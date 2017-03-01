₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,998 members, 3,408,343 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 March 2017 at 12:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) (17583 Views)
Paul Okoye Shows The Interior Design Of His House (Photo) / Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) / Paul Okoye Shows Off His Sitting Room As He Celebrates Chelsea's Victory (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by Nnamddi(m): 6:44pm On Mar 08
Peter Okoye 'Psquare' shared the photo on his Instagram page.
He wrote; This is why i don't go to the Cinemas #BringTheMoviesToTheHouse #TheatreAtHome
Why would anyone go the cinema house when you have got this?
Money is good.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/peter-okoye-shows-off-his-cinema-house.html?m=1
http://www.instagram.com/p/BRYpAbSgPd_/
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by misscrystals(f): 6:48pm On Mar 08
enjoy urself peter, u deserve the best of life
7 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by crackhouse(m): 8:12pm On Mar 08
Shut up. Just tell us that u want to show us ur cinema indirectly. How can u compare a cinema with this thing in ur house? The fun u have in cinema watching movies with many other people and gisting with others can't be gotten from ur house.
57 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 9:55pm On Mar 08
crackhouse:
Bad belle, you are a actually talking about a film house where una dey chop kulikuli, mess and curse una fathers there anyhow.
This is good. God bless our hustle.
78 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by Lolipop12: 10:29pm On Mar 08
Baba remember me too o
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by refiner(f): 11:56pm On Mar 08
Future hubby...i know u are hustling so hard for ur future family..just put in more effort inugo?...i will always be praying for u
13 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by OKorowanta: 7:41am
The children are the winners here
Them no xperience the hard life wey Black face sing about at all.
8 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by ChuzzyBlog: 11:42am
hmmm
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by wizzlyd(m): 11:43am
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by cremedelacreme: 11:43am
Who cares. How many Nigerians go to the cinema? Who no get TV for house? Abeg park well joor
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by martineverest(m): 11:43am
Childish..... Just like Linda
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by Imoh555(m): 11:43am
Lord I tap into this blessings
3 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by naija1stpikin: 11:43am
nairaland today is dedicated to Peter Okoye. 5th Peter topic on front page
Mods keep d beautiful nonsense up
3 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by ExpiredNigeria: 11:43am
Ah Ah, Did you guys plan am today?
crackhouse:
Nna see real bad belle, there's nothing one shall not see! Your Monika "Crackhouse", already told us you like in a cracked mod house.. Tufiakwa!
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by bettercreature(m): 11:43am
He is actually decieving himself,cinemal is not just about having big screen and home theater
It's about being in the midst of crowd,meet new people,seeing different reaction,different dresses,different people,yellow,black,green,purpple and orange.
You will never enjoy watching movie alone reason i always goes to club to watch football even when i have dstv and big screen at home
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by smartmey61(m): 11:43am
Thunder fire moderator. i created this first since morning and u no approve am to FT. I SWEAR IF SEE U u go think say PSG meet arsenal ni with their IBINU.
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by Doug07034780891(m): 11:44am
Kai..another Omambala boi. Rich forever.
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by snezBaba: 11:44am
.
crackhouse:HBP Kills faster than AIDS!
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by opethom(m): 11:44am
6 years in primary school
6 years in secondary school
5 years in university
1year at law school
1 year or more of strike, protest & co for some of my people..
1 year of youth service
And you will luckily get a job of N50,000 &
someone will just say
"Skiborobo skibo" and be making millions,
and his friend will reply
"It's young john the wicked producer" and be making millions as
well.
And you think say the person who
introduced education will
make heaven ...
I will be waiting for him at the gate of heaven.....
that one dat introduced "examination" should not bother coming near heaven o
Shebi u see that one that brought "mathematics"......?..
I will say no more....
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by slimzypink(f): 11:44am
rubbish , can he watch new release there.
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by pwettyesther(f): 11:44am
Money is good
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by Acidosis(m): 11:45am
Wow
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by Ekakamba: 11:45am
slimzypink:Yes na. Even new cum.
3 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by GreenMavro: 11:45am
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by Reiyvinn(m): 11:45am
refiner:
Don't worry, I'm trying my best.
4 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by lafuria1(m): 11:45am
do they show live matches in cinema? NO
what peter has a viewing center.
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by Kaybaba5(m): 11:46am
Enjoy your money, haters can go and jump into lagoon
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by martineverest(m): 11:46am
OKorowanta:it's Nigerian mentality.... Malia Obama and brandson children are hustling despite their fathers'wealth
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by mago77(f): 11:46am
big man
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by PqsMike: 11:46am
Hmmm.....that looks nice
Meanwhile
Do you wish to have classic Architectural /structural design at an affordable price or you intend to know how much the project will cost you before embarking on it??
Send me a mail @ projectqsmichael@gmail.com
U can check my thread for some of our designs by clicking the link below
http://www.nairaland.com/3548486/outstanding-classic-architectural-designs-newhome
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) by yinkslinks(m): 11:46am
Imagine u dey watch movie 4 dis sweet place with ur wife and when 4uck scene dey happen inside d movie, u too begin nack ur own wife e go to make sense
Baba Suwe Freed,no Cocaine Found In Him-ndlea / Inside Rick Ross's $5.8million Mansion [photos] / Agbani Darego Steps Out With ‘stylogenic’ A New Reality Show
Viewing this topic: StainlessH(m), invincible007(m), Ivegotsolutions, mdokaba1(m), Sinbad2007(m), johnnyrex(m), Chrisavelon, mayorwah98(m), emmanuel1990(m), crispyvick(f), Angelinastto(f), sole26, adetwin(m), ifeanyi317(m), Whynotthetruth(m), alobam28(m), dsurest(m), SIRKAY98(m), AGUBANZE, Olabamijie(m), youngchamp, Drezinc, Deux, Afam4eva(m), andycurrency, Yungknyyght(m), NightRains(m), AODT(m), tomi01(m), joe4christ2008(m), anomsodi(m), mrjaybaba(m), Begino1, Titay(f), Flyingngel(m), arent88(m), Bagehot, ogtavia(m), bestat(m), maoyinlola, folaschool, Thawarplay(m), loosecanon50(m), 2kass(m), lofty900(m), Nattybeauty(f), bitweezy, harsol, Ibyno(m), Joeyojeh0819, professeurlanre(m), POPOJOSH10(m), oau1477, Emmieakon1(m), lade007(m), DonPablo007, galaxi(m), Latuunde, haykes, gaventa, Melasam(f), habbyy03, ogorwyne(f), PrinceAlaba(m), saviourayo, Dayo30(m), Ifeconwaba(m), hisgrace090, naijaboi2(m), haskeem, ZirdoRoray(m), chimimi(f), januzaj(m), ovokejnr(m), rabosh, BLoomfrancs(m), Somto007(m), turawafett(f), veens(m), Godspower12, chopnuckle(m), lizaloizaa, Eronininzechi, DisGuy, queenpin, Misternas89(m), raker300, LANGIDI, chiefengr, Almaiga, Ugosample(m), Kessyl and 140 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14