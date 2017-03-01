₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,760,371 members, 3,409,451 topics. Date: Friday, 10 March 2017 at 12:19 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) (25724 Views)
Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) / Arrest CAN President Ayokunle, Danjuma La’ah - Council Of Imams / Zahra Buhari Launches Library & Orphans' Home In Kaduna - PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by dainformant(m): 8:39pm On Mar 09
The Senator representing Southern Kaduna senatorial zone, Mr. Danjuma La’ah, on Thursday disclosed that his Kaduna residence was invaded by armed policemen numbering about a hundred. Read the press statement below;
This morning, 9th March, 2017, my Kaduna residence was invaded by armed policemen, MOPOL and plainclothesmen numbering about a hundred.They came in trucks, buses and pick-up vans around 5am, forced my security man at gunpoint to open the gate. Under gunpoint and without tendering any search warrant from any court of law, starting destructive search on my house. They used knives to tear open my furniture, broke louvers of my doors, broke and tossed things around and destroyed the delicately plastered ceiling of my bedroom and entered the roof.
In the course of their search, they took away a pump action gun with its official permit granted me since 2008.
My two nephews, Friday Batan and Samson Tanko, who were in the house were manhandled by the armed security personnel and taken away to an unknown place. I am yet to established contact with them.
Also my wristwatches, expensive jewelleries belonging to my wife are carted away.
I am yet to ascertain the extent of missing valuables in the residence.
I was informed about the incident while I was in Abuja.
I cannot also establish if something very incriminating have not been planted in my residence as part of the orchestrated plot to not only rubbish my integrity but criminalise me with the aim of prosecuting me.
This is in furtherance to the several interrogation and psychological harassment that the SSS in Abuja has meted out to me ever since I call Governor Nasir el-Rufai to order this year over his clearly biased stand against Southern Kaduna natives in the ongoing genocide there.
It is on record that some Christian clerics from Southern Kaduna have also been quizzed by the SSS over their condemnation of the killings of members of their congregation.
Some youths leaders, Journalists, and social commentators all from Southern Kaduna have been arrested and charged to court over innocuous comments on the ongoing killings in Southern Kaduna starting from last year.
I therefore wish to put it on notice, that not only are law abiding, harmless natives of Southern Kaduna being maimed, killed and their communities destroyed by Fulani herdsmen - some who Governor Nasir el-Rufai has traced back to some African countries and paid them sums of money - he is making it a crime for anyone to mention the killings. Including the call for lawful self-defence in the face of his failure to stop the killings.
The Governor has not only made it a monopoly to be the one making very inciting and divisive statements over this killings, his clampdown on vocal voices of Southern Kaduna is making it harder for the much needed mutual confidence on the parts of the beleaguered people of Southern Kaduna to look upon him as a fair and trustworthy leader.
I wish to call on the all the people of Southern Kaduna, not to be pushed into carrying the law into their hands no matter the provocation. We must remain focused, hopeful and prayerful, while keeping our eyes over our communities watchfully.
Thank You,
Sign: SENATOR DANJUMA LAAH
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/how-over-100-policemen-carried-out.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by dainformant(m): 8:40pm On Mar 09
1 Share
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by nero2face: 8:41pm On Mar 09
ok
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by Mrbigman1(m): 8:52pm On Mar 09
It's really bad. Dis guy is not even doing dis in disguise no more.
Hell roofire is an idiot.
Dss Oya come carry me.
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by Vision4God: 8:54pm On Mar 09
This is serious
11 Likes
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by yaki84: 8:57pm On Mar 09
hhhhhhhhhmmmmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by BeardedMeat: 9:31pm On Mar 09
Hapeceeeeeeee...changi!!!!!!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by brunofarad(m): 9:56pm On Mar 09
Watching closely
1 Like
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by Flexherbal(m): 9:56pm On Mar 09
This is what other people who are not in power go through, everyday.
