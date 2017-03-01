Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman Demands N1bn From Keyamo For Damages (15195 Views)

Radical Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has demanded that a legal practitioner, Festus Keyamo, should retract all publications, and an apology to be published on major social media networks.



He also demanded N1bn over alleged blackmail and injuries inflicted on him, including online video clips, during his alleged amorous relationship with a Canada-based stripper, Stephanie Otobo.



Should he fail to comply with the demand, the cleric threatened to drag Keyamo to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee “for infamous conduct.”

THE PUNCH reported that Stephanie Otobo had alleged that she suffered emotional stress from Suleman, following a sour relationship including a promise of marriage.



But the cleric in a letter by his counsel, Osa Director, obtained by journalists on Thursday evening in Abuja, entitled: “Allegation of professional misconduct and unethical practices”, said Keyamo’s action was inconsistent with Section 1 of the Rules of Professional Conduct For Legal Practitioners 2007.





He said, “Sequel to our letter to you dated March 6, 2017, we have observed with shock and dismay your deliberate and relentless efforts to malign and convict our client through media trial. By your relentless media campaign, you are conducting yourself in a manner inconsistent with Section 1 of the Rules of Professional Conduct For Legal Practitioners 2007.”



According to him, instead of gathering facts and evidence before a court of competent jurisdiction for adjudication, Keyamo resorted to alleged blackmail and intimidation through the media, both traditional and social media.



“In short, you have threatened and indeed executed your threat of conjuring, manufacturing and synthesising bogus and unverifiable exhibits in the social media and newspapers, all with a view to poison public opinion against our client and reduce his esteem and reputation in the eye of any reasonable man. Your attitude is also to ambush a fair trial while litigation is anticipated. This is contrary to S.33 of the Rules of Professional Conduct For Legal Practitioners 2007.”





Director quoted a recent Newspaper report in which Keyamo threatened to “release more bullets”, while Otobo under his supervision would be organising a world press conference and “we will begin to release bullets.”



He said, “Furthermore, you grossly and recklessly maligned our client, saying, “these men of God are not what they claim to be, we have a duty to protect the public. Many of them are fake and fraudsters. You will see the video very soon in the next few minutes.” True to your threat of trial publicity stunts, the video clips have flooded the social media networks.



“We believe your conduct is inconsistent with the virtues and rules of conduct of the legal profession. It smacks of indiscipline and disdain for the judicial process. Therefore, we demand a retraction of all your press statements and an apology to be published on the major social media networks.



“Also, we demand a compensation of N1bn for all the injuries inflicted on our client. We expect you to meet our demands within seven days from the date above written. Take notice that we shall drag you before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee for the infamous conduct if you fail to so do"



http://punchng.com/apostle-suleman-demands-apology-n1bn-from-keyamo/

The hunted is now the hunter

that keyamo na charge n bail 39 Likes 5 Shares

Where is the video? 2 Likes

Why not meet in court.



Why plenty threats ? 1 Like

Some people and busy body sha.

The hunter is now hunted 11 Likes 1 Share

We shall see the end of this brouhaha 2 Likes

Na waa where keyamo go take get that kind of money 7 Likes 2 Shares

Na Their Wahala





you'll be begging for who to separate



oya Kayamo come answer....note na 1 billion



now the bush meat is now hunting the Hunter 7 Likes 1 Share

Young03:

The hunted is now the hunter



Meanwhile



Stephanie Otobo Has Been Released From Kirikiri Prison. See What She Did After Her Release Okay na!Meanwhile

.OH pls SHUT UP SULEIMAN



U bleeped THAT GIRL



STOP THE LIES



Also mama Stephanie otubo stop exaggerating the story





so because u r a man of God Barr keyamo should be scared of defending his client right..

.

u should also note that lawyers are to defend their client to the best of their abilities and keyamo is doing that well, he knows where to strike..



just gerrahia!!!



#freethesheeple







Honestly I'm loving the attention... Don't stop quoting o 26 Likes 2 Shares

Oga Apostle, please as a man of God which you are, forget about the damages. Facts have been established that you didn't touch the yeye lady. Continue the good work of God which you are doing. 8 Likes 3 Shares



to charge keyamo 1bn, where he want get the money from?

oh, by the way, stephanie has finally pulled some strings, and the police has released her... the girl sef get mouth... she still dey throw jabs at the preacher..

Five of Keyamo and fifty of that girl can't raisd half of that money. 8 Likes

Keyamo just dent his reputation with this case 8 Likes

Keyamo would have to work for another 30yrs to raise the N1bil. 7 Likes

In nutshell, let the will of God be done. 1 Like





I am sure if a video was released showing this fake apostle moaning on top of this lady, some idiots will still not believe and claim its photo-shop or a body double.



People believed Ese Walters of the COZA scandal yet they doubt this lady?



I have no doubt at all in my mind that this fake apostle had sexual and indecent relationship with this lady. A lot of people know this is the utter and complete truth if they search their heart of hearts.



The girl has been threatening him for a long time to spill the details of their love affair. Apostle saw this coming hence all his fake prophesies about this year being a challenging year for him and that people will attack him. It's also possible he made the Fulani statement intentionally as he knew it would cause outrage and that would be his joker/trump card (he would claim political persecution) once the scandal was in the open. This is exactly what is playing out.



Apostle is an utter and complete disgrace to the Christian faith/clergy. He had an improper/indecent relationship with that girl.



This case can only get messier and his reputation is already in tatters. David (a man after God's heart) as evidenced in the Bible committed adultery and was instrumental in the death of the husband of the woman with whom he had adultery with. So I do not understand why Apostle is trying to lie about his indiscretion. Every man/woman has their weakness. His own is obviously WOMEN !!



All this damage control he is doing is nothing but a waste of time.



Festus thought he was smart, this is what greed does, it made many waste their hard earned money in MMM, the stripper has finally spilled the beans like Tonto that it is all a scam, she was paid for a cheap blackmail and Kayemo fall for it....

This is why APC, Festus Keyamo and Sahara Reporters want Suleman Down by all means. Read here Read here http://www.nairaland.com/3673699/suleimans-sex-scandal-why-it

After seeing a movie titled "BLACKLIST", I find it very had to trust ANYONE(pastors not excluded) esp when it comes to Politics, money and power. If you've seen that movie, you will understand better.

How can an experienced lawyer like Keyamo risk his reputation defending a case without solid and concrete evidences? 5 Likes

ok

Pastor just die the matter biko

Whooping 1bn

Apostle Suleiman will soon fall into a very big disgrace. Quote me later once the prophecy comes to fruition. 1 Like