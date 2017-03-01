Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) (12276 Views)

He will be Buried on 10th of March 2017 at his home town in Umueze, Akaeze in IVO L.G.A Ebonyi State.

Age: 38 years







Below is the burial poster of Ogbonna Ogudu who was allegedly shot dead by the Nigerian Arm forces on 30th May 2016, at Eke Nkpor In Anambra state

.R.I.P



you died while fighting for the couse you believed in



God will accept your soul in Jesus Name...Ameen



and those who lead you to untimely death will never have peace in their entire life. ..Ameen



they will be deployed to face boko haram which will lead to their untimely death and they will be buried in a mass grave...Ameeeen





Hallelujah......



Jesus is lord





Nothing can stop a man who never gives up no matter what. Biafra, i am sure will be achieved. The signs are allover. Its only a fool that will undermine someone with this kind of determination 41 Likes

Die for nothing 17 Likes 2 Shares

waiting for that aforja insult..... 6 Likes 1 Share

Die for nothing

death is a prize every living organism must pay



it is rewarding to die bravely than to die cowardice





those who died cowardly are buried in a mass grave



. death is a prize every living organism must payit is rewarding to die bravely than to die cowardicethose who died cowardly are buried in a mass grave 35 Likes 1 Share

death is a prize every organism must pay



it is rewarding to die bravely than to die cowardice





those who died cowardice are buried in a mass grave



. yimu yimu 10 Likes 1 Share

RIP brotherly!

You have done your part.

Be rest assured that We shall never give up, till Biafra is restored, and all you Heroes Heroines remembered forever!



May Chukwu Okike bless your soul, Isee!

Go well. 36 Likes 1 Share

Next time, you will know better than to join fellow miscreants to cause civil disturbance!!!



RIP... 7 Likes

I will deactivate my account if there is a one year remembrance of this sufayo on NL 8 Likes

funny how Igbos with there numskull think everyone who oppose them are yoruba Muslims.. For ur info Am a Christian and am not yoruba.... IBO refuse to understand the that other tribe react to them the same as yoruba IBO refuse to understand the that other tribe react to them the same as yoruba 11 Likes 1 Share

these flatinos n victim mentality so anybody that died in ur community is as a result of attack from TRUMP RALLY wait a minute I HEAR TRUMP CALLED NNAMDI KANU FROM PRISON ABI? 9 Likes 1 Share

very soon FG will declare IPOB terrorist group 2 Likes

Some risks are not just worth taking, these ones have just died for nothing. The only life you are sure of is this one now. 3 Likes

Watch as Afonjas will attack IPOB who have done nothing to them but keep quiet when Hausa-Fulani slaughter them in Osun as was seen yesterday. 15 Likes

Naija..... A place where life is meaningless.

