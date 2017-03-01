₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by LivingHuman: 8:35pm
President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria tomorrow, Friday March 10, 2017.
This was revealed in a statement by his special adviser, Femi Adesina.
The President left the country on January 19, 2017 for a vacation, during which he had routine medical check-ups.
Adesina said that the holiday was extended based on doctors' recommendation for further tests and rest.
"President Buhari expresses appreciation to teeming Nigerians from across the country, and beyond, who had prayed fervently for him, and also sent their good wishes" he said.
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/president-buhari-returns-to-nigeria.html
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by Alitair(m): 8:40pm
Scam
Finally FTC.
Sai buhari
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by krasican(m): 8:40pm
WELCOME BABA...............FEAR DON DEY CATCH DEM......
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by BigBelleControl(m): 8:41pm
well-cum
let's see him arrive first before we believe the story. I wish him good health but I don't think his coming will change anything for the better. The atmosphere has been relatively peaceful so far. And if Baba comes back eventually, he should just resign to Daura and become president emeritus.
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by LivingHuman: 8:41pm
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by princemillla(m): 8:43pm
Gone!!
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by edoboy33(m): 8:44pm
welcome baba
there is disorderliness in their camp
PDP is getting mad
ipobs are scared
fayose is shocked
wailers are crying
edoboy33 is happy
true Nigerians are happy
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by LatestAmebo2: 8:44pm
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by Keneking: 8:44pm
But where is lalasticlala now?
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by LatestAmebo2: 8:45pm
Good one
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by thuggCheetah(m): 8:47pm
edoboy33:my fellow pro-buhari Yoruba Muslim, is this not d same thing u were lamenting wen we were expecting buhari to come back on Feb 6th??
Keep quiet let us wait till 2moro
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by rejoice4eva(m): 8:48pm
What average nigerian needs is 3square meal ,good road, constant electric supply,security and justice etc.
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by DeZoro(m): 8:49pm
Let him come and resign.
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by Erudite202: 8:50pm
Meanwhile, has anyone watch THE RETURN OF THE GHOST? it featured..........
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by Specialist900(m): 8:50pm
Let him come so we can save money he's been spending on phone calls
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:51pm
I Pity Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Youths and Their supporters!
Some Of Them Might Die Off, after Hearing This News!
Anywhere, Welcome My Mentor....
Ebekue Dike Nke Mbu N' Ala Igbo!
Gaa Gaa Na Ogwu!
Agbawara Dike Izu, Agbagharia Ya!
Nnoo Nwoke Oma!
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by Swizdoe(m): 8:53pm
Bienvenue au Nigeria
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by TheFreeOne: 8:54pm
Hmmm.
I've given my own advice...resign and take care of ya health.
Got nothing more to say.
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by CROWNWEALTH019: 8:54pm
NgeneUkwenu:the stock fish is coming soon
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by stcool(m): 8:55pm
Please oh...edakun...biko...dan allah! He has our permission to remain in London. If I may ask what is he coming to do.
PYO is still trying to fix his mess
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by Built2last: 8:57pm
Welcome back Mr President.
Piece of advice sir.
Allow Osibanjo run the show. Seat at the villa. Drink kunu..listen to Dan Maraya jos.
Those who wish you dead are those who want you to be active at 74.
Power mongers will instigate bickering and rancour between you and VP. It will only take you out of the equation.
Allow VP run the economy. This advice remains free till events over take it.
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by Oliviaxx(f): 8:58pm
baba please dont hurry back...take all the time you need
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by AngelicBeing: 9:00pm
Keneking:No, he is not coming back tomorrow, he is returning December 2018
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by AngelicBeing: 9:01pm
stcool:
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by kayalcomp(m): 9:01pm
Thank God for you Sir, but, you would have rested well there a little nah. Prof. Osinbanjo is performing well here. Above all, may God give you divine wisdom to solve all the problems (especially bad economy) affecting the country.
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by ajoskele(m): 9:01pm
.Please, how much is t-fare from Kaduna Airport to Daura?
The bill is on me!
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by Tpave(m): 9:01pm
Thank God . #BABA WHILE YOU ARE AWAY So many things happened. Please who can write them down for us all to see?
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by philtex(m): 9:01pm
So
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by frenchwine(m): 9:02pm
Is tomorrow April Fool's day?
Watch as dollar gains on the naira tomorrow.
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by Mayor21(m): 9:02pm
bad luck 1 land
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by talk2archy: 9:02pm
ok, continue, doctors are sertisfied abi?
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow by henrydadon(m): 9:02pm
come back to do what?
to ruin the country further?
no we don't want you..
he can come back if only he is planning to resign and focus on his health..
osibanjo is already taking the country to a greater height and we want it like that
