2. While the grace period remains Monday 13th March to Wednesday 12th April, the points of payments with the exception of Lagos and Port Harcourt will now be the nearest Customs Area Command.



3. Motor dealers in Lagos are to pay their duties at Zone ‘A’ Headquarters, No. 1 Harvey Road, Yaba and Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’, Ikeja. While in Port Harcourt, auto duty payment will be at Zone ‘C’ Headquarters, Nigeria Ports Authority.



4. In the same vein, private vehicle owners who know that duty has not been paid on their vehicles could take advantage of this grace period to do so, therefore owners of such vehicles or their representatives are expected to go to the nearest pay-point for assessment and payment. It should however be noted that the 60% rebate applies only within the grace period.



5. For the avoidance of doubt, the decision to grant a grace period for auto duty payment was not a sudden and arbitrary one, but a product of consultations and long standing engagement with Leadership of Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON) who pleaded for a “window” to pay duty on all uncustomed vehicles within the Country before the ban on vehicle importation through land borders.



6. Noteworthy also is the ongoing collaboration with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) and Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in the Vehicles Identification Number (VIN) Project which is another bold step by the Service to boost revenue and enhance national security. The benefit of this collaboration is that those who do not pay duty on their vehicles will not be able to obtain licence and register them in Nigeria. We believe that when all vehicles are properly registered and owners’ identities tied to them, National Security will be enhanced.



7. While expecting Motor dealers and indeed private owners of smuggled vehicles within the Country to use this grace period to pay duty, it should be noted that the Service will intensify its statutory functions of anti-smuggling operation with a view to seizing and prosecuting owners of uncustomed vehicles and other goods.





Source

To all the car owners... Time to act fast.





Lalasticlala, Seun

This policy would never take off. Grace period would come and go and nothing would happen. Watch and see. 3 Likes

Hmm

Na wah ooo,how do i know if my car is registered or not 2 Likes

surrogatesng:

Na wah ooo,how do i know if my car is registered or not

same here. same here. 2 Likes





In Nigeria, things are done upside down. If I was the custom boss, I will

1. Setup an online system for Vin verification to make it easier for car owners to just input their car Vin which tell them whether their vehicle is in the system also which vehicle type the Vin is tied to incase of false/fake paper



2. Don't use a uniform payment method, rather a depreciation custom payment since the custom is responsible for allowing smuggled cars escape their radar. They should also pay for incompetence. So they collect registration data from frsc and bill custom duty on a depreciation basis. So if I registered a 2004 micra in 2010, I shouldn't pay same duty as someone who registered same 2004 micra in 2016.



3. Make a printable slip free of charge from Internet, so those who have valid documents when stopped by custom agbero can just flash their slip and the custom agbero just verify with car Vin to make checking easier and faster saves time and man hour. Those just paying will be issued the slip free along with their document.



Buhari sef 1 Like

good

Okay

How do know if his vehicle duties wasn't paid? There are so many custom documents written in tiny form. I need answer asap.

White elephant project....just like the new tinted permit. This plane will never take off; the load too much. 4 Likes

Let us see how they go about enforcement.

yusuf2:

This policy would never take off. Grace period would come and go and nothing would happen. Watch and see.

Customs, VIO, and Police will just use you and enrich themselves. Dey there dey talk Customs, VIO, and Police will just use you and enrich themselves. Dey there dey talk 1 Like

In this age and time of Internet they want people to go to their offices to pay, how would an innocent car owner know if his car has a fake duty, a car he probably bought 7 years ago and was given a duty paper which he used to register his vehicle without any complain,



I think the custom and government in general are transferring their failure and inefficiency to people, the policy should have been no authentic duty no car registration, a website should also be created where car owners will simply just use their VIN to confirm if duty has been paid on his car but as it is they want the entire country car owners to troop to their offices to check if duty has been paid first then if not paid pay, this are bottlenecks deliberately created as an avenue for corruption cos certainly some people will collect money just to check validity of duty.



Hameed Ali is daring Nigerian, he will surely see the wrath of our collective will, the guy is so arrogant. And pompous that he doesn't wear customs uniform, he was just a Lt Col in the army an equivalent of level 13 civil servant and not a senior officer, we have seen a retired general Haladu Hannaiya who was appointed head of frsc and he wore their uniform, can you imagine Hameed Ali doesn't report to the minister of finance as required by law but he by passes her to report to Buhari, this is wrong he isn't above the law and must be called to order. 2 Likes

Is this the same thing as Auto reg?

AkumahTalk:

White elephant project....just like the new tinted permit. This plane will never take off; the load too much. This may be different ! This may be different !

nurey:

6". Noteworthy also is the ongoing collaboration with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) and Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in the Vehicles Identification Number (VIN) Project which is another bold step by the Service to boost revenue and enhance national security. The benefit of this collaboration is that those who do not pay duty on their vehicles will not be able to obtain licence and register them in Nigeria. We believe that when all vehicles are properly registered and owners’ identities tied to them, National Security will be enhanced."





This is good!

Nice one. Its just a pity that we have old men running the show with their archaic ideas.





1 Like

this Ali abi watin be his name is messing up.were they blind when those cars came to nigeria?

There should be an online means of verification

C-Number





There is a C-Number on your customs paper. Copy it out and take it to the nearest Customs office and have it checked.





They charge you about 3k for it though, to verify if the duty is genuine or not.

lonelydora:

How do know if his vehicle duties wasn't paid? There are so many custom documents written in tiny form. I need answer asap.

http://www.nairaland.com/2208157/verify-custom-duty-papers-rectify

kayjasper:

C-Number





There is a C-Number on your customs paper. Copy it out and take it to the nearest Customs office and have it checked.





They charge you about 3k for it though, to verify if the duty is genuine or not.







http://www.nairaland.com/2208157/verify-custom-duty-papers-rectify

saintjoel:





http://www.nairaland.com/2208157/verify-custom-duty-papers-rectify

Thanks Thanks

http://www.nairaland.com/2208157/verify-custom-duty-papers-rectify

Time to ditch this my car and go on foot till this whole thing dies down.

kayjasper:

C-Number





There is a C-Number on your customs paper. Copy it out and take it to the nearest Customs office and have it checked.





They charge you about 3k for it though, to verify if the duty is genuine or not.







What should be my business with import duty papers or any c number, the vin number should be OK for any verification, no two cars have same vin so why confuse people with another number.



This 3k you mentioned is an extortion and should be fought, there should be a website where everyone can verify his duty payment via his vin free of charge What should be my business with import duty papers or any c number, the vin number should be OK for any verification, no two cars have same vin so why confuse people with another number.This 3k you mentioned is an extortion and should be fought, there should be a website where everyone can verify his duty payment via his vin free of charge 1 Like





