Armed men suspected to be assassins last night invaded the house of embattled former National Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh located at Prince and Princess Estate, Abuja. The armed men numbering about, eight fired several shots and forcefully gained entrance into the compound after destroying a section of its spiked security fence.

They tied up security guards and a driver at the premises and attempted to gain access in the main building, but could not due to the security doors at the front and back entrances of the main house. When they could not gain access into the main building, they beat up the security guards and ordered them at gunpoint to call out Chief Metuh using their phones, but the guards insisted that he was not at home but had travelled to the east.



Out of frustration, the invaders broke into other buildings in the premises including Chief Metuh’s out-office where they carted away some documents and electronic equipment. Their escape route trailed with blood as one of the armed men got injured in the course of their breaking through the spiked security fence. Already, a shocked Chief Metuh had made an official report to the police to unravel those behind the attack and intention manifested in the incidence. Chief Metuh’s guards and driver are already assisting the police in their investigation.



Signed: Richard Ihediwa Special Assistant to Chief Olisa Metuh.



The caption should be criminal visit criminal 19 Likes 3 Shares

Thieves, they went there for their own portion of yam 3 Likes





"Out of frustration, the invaders broke into other buildings in the premises including Chief Metuh’s out-office where they carted away some documents and electronic equipment." Useless decision But where is lalasticlala sef"Out of frustration, the invaders broke into other buildings in the premises including Chief Metuh’s out-office where they carted away some documents and electronic equipment." Useless decision 1 Like

Paulpaulpaul:

Thieves, they went there for their own portion of yam



Our Good lord will increase you on all fronts Our Good lord will increase you on all fronts

Keneking:

But where is lalasticlala sef



"Out of frustration, the invaders broke into other buildings in the premises including Chief Metuh’s out-office where they carted away some documents and electronic equipment." Useless decision sarrki is already here sarrki is already here 3 Likes 1 Share

I smell lies.

ipreach:



sarrki is already here

See something oooo



You say I be Apc member,



Went on to say am a Bmc member,



Finally now am a mod on nairaland



Am neither of all



The truth is I love my president and my country



Also love nairaland and will be a life member



Finally am a patriot



Enemies of state think otherwise See something ooooYou say I be Apc member,Went on to say am a Bmc member,Finally now am a mod on nairalandAm neither of allThe truth is I love my president and my countryAlso love nairaland and will be a life memberFinally am a patriotEnemies of state think otherwise 4 Likes

That's his motherfucking business! If he won't return the government's yams peacefully then let the armed robbers have it!

sarrki:

The caption should be criminal visit criminal criminal bmc employee shut up criminal bmc employee shut up 13 Likes 1 Share

petrov10:

criminal bmc employee shut up





Senior Advocate Of The Wailers



The thing pain am



E enter am Senior Advocate Of The WailersThe thing pain amE enter am 1 Like 1 Share

sarrki:









Senior Advocate Of The Wailers



The thing pain am



E enter am sarrki sarrki 1 Like

Assasin ko

nothing wrong with robbers stealing from bigger robbers.

please i need more news like this







yawa don gas lol





yawa don gas Lilyawa don gaslolyawa don gas



Metuh should stop all these setups and childish pranks just to continue frustrating his trial.

Jail is sure for him.He shud ask Ngilari. Metuh should stop all these setups and childish pranks just to continue frustrating his trial.Jail is sure for him.He shud ask Ngilari. 1 Like

ok. next please

CROWNWEALTH019:



sarrki



Me and you nah 5 &6 now



Since am your best man Me and you nah 5 &6 nowSince am your best man

Another lie from the document eating Metuh 1 Like

sarrki:

The caption should be criminal visit criminal Please be reasonable for once in ur life. How many times have u called out looters in APC? Please be reasonable for once in ur life. How many times have u called out looters in APC? 2 Likes

momentarylapse:







That's his motherfucking business! If he won't return the government's yams peacefully then let the armed robbers have it!

Starting from itt Starting from itt

if this happens in america. the mere blood they left beyind is enough to track them down in 24 hours.. why that cant happen here

sarrki:

The caption should be criminal visit criminal The parrot, sorry the patriot. E be like say this BMC something na true oh. Since yesterday wey better news de enter front page, you run go hide. Now you show face again The parrot, sorry the patriot. E be like say this BMC something na true oh. Since yesterday wey better news de enter front page, you run go hide. Now you show face again 1 Like 1 Share

Since Dasuki cannot be reached for their own share.

The confidence this criminals are having this days