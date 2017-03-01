₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by ipreach(m): 2:37pm
Read the press statement below...
Armed men suspected to be assassins last night invaded the house of embattled former National Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh located at Prince and Princess Estate, Abuja. The armed men numbering about, eight fired several shots and forcefully gained entrance into the compound after destroying a section of its spiked security fence.
They tied up security guards and a driver at the premises and attempted to gain access in the main building, but could not due to the security doors at the front and back entrances of the main house. When they could not gain access into the main building, they beat up the security guards and ordered them at gunpoint to call out Chief Metuh using their phones, but the guards insisted that he was not at home but had travelled to the east.
Out of frustration, the invaders broke into other buildings in the premises including Chief Metuh’s out-office where they carted away some documents and electronic equipment. Their escape route trailed with blood as one of the armed men got injured in the course of their breaking through the spiked security fence. Already, a shocked Chief Metuh had made an official report to the police to unravel those behind the attack and intention manifested in the incidence. Chief Metuh’s guards and driver are already assisting the police in their investigation.
Signed: Richard Ihediwa Special Assistant to Chief Olisa Metuh.
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by HungerBAD: 2:39pm
Ok
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by sarrki(m): 2:40pm
The caption should be criminal visit criminal
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by Paulpaulpaul(m): 2:42pm
Thieves, they went there for their own portion of yam
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by Keneking: 2:57pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
"Out of frustration, the invaders broke into other buildings in the premises including Chief Metuh’s out-office where they carted away some documents and electronic equipment." Useless decision
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by sarrki(m): 2:58pm
Paulpaulpaul:
Our Good lord will increase you on all fronts
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by ipreach(m): 3:03pm
Keneking:sarrki is already here
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by madridguy(m): 3:06pm
I smell lies.
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by sarrki(m): 3:07pm
ipreach:
See something oooo
You say I be Apc member,
Went on to say am a Bmc member,
Finally now am a mod on nairaland
Am neither of all
The truth is I love my president and my country
Also love nairaland and will be a life member
Finally am a patriot
Enemies of state think otherwise
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by momentarylapse: 3:08pm
That's his motherfucking business! If he won't return the government's yams peacefully then let the armed robbers have it!
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by petrov10: 3:10pm
sarrki:criminal bmc employee shut up
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by sarrki(m): 3:28pm
petrov10:
Senior Advocate Of The Wailers
The thing pain am
E enter am
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:31pm
sarrki:sarrki
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by AntiWailer: 3:45pm
Assasin ko
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by goldedprince: 3:46pm
nothing wrong with robbers stealing from bigger robbers.
please i need more news like this
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by pellucid(m): 3:46pm
Lil
yawa don gas lol
yawa don gas
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by doctokwus: 3:47pm
Metuh should stop all these setups and childish pranks just to continue frustrating his trial.
Jail is sure for him.He shud ask Ngilari.
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by tym92(m): 3:48pm
h
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by burkingx: 3:48pm
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by DONSMITH123(m): 3:48pm
ok. next please
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by rozayx5(m): 3:48pm
bmc
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by highrise07(m): 3:48pm
......
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by sarrki(m): 3:49pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Me and you nah 5 &6 now
Since am your best man
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by Omoakinsuyi(m): 3:50pm
Another lie from the document eating Metuh
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by tifany89(m): 3:50pm
sarrki:Please be reasonable for once in ur life. How many times have u called out looters in APC?
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by emi14: 3:51pm
momentarylapse:
Starting from itt
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by topsyking: 3:51pm
if this happens in america. the mere blood they left beyind is enough to track them down in 24 hours.. why that cant happen here
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by massinola(m): 3:52pm
sarrki:The parrot, sorry the patriot. E be like say this BMC something na true oh. Since yesterday wey better news de enter front page, you run go hide. Now you show face again
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by dorodee(m): 3:53pm
Since Dasuki cannot be reached for their own share.
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by qualityovenbake(m): 3:54pm
The confidence this criminals are having this days
|Re: Armed Men Invade Olisa Metuh’s House by AkinPhysicist: 3:55pm
Metuh - our Yam that you ate you must pay for now. Thief