21 Likes
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by ohile: 9:57pm On Mar 09
all these bloggers can exaggerate eh
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by fabulousfortune(m): 9:57pm On Mar 09
For only one pesin
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by ALAYORMII: 9:57pm On Mar 09
Nigerians can like to exaggerate sha
100 policemen and Mopol
Eberu Olohun
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by AngelicBeing: 9:57pm On Mar 09
Good, EFCC and every security apparatus should continue to search the homes of all these useless thieves who have crippled and milk the wealth of Nigeria, we have millions of dollars hidden in several bunkers across the country, useless politicians feeding fat while the masses are suffering
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by Built2last: 9:57pm On Mar 09
Power rascality....only in Nigeria.
And you can't sue police in this country and get justice.
Take heart oga. It comes with change.
6 Likes
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by SalamRushdie: 9:58pm On Mar 09
It can never be well with Elrufai..till date not a single herdsman caught
25 Likes
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by dhope001(m): 9:58pm On Mar 09
APC games
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by amiablesystems: 9:58pm On Mar 09
over to the Buharideens, tell us how this man sponsors IPOB or anything... Oya tell us
4 Likes
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by winzy(m): 9:58pm On Mar 09
This country is turning into something else... Where a few person supercedes the rule of law! Tufiakwa!
1 Like
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by seunny4lif(m): 9:59pm On Mar 09
100 wetin
How many remain for world war
News for Nigeria na wahala
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by Ghostscript(m): 9:59pm On Mar 09
I reserve my comment
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by Noblesoul123: 9:59pm On Mar 09
Words fail me.
I don't even know how to react to this.
Let's wait for their defenders to come here and spew rubbish in defense of this obvious act of impunity.
All these nonsense resumed as soon as we got news that somebody is coming back after almost 2 months.
I guess Libyan herdsmen will soon start their rubbish.
Naija tire me abeg
8 Likes
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by spartan117(m): 9:59pm On Mar 09
El rufai will be brought to justice someday
9 Likes
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by banana4nana(m): 9:59pm On Mar 09
Not too good
1 Like
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by Djudiz: 10:00pm On Mar 09
This na commando film ooo. All for one man
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by Arewa12: 10:00pm On Mar 09
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by chronique(m): 10:01pm On Mar 09
Nigeria is on the brink... If only the idiots in government today, are aware of what the pulse of the land is, they would obviously not be doing what they are doing right now.
3 Likes
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by LAFO(f): 10:01pm On Mar 09
Buhari is returning tomorrow, dem don resume their rascality abi?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by Jerryojozy(m): 10:01pm On Mar 09
Lawlessness from those who are to enforce the law. where are we heading to? Ipod leader may be right for calling Nigeria a 'Zoo'.
Genius J
3 Likes
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by horlah005(m): 10:01pm On Mar 09
Hmmm
2 Likes
|Re: Policemen, MOPOL Search Danjuma La’ah's House In Kaduna (Pics) by Nwachukwu1986(m): 10:01pm On Mar 09
am waiting till 2019
3 Likes
Remote, Immediate Causes Of Crimes, Insecurity And Instability In Nigeria / Pictures Of Ambode Playing Football And Table Tennis / EKITI UPDATE: Seven Lawmakers Impeach Speaker & Deputy; Appoints New Speaker
Viewing this topic: emoa2002(m), francemaes406, leye4u, jrex(m), awofodu3(m), teejaypee, heywhy4u, enigmagu1(m), lanresz(m), seyiofficial(m), presiade(m), pascalike(m), Mysticluv(f), sauti2soul, Abibanjo(m), sleeveless, Pedagogue, Dinobi77, chigozie391(m), kido24(m), Partteen, copparpadi, jeffchinedu(m), shockwave(m), Preye1599(m), ademola964, arodavoo(m), bobbybrown007(m), MayorMgbedike(m), gbosaa(m), shuni05, mrnigerdelta, 247Dior(m), Chukwu94, NastyBitches(m), iberu001(m), knuckbuck(m), Unekz(m), suremanpatriot, tango01, patosky22(m), shoyemiayodeji(m), Nosaghae(m), mizky, Geedhey(m), Holarbizzy042, ahahnow and 77 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19