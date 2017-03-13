₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,807 members, 3,416,275 topics. Date: Monday, 13 March 2017 at 07:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) (13190 Views)
President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday / Buhari's Letter To Kwankwaso On His 60th Birthday / Aisha Buhari's Letter To Fayose Demanding Retraction & Apologies (1) (2) (3) (4)
|President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by Nnamdisblog(m): 5:23pm
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, March 13th sent a letter to the National Assembly informing them of his return to his duty as President Federal Republic Of Nigeria.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/read-president-buhari-letter-to.html?m=1
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by sweery(f): 5:27pm
Bubu himself
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by Etzakoos(m): 5:30pm
I'm Not Sure He Wrote It Himself.....because I Can't Find Any Blunder There Nah
23 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by nextprince: 5:30pm
Long live The President and C-in-C
Long live The Fed Rep of Nigeria
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by TosineGuy(m): 6:27pm
do u want to kill yourself? I hope u won't end up like yar'dua. Nigeria is not easy to rule oh, osinbajo don get white hair oh. Baba pity your wife dat needs u in the other room
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by Dottore: 6:27pm
Hope his resumption will bring positive changes. His deputy has set a high jump for him within very short period of time. Let's see how he upholds the good virtues. I wish him success.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by 247NaijaNews: 6:27pm
Seen
Meanwhile, enjoy the gist below...
I Love Him But This Embarrassing Thing Happens Whenever We Have S*x - Nigerian Lady>>>https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/03/13/help-i-love-him-but-this-embarrassing-thing-happens-whenever-we-have-sx-nigerian-lady/
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by IshaqAyinde(m): 6:28pm
Long live PMB
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by miblolo(f): 6:28pm
I wish you good health Mr president sir...
May your good intentions be actualised
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by Tazdroid(m): 6:28pm
Welcome back your excellency
But excuse me your excellency Sir, Shebi you are the only signatory to the Treasury Single Account?
Errmm, sir, is this your signature not easy to....
8 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by ISDKING: 6:28pm
I am seriously wailing for Naira
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by linkers: 6:28pm
Who dash aboki that kind of brain to write such an error free letter.
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by Skybee1(m): 6:29pm
lol instead of him to tender his resignation letter he is here deceiving himself,seenz ur return d price of food has sky rocket again, u r jst a badluck Mr President.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by ademoladeji(m): 6:29pm
Bubu resumed work on my BIRTHDAY
Happy resumption but make sure you don't disturb the still water
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by DONSMITH123(m): 6:29pm
Etzakoos:
na you help am?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by wabsod(m): 6:29pm
Etzakoos:
So, Mr English language, what exactly do you need to gain from Mr president mistakes
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by megrimor(m): 6:29pm
With the way ladies now expose their breast,
Please, is the breast still a private part in a lady's body?
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by 175(m): 6:29pm
This man no go pity him wife?
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by Cajal: 6:30pm
Welcome sir. IJAYA for all treasury looters
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by gift01: 6:30pm
Ride on Baba...Glad to have you back
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by Emmylyon(m): 6:30pm
Was he actually the person that wrote that letter..
Am not understanding..
The letter should have the writers name biko
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by morisnewrain(m): 6:30pm
Etzakoos:He's not your father na. It's your father that is a blunderer. Nonsense!
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by AmaechiLinus(m): 6:30pm
You could have leave the office for Prof Osibanjo
His performance is far better off
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by coldsummer: 6:30pm
DOLLARS WILL SKYROCKET AGAIN
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by steppins: 6:31pm
Baba go slow.
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by SNIPER123: 6:31pm
God bless Nigeria
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by Elcapo(m): 6:31pm
Baba is back
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by Sijo01(f): 6:32pm
The spoiler of the economy is officially back!
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by kgr8mike: 6:32pm
ok
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by Karlman: 6:32pm
WHO LETTER HELP? ...empty govt and their empty headed town criers
|Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by ogapatapata24: 6:33pm
Nothern soldiers parade in hausa language to welcome back president buhari
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlygB1dPwB0
Zaki-ibiam Genocide: Waku Drags Obasanjoto Icj / Opon Imo Wins UN Award Of E-learning, Creativity And Education In Estonia / Happy 72nd Birthday To General Muhammadu Buhari
Viewing this topic: kaycee0604(m), jephito(m), chris138(m), slamstanlee(m), scobyy2007, ifedayo2015, vuc1(m), Olaitan2003, Sajumo555, pat1612(m), jayjayfancy(m), Dozieson(m), acehood907(m), kenneth56, Umartemmy, harbeycares12(m), ibnyakub, zees(m), amaheart(m), XketchDesigns(m), JUBILEE2000, whyeray, nobsalis(f), rid4stat, blossom2(m), zakson4real(m), Ultimated1(m), Bishop4real, Mubarack44(m), samhimself(m), Wisdomkosi(m), Entom(f), elivtjackson5(m), Shiru84, Ty207, aare07(m), michealade(m), numericalguy(m), dont8(m), Babaflenjor, buchisteves, ikaboy, ChyOmaa(f), orjaha(m), Neot77(m), fabulousk8(m), kimond101, FAVOUR13, ev4real(m), sampariwa(m), smartiyke78, lalabrother, dredem(m), laviecontinue, Escodeb(m), Kudan, Ezeibe(m), val15, Tpave(m), yemight2776(m), Dione007(m), Einl(m), Ayesa(m), Godpinkin(m), Paschal55(m), ibnidris(m), Yubee40(m), Ivanspring(f), joshlegend02(m) and 129 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16