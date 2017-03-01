₦airaland Forum

Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by henryanna36: 10:25am
Aw!I don faint.See the moment Aisha Buhari and Buhari shared a hug as Buhari returns to Nigeria from UK



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-moment-buhari-aisha-hugged-each.html?m=1

Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by MasterofNL: 10:27am
Good! smiley
Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by Millz404(m): 10:27am
Chai... Osi has gone to the background now now

Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by nogasimplicity: 10:27am
observing
Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by agriboom: 10:28am
Millz404:

Chai... Osi has gone to the background now now

I tell you!

Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by Realdeals(m): 10:29am
Eyah!
Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by okosodo: 10:31am
This one shows that we have been held hostage in this country. Somebody did not rule well and he is regarded as a hero while the man that did well is relegated to the background just because the mafias are in charge. This is pathetic

Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by walcruise(m): 10:32am
the oda room go sure this night grin

Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by Sebastine1994: 10:32am
OK
Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by Keneking: 10:36am
But where is lalasticlala sef to hug this story shocked

This is side-hugging we need front view, teddy bear hugging style in the sitting room grin grin grin

See Osinbajo handing over Buhari back to Aisha grin grin grin

Amazing hug smiley smiley smiley

Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by EastGold(m): 10:36am
yomibelle:
Strength no even dey to hug properly

Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by TINALETC3(f): 10:37am
grin
Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by Koolface4u(m): 10:37am
lol
Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by yomibelle(f): 10:37am
Strength no even dey to hug properly

Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by seunlayi(m): 10:37am
grin grin grin grin see osibanjo and kiki's face
Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by brunofarad(m): 10:37am
Ok

Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by uviesa(m): 10:37am
Iasorite
Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by hammerF: 10:37am
Yoruba e bi like say una go wait till next year, Buhari no gree die. grin

Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by talk2archy: 10:37am
now dollar is coming down this man want to spoil Osibanjo good works.

Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by ChrisAirforce1(m): 10:37am
Show us baba face
Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by agboskipool(m): 10:37am
e goe sure for oda rum dis nite angry
Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by malakiS: 10:37am
love birds
Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by helphelp: 10:37am
Which kain Bluetooth hug be dis one...
Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by martineverest(m): 10:37am
am i d only one who doesnt know what hug means on nairaland?

Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by emetutu: 10:37am
The other room mode activated
Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by ademasta(m): 10:38am
grin
Baba go first take fura da nunu... And then to za oza room...

Baba go be like "Aisha, laleyi, wa fe jo ku ni o"
cheesy

Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by QuietHammer(m): 10:38am
Zombies right now

Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by echelons(m): 10:38am
This one come be like guys' shoulder hug.

Wish he never came back anyway..
Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by IamPatriotic(m): 10:38am
This Dolapo Osinbajo will be a very complicated woman.
Re: Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) by jwena1(f): 10:38am
I love this pair

