|I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Islie: 10:00am
From ealier story
http://www.nairaland.com/3667980/wife-sends-husband-prison-marrying
The woman at the center of attraction have gave reasons why she did what she did i.e by sending her husband to prison
I WON’T SHARE MY HUSBAND’S MANHOOD WITH ANY WOMAN, CHILDLESS WIFE VOWS
http://pmexpressng.com/wont-share-husbands-manhood-woman-childless-wife-vows/
Pic: Ngozi Ezenwagu who sent her husband Adolphus to jail
1 Share
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by johnpaulo(m): 10:04am
Nonsense.
2 Likes
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Oyind18: 10:09am
Ok
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by doctimonyeka(m): 10:24am
Just 1 3 years and you want another wife??
What an impatient man...
God will give you a child woman... Trust God..
14 Likes
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Ioannes(m): 10:28am
Well, Maybe you're ready to share your husband's d1ck with other men then, because there are So many homosexual rapists in Nigerian prisons.
Obviously the man doesn't understand the phrase, "...till death do us part".
2 Likes
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by SafeDavid(m): 11:11am
Because his manhood lives on.
4 Likes
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by lola024(f): 11:13am
Smh
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by policy12: 11:13am
Ode will tell u, if he do it outside the home.
Woeman and dick are..
9 Likes
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Zoharariel(m): 11:14am
That decision is solely up to your Husband to make.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by officialJP: 11:14am
cucumber is free in d market
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by AngelicBeing: 11:14am
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by DannyJ19(m): 11:15am
worbbish......
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Rotentina(m): 11:15am
..................and this made the front page.........!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by emamos: 11:15am
.D woman is stingy
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Thisboysef(m): 11:15am
End time women
2 Likes
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Enemyofpeace: 11:16am
Only you no fit chop am finish na
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by celestialAgent(m): 11:17am
.
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by jaymejate(m): 11:17am
Okay, de comot am every morning if he de go work
1 Like
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Firstcitizen: 11:17am
smart woman. She bring wor wor woman come for her husband make dem for no oppress her.
5 Likes
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by mackmanuel: 11:18am
Madam na so e swit u rech
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by evexx1(f): 11:18am
Mtcheww
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by karimusaa: 11:18am
Islie:
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by segebase(m): 11:19am
who was sharing it before u married him
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by karimusaa: 11:19am
Na wa o!!!!!!
Islie:
1 Share
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Diamondqueen(f): 11:19am
The husband took an oath to forsake all others and be with her for better, for worse.
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by donbenz: 11:19am
Is alright
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by YoungBlackRico: 11:19am
Islie:The other room been causing wahala since Adam.
©YBR
1 Like
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Badgers14: 11:19am
Smh... Walks off thread
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by DLondonboiy: 11:19am
13years no be 'just'...If you no fit born, allow others that can born to born in peace...which kind nonsense be this?
You don't want to share the manhood and yet you no want born? So that the innocent man would die without children? Tufiakwa!
Only God knows what this woman did with her womb when she was still doing 'omoge'..
2 Likes
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Elsouraj: 11:19am
for real
|Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Chanchit: 11:19am
This woman has no pity.
1 Like
