Ministers including Rotimi Amaechi, Lai Mohammed, Kemi Adeosun among others held a cake cutting session with acting president, Yemi Osinbajo after the Federal Executive council meeting in Abuja.



See Photos below;



My President 5 Likes

happy birth proff 1 Like

Happy Birthday sir. 1 Like

If the vice president was/is anything different from the pack, i expected him to calmly observe his so called birthday and move on.. This country is in a dire state now; violent uprising here and there, hunger, recession, accidents, roaring suicides and all that.... In the midst of all that, folks willl turn the TV at nine for evening news and what will they see? Not a presidential move or policy statement to alleviate their sufferings., No! What they will see is a vice president , deputizing for a thoroughly rudderless and incapacitated president busy cutting fat cakes, dancing skelewu ontop of their pains! Reminds you of one tacky Gowon celebrating his marriage while the country lost millions in a war! Priorities.., priorities ma people... Osibande can do better. I heard he is a pastor, so what with all that presidential noise? People are dying and their president is Awol while the vice is busy partying like P-Diddy? What comes over them in that Abuja sef? 6 Likes

Am proud of u Osinbajo



If u want this man to run for president in 2019, Hit like, if not click share 6 Likes

You better watch your back from incompetence. We have never had it bad like this, almost all the ministers are egghead!! Like father like son 1 Like

Na wa oo... so much bitterness! Yes you have the right to criticise people especially when you don't like them or don't approve of their ways, but at least we can play the opposition with a bit of decency. A man quietly celebrating his birthday with his family in his house (on the other thread), and then cutting a cake in the office with his staff, is this what you term 'noisy celebration' or PARTYING? Or should he order everyone around to quit taking pictures in order to please you?

Where are the governors na

Bros, na so your problem big reach wey be say na every time you dey too serious.

Bros, na so your problem big reach wey be say na every time you dey too serious. Bros, na so your problem big reach wey be say na every time you dey too serious. 10 Likes

nice one .God bless osinbajo 2 Likes

Waste of time and money senseless activity by insensitive people.

As in! I just weak

60 years Oldman that's supposed to be a retired civil servant

Is the president of our country and some are celebrating!



Mtchewww!



I pity Nigeria shaa

We cant wait to eradicate APC from our constitution 1 Like

You are officially the first person I will say this to on Nairaland...you are just stupid.

You are officially the first person I will say this to on Nairaland...you are just stupid. You are officially the first person I will say this to on Nairaland...you are just stupid. 10 Likes 1 Share

Tempted to call him president , but HBD Acting President Osibanjo.

Mtchewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww

Happy Bufday the Professor....from Commissioner to Vice President,ko easy rara...Na God ooooo..

You are officially the first person I will say this to on Nairaland...you are just stupid.



You are officially the first person I will say this to on Nairaland...you are just stupid. 2 Likes

See fashola, his former oga, relegated to the back. Power is indeed transient.