Photo Credits: Maryam Abubakar



Source: Governor Nasir El-Rufai with Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, former INEC Chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega at the Kaduna International Airport this morning.Photo Credits: Maryam AbubakarSource: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/lai-mohammed-el-rufai-abba-kyari-former.html 1 Like

They never ceased to thank him for the wonderful rigging machinery he put in place during the 2015 general election.



Let it be known to Jega that till today... 3 Likes

A congregation of liars thieves and rogues I 2 Likes 1 Share

God, pls give me d wisdom of Jega to deal with d Orubebes in my life. Amen. 1 Like

Lai mo afonjeezy: " my guy why you fire chairmo with that kind merciless memo na? The thing still dey pain am oh?"









El rufai gambari: "Abeg park well, why you ma too dey lie? Him don already what's app me talk say na this kind gist you go come give me! Him say hin no dey vex abeg"

The lier one of Nigeria will blow one big lie about conquering boko haram for them to beliv 1 Like

Where one or two liers are gathered

Lai Muhammed is in their midst 2 Likes

El rufai suffers from the short man syndrome; always seeking attention and wanting to be in the news.

Everybody won run from this zoo country

Ezenwammadu:

A congregation of liars thieves and rogues I Second only to the GEJ cabal

