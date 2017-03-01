Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London (8060 Views)

The former governor had recently lost his father, the former governor of the defunct Western Region, Major-General Adeyinka Adebayo.



Below is the message as posted by Adesina:

"President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday described the late former governor of the defunct Western Region, Major-General Adeyinka Adebayo, as a true patriot.

"In a telephone call from London to the son of the late general and former governor of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo, the President lamented that Nigeria will surely miss the uncommon patriotism and nationalism which General Adebayo typified.

"The President also commiserated with the people of Ekiti State and the entire Yoruba race, noting that the late octogenarian while standing firmly for the unity of the country, also fought for the interest of his people as the President of the Yoruba Council of Elders.

"President Buhari prayed that Almighty God will console the Adebayo family and grant the soul of the departed elder statesman eternal rest.

"Mr Niyi Adebayo, while thanking President Buhari for the call and commiserations, also wished the President good health."

Only 3 days ago, President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly called Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state from London where he is on medical vacation.

He promised the governor that he would return to Nigeria soon to continue from where his deputy, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, would stop.

Buhari reportedly told the governor that he was still observing his rest as advised by doctors, but that he was eager to return to the country.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Kingsley Fanwo, said Buhari called Bello while the latter was in Lagos for an official engagement.



Noted.



On a lighter note, shey Buhari dey work for Econet now? 36 Likes 1 Share

And so? Make we fry beans? 4 Likes



Get well soon Mr President and resign to take care of yourself.

Osinbajo is doing great Buhari sef.Get well soon Mr President and resign to take care of yourself.Osinbajo is doing great 16 Likes 1 Share

Who's paying the phone bills? 7 Likes

Buhari is doing Adele's

Hello cover..



Hello!!

Its me buhari

Am a vegetable calling

You from London. 35 Likes 2 Shares

Wich network buhari dey use sef? D free call awuf no dey finish ni? 3 Likes

Wow !!!



But.... Who has reduced our vacational President ( VP Buhari ) to the minister of information, phone call and communication??



Has Lai quit that position ?



If u ask me, on a serious note, all these phone calls issues shouldn't be make news at all if there's nothing fishy about the whole thing.



The President who refuses to speak with those who voted him but speaks only to those who he deem more important to him than the masses he leads cannot be the man of the people.



Little wonder Nigeria is like this !!! 16 Likes

carzola:

Buhari is doing Adele's

Hello cover..



Hello!!

Its me buhari

Am a vegetable calling

You from London.

Lol Lol 4 Likes 1 Share

To be honest this is getting embarrassingly shameful.



These guys don't know how foolish they are and how it makes us all a subject of ridicule to the world.



Femi, stop this nonsense phone call gist.



Alert me when you guys are ready for the state sponsored funeral 17 Likes

The phone call president 2 Likes

Phone call president. Keep on wasting Nigeria airtym Mr dullard 3 Likes

B/W Lie Mohammed and Femi Adesina, I no know who sabi lie pass!!



POLL

Click "Like" for Lie Mohammed

Click "Share" for Femi Adesina 11 Likes 2 Shares

FSBoperator:

To be honest this is getting embarrassingly shameful.



These guys don't know how foolish they are and how it makes us all a subject of ridicule to the world.



Femi, stop this nonsense phone call gist.



Alert me when you guys are ready for the state sponsored funeral



Why? Are you planning to die soon? You know you do not qualify for state funeral? Why? Are you planning to die soon? You know you do not qualify for state funeral? 1 Like 1 Share

vedaxcool:

[s][/s]



Why? Are you planning to die soon? You know you do not qualify for state funeral?



I did not see you or your fellow band of Yoruba Muslims in the Awusa rape of Ife thread yesterday.



Over 50 yorubas were killed yesterday in Ife and not a word from you but here you are crying over an already rotten corpse.



Afonjastic nigga I did not see you or your fellow band of Yoruba Muslims in the Awusa rape of Ife thread yesterday.Over 50 yorubas were killed yesterday in Ife and not a word from you but here you are crying over an already rotten corpse.Afonjastic nigga 14 Likes

FSBoperator:







I did not see you or your fellow band of Yoruba Muslims in the Awusa rape of Ife thread yesterday.



Over 50 yorubas were killed yesterday in Ife and not a word from you but here you are crying over an already rotten corpse.



Afonjastic nigga



It is a pity everyone who questions your comprehension ability is labeled a Afonja a tribe that you envy day and night It is a pity everyone who questions your comprehension ability is labeled a Afonja a tribe that you envy day and night 1 Like

FSBoperator:

To be honest this is getting embarrassingly shameful.



These guys don't know how foolish they are and how it makes us all an object a subject of ridicule to the world.



Femi, stop this nonsense phone call gist.



Alert me when you guys are ready for the state sponsored funeral Hate-shreded jerkie, talking about ridicule...Point of correction, it's "object of ridicule "

Kiss the truth! Hate-shreded jerkie, talking about ridicule...Point of correction, it's "object of ridicule "Kiss the truth!

vedaxcool:

[s][/s]



It is a pity everyone who questions your comprehension ability is labeled a Afonja a tribe that you envy day and night

Weep for your brothers and sisters in Ife and leave Buhari for his people.



Useless tout Weep for your brothers and sisters in Ife and leave Buhari for his people.Useless tout 8 Likes

I think Buhari called Mugabe yesterday to commiserate about his wife's surgery pains 6 Likes



This has gone stale a long time ago.

So, we should throw a party because it was reported that a dodgy president summoned up so much energy to make a phone call



These presidential handlers need thorough flogging.

I mean, who gives a sh!t if he calls every world leader?

Welcome to naija, where asswipes make it a breaking news item when there's whisper in the air that an absentee president made a phone call to whoever.



That's how low we've sunk. This has gone stale a long time ago.So, we should throw a party because it was reported that a dodgy president summoned up so much energy to make a phone callThese presidential handlers need thorough flogging.I mean, who gives a sh!t if he calls every world leader?Welcome to naija, where asswipes make it a breaking news item when there's whisper in the air that an absentee president made a phone call to whoever.That's how low we've sunk. 1 Like 1 Share

lie. They thought they were speaking with Buhari.. they never knew it was Abba kYARI, the Chief of Staff they were speaking with. Aboki voice sounds alike. pipty for fifty

Naija house of comedy. Very entertaining but zero suspense. 2 Likes

Buhari's name has become synonymous with comedy.

Every news about him now is so funny to me.

If he should call anybody from Ekiti it should be Fayose. 2 Likes

What's the fuss all about



Somethng that i do up to ten times in a day.



OR When has making calls become something that call for celebration or news worthy?



Asin am not understanding? 2 Likes

buhari sef why ein never call me since 2 Likes

Let him stay there and be calling until 2019; then we shall call him and send him back to Daura. 3 Likes

dead vegetable



I av forgotten you 3 Likes

kateskitty:

o I LOVE YOUR CAMEL TOE I LOVE YOUR CAMEL TOE 3 Likes