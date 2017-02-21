₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by LatestAmebo2: 12:07pm
President Buhari returned today and Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react in a funny way. See funny tweets below
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/nigerians-react-to-president-buharis.html
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by LatestAmebo2: 12:08pm
See more funny tweets and also watch a video clip of Buhari's Mini party in Aso Rock
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/nigerians-react-to-president-buharis.html
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by TheBlessedMAN(m): 12:08pm
naija no dey carry last..
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by Sharming95(m): 12:10pm
naija I hail thee
tooh....baba as yhu leave dollar bcum #455 to a $....plz don't
bring unnecessary hardship with yhur comeback
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by LatestAmebo2: 12:11pm
See more funny tweets and also watch a video clip of Buhari's Mini party in Aso Rock
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/nigerians-react-to-president-buharis.html
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by GameGod(m): 12:11pm
Mischief makers aka LiePod yoots
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by Qmerit(m): 12:14pm
Whether u like u or not PMB is back!
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by Politiculator: 12:18pm
See the President Landing in Aso Rock with his Helicopter and Osinbanjo welcomes him
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jB1s08bEyU4
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by Nogodye(m): 12:35pm
All i care to know is that PMB is back...dassol!
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by BiafranBushBoy(m): 12:47pm
Baba... while you away...
Dollar came down
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by Jaymaxxy(m): 12:50pm
Chai! Manchester United don suffer.
Awon 6th avenue
Most con6tent football team
Orita mefa
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by MKO4ever(m): 2:04pm
I pray that your return will bring good fortune to this country
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by DuBLINGreenb(m): 2:04pm
Nigerians will react to anything
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by policy12: 2:04pm
Hian wailers be like..
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by obembet(m): 2:04pm
And now that result has come
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by Mrkirkman: 2:04pm
Welcome sir
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by space007(m): 2:05pm
aso rock is his branch office
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by sleeknick(m): 2:05pm
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by san316(m): 2:05pm
Nice
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by maxwell60(m): 2:05pm
GameGod:he Dey cry blood?
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by omogidi234(m): 2:05pm
Please where are the other reactions? " na only 3 me see oh"
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by iKnowevents(m): 2:06pm
Nigerians and social media reactions...
If say our reactions go turn to Nuclear Reaction, we for done go far for this nation.
Everything, everytime and everywhere, react reacting, and reactions.
To act remain.
Nigerians and social media reactions...
If say our reactions go turn to Nuclear Reaction, we for done go far for this nation.
Everything, everytime and everywhere, react reacting, and reactions.
To act remain.
+2348165287276
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by AdonaiRoofing(m): 2:06pm
Just came back to rest a while, will soon go back to London
Just came back to rest a while, will soon go back to London
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by Michaelpresh(m): 2:06pm
chai buharism
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by Nixiepie(f): 2:06pm
Na my club Una dey yab like this
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by jaymejate(m): 2:06pm
Chai... Nigerians will always make fun of things
Proudly Naija
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by Blurryface(m): 2:06pm
IPOBs Looking At Buhari's Portraits Hanging On The Walls Of Banking Halls Across The Federation Right Now Like
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by HelenBee(f): 2:08pm
Funny??
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by Earth2Metahuman: 2:08pm
The man utd own funny pass
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by henrylowe(m): 2:08pm
Very funny.. Lmao
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by nkemjacob2(m): 2:08pm
nairaland is becoming annoying
|Re: Nigerians React To President Buhari's Return In Funny Tweets by kennosklint(m): 2:08pm
the man is going back to west Germany next week for neck transplant.
1 Like
