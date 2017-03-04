Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) (14459 Views)

Source: Peter Okoye of the Psquare fame took time out to share pictures of him doing father duty in the kitchenSource: http://ovoko.com.ng/peter-okoye-psquare-shows-off-kitchen/ 8 Likes 1 Share

Dog show.



Who owns dat dog?



Peter better hide it before oge see it. 59 Likes 6 Shares

Omo see kitchen na. With this kind kitchen, even me wey no sabi cook, my food go sweet by force 60 Likes 2 Shares





It should be a kitchen not a galleria I am not impressed.It should be a kitchen not a galleria 9 Likes

hmmmm, kitchen they like parlour. life is good. 2 Likes

Good stuff

Not too classic.

What nonsense...



father duty in the kitchen with a dog? 2 Likes

mployer:

I am not impressed.



It is should be a kitchen not a galleria

Your Own bad belle bad o Your Own bad belle bad o 38 Likes 1 Share













baba jah pls change my pasture from black to green abeg .ayam not understanding is this his living room (parlour) or kitchenbaba jah pls change my pasture from black to green abeg 8 Likes

Me likey!

Poverty I no just wan use eye see u!!!! Idiot poverty!!! 16 Likes

bush men everywhere....when last did u see jayz or kanye west displaying his kitchen on media?





Nigerian celebs and poverty mentality 11 Likes 2 Shares

Wow

Kitchen abi cinema hall? 1 Like

its beautiful...... buh really doesn't look like a kitchen 2 Likes 1 Share

loomer:

Omo see kitchen na. With this kind kitchen, even me wey no sabi cook, my food go sweet by force

abi o. You will be inspired to make mendemende. abi o. You will be inspired to make mendemende. 1 Like

And I can barely move around in mine. But why 15 Likes

mployer:

I am not impressed.



It is should be a kitchen not a galleria

Listen we all know you share a kitchenet with all your fellow face me i face you neighbors in your yard.... but pls keep quiet if you have nothing to say.. go and check the beans you put on the stove before it burns up and finishes the small kerosine you managed to buy Listen we all know you share a kitchenet with all your fellow face me i face you neighbors in your yard.... but pls keep quiet if you have nothing to say.. go and check the beans you put on the stove before it burns up and finishes the small kerosine you managed to buy 28 Likes 1 Share

Recession don hook the guy too, see as him kitchen set dry, not even a single gari or bag of rice dey inside. Buhari has really destroyed Nigeria 4 Likes

Just 4 show!

hmm



solid kitchen...but that TV is no no

Bro Peter keep ur cool, that ur kitchen na learner when God smile for my case....... soon 2 Likes

b like photo studio 2 Likes

Don't even know wat to type...the fact still remains that money answers almost every question. 1 Like

His DOG OR kitchen? 1 Like

Mrbigman1:

Dog show.



Who owns dat dog?



Peter better hide it before oge see it. Savage! 1 Like

crackhouse:

Not too classic. not too classic abi? When I was already thinking about my life on how e go better pass dis one. not too classic abi? When I was already thinking about my life on how e go better pass dis one. 1 Like

Nizze kitchen.