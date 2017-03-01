₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by stephenduru: 2:00pm
ACID BATH IN UYO:
Victim Cry for Justice
Iniubong, 24, an indigene of Ikot Ntuen Oku, Uyo, who resides at Akpan Essien Street, in uyo has been bath with an acid by his Ex-girlfriend, Lucy Daniel, 26, at about 1:00am on Tuesday.
On the penultimate Tuesday, Iniubong had retired to bed earlier on, when suddenly he was woken up by a gentle knock at his door. He wondered who could be at the door at such ungodly hour. The knock continued, when he enquired to know who was at the door, he was surprised to hear Lucy’s voice – his Ex-girlfriend. Lucy was appealing to him to open the door.
‘’I told her to leave that I would not open the door for her because we have parted ways. But she continued knocking on the door and begging me that she is stranded and needed a place to pass the night and nothing more. Reluctantly, I open the door; as soon as I opened she splashed the liquid on me, which turned out to be an acid. I don’t know what I have done to her to deserve this ill treatment’’, lamented iniubong.
The victim, who is currently receiving treatment at the university of uyo teaching hospital, went further to narrate what led to this sad end of their love story, saying that both of them were in an intimate relationship for a year. But he decided to quit the relationship last year, when he noticed that Lucy was a troublesome person. ‘’Lucy was in the habit of igniting quarrels between us, she would accuse me of having affairs with other girls, we hardly had peace being together’’. Iniubong appealed to the security agents to do everything possible to apprehend the culprit and made her face the full weight of the law.
Lucy Daniel is said to be an Indigene of Ikot Annung II, in Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, but resides in uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Capital. She is said to have flee her home after the acid attack on iniubong. The incident had since been reported to the police force headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia. As at the time of filing this report, the culprit was still at large. Effort to reach the force Public Relation Officer for confirmation proved abortive, as the contact was not connecting at the moment.
Credit: By Nse-Abasi Odiong
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/lady-pours-acid-on-her-ex-boyfriend-in.html?m=1
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by stephenduru: 2:00pm
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by TheFreeOne: 2:04pm
"Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned"
It's not only love you can find in the arms and laps of women but also loyalty, strength to nurture their men to lofty heights. We must learn to love, cherish such worthy women and learn to avoid their wrath's too cos as they are capable of lifting men to lofty heights likewise the ability of bringing such to deepest of ruins.
But in all these men should fear women cos their degree of hate equals that of their love and more when hurt.
However Lucy Daniel should be arrested and prosecuted.
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by CharleyCharley: 2:19pm
Stay away from nigerian ladies. Team foreign chicks.
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by Marvel1206: 2:27pm
How can someone be this wicked
When a lady dumps a guy, he gets over it. But when it is the other way round, it means trouble
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by cassidy1996(m): 2:29pm
big sorry................
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by waxxydude: 2:54pm
AkwaCross girl can know to be very thin like thread, & like preek!
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by BestHyper(m): 3:01pm
Jeezzzz
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by Vizzim(m): 3:01pm
Lesson to men. Don't open Ur door to your ex at all.
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by corperscorner: 3:01pm
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by Negotiate: 3:02pm
wickedness
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by Damilare5882(m): 3:03pm
Is it by force ?? ..
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by ruggedtimi(m): 3:03pm
Stupid girl....messedup the guy's face.
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by GreenMavro: 3:03pm
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by 2dream(m): 3:04pm
Hmmm
total wickedness from the pit of hell,
so hrtless akwaibomite girls
this is one of the reasons i hv vow never to hv anythin do with any akwaibomite,
they re just too troublesome,arrogant and wicked,
they re only good in two things,
1. How to cook
2, and how to satisfy someone at the other room
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by techycontents: 3:04pm
Marvel1206:Taking a lady Virginity and dumping them is the most painful thing that can ever happens to a lady .
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by chimah3(m): 3:04pm
UMU NWANYI
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by EdDave(m): 3:04pm
24 and 26 years old? Young men and women who should be struggling to secure their future.
We are indeed in the end times.
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by Michaelpresh(m): 3:04pm
ladies and pouring eh..
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by xoxo001(m): 3:04pm
Death by hanging is alright.
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by OBAGADAFFI: 3:05pm
Women are becoming violent o.
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by ZACHIE: 3:05pm
The guy is a lucky chap.
kwaraption has denied the quality of the acid.
no be conk acid be tis
He will be okay, again. This will heal nicely.
But. erm, fear woman.
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by Yinkatolu: 3:05pm
This life
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by curvilicious: 3:05pm
Jesu!
You do her finish nd she senior u nd u just walk away thinking its ur worn out shirt
Lucy acid bath is not the answer sha u went too far
Am sure she over diluted d acid if not Iniobong's mouth for don melt
Guessing its thinner
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by AkachukwuD(m): 3:05pm
Fear Women.
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by mattywealth(m): 3:05pm
Chai there is God ooooooooooo
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by Tazdroid(m): 3:06pm
Now she may spend a handful of years in jail regretting why she let envy get the better of her
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by digitite: 3:06pm
Quite bad .... No matter what anyone does to you, please don't result to this...
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by Cladez(m): 3:06pm
After God,abeg fearwomen
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by bentlywills(m): 3:06pm
Get well soon boy''
Wicked n heartless ladies roaming about everywhere
Re: Lady Pours Acid On Her Ex-Boyfriend In Akwa Ibom For Dumping Her (Pics) by ajuwarhodes(f): 3:06pm
Don't know why people do this,can't u move on already?
