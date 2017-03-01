₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,565 members, 3,407,224 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 09:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) (7185 Views)
Osinbajo Cuts His 60th Birthday Cake, Dances With His Wife (Pics) / Osinbajo Visits His Mother For His 60th Birthday. See The Cake She Gave Him / Eze Madumere Wore NYSC Outfit To Welcome Osinbajo To Imo (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by LivingHuman: 6:29pm
See the previous thread http://www.nairaland.com/3670883/ministers-sing-birthday-song-osinbajo
Ministers including Rotimi Amaechi, Lai Mohammed, Kemi Adeosun among others held a cake cutting session with acting president, Yemi Osinbajo after the Federal Executive council meeting in Abuja.
See Photos below;
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/photos-ministers-cut-cake-with-acting.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by Rollsnjaguar(m): 6:31pm
My President
5 Likes
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by misscrystals(f): 6:44pm
happy birth proff
1 Like
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 6:48pm
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by Explorers(m): 7:03pm
Happy Birthday sir.
1 Like
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by owobokiri(m): 7:12pm
Sorry, i have to do it again:
If the vice president was/is anything different from the pack, i expected him to calmly observe his so called birthday and move on.. This country is in a dire state now; violent uprising here and there, hunger, recession, accidents, roaring suicides and all that.... In the midst of all that, folks willl turn the TV at nine for evening news and what will they see? Not a presidential move or policy statement to alleviate their sufferings., No! What they will see is a vice president , deputizing for a thoroughly rudderless and incapacitated president busy cutting fat cakes, dancing skelewu ontop of their pains! Reminds you of one tacky Gowon celebrating his marriage while the country lost millions in a war! Priorities.., priorities ma people... Osibande can do better. I heard he is a pastor, so what with all that presidential noise? People are dying and their president is Awol while the vice is busy partying like P-Diddy? What comes over them in that Abuja sef?
6 Likes
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by Jengem: 7:15pm
See greedy amaechi tryna hide his big potbelly
Cow
1 Like
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by LivingHuman: 7:32pm
Just stop there
Jengem:
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by slimzypink(f): 8:52pm
that art work at the back will be very expensive
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by LordCenturion(m): 8:52pm
Am proud of u Osinbajo
If u want this man to run for president in 2019, Hit like, if not click share
6 Likes
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by deedondavi(m): 8:53pm
Happy Birthday Bro
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by MARKone(m): 8:53pm
Nigige be looking like a blind willow.
1 Like
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 8:54pm
You better watch your back from incompetence. We have never had it bad like this, almost all the ministers are egghead!! Like father like son
1 Like
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by obailala(m): 8:54pm
owobokiri:Na wa oo... so much bitterness! Yes you have the right to criticise people especially when you don't like them or don't approve of their ways, but at least we can play the opposition with a bit of decency. A man quietly celebrating his birthday with his family in his house (on the other thread), and then cutting a cake in the office with his staff, is this what you term 'noisy celebration' or PARTYING? Or should he order everyone around to quit taking pictures in order to please you?
9 Likes
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by asumo12: 8:54pm
Where are the governors na
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by mascot87(m): 8:55pm
owobokiri:
Bros, na so your problem big reach wey be say na every time you dey too serious.
10 Likes
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by dannytoe(m): 8:55pm
nice one .God bless osinbajo
2 Likes
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by slimfit1(m): 8:56pm
Waste of time and money senseless activity by insensitive people.
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by 1wolex85: 8:56pm
obailala:As in! I just weak
1 Like
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 8:56pm
everytim
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by RealityShot: 8:57pm
60 years Oldman that's supposed to be a retired civil servant
Is the president of our country and some are celebrating!
Mtchewww!
I pity Nigeria shaa
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 8:57pm
We cant wait to eradicate APC from our constitution
1 Like
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by therealems: 8:57pm
give the testimony ur self dnt read thers success at
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by ejire042(m): 8:57pm
owobokiri:
You are officially the first person I will say this to on Nairaland...you are just stupid.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by osile2012: 8:57pm
Tempted to call him president , but HBD Acting President Osibanjo.
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 8:58pm
GOAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by QuietHammer(m): 9:00pm
owobokiri:Mtchewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww
3 Likes
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by Yusuf54(m): 9:01pm
Happy Bufday the Professor....from Commissioner to Vice President,ko easy rara...Na God ooooo..
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by BlakKluKluxKlan: 9:03pm
Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by ejire042(m): 8:57pm
owobokiri:
Sorry, i have to do it again:
If the vice president was/is anything different from the pack, i expected him to calmly observe his so called birthday and move on.. This country is in a dire state now; violent uprising here and there, hunger, recession, accidents, roaring suicides and all that.... In the midst of all that, folks willl turn the TV at nine for evening news and what will they see? Not a presidential move or policy statement to alleviate their sufferings., No! What they will see is a vice president , deputizing for a thoroughly rudderless and incapacitated president busy cutting fat cakes, dancing skelewu ontop of their pains! Reminds you of one tacky Gowon celebrating his marriage while the country lost millions in a war! Priorities.., priorities ma people... Osibande can do better. I heard he is a pastor, so what with all that presidential noise? People are dying and their president is Awol while the vice is busy partying like P-Diddy? What comes over them in that Abuja sef?
You are officially the first person I will say this to on Nairaland...you are just stupid.
2 Likes
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by murtalaa(m): 9:05pm
See fashola, his former oga, relegated to the back. Power is indeed transient.
|Re: Ministers Cut Cake With Yemi Osinbajo To Mark His 60th Birthday (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 9:05pm
And BEHOLD BEHIND them, forefathers were angry.
6,000mw Of Electricity Supply By Dec May Be Unrealistic - Minister Of Power / Pdp Disqualifies Aspirants With Less Than N500m ! / “jonathan Is Going Down Everyday, Obasanjo Is Angry” – Asari Dokubo
Viewing this topic: agbangam, defemz(m), SarFakky, Abaasit4real(m), igwechi1977(m), Eledan, Adonkia(m), horlak(m), Max124(m), mokane28, blueeyes1, bukibabe, haryinlah, timokoko(f), quiverfull(m), anny268(f), Sogold, fame12k(m), likethat(m), 2chainzz(m), Oblang(m), gboisgroups, ken4jj(m), Pearl05(f), last35, Odisco2(m), fowosh, tonyzeal(m), drarchallus(m), Cherokee(m), Skabmuz(m), Histrings08(m), hassan112, bayoola(m), Jozibrainz99, highburygonner, okine4real, ChiSun27(m), Olutala(m), flavourwole, lexio(m), enoch701(m), Aylawani, boboade, deybhor(m), luckyehis, verycheese, vanmubie(m), ican2020, mustykogo, dammyspencer, kokoetemma(m), viqSmallz(m) and 154 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7