|A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by DAHWAH007(m): 8:14pm On Feb 25
In the ongoing programme that kicked off 10.00pm on friday 24th February 2017, organized by Academy for Islamic propagation (ACADIP), in offa kwara state, a total number of 15 christians converted to islam. After a lecture delivered by the chief lecturer Alhaji Yusuf Adepoju & a debate in which he engaged in with a pastor and other Christians, a total of 15 Christians reverted to islam. The Academy has successfully converted 316 non-believers to islam in the last 6 months in various states in Nigeria. More details to come as the programme continues tonight 25/02/17 at 10pm till dawn.
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by Zita55(f): 8:19pm On Feb 25
End time Christians.
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by omosefeeguaibor(f): 8:44pm On Feb 25
Wow! And to think those crowd have not confessed christ, jesu! There's a whole lot of work for every believer to be done.
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by omokab: 8:44pm On Feb 25
Allahu akbar! Allahu akbar!! Allahu Akbar!!!
Ashiadu anla illa illalahu
Ashiadu ana muhamadan rosulillahi
God is great
We muslim believe that there is only one God
And muhammed(pbh) is a true prophet of God.
Any reasonable human being must believe that there no other religion that will be accepted by almighty God than islam.
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by Jacksonville: 10:33pm On Feb 25
Poor souls. Lord have mercy on them.
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:49pm On Feb 25
Na wa oo.. Lalasticlala
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by Tytylion(m): 9:56am
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by Rilwayne001: 9:56am
Nice one.
ACAPID are really trying, and this is what our brothers ought to be doing instead of being hostile and belligerent to those who are not interested in the deen. By organizing a debate, you open their eyes by removing the log covering their sight, and if they are hell bent on being blind, then leave them be, aftearall there's no compulsion in religion. This is the true Islam, not terrorizing or threatening people to propagate the religion.
Albhagdadi, truthman2012, true2god, malvisguy212, annunaki2 zionmade will evade this thread like plague
You guys ain't seen nothing yet.
14 Likes
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:57am
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by iVentHub(f): 9:57am
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by Singapore1(m): 9:57am
That ACADIP man knows bible inside out
To defeat him..... you as a Christian have to study Quran the way he studied bible
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by wiseone10: 9:57am
omokab:
The bolded... The scream you hear before blood is spilled. And some still manage to use that religion and peace in one sentence.
It's a distorted version of a 'peaceful' religion they would give in defence. Why can't other religions be distorted to kill, maim and destroy?
Just thinking out loud.
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by babalonshee(m): 9:57am
hmmmmmmm
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by ednut1(m): 9:58am
Lol, for every 15 there are 50000 doing d opposite
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by ikaboy: 9:58am
God have mercy on the lost ones. We will continue to pray for them and not kill them like the other people.
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by amnesty7: 9:58am
Alhamdulillah!!!
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by bigtiny10(m): 9:58am
Lol. Muslims and religion supremacy ehn. If reverse was the case, you'd see them storming this thread to call the converts "lost souls". I'm not Christian but I do know Christians would care less about this. Muslims believe everyone must align with them. If you're not on their side, you're a "Kaffir".
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by searchng4love: 9:58am
May Christ Jesus me merciful unto them...
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by lovelyjay: 9:58am
Ooooo
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by tydi(m): 9:59am
Drunk pastor!
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by shams040(m): 9:59am
Alhamdulillah. Whom ever Allah guide no one can misguide and whom ever he misguide no one can guide.
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by oluwayimika123: 9:59am
My advice 2 every xtians wen ever u hear ACADIP don't bother Goin dem 4 debating purpose especially wen u re not grounded properly cos it seems inevitable d@u won't b able 2 defeat dier chief missioner Dr Adepoju
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by labanji(m): 9:59am
Xtian condemning posts like this since 1900,
Stuffs like this make them spew hate speeches on NL.
The converts are welcome and for those hating, hate on and die wondering.
We give less fvcks!
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by Elvis508: 9:59am
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by wizground: 9:59am
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by shamecurls(m): 10:00am
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by Einl(m): 10:00am
Imagine it was the other way round...the conversion of Muslims to Christianity in a public space, there would be riots and wars.
People would get killed and homes and shops destroyed. Then a 24 hour curfew for a week.
We must learn to respect one another's religious choices. Religion is personal and we should leave it as that.
PS for every Christian that converts to other religions, there are like one thousand other religious sects members that join Christianity.
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by Jalal(m): 10:00am
Zita55:Look who's talking please dress decent.
Kudos to the organisers may their efforts be rewarded, amen.
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by highwaist: 10:00am
Islam is only religion created by God, other religion is man-made
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by Dav24(m): 10:00am
So satan is having followers like this.
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by Syjibrin: 10:00am
Wailer will not respond to this trend
|Re: A Pastor, 14 Others Accepted Islam In OFFA, Kwara State(acadip) by Ezezima2012(m): 10:01am
And many pastors are there building big churches while the one whom were redeemed by the blood of Jesus are being taken away by the so called religion of peace
