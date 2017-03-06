₦airaland Forum

I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Islie: 10:00am
From ealier story

http://www.nairaland.com/3667980/wife-sends-husband-prison-marrying

The woman at the center of attraction have gave reasons why she did what she did i.e by sending her husband to prison


I WON’T SHARE MY HUSBAND’S MANHOOD WITH ANY WOMAN, CHILDLESS WIFE VOWS


CYRIACUS IZUEKWE

A 37-year- old woman, Ngozi Ezenwagu, who sent her husband to prison for marrying a second wife has said that she was not ready to share her husband, including his manhood, with any woman because she was unable to have a child for him for now.

Her husband, a 50-year- old Adolphus Ezenwagu was arrested and charged before a Lagos court after he had altercation with Ngozi for marrying second wife after 13 years of childlessness.

Adolphus was remanded in the prison custody following Ngozi’s report to the police that she was assaulted by Adolphus because of his second wife.

The incident happened at 12 Musibau Saidi Street, Fataki in Egan area of Lagos State where they have a family house.

The embattled Ngozi said her husband went to their village in Anambra and married the second wife against her wish and brought her to Lagos to live with them in the same house.

According to her, the husband was fond of leaving her in the night to sleep with the second wife in the other room under the disguise that he wanted to get the new wife pregnant.

“Painfully, I used to be alone all night since December he brought her to Lagos, ” Ngozi lamented.

Adolphus had earlier told P.M.EXPRES that he married Ngozi 13 years ago and they were unable to have a child.

He said he had taken her to several hospitals and churches with all efforts proved abortive. He said the idea of getting a second wife was a join move by him and Ngozi.

“I told her to bring a woman of her choice for me, but the kind of women she brought was not my taste.

This forced me to travel to her home town and married the second wife who I brought to Lagos, ” Adolphus recounted.

He said since the second wife came in, I have not known peace in the house with Ngozi on a number of occasions went on rampage damaging valuables in the house.

On the day he wanted to stop this action, she contacted her family and claimed he assaulted her.

The matter was reported at Igando Police Division where Adolphus was arrested and charged to court with one count charge of assault.

At the Ejigbo Magistrate’s court where he was arraigned, he pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs J.O.E Adeyemi granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 10 April 2017.


http://pmexpressng.com/wont-share-husbands-manhood-woman-childless-wife-vows/

Pic: Ngozi Ezenwagu who sent her husband Adolphus to jail

Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by johnpaulo(m): 10:04am
Nonsense.

Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Oyind18: 10:09am
Ok
Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by doctimonyeka(m): 10:24am
Just 1 3 years and you want another wife??


What an impatient man...

God will give you a child woman... Trust God..

Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Ioannes(m): 10:28am
Well, Maybe you're ready to share your husband's d1ck with other men then, because there are So many homosexual rapists in Nigerian prisons.

Obviously the man doesn't understand the phrase, "...till death do us part".

Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by SafeDavid(m): 11:11am
Because his manhood lives on. grin

Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by lola024(f): 11:13am
Smh
Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by policy12: 11:13am
Ode will tell u, if he do it outside the home.

Woeman and dick are..

Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Zoharariel(m): 11:14am
That decision is solely up to your Husband to make.

Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by officialJP: 11:14am
cucumber is free in d market grin
Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by AngelicBeing: 11:14am
sad
Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by DannyJ19(m): 11:15am
worbbish......
Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Rotentina(m): 11:15am
..................and this made the front page.........!!!!!

Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by emamos: 11:15am
.D woman is stingy
Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Thisboysef(m): 11:15am
End time women

Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Enemyofpeace: 11:16am
Only you no fit chop am finish na
Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by celestialAgent(m): 11:17am
.
Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by jaymejate(m): 11:17am
Okay, de comot am every morning if he de go work

Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Firstcitizen: 11:17am

“I told her to bring a woman of her choice for me, but the kind of women she brought was not my taste"

cheesy cheesy cheesy smart woman. She bring wor wor woman come for her husband make dem for no oppress her.

Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by mackmanuel: 11:18am
Madam na so e swit u rech

Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by evexx1(f): 11:18am
Mtcheww
Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by karimusaa: 11:18am
Islie:

From ealier story

http://www.nairaland.com/3667980/wife-sends-husband-prison-marrying

The woman at the center of attraction have gave reasons why she did what she did i.e by sending her husband to prison





http://pmexpressng.com/wont-share-husbands-manhood-woman-childless-wife-vows/

Pic: Ngozi Ezenwagu who sent her husband Adolphus to jail




Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by segebase(m): 11:19am
who was sharing it before u married him
Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by karimusaa: 11:19am
Na wa o!!!!!!

Islie:

From ealier story

http://www.nairaland.com/3667980/wife-sends-husband-prison-marrying

The woman at the center of attraction have gave reasons why she did what she did i.e by sending her husband to prison





http://pmexpressng.com/wont-share-husbands-manhood-woman-childless-wife-vows/

Pic: Ngozi Ezenwagu who sent her husband Adolphus to jail




Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Diamondqueen(f): 11:19am
The husband took an oath to forsake all others and be with her for better, for worse.
Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by donbenz: 11:19am
Is alright
Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by YoungBlackRico: 11:19am
Islie:

... According to her, the husband was
fond of leaving her in the night to
sleep with the second wife in the
other room under the disguise that
he wanted to get the new wife
pregnant....


The other room been causing wahala since Adam. grin

©YBR

Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Badgers14: 11:19am
Smh... Walks off thread
Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by DLondonboiy: 11:19am
13years no be 'just'...If you no fit born, allow others that can born to born in peace...which kind nonsense be this?

You don't want to share the manhood and yet you no want born? So that the innocent man would die without children? Tufiakwa!

Only God knows what this woman did with her womb when she was still doing 'omoge'..

Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Elsouraj: 11:19am
for real
Re: I Won’t Share My Husband’s Manhood With Any Woman: Wife (pic) by Chanchit: 11:19am
This woman has no pity.

