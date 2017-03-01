Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cinema House (photo) (17583 Views)

He wrote; This is why i don't go to the Cinemas #BringTheMoviesToTheHouse #TheatreAtHome



Why would anyone go the cinema house when you have got this?



Money is good.



Peter Okoye 'Psquare' shared the photo on his Instagram page.He wrote;Why would anyone go the cinema house when you have got this?Money is good.

enjoy urself peter, u deserve the best of life 7 Likes

Shut up. Just tell us that u want to show us ur cinema indirectly. How can u compare a cinema with this thing in ur house? The fun u have in cinema watching movies with many other people and gisting with others can't be gotten from ur house. 57 Likes 3 Shares

Bad belle, you are a actually talking about a film house where una dey chop kulikuli, mess and curse una fathers there anyhow.



This is good. God bless our hustle. Bad belle, you are a actually talking about a film house where una dey chop kulikuli, mess and curse una fathers there anyhow.This is good. God bless our hustle. 78 Likes 1 Share

Baba remember me too o 1 Like

Future hubby...i know u are hustling so hard for ur future family..just put in more effort inugo?...i will always be praying for u 13 Likes

The children are the winners here

Them no xperience the hard life wey Black face sing about at all. 8 Likes

hmmm

31 Likes 1 Share

Who cares. How many Nigerians go to the cinema? Who no get TV for house? Abeg park well joor 1 Like

Childish..... Just like Linda 2 Likes

Lord I tap into this blessings 3 Likes

nairaland today is dedicated to Peter Okoye. 5th Peter topic on front page



Mods keep d beautiful nonsense up 3 Likes





Nna see real bad belle, there's nothing one shall not see! Your Monika "Crackhouse", already told us you like in a cracked mod house.. Tufiakwa! Ah Ah, Did you guys plan am today?Nna see real bad belle, there's nothing one shall not see! Your Monika, already told us you like in a cracked mod house.. Tufiakwa! 2 Likes

He is actually decieving himself,cinemal is not just about having big screen and home theater

It's about being in the midst of crowd,meet new people,seeing different reaction,different dresses,different people,yellow,black,green,purpple and orange.

You will never enjoy watching movie alone reason i always goes to club to watch football even when i have dstv and big screen at home He is actually decieving himself,cinemal is not just about having big screen and home theaterIt's about being in the midst of crowd,meet new people,seeing different reaction,different dresses,different people,yellow,black,green,purpple and orange.You will never enjoy watching movie alone reason i always goes to club to watch football even when i have dstv and big screen at home 1 Like

Thunder fire moderator. i created this first since morning and u no approve am to FT. I SWEAR IF SEE U u go think say PSG meet arsenal ni with their IBINU. 2 Likes

Kai..another Omambala boi. Rich forever.

rubbish , can he watch new release there. 2 Likes

Money is good

Wow

slimzypink:

rubbish , can he watch new release there. Yes na. Even new cum. 3 Likes

refiner:

Future hubby...i know u are hustling so hard for ur future family..just put in more effort inugo?...i will always be praying for u

Don't worry, I'm trying my best. Don't worry, I'm trying my best. 4 Likes

do they show live matches in cinema? NO

what peter has a viewing center. 1 Like

Enjoy your money, haters can go and jump into lagoon

OKorowanta:

The children are the winners here

Them no xperience the hard life wey Black face sing about at all. it's Nigerian mentality.... Malia Obama and brandson children are hustling despite their fathers'wealth it's Nigerian mentality.... Malia Obama and brandson children are hustling despite their fathers'wealth

big man









