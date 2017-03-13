₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,807 members, 3,416,275 topics. Date: Monday, 13 March 2017 at 07:44 PM

President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) (13190 Views)

President Buhari To Send Letter To National Assembly On Monday / Buhari's Letter To Kwankwaso On His 60th Birthday / Aisha Buhari's Letter To Fayose Demanding Retraction & Apologies (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by Nnamdisblog(m): 5:23pm
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, March 13th sent a letter to the National Assembly informing them of his return to his duty as President Federal Republic Of Nigeria.

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/read-president-buhari-letter-to.html?m=1

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by sweery(f): 5:27pm
Bubu himself grin grin

4 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by Etzakoos(m): 5:30pm
I'm Not Sure He Wrote It Himself.....because I Can't Find Any Blunder There Nah

23 Likes 4 Shares

Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by nextprince: 5:30pm
Long live The President and C-in-C
Long live The Fed Rep of Nigeria

19 Likes 2 Shares

Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by TosineGuy(m): 6:27pm
do u want to kill yourself? I hope u won't end up like yar'dua. Nigeria is not easy to rule oh, osinbajo don get white hair oh. Baba pity your wife dat needs u in the other room
Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by Dottore: 6:27pm
Hope his resumption will bring positive changes. His deputy has set a high jump for him within very short period of time. Let's see how he upholds the good virtues. I wish him success.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by 247NaijaNews: 6:27pm
Seen




Meanwhile, enjoy the gist below...




I Love Him But This Embarrassing Thing Happens Whenever We Have S*x - Nigerian Lady>>>https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/03/13/help-i-love-him-but-this-embarrassing-thing-happens-whenever-we-have-sx-nigerian-lady/
Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by IshaqAyinde(m): 6:28pm
Long live PMB

4 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by miblolo(f): 6:28pm
I wish you good health Mr president sir...
May your good intentions be actualised

4 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by Tazdroid(m): 6:28pm
Welcome back your excellency



But excuse me your excellency Sir, Shebi you are the only signatory to the Treasury Single Account?

Errmm, sir, is this your signature not easy to....

8 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by ISDKING: 6:28pm
I am seriously wailing for Naira
Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by linkers: 6:28pm
Who dash aboki that kind of brain to write such an error free letter.
Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by Skybee1(m): 6:29pm
lol instead of him to tender his resignation letter he is here deceiving himself,seenz ur return d price of food has sky rocket again, u r jst a badluck Mr President.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by ademoladeji(m): 6:29pm
Bubu resumed work on my BIRTHDAY grin


Happy resumption but make sure you don't disturb the still water

1 Like

Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by DONSMITH123(m): 6:29pm
Etzakoos:
Am Not Sure He Wrote It Himself.....because I Can't Find Any Blunder There Nah

na you help am?

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by wabsod(m): 6:29pm
Etzakoos:
Am Not Sure He Wrote It Himself.....because I Can't Find Any Blunder There Nah

So, Mr English language, what exactly do you need to gain from Mr president mistakes

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by megrimor(m): 6:29pm
With the way ladies now expose their breast,

Please, is the breast still a private part in a lady's body?
Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by 175(m): 6:29pm
This man no go pity him wife?
Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by Cajal: 6:30pm
Welcome sir. IJAYA for all treasury looters
Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by gift01: 6:30pm
Ride on Baba...Glad to have you back
Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by Emmylyon(m): 6:30pm
Was he actually the person that wrote that letter.. grin
Am not understanding..
The letter should have the writers name biko undecided
Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by morisnewrain(m): 6:30pm
Etzakoos:
Am Not Sure He Wrote It Himself.....because I Can't Find Any Blunder There Nah
He's not your father na. It's your father that is a blunderer. Nonsense!

4 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by AmaechiLinus(m): 6:30pm
You could have leave the office for Prof Osibanjo

His performance is far better off
Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by coldsummer: 6:30pm
DOLLARS WILL SKYROCKET AGAIN

2 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by steppins: 6:31pm
Baba go slow.
Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by SNIPER123: 6:31pm
cheesy
God bless Nigeria
Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by Elcapo(m): 6:31pm
Baba is back
Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by Sijo01(f): 6:32pm
The spoiler of the economy is officially back! sad
Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by kgr8mike: 6:32pm
ok
Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by Karlman: 6:32pm
WHO LETTER HELP? ...empty govt and their empty headed town criers
Re: President Buhari's Letter To National Assembly On Resumption Of Office(Pictured) by ogapatapata24: 6:33pm
Nothern soldiers parade in hausa language to welcome back president buhari


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlygB1dPwB0

(0) (1) (Reply)

Zaki-ibiam Genocide: Waku Drags Obasanjoto Icj / Opon Imo Wins UN Award Of E-learning, Creativity And Education In Estonia / Happy 72nd Birthday To General Muhammadu Buhari

Viewing this topic: kaycee0604(m), jephito(m), chris138(m), slamstanlee(m), scobyy2007, ifedayo2015, vuc1(m), Olaitan2003, Sajumo555, pat1612(m), jayjayfancy(m), Dozieson(m), acehood907(m), kenneth56, Umartemmy, harbeycares12(m), ibnyakub, zees(m), amaheart(m), XketchDesigns(m), JUBILEE2000, whyeray, nobsalis(f), rid4stat, blossom2(m), zakson4real(m), Ultimated1(m), Bishop4real, Mubarack44(m), samhimself(m), Wisdomkosi(m), Entom(f), elivtjackson5(m), Shiru84, Ty207, aare07(m), michealade(m), numericalguy(m), dont8(m), Babaflenjor, buchisteves, ikaboy, ChyOmaa(f), orjaha(m), Neot77(m), fabulousk8(m), kimond101, FAVOUR13, ev4real(m), sampariwa(m), smartiyke78, lalabrother, dredem(m), laviecontinue, Escodeb(m), Kudan, Ezeibe(m), val15, Tpave(m), yemight2776(m), Dione007(m), Einl(m), Ayesa(m), Godpinkin(m), Paschal55(m), ibnidris(m), Yubee40(m), Ivanspring(f), joshlegend02(m) and 129 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.