Governor Nasir El-Rufai with Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, former INEC Chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega at the Kaduna International Airport this morning.Photo Credits: Maryam AbubakarSource: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/lai-mohammed-el-rufai-abba-kyari-former.html

Lai mo afonjeezy: " my guy why you fire chairmo with that kind merciless memo na? The thing still dey pain am oh?"









El rufai gambari: "Abeg park well, why you ma too dey lie? Him don already what's app me talk say na this kind gist you go come give me! Him say hin no dey vex abeg"