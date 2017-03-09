Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) (19449 Views)

As shared by Chidi Kelechi ...



Why shud u take her from us ....she died today in a motor accident after she left from our CDs...serving in d same community with me.stream 2 batch...



if someone tells me DAT u who answered my call dis morning during our CDS meeting will be a dead person I will not believe it...until I c ur pix wr u ar lieing lifeless in d mortuary....y will dis accident claim ur life now u ar serving ur father land in ebe..crying....RIP Francisica okonkwo amen ...



chai! had it been we no DAT death will claim ur life dis morning during our CDS we wouldn't have allowed u to leave d CDS meeting which is ur first CDS in ebe....it pains our heart DAT u are no more....RIP Francisca...crying y y y y dis accident.





Source: See the scene of the accident in earlier thread hereSource: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/09/photos-of-ebe-corper-francisca-okonkwo-who-died-in-motor-accident-this-morning/

Pretty girl gone just like that. It's well.

Rest on Francisca. 9 Likes

IT IS TIME THIS THING CALL 'NYSC' SHOULD BE SCRAPED TOO MANY DEATH OF YOUNG AND VIBRANT YOUTHS.



This type of avoidable death saddens my heart. 23 Likes 1 Share

gone too soo. no wonder some mortuary attendance bleep new arrivals...

dn't ask me how#.

Drversatile:

IT IS TIME THIS THING CALL 'NYSC' SHOULD BE SCRAPED TOO MANY DEATH OF YOUNG AND VIBRANT YOUTHS.



This type of avoidable death saddens my heart. Relax my man. U don pass ur carryover. Course. No curse nysc again. So sad. Rip my fellow corper Relax my man. U don pass ur carryover. Course. No curse nysc again. So sad. Rip my fellow corper 8 Likes

May her soul rest in peace !

Where did the accident happen?

RIP!!!









To those reading this... ITS NEVER TOO LATE TO REPENT. REPENT NOW FOR YOU KNOW NOT HOELHOELW SOON IT MAY BE TOO LATE 5 Likes

Rip

this is quite sad...rip

death is really sudden and cruel.God save us oh from this misery. RIP.





May her soul rest in peace

What exactly is the purpose of life? Why is this question so tough to answer? I'm considering gifting my whole life to whoever can give me a satisfactory answer to this question. It seems better not being born. What exactly is the purpose of life? Why is this question so tough to answer? I'm considering gifting my whole life to whoever can give me a satisfactory answer to this question. It seems better not being born. 2 Likes

Such a humble looking beau























RIP girl

r.i. p

Why corpers naw?every accident corper was involve.

Inalillahi Wainah'llehi Rojiun'nah

Drversatile:

IT IS TIME THIS THING CALL 'NYSC' SHOULD BE SCRAPED TOO MANY DEATH OF YOUNG AND VIBRANT YOUTHS.



This type of avoidable death saddens my heart. Use yur brain jor, is it only Corp members dat die by accident? People die daily frm it so stop linking it 2 NYSC



RIP Fair Lady. Use yur brain jor, is it only Corp members dat die by accident? People die daily frm it so stop linking it 2 NYSCRIP Fair Lady. 4 Likes

Drversatile:

IT IS TIME THIS THING CALL 'NYSC' SHOULD BE SCRAPED TOO MANY DEATH OF YOUNG AND VIBRANT YOUTHS.



This type of avoidable death saddens my heart.

Mumu someone can die anywhere. Mumu someone can die anywhere. 5 Likes

Avoidable deaths so rampart in Nigeria.



May God(Source) help us, and give us wisdom to help ourselves.



RIP to the dead. Death is not the end of life, just transformation of Energy from one form to another.

Kylekent59:



Relax my man. U don pass ur carryover. Course. No curse nysc again. So sad. Rip my fellow corper

Cc: savagefinder Cc: savagefinder

newyorks:

gone too soo. no wonder some mortuary attendance bleep new arrivals...



dn't ask me how#.

Fool Fool 4 Likes

We all live to die though.



But what is dead may never die.

she looks humble and very organized. What a wicked death. May God give her family the mind to bear this loss.

May the good lord grant her parents the fortitude to bear the lose. There is know worst tragedy than for u to send a child to school to graduate & to lose the child after graduating then in Youth service .

NYSC PLS ENOUGH OF YOUR RITUALS.......SCRAP THIS STUPID SCHEME

Scrap NYSC Scrap NYSC, they won't hear, every year young people die for no reason, I'm here in Ebonyi bathing salt water and treating typhiod every two days all in the name on NYSC, now the poor child is dead, she was probably going back to her PPA 2 Likes

Rip .....





If the poster could be that pained how much more her parents..... Lord pls console her family and give them strength to bear this loss!