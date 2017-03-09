₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 6:46pm
See the scene of the accident in earlier thread here
http://www.nairaland.com/3672969/female-corper-dies-accident-enugu
As shared by Chidi Kelechi ...
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/09/photos-of-ebe-corper-francisca-okonkwo-who-died-in-motor-accident-this-morning/
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by BleSSedMee(f): 6:53pm
Pretty girl gone just like that. It's well.
Rest on Francisca.
9 Likes
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Drversatile: 6:57pm
IT IS TIME THIS THING CALL 'NYSC' SHOULD BE SCRAPED TOO MANY DEATH OF YOUNG AND VIBRANT YOUTHS.
This type of avoidable death saddens my heart.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by newyorks(m): 7:16pm
gone too soo. no wonder some mortuary attendance bleep new arrivals...
dn't ask me how#.
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Kylekent59: 7:34pm
Drversatile:Relax my man. U don pass ur carryover. Course. No curse nysc again. So sad. Rip my fellow corper
8 Likes
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:20pm
May her soul rest in peace !
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 8:21pm
Where did the accident happen?
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by iamtiredoflife: 8:21pm
RIP!!!
To those reading this... ITS NEVER TOO LATE TO REPENT. REPENT NOW FOR YOU KNOW NOT HOELHOELW SOON IT MAY BE TOO LATE
5 Likes
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Realali(m): 8:21pm
Rip
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by bjhaid: 8:22pm
this is quite sad...rip
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by dessz(m): 8:22pm
death is really sudden and cruel.God save us oh from this misery. RIP.
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by KKKBaby: 8:24pm
R.I.P
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Eaugusta(f): 8:24pm
May her soul rest in peace
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by holamiday(m): 8:24pm
What exactly is the purpose of life? Why is this question so tough to answer? I'm considering gifting my whole life to whoever can give me a satisfactory answer to this question. It seems better not being born.
2 Likes
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by mightyhazel: 8:24pm
Such a humble looking beau
RIP girl
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by peculiar32(f): 8:25pm
r.i. p
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by ahamonyeka(m): 8:25pm
Why corpers naw?every accident corper was involve.
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Alasi20(m): 8:25pm
Inalillahi Wainah'llehi Rojiun'nah
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Greyworld: 8:26pm
Drversatile:Use yur brain jor, is it only Corp members dat die by accident? People die daily frm it so stop linking it 2 NYSC
RIP Fair Lady.
4 Likes
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by kidman96(m): 8:26pm
Drversatile:
Mumu someone can die anywhere.
5 Likes
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Sibe007(m): 8:26pm
Avoidable deaths so rampart in Nigeria.
May God(Source) help us, and give us wisdom to help ourselves.
RIP to the dead. Death is not the end of life, just transformation of Energy from one form to another.
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Xzbit91: 8:27pm
Kylekent59:
Cc: savagefinder
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by kidman96(m): 8:28pm
newyorks:
Fool
4 Likes
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by abdulaz: 8:28pm
We all live to die though.
But what is dead may never die.
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by amiablesystems: 8:28pm
she looks humble and very organized. What a wicked death. May God give her family the mind to bear this loss.
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Praktikals(m): 8:29pm
KKKBaby:Mmm never teach u lesson?
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Maghan37: 8:29pm
May the good lord grant her parents the fortitude to bear the lose. There is know worst tragedy than for u to send a child to school to graduate & to lose the child after graduating then in Youth service .
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by Fesirb111: 8:32pm
NYSC PLS ENOUGH OF YOUR RITUALS.......SCRAP THIS STUPID SCHEME
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by kwynette(f): 8:32pm
Scrap NYSC Scrap NYSC, they won't hear, every year young people die for no reason, I'm here in Ebonyi bathing salt water and treating typhiod every two days all in the name on NYSC, now the poor child is dead, she was probably going back to her PPA
2 Likes
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by domopps(m): 8:33pm
Rip .....
If the poster could be that pained how much more her parents..... Lord pls console her family and give them strength to bear this loss!
|Re: Ebe Corper, Francisca Okonkwo Dies In Accident In Enugu (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 8:33pm
Oh death where is thy sting, Rip young lady
1 Like
