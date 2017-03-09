Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React (13312 Views)

The Archbishop of Canterbury visited President Buhari at the Abuja house in London today.



As usual, Nigerians have reacted to the photo of the President and the archbishop. See more below;

Get well soon baba

Somebody said "come back and continue your good work"...and here wondering....which good work?



People dey this life o 45 Likes 1 Share

King Asa of Nigeria well done.



See as you be like rope wey them they take tie cow.

Get well soon Mr President.

You've given your best but its not good enough.



Resign and take care of your health so you can regain the respect/goodwill you enjoyed from some Nigerians when you initially came to power.



Osinbajo is doing great by unifying the country and reducing the tension brought about by your nepotism,bigotry and hard stance when diplomacy should have been the way forward. 27 Likes

I pray this man remains der till 2019 3 Likes

One day the senate says that the president is hale and hearty, the next day we are asked to pray for his speedy recovery, when will this circle of deceit end?. 10 Likes

The Lord is your strength Mr President, and he will make all things beautiful to his glory in the fullness of time, including your health.



Get well sir. 4 Likes

omenkaLives:

The Lord is your strength Mr President, and he will make all things beautiful to his glory in the fullness of time, including your health.

Get well sir.



Get well sir.

Posterity will not only judge your likes but will remember you lots for pushing this old and sick man to carry load that's beyond his strength. Posterity will not only judge your likes but will remember you lots for pushing this old and sick man to carry load that's beyond his strength. 12 Likes

Get well soon... Please just return and go home to rest. The wahala in Aso Rock is even beyond the problem of Nigeria. Trying to help your brothers that rear cows alone is not easy, talk more of the people you appointed as Ministers... I didn't mention Lie ooo. Is Shittu still a minister?





Jes joking oo

Useless thread, but sai baba!

DLondonboiy:

Somebody said "come back and continue your good work"...and here wondering....which good work?

People dey this life o



People dey this life o your hatred wil not allow you see the good work. your hatred wil not allow you see the good work. 2 Likes

Jesusloveyou:

your hatred wil not allow you see the good work. what use less work what use less work 7 Likes

ogologoamu:





Posterity will not only judge your likes but will remember you lots for pushing this old and sick man to carry load that's beyond his strength. and posterity will not jugde you ipods for supporting corrupt ineffectual buffoon? and posterity will not jugde you ipods for supporting corrupt ineffectual buffoon? 5 Likes 1 Share

Jesusloveyou:

your hatred wil not allow you see the good work.

SMH. Is the good work something that should be hidden? If it was there, won't it be obvious?



Even you zombie can testify that a dead osibanjo is better than a living Buhari SMH. Is the good work something that should be hidden? If it was there, won't it be obvious?Even you zombie can testify that a dead osibanjo is better than a living Buhari 5 Likes

He has lost weight... I don't think he can carry on 1 Like

Jesusloveyou:

and posterity will not jugde you ipods for supporting corrupt ineffectual buffoon?

Lolz I can't surport or vote for any politician. All of them are criminals both GEJ PMB OBJ IBB etc are all criminals Lolz I can't surport or vote for any politician. All of them are criminals both GEJ PMB OBJ IBB etc are all criminals 1 Like

Get well soon 1 Like

DLondonboiy:





SMH. Is the good work something that should be hidden? If it was there, won't it be obvious?



Even you zombie can testify that a dead osibanjo is better than a living Buhari you cant see that every part of the country has turn to construction site?

The wrong of the past is being corrected?

Everybody is busy in commerce and in the farm, no more free corrupt money again like before.

For your info:

A dead buhari is 100% far better than your corrupt ineffectual buffoon. you cant see that every part of the country has turn to construction site?The wrong of the past is being corrected?Everybody is busy in commerce and in the farm, no more free corrupt money again like before.For your info:A dead buhari is 100% far better than your corrupt ineffectual buffoon. 3 Likes

ogologoamu:





Posterity will not only judge your likes but will remember you lots for pushing this old and sick man to carry load that's beyond his strength. Worry not how posterity remembers me, worry more how it remembers your parents.



Bye. Worry not how posterity remembers me, worry more how it remembers your parents.Bye. 1 Like 1 Share

Jesusloveyou:

you cant see that every part of country has turn to construction site,

Everybody is busy in commerce and in the farm, no more free corrupt money again like before.

For your info:

A dead buhari is 100% far better than your corrupt ineffectual buffoon.

Who is the ineffectual button? Osibanjo? Is your brain stuck in the past? Have you not moved on? Are you okay?



Your zombieism is one of a kind..A very rare type. Who is the ineffectual button? Osibanjo? Is your brain stuck in the past? Have you not moved on? Are you okay?Your zombieism is one of a kind..A very rare type. 5 Likes 1 Share

DLondonboiy:

Somebody said "come back and continue your good work"...and here wondering....which good work?



People dey this life o I think he means d good work against PDP. Sarriki n co are just satisfied if PDP is wipe out I think he means d good work against PDP. Sarriki n co are just satisfied if PDP is wipe out 1 Like

I so love PMB. He gives no fuččk about his detractors.

Good health Mr. President.



Truth is talking! 2 Likes 1 Share

DLondonboiy:





Who is the ineffectual button? Osibanjo? Is your brain stuck in the past? Have you not moved on? Are you okay?



Your zombieism is one of a kind..A very rare type. and your ipodism is rare,

Just imaging how you ipods suddenly be praising someone you vehemently hated just for you ipods selfish reasons.

You ipods can even dine with devil for money.

You think osinbajo can do you ipods wish, except you want him to be corrupt like your ineffectual buffoon. and your ipodism is rare,Just imaging how you ipods suddenly be praising someone you vehemently hated just for you ipods selfish reasons.You ipods can even dine with devil for money.You think osinbajo can do you ipods wish, except you want him to be corrupt like your ineffectual buffoon. 1 Like

omenkaLives:

Worry not how posterity remembers me, worry more how it remembers your parents.



Bye. Dude got more than he bargained for. Maybe he would rather learn to worry more about his parents than someone else's life.

Truth is talking! Dude got more than he bargained for. Maybe he would rather learn to worry more about his parents than someone else's life.Truth is talking!