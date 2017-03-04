₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by ovokooo: 2:30pm
Peter Okoye of the Psquare fame took time out to share pictures of him doing father duty in the kitchen
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/peter-okoye-psquare-shows-off-kitchen/
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by Drinokrane: 2:33pm
.
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by Mrbigman1(m): 2:42pm
Dog show.
Who owns dat dog?
Peter better hide it before oge see it.
59 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by loomer: 2:53pm
Omo see kitchen na. With this kind kitchen, even me wey no sabi cook, my food go sweet by force
60 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by mployer(m): 2:58pm
I am not impressed.
It should be a kitchen not a galleria
9 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by ufuosman: 3:05pm
hmmmm, kitchen they like parlour. life is good.
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 3:21pm
Good stuff
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by crackhouse(m): 3:54pm
Not too classic.
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by berrystunn(m): 4:12pm
What nonsense...
father duty in the kitchen with a dog?
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by holysainbj(m): 4:12pm
mployer:
Your Own bad belle bad o
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by YOUNGrapha(m): 4:13pm
.ayam not understanding is this his living room (parlour) or kitchen
baba jah pls change my pasture from black to green abeg
8 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by stringa(f): 4:13pm
Me likey!
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by kenneth348: 4:13pm
Poverty I no just wan use eye see u!!!! Idiot poverty!!!
16 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by martineverest(m): 4:14pm
bush men everywhere....when last did u see jayz or kanye west displaying his kitchen on media?
Nigerian celebs and poverty mentality
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by austinoeze(m): 4:14pm
Wow
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by Aniedi30(m): 4:14pm
Kitchen abi cinema hall?
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by Mikylopez(f): 4:14pm
its beautiful...... buh really doesn't look like a kitchen
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by delishpot: 4:14pm
loomer:
abi o. You will be inspired to make mendemende.
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by DavidEsq(m): 4:14pm
And I can barely move around in mine. But why
15 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by lestat(m): 4:14pm
mployer:
Listen we all know you share a kitchenet with all your fellow face me i face you neighbors in your yard.... but pls keep quiet if you have nothing to say.. go and check the beans you put on the stove before it burns up and finishes the small kerosine you managed to buy
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by notoriousbabe: 4:15pm
Recession don hook the guy too, see as him kitchen set dry, not even a single gari or bag of rice dey inside. Buhari has really destroyed Nigeria
4 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by Harmony92(f): 4:15pm
Just 4 show!
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by bignero: 4:15pm
hmm
solid kitchen...but that TV is no no
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by OLAFIMIX: 4:15pm
Bro Peter keep ur cool, that ur kitchen na learner when God smile for my case....... soon
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by freddyboss: 4:16pm
b like photo studio
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by panegyrics: 4:16pm
Don't even know wat to type...the fact still remains that money answers almost every question.
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by Daniel058(m): 4:17pm
His DOG OR kitchen?
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by enigmaticlion: 4:17pm
Savage!
Mrbigman1:
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by amdoyin82(m): 4:17pm
crackhouse:not too classic abi? When I was already thinking about my life on how e go better pass dis one.
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by viexcey(f): 4:18pm
Nizze kitchen.
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by unclezuma: 4:19pm
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 4:19pm
ballers
