



http://www.nairaland.com/3667980/wife-sends-husband-prison-marrying



The woman at the center of attraction have gave reasons why she did what she did i.e by sending her husband to prison





I WON’T SHARE MY HUSBAND’S MANHOOD WITH ANY WOMAN, CHILDLESS WIFE VOWS





CYRIACUS IZUEKWE



A 37-year- old woman, Ngozi Ezenwagu, who sent her husband to prison for marrying a second wife has said that she was not ready to share her husband, including his manhood, with any woman because she was unable to have a child for him for now.



Her husband, a 50-year- old Adolphus Ezenwagu was arrested and charged before a Lagos court after he had altercation with Ngozi for marrying second wife after 13 years of childlessness.



Adolphus was remanded in the prison custody following Ngozi’s report to the police that she was assaulted by Adolphus because of his second wife.



The incident happened at 12 Musibau Saidi Street, Fataki in Egan area of Lagos State where they have a family house.



The embattled Ngozi said her husband went to their village in Anambra and married the second wife against her wish and brought her to Lagos to live with them in the same house.



According to her, the husband was fond of leaving her in the night to sleep with the second wife in the other room under the disguise that he wanted to get the new wife pregnant.



“Painfully, I used to be alone all night since December he brought her to Lagos, ” Ngozi lamented.



Adolphus had earlier told P.M.EXPRES that he married Ngozi 13 years ago and they were unable to have a child.



He said he had taken her to several hospitals and churches with all efforts proved abortive. He said the idea of getting a second wife was a join move by him and Ngozi.



“I told her to bring a woman of her choice for me, but the kind of women she brought was not my taste.



This forced me to travel to her home town and married the second wife who I brought to Lagos, ” Adolphus recounted.



He said since the second wife came in, I have not known peace in the house with Ngozi on a number of occasions went on rampage damaging valuables in the house.



On the day he wanted to stop this action, she contacted her family and claimed he assaulted her.



The matter was reported at Igando Police Division where Adolphus was arrested and charged to court with one count charge of assault.



At the Ejigbo Magistrate’s court where he was arraigned, he pleaded not guilty.



The presiding Magistrate, Mrs J.O.E Adeyemi granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.



He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.



The matter was adjourned till 10 April 2017.



http://pmexpressng.com/wont-share-husbands-manhood-woman-childless-wife-vows/



Pic: Ngozi Ezenwagu who sent her husband Adolphus to jail From ealier storyThe woman at the center of attraction have gave reasons why she did what she did i.e by sending her husband to prisonPic: Ngozi Ezenwagu who sent her husband Adolphus to jail 1 Share