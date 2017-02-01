₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by stephenduru: 12:55pm
Above are screenshots of what Mohd and Sage who live in Kaduna shared
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/serious-unrest-in-rigasa-bakin-ruwa.html?m=1
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by Teedawg(m): 12:57pm
Fighting is human nature...call security and stop blaming government am sick of this poo
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by AWONEYAN(m): 12:58pm
Hellrufai, call your boys to order na
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by xstry: 1:00pm
tf?
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by talk2riel: 1:05pm
And this same area house the kaduna- abuja rail line terminus.
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by Dezzx(m): 1:05pm
the midget governor elrufai is gradually turning kaduna to a war zone.
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by ojun50(m): 1:08pm
Some1 jst ask who nd who is fighting there. Abeg na who nd who dey fight there
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by kennygee(f): 1:08pm
talk2riel:
Honestly.
They should move that terminal o.
Cause that area is prone to crisis.
Last time I traveled yo KD by train, the only fear my mum had was me stopping at Rigasa.
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by tinkinjow: 1:13pm
How not to be a leader: The Elrufai's Example.
To think that this guy will represent a new thinking in the north, how wrong was I.
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by Iamwrath: 1:39pm
Who and who? Wetin cause fight
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by adonis89(m): 2:07pm
Just wanna ask if there is any word like humbleness?
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by veekid(m): 2:29pm
I know Rigasa now; very close to Alakia; how come ah no hear bout the fight
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by RealEstateBoss: 2:30pm
Ok
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by sotall(m): 2:30pm
k
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by unclezuma: 2:31pm
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by flawlessT(f): 2:32pm
Na wa ooo
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by Valfrankie(m): 2:32pm
Before we used to read about Jos and its numerous religious crises, then Boko Haram insurgents was birthed and it overran the once peaceful Maiduguri, now even Kaduna is at the verge of being lost to the violence craze too. what exactly is the problem with the North?
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by RisMas(m): 2:33pm
Wait and see how some people will tag it "Muslims killing christains" as if there are no muslims in southern Kaduna. The southern Kaduna crisis is an age-long tribal war, some politician and bigots are just tagging it religions war. For records, There are differences between FULANI & BORORO. Fulani are peaceful while BORORO are heartless. they dont have religion and barely value human life.
Govt Elrufai should rise above his height and solve this problems once and for all. enough is enough. We were human being before we embraced Islam and christainity
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by JANEMMY12(m): 2:34pm
May the good LORD continue to watch over us in this country!
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by mastermaestro(m): 2:34pm
Kaduna, the new flashpoint. Thank you El Rufai.
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by obataokenwa(m): 2:36pm
Kakuri, Barnawa, Sabo.... very calm. But we have to keep vigil this night.
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by Tazmode(m): 2:38pm
More trouble? Are those areas in southern Kaduna?
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by lekenzie: 2:39pm
someone should kindly help me with that zuma pics. Kaduna and fight are like this
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by PapaBrowne(m): 2:40pm
I wonder why Jonathan terminated the Abuja Kaduna Rail line in Rigasa. When I used that line from Abuja and alighted in Kaduna, I was terribly disappointed at what Kaduna looked like. Rigasa is a very unfriendly looking town.
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by dust144(m): 2:40pm
You all staying in that area should stay safe
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by gurunlocker: 2:41pm
One of the campaign promises... We will work hard to protect life and property.
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by lordus01(m): 2:42pm
Hausa and herd's men..fighting and killing..is in thier DNA..Animals.
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by mccoy47(m): 2:43pm
Kaduna of blood
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by temitemi1(m): 2:45pm
hellrufai monsters are at it again
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by anjowaka510: 2:46pm
again?
|Re: Serious Fight In Rigasa & Bakin Ruwa Kaduna(pics) by juman(m): 2:47pm
tinkinjow:
You are right.
He is a disappointment.
Its difficult to believe any politician in nigeria now. Those apc are fake people.
