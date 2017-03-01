₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by henryanna36: 10:25am
Aw!I don faint.See the moment Aisha Buhari and Buhari shared a hug as Buhari returns to Nigeria from UK
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-moment-buhari-aisha-hugged-each.html?m=1
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by MasterofNL: 10:27am
Good!
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by Millz404(m): 10:27am
Chai... Osi has gone to the background now now
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by nogasimplicity: 10:27am
observing
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by agriboom: 10:28am
Millz404:
I tell you!
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by Realdeals(m): 10:29am
Eyah!
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by okosodo: 10:31am
This one shows that we have been held hostage in this country. Somebody did not rule well and he is regarded as a hero while the man that did well is relegated to the background just because the mafias are in charge. This is pathetic
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by walcruise(m): 10:32am
the oda room go sure this night
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by Sebastine1994: 10:32am
OK
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by Keneking: 10:36am
But where is lalasticlala sef to hug this story
This is side-hugging we need front view, teddy bear hugging style in the sitting room
See Osinbajo handing over Buhari back to Aisha
Amazing hug
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by EastGold(m): 10:36am
yomibelle:
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by TINALETC3(f): 10:37am
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by Koolface4u(m): 10:37am
lol
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by yomibelle(f): 10:37am
Strength no even dey to hug properly
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by seunlayi(m): 10:37am
see osibanjo and kiki's face
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by brunofarad(m): 10:37am
Ok
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by uviesa(m): 10:37am
Iasorite
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by hammerF: 10:37am
Yoruba e bi like say una go wait till next year, Buhari no gree die.
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by talk2archy: 10:37am
now dollar is coming down this man want to spoil Osibanjo good works.
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by ChrisAirforce1(m): 10:37am
Show us baba face
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by agboskipool(m): 10:37am
e goe sure for oda rum dis nite
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by malakiS: 10:37am
love birds
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by helphelp: 10:37am
Which kain Bluetooth hug be dis one...
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by martineverest(m): 10:37am
am i d only one who doesnt know what hug means on nairaland?
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by emetutu: 10:37am
The other room mode activated
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by ademasta(m): 10:38am
Baba go first take fura da nunu... And then to za oza room...
Baba go be like "Aisha, laleyi, wa fe jo ku ni o"
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by QuietHammer(m): 10:38am
Zombies right now
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by echelons(m): 10:38am
This one come be like guys' shoulder hug.
Wish he never came back anyway..
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by IamPatriotic(m): 10:38am
This Dolapo Osinbajo will be a very complicated woman.
|Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by jwena1(f): 10:38am
I love this pair
