http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/acting-president-yemi-osinbajo-arrives.html The Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has arrived in Kaduna from Abuja by helicopter, the first presidential movement into Kaduna Airport, since the closing of the Abuja Airport. The acting president who was welcomed by the Kaduna state deputy governor, Architect Bala Bantex and other dignitaries also met with Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau, General Umaro Sissoco... 2 Likes

Prove that Kaduna airport is save. 2 Likes

Where is Elrufai? The petulant small man hates osinbajo! 14 Likes

Go to S. Kaduna na Go to S. Kaduna na 1 Like

GOD bless my president osinbajo GOD bless my president osinbajo 3 Likes

This man de try o.. travelling from one state to another. Here today there tomorrow.. May God continue to renew your strength sir. 24 Likes

The Governor must not always be there, hence delegated the deputy.



If he had other official engagements then its better he is taking care of what he was elected to do.



God bless PYO

Quick recovery to PMB and Nigerian economy.

God bless Nigeria. 6 Likes

President emeritus 3 Likes

This man better pass the bullhari This man better pass the bullhari 1 Like

Snubbed by midget Rufai 1 Like

The midget won't b found...Reno Omokri sent d dwarf into hiding. Besides d demons chasing d midget are many...after calling d acting president a mere commisioner, guilty conscience presently chokes his chest like pepper spray. The midget won't b found...Reno Omokri sent d dwarf into hiding. Besides d demons chasing d midget are many...after calling d acting president a mere commisioner, guilty conscience presently chokes his chest like pepper spray. 7 Likes

This man no dey tire... 1 Like

We are watching #Continue El Rufai.... Don't have time to come honour Our Mere Commissioner abiWe are watching #Continue 1 Like

If it was Buhari would you say this?



Assuming Buhari went to Rivers and Woke sent his deputy to meet him how will you interprete that? Lol.If it was Buhari would you say this?Assuming Buhari went to Rivers and Woke sent his deputy to meet him how will you interprete that? 2 Likes

see how bushy d airport is,yet you claim say oyibo reject this death trap!

Did Buhari still ask you to visit Kaduna airport. 1 Like

Even if midget was down with ebola and Buhari was arriving Kaduna do you think he will absent himself?



There is much bad blood among these two dwarfs Even if midget was down with ebola and Buhari was arriving Kaduna do you think he will absent himself?There is much bad blood among these two dwarfs 1 Like

This man possesse an high dose of human relation in his vein.



Yesterday he was at his house celebrating his birthday with his Family, was also present at Executive meeting and also went to Sokoto state. All this happened yesterday.



And today he's at Kaduna airport to witness the airport operation.



This is the kind of leader we are missing in all sectors of Nigeria. 1 Like

This man de try o.. travelling from one state to another. Here today there tomorrow.. May God continue to renew your strength sir. somebody might think you are a wailer before reaching the end of your write ups somebody might think you are a wailer before reaching the end of your write ups

DLondonboiy:





Go to S. Kaduna na how come you find it hard to comprehend a simple sentence?

he said kaduna AIRPORT is safe!!!! how come you find it hard to comprehend a simple sentence?he said kaduna AIRPORT is safe!!!!