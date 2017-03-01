₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by kanicorp9(m): 7:40am
The Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina has announced on his official Facebook page that President Buhari made a call from London to former Ekiti state governor, Niyi Adebayo.
The former governor had recently lost his father, the former governor of the defunct Western Region, Major-General Adeyinka Adebayo.
Below is the message as posted by Adesina:
"President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday described the late former governor of the defunct Western Region, Major-General Adeyinka Adebayo, as a true patriot.
"In a telephone call from London to the son of the late general and former governor of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo, the President lamented that Nigeria will surely miss the uncommon patriotism and nationalism which General Adebayo typified.
"The President also commiserated with the people of Ekiti State and the entire Yoruba race, noting that the late octogenarian while standing firmly for the unity of the country, also fought for the interest of his people as the President of the Yoruba Council of Elders.
"President Buhari prayed that Almighty God will console the Adebayo family and grant the soul of the departed elder statesman eternal rest.
"Mr Niyi Adebayo, while thanking President Buhari for the call and commiserations, also wished the President good health."
Only 3 days ago, President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly called Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state from London where he is on medical vacation.
He promised the governor that he would return to Nigeria soon to continue from where his deputy, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, would stop.
Buhari reportedly told the governor that he was still observing his rest as advised by doctors, but that he was eager to return to the country.
A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Kingsley Fanwo, said Buhari called Bello while the latter was in Lagos for an official engagement.
Source :-
http://www.wikinaija.com.ng/2017/03/buhari-makes-another-call.html
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by HungerBAD: 7:43am
Noted.
On a lighter note, shey Buhari dey work for Econet now?
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by Oyind18: 7:45am
And so? Make we fry beans?
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by Beremx(f): 7:47am
Buhari sef.
Get well soon Mr President and resign to take care of yourself.
Osinbajo is doing great
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by IdeeEsperanza(m): 7:49am
Who's paying the phone bills?
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by carzola(m): 8:13am
Buhari is doing Adele's
Hello cover..
Hello!!
Its me buhari
Am a vegetable calling
You from London.
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by nepapole(m): 8:31am
Wich network buhari dey use sef? D free call awuf no dey finish ni?
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by Samunique(m): 8:32am
Wow !!!
But.... Who has reduced our vacational President ( VP Buhari ) to the minister of information, phone call and communication??
Has Lai quit that position ?
If u ask me, on a serious note, all these phone calls issues shouldn't be make news at all if there's nothing fishy about the whole thing.
The President who refuses to speak with those who voted him but speaks only to those who he deem more important to him than the masses he leads cannot be the man of the people.
Little wonder Nigeria is like this !!!
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by FSBoperator: 10:38am
carzola:
Lol
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by FSBoperator: 10:41am
To be honest this is getting embarrassingly shameful.
These guys don't know how foolish they are and how it makes us all a subject of ridicule to the world.
Femi, stop this nonsense phone call gist.
Alert me when you guys are ready for the state sponsored funeral
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by Cornerstone2020: 10:46am
The phone call president
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by Austin4lif: 10:51am
Phone call president. Keep on wasting Nigeria airtym Mr dullard
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by Franchise21(m): 10:54am
B/W Lie Mohammed and Femi Adesina, I no know who sabi lie pass!!
POLL
Click "Like" for Lie Mohammed
Click "Share" for Femi Adesina
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by vedaxcool(m): 10:54am
FSBoperator:
Why? Are you planning to die soon? You know you do not qualify for state funeral?
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by FSBoperator: 11:05am
vedaxcool:
I did not see you or your fellow band of Yoruba Muslims in the Awusa rape of Ife thread yesterday.
Over 50 yorubas were killed yesterday in Ife and not a word from you but here you are crying over an already rotten corpse.
Afonjastic nigga
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by vedaxcool(m): 11:14am
FSBoperator:
It is a pity everyone who questions your comprehension ability is labeled a Afonja a tribe that you envy day and night
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by TimeManager(m): 11:18am
FSBoperator:Hate-shreded jerkie, talking about ridicule...Point of correction, it's "object of ridicule "
Kiss the truth!
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by FSBoperator: 11:22am
vedaxcool:
Weep for your brothers and sisters in Ife and leave Buhari for his people.
Useless tout
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by ChimaAdeoye: 11:50am
I think Buhari called Mugabe yesterday to commiserate about his wife's surgery pains
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by kateskitty(f): 12:10pm
OK we have heard, he should take his time and rest. He need his rest.
On the other hand
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by whirlwind7(m): 12:10pm
This has gone stale a long time ago.
So, we should throw a party because it was reported that a dodgy president summoned up so much energy to make a phone call
These presidential handlers need thorough flogging.
I mean, who gives a sh!t if he calls every world leader?
Welcome to naija, where asswipes make it a breaking news item when there's whisper in the air that an absentee president made a phone call to whoever.
That's how low we've sunk.
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by Omoakinsuyi(m): 12:11pm
lie. They thought they were speaking with Buhari.. they never knew it was Abba kYARI, the Chief of Staff they were speaking with. Aboki voice sounds alike. pipty for fifty
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by NNVanguard(m): 12:11pm
Naija house of comedy. Very entertaining but zero suspense.
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by Mayydayy(m): 12:11pm
Buhari's name has become synonymous with comedy.
Every news about him now is so funny to me.
If he should call anybody from Ekiti it should be Fayose.
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by ychris: 12:11pm
What's the fuss all about
Somethng that i do up to ten times in a day.
OR When has making calls become something that call for celebration or news worthy?
Asin am not understanding?
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by 1shortblackboy: 12:11pm
buhari sef why ein never call me since
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by ShitHead: 12:12pm
Let him stay there and be calling until 2019; then we shall call him and send him back to Daura.
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by cyberdurable(m): 12:12pm
dead vegetable
I av forgotten you
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by CROWNWEALTH019: 12:12pm
kateskitty:I LOVE YOUR CAMEL TOE
|Re: Buhari Calls Niyi Adebayo On Phone From London by jnrbayano(m): 12:12pm
Call Fayose
