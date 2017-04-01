₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by Amoyinoluwa24: 2:17pm
Governor Nasir El-Rufai with Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, former INEC Chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega at the Kaduna International Airport this morning.
Photo Credits: Maryam Abubakar
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/lai-mohammed-el-rufai-abba-kyari-former.html
1 Like
|Re: Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by Splinz(m): 2:20pm
They never ceased to thank him for the wonderful rigging machinery he put in place during the 2015 general election.
Let it be known to Jega that till today...
3 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by Amoyinoluwa24: 2:21pm
cc; Lalasticlala
|Re: Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by Ezenwammadu(m): 2:25pm
A congregation of liars thieves and rogues I
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by eezeribe(m): 2:28pm
OK
|Re: Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by plainol(m): 2:33pm
God, pls give me d wisdom of Jega to deal with d Orubebes in my life. Amen.
1 Like
|Re: Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by Funlordjnr: 2:38pm
Lai mo afonjeezy: " my guy why you fire chairmo with that kind merciless memo na? The thing still dey pain am oh?"
El rufai gambari: "Abeg park well, why you ma too dey lie? Him don already what's app me talk say na this kind gist you go come give me! Him say hin no dey vex abeg"
|Re: Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by annnikky(f): 2:39pm
The lier one of Nigeria will blow one big lie about conquering boko haram for them to beliv
1 Like
|Re: Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by ZombieTERROR: 3:51pm
Where one or two liers are gathered
Lai Muhammed is in their midst
2 Likes
|Re: Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by Dottore: 4:14pm
*yawns*
|Re: Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by DIKEnaWAR: 4:15pm
El rufai suffers from the short man syndrome; always seeking attention and wanting to be in the news.
|Re: Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by lonelydora(m): 4:15pm
OK
|Re: Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by Debaddest(m): 4:15pm
[b][/b]
|Re: Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by brostheo(m): 4:15pm
Everybody won run from this zoo country
|Re: Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by elganzar(m): 4:16pm
aiit
|Re: Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by demolinka(m): 4:16pm
Ezenwammadu:Second only to the GEJ cabal
|Re: Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by spartan117(m): 4:17pm
.
|Re: Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by lazsnaira(m): 4:17pm
...
|Re: Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by talk2archy: 4:18pm
u
|Re: Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by HQuadreal(m): 4:18pm
Hmmm.
Something is fishy.
|Re: Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by www78916: 4:19pm
|Re: Lai Mohammed, Abba Kyari, El-Rufai & Attahiru Jega Meet At Kaduna Airport (PICS) by trinity11(m): 4:19pm
2019 loading,,,,,,,,,,,
Prof this e-voting wen senate dey talk abt how we go take accredits our cows?
