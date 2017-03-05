₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by amJoe(m): 10:22am
The woman who accused Apostle Suleman of having a relationship with her, dumping her and trying to kill her, Stephanie Otobo, have said that going to prison was her own punishment for sleeping with the married pastor.
She also revealed that she just wants the truth
to come out.
She said this while speaking immediately after her release. Stephanie Otobo will also address a press conference today by 10am , at No.1 Festus Keyamo Lane, Anthony Village Lagos.
Watch the video here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxzGruQIoaA&itct
http://www.hitplus.co/2017/03/i-want-truth-to-come-out-nothing-but.html
2 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by LordOfNaira: 10:24am
Yes!!!
That is what we want. The truth and nothing but the truth.
7 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by obyrich(m): 10:31am
This shameless thing should go and sit down.
45 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by Came: 11:30am
We are waiting for the truth too, the pastor dared you to release the video , release it if you are saying the truth... Jezebel!!!!!
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by slimduchess(f): 1:18pm
Foolish girl, u better go nd look for something meaningful to do with ur dead life nd stop disturbing us with ur problems because the last time i checked we don't give a Bleep. U can go ahead nd Bleep as many man of God as u can but believe me u won't get 1kobo from any of them they will just use Ur smelling ass nd kick u out golddigger.
53 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by Keneking: 1:52pm
This government sef
"No.1 Festus Keyamo Lane, Anthony Village Lagos." - Festus Keyamo we dey see your handiwork
-Kontinue
16 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by msgoga: 1:53pm
but youve not gone
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by rozayx5(m): 1:53pm
all these devils
moving around sef
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by dukie25: 1:54pm
Going to hell would be your punishment, ashawo woman
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by dragopipi: 1:54pm
this people don start again
2 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by Michaelpresh(m): 1:54pm
e no easy to believe
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by keepingmum: 1:54pm
waiting for the videos abeg - i hope the styles were good ooh and anointing flowed and was released mightily
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by Mrkirkman: 1:54pm
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by Aroh48(m): 1:54pm
@
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by nonny400(m): 1:54pm
And these few comments brought this to front page. Okay o. Contunu!
3 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by MasterofNL: 1:54pm
This prostitute should allow us rest nah?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by Nairalane: 1:55pm
This news again? Op, two Hen are fighting in my street. Front page please.
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by megrimor(m): 1:55pm
I just spoke to a friend who works in Kaduna Airport and he said Buhari is not back.
That all what we see are media propaganda.
Can this be true?
........copied
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by izzy4shizzy(m): 1:55pm
Mechionu...when you were having an affair with a married man, u didnt tink it was wrong, now u you are soliciting for pity upandan ...infact *in oshiomole's voice' Go and die
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by VirginFinder: 1:55pm
The Bible says we should abstain from all appearance of evil.
If only...
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by manchester1: 1:55pm
so can someone Bleep a girl and have peace again
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by Michaelpresh(m): 1:55pm
show us the sex video
3 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by kennosklint(m): 1:56pm
now what do you want from the pastor this girl...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by Dyoungstar: 1:56pm
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by maryjames9: 1:56pm
What a win win situation or may be not. The sponsor of this propaganda aka the cabals aka the northern power broker who feel insulted at the audacity of pastor suleiman to dare challenge them have been able to cause some damages to the reputation of this man. The ready tool aka this stephanie babe has no doubt become a house hold name/star/celebrity even though her plan to extort suleiman with the help of keyanmo hit brick wall. She is even calling for conference to address the hungry press,bloggers,newspapers who will do anything to attract wider readage,coverage and traffic. The likes of OAP freeze,muslim fundamentalists and other atheists now have topics to discuss and justify their ungodly stand. For pastor suleiman,well,we sensible nigerians know where the missile originates from and refuse to fall for their destroy-him-at-all-cost propaganda. We are solidly behind his determination to confront the DSS,Abuja,kaduna,northern blackmail.
5 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by ObeyPaul: 1:56pm
NAIRALANDERS TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY..
PLEASE SHOW ME LOVE...
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!!
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by back2sender: 1:57pm
Useless adulterer pastor Sule. Shitting in his pant at the mention of press conference by Stephanie Otobo.
That pastor Sule naa gbanjo pastor, fakerous
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by profhezekiah: 1:57pm
this lady need medical attention
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by greeky: 1:57pm
rozayx5:no be lie
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by Moblord(m): 1:57pm
Nobody is innocent. too bad He didn't include this sex scandal to his 2017 prophecies
5 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Otobo: Going To Prison Was My Punishment For Having Sex With Pastor by shaqhead: 1:57pm
slimduchess:Sister abeg e don do, the weather is hot! NawA o...y u tk am personal na...she go read ur comment ni!
5 Likes 1 Share
