has he tried any controlling tendencies towards you before?.or are you trying to use other people's experience to equate yours....

Its me boss not his daughter



His daughter see him almost daily and i don't object to that.



There was i time i visited regularly like almost monthly,the next thing i heard was i wasn't visiting enough.



Set your own pace and follow your own decisions. Don't start what you can't finish, else it will breed dislike and enmity when you default. Your father in law can only demand, it's your prerogative to do what you feel comfortable and happy with.

Thanks sister.



Its me boss not his daughter



His daughter see him almost daily and i don't object to that.



There was i time i visited regularly like almost monthly,the next thing i heard was i wasn't visiting enough.



Bros check am now,oneday the man fit tell me make i pack come stay him house or even make i visit am daily

I might be wrong though....But all I see is love that a father in law has towards his son in law....It oozes from him that he does not have a way to control it...There are people that doesn't have a son and Father in law relationship..in fact some father in laws cannot stand their son inlaws..except if the son in law was richer....But in your own case the love he has for you was a burden for u.. I believe you are a good guy that's why he loves your presence and companionship.....



I guess he doesn't have much kids that could be a reason why he was looking for an additional....Please give him a call as often as you can and visit as often as you can...I have learned that people die easily this days....happiness can prolong lifespan and it could be the joy of seeing you and his daughter in unity and coming to see him that might increase his life....Think about it bro... Ten mins inconvenience phone call twice a week from you and a visitation ones in a fortnight is not too much to save a life or is it?..... 7 Likes

Make una see wetin women dey go through small.



Go when it's convenient for you. Visit him the way you'll visit your own father of blessed memory. 2 Likes

He is just old and it obviously means he sees you as a son. Old people always want some company around them, its just normal. 1 Like

He might just be a friendly elderly man who likes his SIL's company. 1 Like

It depends on your familiarity with him. He might just consider you as his son hence the reason for wanting to see more of you. No biigy dude.

This one is strong o







U had a "CERTAIN CONVERSATION THAT INCLUDED HIM ASKING U TO VISIT HIM ON A WEEKLY /MONTHLY." Abeg,tell us 5he certain conversation. I don't see how he take control u here, U had a certain conversation " U had a "CERTAIN CONVERSATION THAT INCLUDED HIM ASKING U TO VISIT HIM ON A WEEKLY /MONTHLY." Abeg,tell us 5he certain conversation. I don't see how he take control u here, U had a certain conversation "

Father inlaw kwa