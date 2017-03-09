₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:07am
The Senate and the House of Representatives are at loggerheads on the proposed trip to South Africa by both chambers in connection with the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the country, The PUNCH learnt on Wednesday.
http://punchng.com/xenophobic-attacks-senate-house-fight-over-safrican-trip/
|Re: Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by kaffy4tope(m): 5:15am
Embarrassing!
See old cargo men fighting over trip jamboree? No wonder IPOB leader keeps calling this entity a Zoo.
|Re: Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:20am
They are more concerned about the financial outlay of the trip over the lives of Nigerians
|Re: Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by anibi9674: 5:21am
big shame on this oldie's.
|Re: Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by Merceline(f): 5:22am
I only beg that they should remember the reason for the journey. that it is a serious matter. let them not reach there and forget what they went for.
|Re: Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by mykeljosef: 5:25am
just reason how much will be embezzled through this..
|Re: Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by unclezuma: 5:27am
Just typical.
|Re: Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by babyfaceafrica: 5:42am
This news is contradicting itself.... I will reserve comment until I see something starightforward
|Re: Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by Vicolan: 6:13am
Na wa oooo...Make buhari branch South Africa wen coming bk home naw and represent d our shameful senators ...This is just simple as ABC naw...
|Re: Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by ipobarecriminals: 6:21am
Not ordinary fight,money is behind this.worthless set of thieves
|Re: Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by omenkaLives: 6:43am
I said it the other day! Said the reason why these idiots are in a hurry to go to SA isn't because they care as much about the plight of Nigerians living over there as they do about the estacode involved and a chance to get very far away from their wives to screw some brand new foreign asses.
The same situation applies to their clamour for going to visit Baba.
Not a single action taken by these crooks can ever be altruistic!
What a shame.
|Re: Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by CROWNWEALTH019: 6:45am
omenkaLives:Its called National assignment
|Re: Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by modath(f): 6:47am
Bunch of oloshis!
|Re: Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:03am
Ndi iberibe
|Re: Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by sdindan: 7:05am
Thieves in government.
|Re: Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by stinggy(m): 7:17am
5k estacode is what they are all hustling for even in this unfortunate situation.
While the supporters will be defending them as incorruptible
|Re: Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by Beremx(f): 7:58am
National Assembly embarrassing Nigeria and embarrassing themselves.
What a fuckery!!
Modath, eku aro o!!
|Re: Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by modath(f): 8:11am
Beremx:
Mam O, baawo ni? Bobo mi nko? Kiss him for me.
Eleribu is what our legislatiffs are, we know that already, dem nor fit pull surprise...
|Re: Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by helinues: 8:36am
Yeye people
|Re: Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by Badgers14: 8:57am
|Re: Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by Brendaniel: 8:58am
Embezzlement was their goal....
|Re: Xenophobic Attacks: Senate & House Of Reps Divided Over South Africa Visit by hopejackie76(f): 8:59am
Mad people
