|Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by ELVISHOT(m): 5:44pm
We reject IPOB’s tag as terrorist organization – Ohanaeze; Mohammed, Odumakin, others speak
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/nigerians-divided-proscription-ipob/
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by Yeligray(m): 5:55pm
Who read all those things?
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by oduastates: 5:56pm
IPOB is definitely not a terrorist organisation.
Borderline hate group, yes but terrorist group?
No No.
Fulani herdsmen however are a terrorist group.
The IPOB grew too big for the character known as Nnamdi Kalu. He totally lost control.
Like a business , once your one man organisation becomes larger than your ability to manage , you get out or step aside and employ the services of professionals to assist in running it and to propel it to the next level .
Strategies like running passionate pro independence persons for office thereby getting access to government resources is what a person with at least one brain cell would have done .
This was never going to happen as the Kalu guy is an egomaniac and was already showing the tendencies of a typical African dictator.
The God complex is another thing .
The Last thing I have to mention is that there is no way the FG could have executed the python dance thingie without the approval of at least a section of the Igbo elite .
It is a pity that people lost their lives after being deceived that succession or independence is that straight forward .
Catalonia has been at it for over 50 years . Most Catalonians want out of Spain . Yet Madrid is not acceding to their wishes .
The only road to partitioning Nigeria runs through the Niger Delta .
Forget all the unity nonsense.
Nigeria is not a united country and talk less becoming a nation. I’ve seen the patriotism of people from countries that can be described as nations . I am not even talking about the developed countries.
Believe me , it is different.
Oil is what binds the country and its brain dead leaders/elites together with the evil umbilical cord . It is that same oil that is driving IPOB’s insanity.
Heck , the civil war was an oil war .
This is why the country continues searching for oil in unlikely areas .
You want to know ther verdict of Nigerian elites on Nigeria .
Their verdict can be seen in their behaviour.
They do not believe in Nigeria themselves.
Buy houses in which they never sleep overseas, school their kids overseas, send their family out of the country before elections , bank money in foreign banks and vaults , treat their toothaches in the best hospitals .
So Kalu is not alone in not believing in Nigeria .
It is also the wrong time if people are not paying attention.
You have an American President without a conscience. Trump could not give a damn if 100,000 Africans are shot by their government.
He pals around with dictators and strongmen .
His primary mission is to undermine the global post war liberal consensus .
Every other thing is a side show
N.B
A similar situation.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/sep/22/catalan-leader-accuses-spanish-government-of-franco-style-crackdown
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by mazimee(m): 5:58pm
It's just a matter of time, we will add this to our victory story.
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by giftq: 6:01pm
Justice Kafarati is a Yoruba Muslim that worships the caliphate
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by Cyynthia(f): 6:07pm
giftq:I don't think the man is my brother, he's from Gombe. But he still worships the caliphate like you said.
The sole aim of attacking ibo race pretending as if they are attacking Ipob is to make them weak so that they can successfully implement sharia law as they have been planning, because they know that once they succeed in dealing with Igbos that are 99.9℅ Christians, then they can easily influence we Yorubas because half of us are Muslims already.
How can you declare people of from two regions terrorist, because when sit at home order was given by Ipob, the whole SE and SS were shut down. Who said that Ipob is not Ibo and Ibo is not Ipob ?
God no go allow them.
Some of my Yoruba Christian brothers are still sleeping, they don't know what is coming their way.
FFK will keep emphasizing on that, but some of those head slammers will keep criticizing and hating him for exposing them.
You guys can cry on my mentions as usual for all I care.
.
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by aolawale025: 6:09pm
There was a hurried move to proscribe IPOB. Even the court processes seem to be as a result of the backlash that the initial pronouncement generated
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by TheKabal: 6:12pm
giftq:
Go to court ... If you can
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by giftq: 6:14pm
TheKabal:LoL
Kangaroo court system has failed already
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by Mekus68: 6:16pm
During the apartheid in South Africa, the ANC was branded a terrorist organisation and Nelson Mandela a terrorist.
But to today, the ANC is the leading political party in South Africa, which has as well produced several presidents, including the current president; Jacob Zuma.
So there's no cause for alarm. What is happening now would be one of our victory stories that we will tell our children, grand children & from generation to generation.
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by TheKabal: 6:22pm
giftq:
So what you gonna do.
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by giftq: 6:25pm
TheKabal:We watch the kangaroo court waste its own time
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by Kizyte(m): 6:26pm
You can't maltreat the harmless and defenseless and go scotfree, you might escape it here on Earth, but not in the after life.
God will deal mercilessly with the oppressor of the poor and defenseless!
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by drizslim(m): 6:26pm
Nigeria is Bias
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by DaudaAbu(m): 6:28pm
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by Praktikals(m): 6:28pm
Divided or multiplied, IPOB= Terrorist Group
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by scholes0(m): 6:28pm
IPOB are not terrorists, although they can be described as
A Hate militia or Borderline Group.
But definitely not terrorists.
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by ollah1: 6:30pm
This is what we are debating in September 2017. While African countries have moved let alone the rest of the world.
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by JayJohnson: 6:30pm
Nigerians are not divided, only the iPod remained confused and divided
One Nigeria, one nation!
IPod go and die
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by DaudaAbu(m): 6:30pm
Adegboruwa should just go and represent them in court
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by rattlesnake(m): 6:31pm
proscription was the prescription to cure the nnami madness
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by silasweb(m): 6:31pm
May God help us
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by greatman247(m): 6:32pm
Good for IPOB. abeg IPOB is a failed project. They should go rest somewhere. They are not bigger than Nigeria.
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by free2ryhme: 6:32pm
ELVISHOT:
it is illiteracy that is worrying them
why divide over terrorists
mstchew
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by BabaRamotu1988: 6:33pm
Cyynthia:Buhari is a terrorist
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by Akinz0126(m): 6:33pm
Make I pitch my tent for here.
Mallam bani lemu guda biyu!!!
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by snoopylinus(m): 6:33pm
Let them proscribe na...it still does not stop the protest and agitations,they actually protested yesterday
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by dionysus7: 6:34pm
having an army in a sovereign state is not a peaceful agitation, threatening to destabilize a nation you swear to uphold its peace and unity is not a peaceful agitation, you preach hate against your fellow country men, spread propaganda all around about how you're being marginalized, crying victims, blaming your misfortune on the obviously not an ideal government whilst your tribesmen are building empires across the country, you attack law enforcement agents, we saw videos showing IPOB youths looking for hausas in a commuter bus...but sure lets let this clueless attention seeking lawyers define terrorism for us
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by Chiedu4Trump: 6:35pm
Buhari & APC will not even condemn the Fulani Herdsmen that rape & kill people.
They refuse to call the Army againt Fulani Herdsmen.
http://dailypost.ng/2016/06/06/we-will-not-use-military-force-against-fulani-herdsmen-fg/
the Hypocrisy is too much.
Why will they proscribe IPOB that has never killed, while Fulani Herdsmen go free?
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by CrEaToRmalden(m): 6:36pm
IPOB deserves whatever they get.
I liked them not until they made violence their choice.
|Re: Nigerians Divided Over Proscription Of IPOB by CrEaToRmalden(m): 6:39pm
