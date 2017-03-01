₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by broseme: 6:40pm On Mar 09
Below is the burial poster of Ogbonna Ogudu who was allegedly shot dead by the Nigerian Arm forces on 30th May 2016, at Eke Nkpor In Anambra state
He will be Buried on 10th of March 2017 at his home town in Umueze, Akaeze in IVO L.G.A Ebonyi State.
Age: 38 years
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/burial-poster-of-ipob-member-who-was.html?m=1
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by kingzizzy: 6:45pm On Mar 09
Iwe!
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by sasko(m): 6:45pm On Mar 09
.R.I.P
you died while fighting for the couse you believed in
God will accept your soul in Jesus Name...Ameen
and those who lead you to untimely death will never have peace in their entire life. ..Ameen
they will be deployed to face boko haram which will lead to their untimely death and they will be buried in a mass grave...Ameeeen
Hallelujah......
Jesus is lord
.
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by PenisCaP: 6:50pm On Mar 09
.
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by okosodo: 7:03pm On Mar 09
Nothing can stop a man who never gives up no matter what. Biafra, i am sure will be achieved. The signs are allover. Its only a fool that will undermine someone with this kind of determination
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by ihimiray(m): 7:03pm On Mar 09
Die for nothing
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by Stevoohlicent(m): 7:13pm On Mar 09
waiting for that aforja insult.....
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by sasko(m): 7:22pm On Mar 09
ihimiray:
death is a prize every living organism must pay
it is rewarding to die bravely than to die cowardice
those who died cowardly are buried in a mass grave
.
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by ihimiray(m): 7:40pm On Mar 09
sasko:yimu
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by PDJT: 7:49pm On Mar 09
RIP brotherly!
You have done your part.
Be rest assured that We shall never give up, till Biafra is restored, and all you Heroes Heroines remembered forever!
May Chukwu Okike bless your soul, Isee!
Go well.
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by LordOfNaira: 7:52pm On Mar 09
Next time, you will know better than to join fellow miscreants to cause civil disturbance!!!
RIP...
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by loopman: 7:59pm On Mar 09
I will deactivate my account if there is a one year remembrance of this sufayo on NL
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by disumusa: 8:02pm On Mar 09
ihimiray:IBO refuse to understand the that other tribe react to them the same as yoruba
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by koladebrainiac(m): 8:09pm On Mar 09
these flatinos n victim mentality so anybody that died in ur community is as a result of attack from TRUMP RALLY wait a minute I HEAR TRUMP CALLED NNAMDI KANU FROM PRISON ABI?
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by koladebrainiac(m): 8:11pm On Mar 09
very soon FG will declare IPOB terrorist group
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by Stevoohlicent(m): 8:11pm On Mar 09
thuggCheetah:sighted
thuggCheetah:sighted
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by durasome(m): 9:19pm On Mar 09
Some risks are not just worth taking, these ones have just died for nothing. The only life you are sure of is this one now.
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by ohile: 10:01pm On Mar 09
PenisCaP:Some things never change
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by Intellect20: 10:01pm On Mar 09
Watch as Afonjas will attack IPOB who have done nothing to them but keep quiet when Hausa-Fulani slaughter them in Osun as was seen yesterday.
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by banana4nana(m): 10:01pm On Mar 09
Naija..... A place where life is meaningless.
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by Arewa12: 10:01pm On Mar 09
Hmmm ipob yoot
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by Djudiz: 10:02pm On Mar 09
One day na one day, all these qw
|Re: Burial Poster Of 38-Year-Old IPOB Member Shot Dead By Soldiers In Anambra(pics) by Jacksparr0w127: 10:02pm On Mar 09
Is it worth it? Even Ojukwu fled at some point
Mòja mòsa lamòn akikanju
RIP anyways
