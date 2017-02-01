Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) (24679 Views)

Above are screenshots of what Mohd and Sage who live in Kaduna shared

Fighting is human nature...call security and stop blaming government am sick of this poo 12 Likes

Hellrufai, call your boys to order na 22 Likes 1 Share

And this same area house the kaduna- abuja rail line terminus. 7 Likes

the midget governor elrufai is gradually turning kaduna to a war zone. 33 Likes 1 Share

Some1 jst ask who nd who is fighting there. Abeg na who nd who dey fight there 1 Like 1 Share

And this same area house the kaduna- abuja rail line terminus.

Honestly.



They should move that terminal o.



Cause that area is prone to crisis.



Last time I traveled yo KD by train, the only fear my mum had was me stopping at Rigasa. Honestly.They should move that terminal o.Cause that area is prone to crisis.

How not to be a leader: The Elrufai's Example.

To think that this guy will represent a new thinking in the north, how wrong was I. 15 Likes 1 Share

Who and who? Wetin cause fight

Just wanna ask if there is any word like humbleness? 1 Like 1 Share

I know Rigasa now; very close to Alakia; how come ah no hear bout the fight 1 Like

Before we used to read about Jos and its numerous religious crises, then Boko Haram insurgents was birthed and it overran the once peaceful Maiduguri, now even Kaduna is at the verge of being lost to the violence craze too. what exactly is the problem with the North? 8 Likes

Wait and see how some people will tag it "Muslims killing christains" as if there are no muslims in southern Kaduna. The southern Kaduna crisis is an age-long tribal war, some politician and bigots are just tagging it religions war. For records, There are differences between FULANI & BORORO. Fulani are peaceful while BORORO are heartless. they dont have religion and barely value human life.



Govt Elrufai should rise above his height and solve this problems once and for all. enough is enough. We were human being before we embraced Islam and christainity 9 Likes

May the good LORD continue to watch over us in this country!

Kaduna, the new flashpoint. Thank you El Rufai. 4 Likes

Kakuri, Barnawa, Sabo.... very calm. But we have to keep vigil this night. 1 Like

More trouble? Are those areas in southern Kaduna?

someone should kindly help me with that zuma pics. Kaduna and fight are like this

I wonder why Jonathan terminated the Abuja Kaduna Rail line in Rigasa. When I used that line from Abuja and alighted in Kaduna, I was terribly disappointed at what Kaduna looked like. Rigasa is a very unfriendly looking town. 2 Likes

You all staying in that area should stay safe 2 Likes

One of the campaign promises... We will work hard to protect life and property. 1 Like

Hausa and herd's men..fighting and killing..is in thier DNA..Animals. 7 Likes

Kaduna of blood 3 Likes

hellrufai monsters are at it again 2 Likes

again?