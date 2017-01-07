₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by dre11(m): 6:54am
See earlier thread where he was dumped http://www.nairaland.com/2081017/bride-dumps-groom-wedding-day
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/man-dumped-wedding-day-low-sperm-impregnates-new-wife/
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by Kingstel: 6:58am
Too many inspirations online for super story movie.
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by Jafar1: 7:03am
Every disappointment is a blessing in disguise, who knows maybe the new wife is even better
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by carzola(m): 7:05am
Women need to be tamed they are going out of proportion... One day a man would be dumped on hos wedding day cause the suit was too tight.
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by greatgod2012(f): 7:05am
They were not meant for each other!
But that lady should have informed the man before that very day that she could no longer continue with the man instead of waiting till the wedding day. Imagine the embarrassment caused to the two family on the day which suppose to be a happy day. Anyway, thank God they've both moved on.
And I'm extremely happy for the man.
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by cassidy1996(m): 7:06am
Such is life, grab all you can and move on...
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by Flexherbal(m): 7:12am
Low sperm count is a challenge that can be taken care of.
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by lofty900(m): 7:13am
Any man who agrees to sponsor a girl through the University hoping to marry her in future is a fool. He's not only a fool but a useless fool!
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by Nutase(f): 7:29am
Wicked geh
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by Abduljohn(m): 7:45am
The lady even had the courage to say she has been having sex before marriage. God is involve anyway they were not meant for eachother.
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by admax(m): 11:31am
Lobatan!
You better thank God she didn't show up for the wedding because you would have married an unfaithful wife and peace would have eluded your marriage.
She used him to finance her education, many are still doing same...smh. Money wouldn't make any lady fall in love you but money will make her manage you until she gets another option.
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by DONSMITH123(m): 11:31am
Imagine
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by wunmi590(m): 11:32am
Werey Ni girl yen,I swear
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by lifestyle1(m): 11:33am
Hmmmm
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by babyfaceafrica(m): 11:33am
Some Women and foolish decisions sha!!
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by shammah1(m): 11:34am
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by canalily(m): 11:34am
Has the woman that dumped him given birth
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by Ginaz(f): 11:34am
God is good, all the time. All the time, God is Good.
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by boolet(m): 11:34am
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by Emmafrancis: 11:35am
The height of wickedness. See the embarrassment . bros forget that girl, she definitely has "low eggs count"
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by bankyblue(m): 11:35am
kk
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by akindap01: 11:35am
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by talktonase(m): 11:36am
IDGAF CREW this is not your terrain go some place else.
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by anonymuz(m): 11:36am
thank God she left, may be she knows she has problems in her body system and can't give birth so to avoid shame she made that decision. Good for the man and I wish his wife a safe delivery.
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by steppins: 11:36am
Mr Uzoigwe should do a DNA test on the baby after the wife's delivery, I don't trust the new generation of Nigerian women.
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by SunnyBlaze1(m): 11:36am
Good one
BTW
If i hear any give a fvck....
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:36am
The stupid girl didnt know he wasnt a graduate when she was collectin school fees from him abi?.
You see why they say you shouldnt sponsor a girl except she is your Wife already,most especially when u r not a graduate yourself because na dat time dem go say u dey below their class.
The impotent part na excuse jare.
abi no be persn wey she talk say dey impotent impregnate another woman so?.
Stupid girls with fish brains.
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by Bankalert(m): 11:36am
some women are so foolish eh
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by bamdelarf(m): 11:37am
thinking of joining IDGAF crew...cox d front page is just disgusting... who Ds wan EPP..plx hep wt a pixx
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by Rextayne: 11:37am
Miracle!
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by Kaxmytex(m): 11:37am
SMH
The bitchy wify jux created a history 4 herself
coz i dnt knw who iz going to marry a gal wey fit dump u on a wedding day
|Re: Man Dumped On Wedding Day Over Low Sperm Impregnates New Wife (pic) by abejide1000(m): 11:37am
I
