|President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by Cambells: 5:11pm
The Archbishop of Canterbury visited President Buhari at the Abuja house in London today.
As usual, Nigerians have reacted to the photo of the President and the archbishop. See more below;
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by CROWNWEALTH019: 5:12pm
Get well soon baba
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by Cambells: 5:13pm
More here
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by softmind24: 5:13pm
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by DLondonboiy: 5:14pm
Somebody said "come back and continue your good work"...and here wondering....which good work?
People dey this life o
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by ogologoamu: 5:15pm
King Asa of Nigeria well done.
See as you be like rope wey them they take tie cow.
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by seunmsg(m): 5:16pm
Get well soon Mr President.
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by TheFreeOne: 5:16pm
You've given your best but its not good enough.
Resign and take care of your health so you can regain the respect/goodwill you enjoyed from some Nigerians when you initially came to power.
Osinbajo is doing great by unifying the country and reducing the tension brought about by your nepotism,bigotry and hard stance when diplomacy should have been the way forward.
27 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by Young03: 5:17pm
I pray this man remains der till 2019
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by JacksonD7: 5:17pm
One day the senate says that the president is hale and hearty, the next day we are asked to pray for his speedy recovery, when will this circle of deceit end?.
10 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by omenkaLives: 5:19pm
The Lord is your strength Mr President, and he will make all things beautiful to his glory in the fullness of time, including your health.
Get well sir.
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by ogologoamu: 5:25pm
omenkaLives:
Posterity will not only judge your likes but will remember you lots for pushing this old and sick man to carry load that's beyond his strength.
12 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by Scream(m): 5:26pm
Get well soon... Please just return and go home to rest. The wahala in Aso Rock is even beyond the problem of Nigeria. Trying to help your brothers that rear cows alone is not easy, talk more of the people you appointed as Ministers... I didn't mention Lie ooo. Is Shittu still a minister?
Jes joking oo
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by GameGod(m): 5:35pm
Useless thread, but sai baba!
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by Jesusloveyou: 5:40pm
DLondonboiy:your hatred wil not allow you see the good work.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by CROWNWEALTH019: 5:41pm
Jesusloveyou:what use less work
7 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by Jesusloveyou: 5:43pm
ogologoamu:and posterity will not jugde you ipods for supporting corrupt ineffectual buffoon?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by DLondonboiy: 5:46pm
Jesusloveyou:
SMH. Is the good work something that should be hidden? If it was there, won't it be obvious?
Even you zombie can testify that a dead osibanjo is better than a living Buhari
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by Braze9(m): 5:46pm
He has lost weight... I don't think he can carry on
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by ogologoamu: 5:47pm
Jesusloveyou:
Lolz I can't surport or vote for any politician. All of them are criminals both GEJ PMB OBJ IBB etc are all criminals
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by Vizzim(m): 5:51pm
Get well soon
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by anibi9674: 5:52pm
ok
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by Dildo(m): 5:56pm
Haram.
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by Jesusloveyou: 5:58pm
DLondonboiy:you cant see that every part of the country has turn to construction site?
The wrong of the past is being corrected?
Everybody is busy in commerce and in the farm, no more free corrupt money again like before.
For your info:
A dead buhari is 100% far better than your corrupt ineffectual buffoon.
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by omenkaLives: 6:02pm
ogologoamu:Worry not how posterity remembers me, worry more how it remembers your parents.
Bye.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by DLondonboiy: 6:02pm
Jesusloveyou:
Who is the ineffectual button? Osibanjo? Is your brain stuck in the past? Have you not moved on? Are you okay?
Your zombieism is one of a kind..A very rare type.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by Chikelue2000(m): 6:09pm
DLondonboiy:I think he means d good work against PDP. Sarriki n co are just satisfied if PDP is wipe out
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by TimeManager(m): 6:10pm
I so love PMB. He gives no fuččk about his detractors.
Good health Mr. President.
Truth is talking!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by Jesusloveyou: 6:18pm
DLondonboiy:and your ipodism is rare,
Just imaging how you ipods suddenly be praising someone you vehemently hated just for you ipods selfish reasons.
You ipods can even dine with devil for money.
You think osinbajo can do you ipods wish, except you want him to be corrupt like your ineffectual buffoon.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by TimeManager(m): 6:20pm
omenkaLives:Dude got more than he bargained for. Maybe he would rather learn to worry more about his parents than someone else's life.
Truth is talking!
|Re: President Buhari's Picture With Archbishop Of Canterbury: Nigerians React by simpleseyi: 6:24pm
ogologoamu:
Can your father carry the load? Has your father lead his small family well that we can consider him to lead the local government? My friend, go and die.
1 Like 2 Shares
Viewing this topic: kingdave(m), kokoye(m), Joejonah(m), Sunmolar(m), Nickyyy, sonflex, abatisegun, popez, bjcole, GodMercy2015, Godswillnwaoma(m), Odkosh, Engrr(m), DoctorJones, kalimera101, Osu175(m), Blackfire(m), Vickysnipe147(m), Bongi4luv(m), ionsman, jajdmenace, earthstronaut, Pedrop, holuwatobhy(m), ibress(m), abba1992, phapi(m), Oceemo(m), Alanzazani, promohouse, dyangprof(m), Odicious, brightonline, eRex(m), slimany, knowsir, 12month, akejujoe(f), fumisko(f), Scholes007(m), Nentongsh(m), Braze9(m), reykhana(m), Joshkid(m), cupidFlint(m), madjnr, DonSaintLee(m), GlorifiedTunde(m), alabaakin, omoayeni1(m), deWav, angeltolly(f), LesbianBoy(m), guydangerous(m), mightyjj(m), cocktopuss, chris20000, ABJ4Real(m), Malawian(m), Chibuhealth(f), mantosa(m), mackmanuel, Clarinett(m), menxer(m), Gmike2rule(m), wins18(m), ificatchmodeh, yrunvus, puremind1, MrSocrate(m), mzfavor1, NaijaAccountant, nnatom, Phamoxy(m), harbibi, AutoReportNG2, anitapreeti(f), chenzen(m), alasene, GreatDany(m), libson001(m), Inioluwa01(m), ayanbaba2(m), jeeqaa7(m), Akaijosh, shortgun(m), jhyde101(m), enozy(m), Elesta(f), phetty(m), RCINC, miki1(m), ayodeji86, UndisputedBosom, mikuz(m), Danejo02, pixtuk(m), Amaizu(m), ofisa247(m), kokoboy4life(m), Onopa, okhey(m), Lilyjoe567(f), Bonaventura(m), just4fun, osigiepurr(m), akswagg(m), blacknight(m), mogboyelade(f), bobbyluis(m), superdude007(m), iykedonly1(m), jaedgroup, cupid4ig(m), 9jadude, mightyhazel, teeorume(m), tsolution, mollymotion, solazo, phetto(m), trinity11(m), purpose100(f), puresoul1(m), uruba23, montedo, ediama(m), Noblechykk(m), Olaitan2003, PFRB, Trut(m), Biralee(m), DUNKA(m), jabbo(m), mustymatic(m), xoftxoul, kaze4blues(m), bigtboi(m), ijebuloaded(m), fabulousteejay, efizzymanizzy, risky369(m), tyson99(m), Ekebe1(m), Onyitina(f), gulfer, willi926(m), Ace16(m), MrLeno(m), akandry, Prettyclever(f), midolian(m), engeen, saxyminia and 307 guest(s)
