The letter to the National Assembly will make his return to work formal and constitutional according to President Buhari's, Special Assistant On Media And Publicity, Femi Adesina.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/president-buhari-to-send-letter-to.html?m=1



Mtchew, what's all this fuss about sef?

No be Buhari wey go come back ni

So PMB will finally take over? So soon....Thank God! I know some people will not happy with this news. 6 Likes

PMB should visit daura first.. Osibanjo needs more two weeks.. Let PMB visit daura to check on his cows. They have been missing him. 12 Likes

Haba, not so soon nau.... He still need rest jare 1 Like

I expect Libyan herdsmen to rise again 2 Likes

But this is not good oo





buhari u travelled for close to two weeks not even cabin biscuit did u buy for ur followers 1 Like

, now that things are actually getting better this sick cattle rearer has returned to take us back to square one. It obvious the cabals are behind this, Osibanjo was already sidelining them and making them useless. Bad news....so this baba actually returned today, now that things are actually getting better this sick cattle rearer has returned to take us back to square one. It obvious the cabals are behind this, Osibanjo was already sidelining them and making them useless. 4 Likes

It better be a resignation letter *farts 2 Likes

Returning to continue killing innocent citizens

Welcome back Sir.



God bless Nigeria



God Good PMB.





#God we thank you for bringing our President home safe and for improving his health. 2 Likes

Why sending letter when they have already reached conclusion behind door..

but he is going back now.

this man should just resign





from the day I heard buhari is coming back, price of things started increase again. now, garri is no longer common mam food but why can't he remain there. I swear we did not miss him at all.from the day I heard buhari is coming back, price of things started increase again. now, garri is no longer common mam food 2 Likes

I wish this man will prosper 1 Like

As planned.

Don't be surprised if it will be his resignation letter

Things will get better with time

I wish you prosperity in Health Sir.



Nigeria's load might just be too burdensome for you, but i wish you the best BuBu

This week alone have shocked the World enough.



Just on Wednesday PSG SHOCKED THE WORLD



TODAY AGAIN BUHARI HAVE SHOCKED THE WORLD



I swear with my nokia phone Bar3 nobody can Shock this World more than this two set events.

greeky:

I wish this man will prosper

Amen Amen

Amazing transmission

Nigeria is a funny country

Baba, no stress yyourself o jee.. Make Osinbande carry go.. ..

this buhari is not ready

Now that Afonja plan was almost materialising... ..









...Buhari from no where scuttle our plans..







.....Osibanjo still remain our president!!

Ok good.