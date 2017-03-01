₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by floss001: 9:42pm On Mar 09
Radical Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has demanded that a legal practitioner, Festus Keyamo, should retract all publications, and an apology to be published on major social media networks.
http://punchng.com/apostle-suleman-demands-apology-n1bn-from-keyamo/
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by Young03: 9:44pm On Mar 09
The hunted is now the hunter
that keyamo na charge n bail
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by maxti: 9:44pm On Mar 09
Where is the video?
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by AntiWailer: 9:55pm On Mar 09
Why not meet in court.
Why plenty threats ?
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by DozieInc(m): 9:57pm On Mar 09
Some people and busy body sha.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by brunofarad(m): 10:12pm On Mar 09
The hunter is now hunted
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by apcmustwin: 10:12pm On Mar 09
We shall see the end of this brouhaha
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by Mopolchi: 10:12pm On Mar 09
Na waa where keyamo go take get that kind of money
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by moscow0147(m): 10:13pm On Mar 09
Na Their Wahala
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by robosky02(m): 10:13pm On Mar 09
when you like fight too much, and they leave the floor for you to fight
you'll be begging for who to separate
oya Kayamo come answer....note na 1 billion
that's the way it is yes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by Aikon: 10:13pm On Mar 09
now the bush meat is now hunting the Hunter
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by AngelicBeing: 10:14pm On Mar 09
Young03:
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by ChuzzyBlog: 10:14pm On Mar 09
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by Evaberry(f): 10:14pm On Mar 09
.OH pls SHUT UP SULEIMAN
U bleeped THAT GIRL
STOP THE LIES
Also mama Stephanie otubo stop exaggerating the story
so because u r a man of God Barr keyamo should be scared of defending his client right..
.
u should also note that lawyers are to defend their client to the best of their abilities and keyamo is doing that well, he knows where to strike..
just gerrahia!!!
#freethesheeple
Honestly I'm loving the attention... Don't stop quoting o
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by lonelydora(m): 10:14pm On Mar 09
Oga Apostle, please as a man of God which you are, forget about the damages. Facts have been established that you didn't touch the yeye lady. Continue the good work of God which you are doing.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by Negotiate: 10:14pm On Mar 09
Kokolette. both Apostle suleman and the stephanie girl get mouth sha...
to charge keyamo 1bn, where he want get the money from?
oh, by the way, stephanie has finally pulled some strings, and the police has released her... the girl sef get mouth... she still dey throw jabs at the preacher..
imagine the first thing she did immediately after her release from prison? see what she said about apostle suleman after prison, more details revealed http://naijavocal.com/apostle-sulemans-ex-lover-ms-stephanie-otobo-speaks-after-her-release-from-prison/
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by poshestmina(f): 10:14pm On Mar 09
Five of Keyamo and fifty of that girl can't raisd half of that money.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by Thisis2raw(m): 10:14pm On Mar 09
Keyamo just dent his reputation with this case
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by dukie25: 10:15pm On Mar 09
Keyamo would have to work for another 30yrs to raise the N1bil.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by BCISLTD: 10:15pm On Mar 09
in other words..he wants an apology
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by Jossy4luv1(m): 10:15pm On Mar 09
In nutshell, let the will of God be done.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by Ralphlauren(m): 10:15pm On Mar 09
I can't believe some idiots are doubting the girl's story and pictures.
I am sure if a video was released showing this fake apostle moaning on top of this lady, some idiots will still not believe and claim its photo-shop or a body double.
People believed Ese Walters of the COZA scandal yet they doubt this lady?
I have no doubt at all in my mind that this fake apostle had sexual and indecent relationship with this lady. A lot of people know this is the utter and complete truth if they search their heart of hearts.
The girl has been threatening him for a long time to spill the details of their love affair. Apostle saw this coming hence all his fake prophesies about this year being a challenging year for him and that people will attack him. It's also possible he made the Fulani statement intentionally as he knew it would cause outrage and that would be his joker/trump card (he would claim political persecution) once the scandal was in the open. This is exactly what is playing out.
Apostle is an utter and complete disgrace to the Christian faith/clergy. He had an improper/indecent relationship with that girl.
This case can only get messier and his reputation is already in tatters. David (a man after God's heart) as evidenced in the Bible committed adultery and was instrumental in the death of the husband of the woman with whom he had adultery with. So I do not understand why Apostle is trying to lie about his indiscretion. Every man/woman has their weakness. His own is obviously WOMEN !!
All this damage control he is doing is nothing but a waste of time.
It wont cost the girl anything to obtain call logs from her phone provider in canada, bank statements, etc. I trust Keyamo. By the time further incriminating evidence are revealed, it will be the Apostle pleading for an out of court settlement.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by messenger4891: 10:15pm On Mar 09
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by abitex577(m): 10:16pm On Mar 09
Festus thought he was smart, this is what greed does, it made many waste their hard earned money in MMM, the stripper has finally spilled the beans like Tonto that it is all a scam, she was paid for a cheap blackmail and Kayemo fall for it....
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by OkpekeBeauty: 10:16pm On Mar 09
This is why APC, Festus Keyamo and Sahara Reporters want Suleman Down by all means. Read here http://www.nairaland.com/3673699/suleimans-sex-scandal-why-it
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by Mrvirgin: 10:17pm On Mar 09
After seeing a movie titled "BLACKLIST", I find it very had to trust ANYONE(pastors not excluded) esp when it comes to Politics, money and power. If you've seen that movie, you will understand better.
How can an experienced lawyer like Keyamo risk his reputation defending a case without solid and concrete evidences?
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by slawomir: 10:17pm On Mar 09
ok
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by ohile: 10:17pm On Mar 09
Pastor just die the matter biko
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by BestHyper(m): 10:17pm On Mar 09
Whooping 1bn
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by ybalogs(m): 10:17pm On Mar 09
Apostle Suleiman will soon fall into a very big disgrace. Quote me later once the prophecy comes to fruition.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages by burkingx: 10:18pm On Mar 09
