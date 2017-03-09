₦airaland Forum

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) (19449 Views)

Two Corpers Die In Accident On Taraba-Benue Road (Graphic Photos) / Benue-Born Ex-Corper Dies In Accident On His Way Home From POP (Photo) / Soon-To-Wed Female Corper Dies In Accident Along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (1) (2) (3) (4)

Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 6:46pm
See the scene of the accident in earlier thread here
http://www.nairaland.com/3672969/female-corper-dies-accident-enugu



As shared by Chidi Kelechi ...

Why shud u take her from us ....she died today in a motor accident after she left from our CDs...serving in d same community with me.stream 2 batch...

if someone tells me DAT u who answered my call dis morning during our CDS meeting will be a dead person I will not believe it...until I c ur pix wr u ar lieing lifeless in d mortuary....y will dis accident claim ur life now u ar serving ur father land in ebe..crying....RIP Francisica okonkwo amen ...

chai! had it been we no DAT death will claim ur life dis morning during our CDS we wouldn't have allowed u to leave d CDS meeting which is ur first CDS in ebe....it pains our heart DAT u are no more....RIP Francisca...crying y y y y dis accident.


Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/09/photos-of-ebe-corper-francisca-okonkwo-who-died-in-motor-accident-this-morning/

Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by BleSSedMee(f): 6:53pm
Pretty girl gone just like that. It's well.
Rest on Francisca.

9 Likes

Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Drversatile: 6:57pm
IT IS TIME THIS THING CALL 'NYSC' SHOULD BE SCRAPED TOO MANY DEATH OF YOUNG AND VIBRANT YOUTHS.

This type of avoidable death saddens my heart.

23 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by newyorks(m): 7:16pm
gone too soo. no wonder some mortuary attendance bleep new arrivals...
dn't ask me how#.
Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Kylekent59: 7:34pm
Drversatile:
IT IS TIME THIS THING CALL 'NYSC' SHOULD BE SCRAPED TOO MANY DEATH OF YOUNG AND VIBRANT YOUTHS.

This type of avoidable death saddens my heart.
Relax my man. U don pass ur carryover. Course. No curse nysc again. So sad. Rip my fellow corper embarassed

8 Likes

Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:20pm
May her soul rest in peace !
Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 8:21pm
Where did the accident happen?
Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by iamtiredoflife: 8:21pm
RIP!!!




To those reading this... ITS NEVER TOO LATE TO REPENT. REPENT NOW FOR YOU KNOW NOT HOELHOELW SOON IT MAY BE TOO LATE

5 Likes

Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Realali(m): 8:21pm
Rip
Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by bjhaid: 8:22pm
this is quite sad...rip
Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by dessz(m): 8:22pm
death is really sudden and cruel.God save us oh from this misery. RIP.
Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by KKKBaby: 8:24pm
R.I.P

Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Eaugusta(f): 8:24pm
May her soul rest in peace
Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by holamiday(m): 8:24pm
cry What exactly is the purpose of life? Why is this question so tough to answer? I'm considering gifting my whole life to whoever can give me a satisfactory answer to this question. It seems better not being born.

2 Likes

Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by mightyhazel: 8:24pm
Such a humble looking beau











RIP girl
Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by peculiar32(f): 8:25pm
r.i. p
Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by ahamonyeka(m): 8:25pm
Why corpers naw?every accident corper was involve.
Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Alasi20(m): 8:25pm
Inalillahi Wainah'llehi Rojiun'nah
Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Greyworld: 8:26pm
Drversatile:
IT IS TIME THIS THING CALL 'NYSC' SHOULD BE SCRAPED TOO MANY DEATH OF YOUNG AND VIBRANT YOUTHS.

This type of avoidable death saddens my heart.
Use yur brain jor, is it only Corp members dat die by accident? People die daily frm it so stop linking it 2 NYSC

RIP Fair Lady.

4 Likes

Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by kidman96(m): 8:26pm
Drversatile:
IT IS TIME THIS THING CALL 'NYSC' SHOULD BE SCRAPED TOO MANY DEATH OF YOUNG AND VIBRANT YOUTHS.

This type of avoidable death saddens my heart.

Mumu someone can die anywhere.

5 Likes

Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Sibe007(m): 8:26pm
Avoidable deaths so rampart in Nigeria.

May God(Source) help us, and give us wisdom to help ourselves.

RIP to the dead. Death is not the end of life, just transformation of Energy from one form to another.
Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Xzbit91: 8:27pm
Kylekent59:

Relax my man. U don pass ur carryover. Course. No curse nysc again. So sad. Rip my fellow corper embarassed

Cc: savagefinder
Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by kidman96(m): 8:28pm
newyorks:
gone too soo. no wonder some mortuary attendance bleep new arrivals...

dn't ask me how#.

Fool

4 Likes

Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by abdulaz: 8:28pm
We all live to die though.

But what is dead may never die.
Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by amiablesystems: 8:28pm
she looks humble and very organized. What a wicked death. May God give her family the mind to bear this loss.
Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Praktikals(m): 8:29pm
KKKBaby:
R.I.P

Mmm never teach u lesson?
Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Maghan37: 8:29pm
May the good lord grant her parents the fortitude to bear the lose. There is know worst tragedy than for u to send a child to school to graduate & to lose the child after graduating then in Youth service .
Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Fesirb111: 8:32pm
NYSC PLS ENOUGH OF YOUR RITUALS.......SCRAP THIS STUPID SCHEME
Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by kwynette(f): 8:32pm
Scrap NYSC Scrap NYSC, they won't hear, every year young people die for no reason, I'm here in Ebonyi bathing salt water and treating typhiod every two days all in the name on NYSC, now the poor child is dead, she was probably going back to her PPA

2 Likes

Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by domopps(m): 8:33pm
Rip .....


If the poster could be that pained how much more her parents..... Lord pls console her family and give them strength to bear this loss!
Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 8:33pm
Oh death where is thy sting, Rip young lady sad embarassed

1 Like

