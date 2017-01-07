₦airaland Forum

Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife

Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife by dre11(m): 6:54am
See earlier thread where he was dumped http://www.nairaland.com/2081017/bride-dumps-groom-wedding-day



CYRIACUS IZUEKWE

A jilted 32-year old man, who was dumped by his wife on a wedding day over her suspicion of his having a low sperm count challenge, has married another woman who is now heavily pregnant for him.

The man, Ekene Uzoigwe, got married to Ifunanya Igwebuike, according to Igbo tradition and had wanted to consummate the marriage at St Patrick Catholic Church, Umuchu in Aguata Local government area of Anambra State.

However, Ifunanya, a graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, did the unthinkable when she snubbed her groom on her wedding day and called off the wedding already arranged by the two families.

The wedding was to take place on Saturday, 3 January, 2015 and guests invited to witness the ceremony were shocked when Ifunaya refused to show up in church to tie the knot with Uzoigwe.

After several hours of waiting, P.M.EXPRESS gathered she later sent a message to the Parish Priest, Rev. Father Lawrence Maduagwu, that she was no longer interested and asked him to cancel the wedding.

Ifunanya alleged that she could not go ahead with the marriage because she was a graduate unlike Uzoigwe whom she claimed was a school drop-out.

She also claimed that she suspected that her husband-to-be then was impotent because he had been unable to impregnate her after several months of their courtship.

Rev. Maduagwu had no option than to inform the groom and the guests that were already seated at the church hall that the wedding had been cancelled. This caused an uproar in the church with guests expressing shock over what happened.

After the sad event, Uzoigwe moved on and married another wife who is now pregnant and will be delivered.

When our correspondent contacted Ifunanya, she said had forgotten the whole thing and moved on with her life.

She also said her family has refunded to Uzoigwe everything he spent.

Narrating what happened, Uzoigwe said he met Ifunanya at their home town, Umuchu, where he proposed to her marriage and she agreed on condition that he would send her to school, which he agreed.

He said after she gained admission, he was financing her education and they agreed to wed during her final year.

He said he had paid her bride price and she was part of the whole wedding plan and he even gave her parents N160,000 to prepare for the wedding, besides other arrangements and expenses incurred on the wedding and reception.

The jilted man said Ifunaya did not considered it worthy to inform him about her decision to back out of the wedding until he got to the church and the priest had to inform him and their guests about the cancellation of the wedding.

“If she had informed me, I would not have made arrangements. We had already cooked food and bought drinks for the wedding,” he said.

Uzoigwe said when he contacted her parents about the whole incident, they only told him that they could not forced her to go against her wishes but only asked him to come and take back the money he gave them to prepare for the wedding.

Uzoigwe said he was still in shock about that incident because he did not have any quarrel with Ifunanya before the fateful day.
He said he also made sure she was comfortable by making money available to her while in school.

Uzoigwe is a business man based in Abakiliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

http://pmexpressng.com/man-dumped-wedding-day-low-sperm-impregnates-new-wife/

Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by Kingstel: 6:58am
Too many inspirations online for super story movie. undecided
Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by Jafar1: 7:03am
Every disappointment is a blessing in disguise, who knows maybe the new wife is even better

Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by carzola(m): 7:05am
Women need to be tamed they are going out of proportion... One day a man would be dumped on hos wedding day cause the suit was too tight.

Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by greatgod2012(f): 7:05am
They were not meant for each other!


But that lady should have informed the man before that very day that she could no longer continue with the man instead of waiting till the wedding day. Imagine the embarrassment caused to the two family on the day which suppose to be a happy day. Anyway, thank God they've both moved on.

And I'm extremely happy for the man.

Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by cassidy1996(m): 7:06am
Such is life, grab all you can and move on...
Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by Flexherbal(m): 7:12am
Low sperm count is a challenge that can be taken care of.

Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by lofty900(m): 7:13am
Any man who agrees to sponsor a girl through the University hoping to marry her in future is a fool. He's not only a fool but a useless fool!

Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by Nutase(f): 7:29am
Wicked geh

Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by Abduljohn(m): 7:45am
The lady even had the courage to say she has been having sex before marriage. God is involve anyway they were not meant for eachother.

Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by admax(m): 11:31am
You better thank God she didn't show up for the wedding because you would have married an unfaithful wife and peace would have eluded your marriage.

She used him to finance her education, many are still doing same...smh. Money wouldn't make any lady fall in love you but money will make her manage you until she gets another option.

Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by DONSMITH123(m): 11:31am
Imagine

Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by wunmi590(m): 11:32am
Werey Ni girl yen,I swear
Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by lifestyle1(m): 11:33am
Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by babyfaceafrica(m): 11:33am
Some Women and foolish decisions sha!!
Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by shammah1(m): 11:34am
Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by canalily(m): 11:34am
Has the woman that dumped him given birthundecided

Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by Ginaz(f): 11:34am
God is good, all the time. All the time, God is Good.
Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by boolet(m): 11:34am
Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by Emmafrancis: 11:35am
The height of wickedness. See the embarrassment . bros forget that girl, she definitely has "low eggs count"

Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by bankyblue(m): 11:35am
Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by akindap01: 11:35am

Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by talktonase(m): 11:36am
IDGAF CREW this is not your terrain go some place else.
Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by anonymuz(m): 11:36am
thank God she left, may be she knows she has problems in her body system and can't give birth so to avoid shame she made that decision. Good for the man and I wish his wife a safe delivery.

Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by steppins: 11:36am
Mr Uzoigwe should do a DNA test on the baby after the wife's delivery, I don't trust the new generation of Nigerian women.

3 Likes

Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by SunnyBlaze1(m): 11:36am
grin Good one


Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:36am
The stupid girl didnt know he wasnt a graduate when she was collectin school fees from him abi?.
You see why they say you shouldnt sponsor a girl except she is your Wife already,most especially when u r not a graduate yourself because na dat time dem go say u dey below their class.
The impotent part na excuse jare.
abi no be persn wey she talk say dey impotent impregnate another woman so?.
Stupid girls with fish brains. angry

Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by Bankalert(m): 11:36am
some women are so foolish eh
Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by bamdelarf(m): 11:37am
thinking of joining IDGAF crew...cox d front page is just disgusting... who Ds wan EPP..plx hep wt a pixx

Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by Rextayne: 11:37am
Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by Kaxmytex(m): 11:37am
SMH

The bitchy wify jux created a history 4 herself



coz i dnt knw who iz going to marry a gal wey fit dump u on a wedding day

Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by abejide1000(m): 11:37am
I

