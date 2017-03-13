Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) (13190 Views)

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/read-president-buhari-letter-to.html?m=1 President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, March 13th sent a letter to the National Assembly informing them of his return to his duty as President Federal Republic Of Nigeria. 6 Likes 1 Share

Bubu himself 4 Likes

I'm Not Sure He Wrote It Himself.....because I Can't Find Any Blunder There Nah 23 Likes 4 Shares

Long live The President and C-in-C

Long live The Fed Rep of Nigeria 19 Likes 2 Shares

do u want to kill yourself? I hope u won't end up like yar'dua. Nigeria is not easy to rule oh, osinbajo don get white hair oh. Baba pity your wife dat needs u in the other room

Hope his resumption will bring positive changes. His deputy has set a high jump for him within very short period of time. Let's see how he upholds the good virtues. I wish him success. 4 Likes 1 Share











Long live PMB 4 Likes

I wish you good health Mr president sir...

May your good intentions be actualised 4 Likes

Welcome back your excellency







But excuse me your excellency Sir, Shebi you are the only signatory to the Treasury Single Account?



Errmm, sir, is this your signature not easy to.... 8 Likes

I am seriously wailing for Naira

Who dash aboki that kind of brain to write such an error free letter.

lol instead of him to tender his resignation letter he is here deceiving himself,seenz ur return d price of food has sky rocket again, u r jst a badluck Mr President. 2 Likes 1 Share







Happy resumption but make sure you don't disturb the still water Bubu resumed work on my BIRTHDAYHappy resumption but make sure you don't disturb the still water 1 Like

Etzakoos:

na you help am? na you help am? 7 Likes 1 Share

So, Mr English language, what exactly do you need to gain from Mr president mistakes So, Mr English language, what exactly do you need to gain from Mr president mistakes 6 Likes 1 Share

With the way ladies now expose their breast,



Please, is the breast still a private part in a lady's body?

This man no go pity him wife?

Welcome sir. IJAYA for all treasury looters

Ride on Baba...Glad to have you back



Am not understanding..

The letter should have the writers name biko Was he actually the person that wrote that letter..Am not understanding..The letter should have the writers name biko

Etzakoos:

Am Not Sure He Wrote It Himself.....because I Can't Find Any Blunder There Nah He's not your father na. It's your father that is a blunderer. Nonsense! He's not your father na. It's your father that is a blunderer. Nonsense! 4 Likes

You could have leave the office for Prof Osibanjo



His performance is far better off

DOLLARS WILL SKYROCKET AGAIN 2 Likes

Baba go slow.



God bless Nigeria God bless Nigeria

Baba is back

The spoiler of the economy is officially back!

ok

WHO LETTER HELP? ...empty govt and their empty headed town criers