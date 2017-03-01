₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by CastedDude: 11:12am
The Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has arrived in Kaduna from Abuja by helicopter, the first presidential movement into Kaduna Airport, since the closing of the Abuja Airport. The acting president who was welcomed by the Kaduna state deputy governor, Architect Bala Bantex and other dignitaries also met with Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau, General Umaro Sissoco...
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/acting-president-yemi-osinbajo-arrives.html
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by CastedDude: 11:14am
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by arsenic33(m): 11:15am
Its their responsibility
This FTC is dedicated to all Yoruba girls
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by muykem: 11:16am
Prove that Kaduna airport is save.
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by CastedDude: 11:17am
good
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by DLondonboiy: 11:26am
Where is Elrufai? The petulant small man hates osinbajo!
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by DLondonboiy: 11:26am
muykem:
Go to S. Kaduna na
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by burkingx: 11:41am
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by CROWNWEALTH019: 11:41am
GOD bless my president osinbajo
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by defemidefemi(m): 11:42am
This man de try o.. travelling from one state to another. Here today there tomorrow.. May God continue to renew your strength sir.
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by Sibe007(m): 11:42am
The Governor must not always be there, hence delegated the deputy.
If he had other official engagements then its better he is taking care of what he was elected to do.
God bless PYO
Quick recovery to PMB and Nigerian economy.
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by schumastic(m): 11:43am
all in a bid to improve the Kaduna state mschew
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by Akinaukwa: 11:43am
No comment yet!
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by 2prexios: 11:44am
President emeritus
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by PetrePan(m): 11:45am
Lalastilala...lalaticlala..ooohh!!...lalasiclala..buh how tha f*ck do they write this guy name?
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by GreenMavro: 11:46am
This man better pass the bullhari
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by FSBoperator: 11:47am
Snubbed by midget Rufai
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by mago77(f): 11:47am
This man too agile abeg
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by diablos: 11:47am
DLondonboiy:
The midget won't b found...Reno Omokri sent d dwarf into hiding. Besides d demons chasing d midget are many...after calling d acting president a mere commisioner, guilty conscience presently chokes his chest like pepper spray.
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by seangy4konji: 11:48am
Very good...
WHEN WILL THEY START rolling out the first set of cabin biiscuit?
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by policy12: 11:48am
This man no dey tire...
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by nobsalis(f): 11:48am
El Rufai.... Don't have time to come honour Our Mere Commissioner abi?
We are watching #Continue
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by FSBoperator: 11:48am
Sibe007:
Lol.
If it was Buhari would you say this?
Assuming Buhari went to Rivers and Woke sent his deputy to meet him how will you interprete that?
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by hilaomo(m): 11:48am
see how bushy d airport is,yet you claim say oyibo reject this death trap!
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by PrinceWilde(m): 11:49am
#GetWellSoonPMB
Ride on Activ PYO
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by Agimor(m): 11:50am
Did Buhari still ask you to visit Kaduna airport.
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by FSBoperator: 11:50am
diablos:
Even if midget was down with ebola and Buhari was arriving Kaduna do you think he will absent himself?
There is much bad blood among these two dwarfs
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by FriendNG: 11:54am
Oya Haters over to you.
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by Adekorya: 11:54am
This man possesse an high dose of human relation in his vein.
Yesterday he was at his house celebrating his birthday with his Family, was also present at Executive meeting and also went to Sokoto state. All this happened yesterday.
And today he's at Kaduna airport to witness the airport operation.
This is the kind of leader we are missing in all sectors of Nigeria.
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by sagir1994(m): 11:56am
defemidefemi:somebody might think you are a wailer before reaching the end of your write ups
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by irepsuccess: 11:57am
DLondonboiy:how come you find it hard to comprehend a simple sentence?
he said kaduna AIRPORT is safe!!!!
|Re: Osinbajo Makes 1st Presidental Movement Into Newly Renovated Kaduna Airport.PICS by irepsuccess: 11:58am
mago77:naxo GEJ do dah time buh when became d president,story changed
