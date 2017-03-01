Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria Tomorrow (21541 Views)

This was revealed in a statement by his special adviser, Femi Adesina.



The President left the country on January 19, 2017 for a vacation, during which he had routine medical check-ups.



Adesina said that the holiday was extended based on doctors' recommendation for further tests and rest.



"President Buhari expresses appreciation to teeming Nigerians from across the country, and beyond, who had prayed fervently for him, and also sent their good wishes" he said.



Scam

Finally FTC.

Sai buhari 10 Likes 1 Share

WELCOME BABA...............FEAR DON DEY CATCH DEM...... 60 Likes 2 Shares

well-cum



let's see him arrive first before we believe the story. I wish him good health but I don't think his coming will change anything for the better. The atmosphere has been relatively peaceful so far. And if Baba comes back eventually, he should just resign to Daura and become president emeritus. 4 Likes

Lalasticlala, Mynd44

Gone!!

welcome baba



there is disorderliness in their camp





PDP is getting mad





ipobs are scared





fayose is shocked





wailers are crying





edoboy33 is happy





true Nigerians are happy 77 Likes 6 Shares

But where is lalasticlala now?

Good one

edoboy33:

welcome baba



there is disorderliness in their camp





PDP is getting mad





ipobs are scared





fayose is shocked





wailers are crying





edoboy33 is happy





true Nigerians are happy my fellow pro-buhari Yoruba Muslim, is this not d same thing u were lamenting wen we were expecting buhari to come back on Feb 6th??





Keep quiet let us wait till 2moro my fellow pro-buhari Yoruba Muslim, is this not d same thing u were lamenting wen we were expecting buhari to come back on Feb 6th??Keep quiet let us wait till 2moro 52 Likes

What average nigerian needs is 3square meal ,good road, constant electric supply,security and justice etc. 21 Likes

Let him come and resign. 32 Likes 1 Share

Meanwhile, has anyone watch THE RETURN OF THE GHOST? it featured.......... 15 Likes

Let him come so we can save money he's been spending on phone calls 29 Likes

I Pity Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Youths and Their supporters!



Some Of Them Might Die Off, after Hearing This News!





Anywhere, Welcome My Mentor....



Ebekue Dike Nke Mbu N' Ala Igbo!



Gaa Gaa Na Ogwu!



Agbawara Dike Izu, Agbagharia Ya!



Nnoo Nwoke Oma! 22 Likes 3 Shares

Bienvenue au Nigeria 1 Like

Hmmm.



I've given my own advice...resign and take care of ya health.



Got nothing more to say. 6 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:

Ok the stock fish is coming soon the stock fish is coming soon 15 Likes 1 Share





PYO is still trying to fix his mess Please oh...edakun...biko...dan allah! He has our permission to remain in London. If I may ask what is he coming to do. 22 Likes 1 Share

Welcome back Mr President.

Piece of advice sir.



Allow Osibanjo run the show. Seat at the villa. Drink kunu..listen to Dan Maraya jos.



Those who wish you dead are those who want you to be active at 74.



Power mongers will instigate bickering and rancour between you and VP. It will only take you out of the equation.



Allow VP run the economy. This advice remains free till events over take it. 4 Likes

baba please dont hurry back...take all the time you need 4 Likes

Keneking:

But where is lalasticlala now? No, he is not coming back tomorrow, he is returning December 2018 1 Like

stcool:

Please oh...edakun...biko...dan allah! He has our permission to remain in London. If I may ask what is he coming to do.



PYO is still trying to fix his mess 3 Likes

Thank God for you Sir, but, you would have rested well there a little nah. Prof. Osinbanjo is performing well here. Above all, may God give you divine wisdom to solve all the problems (especially bad economy) affecting the country. 4 Likes

.Please, how much is t-fare from Kaduna Airport to Daura?



The bill is on me! 7 Likes

So many things happened. Please who can write them down for us all to see? Thank God . #BABA WHILE YOU ARE AWAYSo many things happened. Please who can write them down for us all to see?

So

Is tomorrow April Fool's day?

Watch as dollar gains on the naira tomorrow. 6 Likes

bad luck 1 land 4 Likes

ok, continue, doctors are sertisfied abi?