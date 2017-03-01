₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by Nnamddi(m): 1:24pm
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, March 13th, transmit a letter to the National Assembly informing them of his return to the country.
The letter to the National Assembly will make his return to work formal and constitutional according to President Buhari's, Special Assistant On Media And Publicity, Femi Adesina.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/president-buhari-to-send-letter-to.html?m=1
https://twitter.com/FemAdesina/status/840170746609569793
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by Skeendip: 1:26pm
Mtchew, what's all this fuss about sef?
No be Buhari wey go come back ni
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by Nogodye(m): 1:28pm
So PMB will finally take over? So soon....Thank God! I know some people will not happy with this news.
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by bizmaster003(m): 1:29pm
PMB should visit daura first.. Osibanjo needs more two weeks.. Let PMB visit daura to check on his cows. They have been missing him.
12 Likes
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by enoch701(m): 1:30pm
Haba, not so soon nau.... He still need rest jare
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by kinibigdeal(m): 1:32pm
I expect Libyan herdsmen to rise again
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by Homeboiy: 1:35pm
But this is not good oo
buhari u travelled for close to two weeks not even cabin biscuit did u buy for ur followers
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by dayo23: 1:36pm
Bad news....so this baba actually returned today , now that things are actually getting better this sick cattle rearer has returned to take us back to square one. It obvious the cabals are behind this, Osibanjo was already sidelining them and making them useless.
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by Shortyy(f): 1:37pm
It better be a resignation letter *farts
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by digoster(m): 1:37pm
Returning to continue killing innocent citizens
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by CoolFreeday(m): 1:51pm
Welcome back Sir.
God bless Nigeria
God Good PMB.
#God we thank you for bringing our President home safe and for improving his health.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by helinues: 1:52pm
Why sending letter when they have already reached conclusion behind door..
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by talk2archy: 2:13pm
but he is going back now.
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by msgoga: 2:13pm
this man should just resign
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by Kennitrust: 2:13pm
but why can't he remain there. I swear we did not miss him at all.
from the day I heard buhari is coming back, price of things started increase again. now, garri is no longer common mam food
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by greeky: 2:14pm
I wish this man will prosper
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by Opinedecandid(m): 2:14pm
As planned.
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by sweerychick(f): 2:14pm
Don't be surprised if it will be his resignation letter
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by effrender: 2:14pm
Things will get better with time
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by Nairadays: 2:15pm
I wish you prosperity in Health Sir.
Nigeria's load might just be too burdensome for you, but i wish you the best BuBu
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by SuperBlack: 2:15pm
This week alone have shocked the World enough.
Just on Wednesday PSG SHOCKED THE WORLD
TODAY AGAIN BUHARI HAVE SHOCKED THE WORLD
I swear with my nokia phone Bar3 nobody can Shock this World more than this two set events.
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by Nairadays: 2:15pm
greeky:
Amen
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by Keneking: 2:15pm
Amazing transmission
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by omobs(m): 2:15pm
Nigeria is a funny country
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by idbami2(m): 2:16pm
Baba, no stress yyourself o jee.. Make Osinbande carry go.. ..
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by msgoga: 2:16pm
this buhari is not ready
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by KOBOJO: 2:16pm
Now that Afonja plan was almost materialising... ..
...Buhari from no where scuttle our plans..
.....Osibanjo still remain our president!!
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by AntiWailer: 2:16pm
Ok good.
|Re: President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday by ahamonyeka(m): 2:17pm
Baban mu ya dawo
1 Like
