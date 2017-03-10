₦airaland Forum

"I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by AntiIPOOP(m): 1:46pm
Ongoing rally by Istandwithbuhari group in awka anambra state welcoming Mr president back to Nigeria #iStandWithBuhari
Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by AntiIPOOP(m): 1:47pm
Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by GameGod(m): 1:50pm
Our vagabond terrorist dilector is in trouble cheesy

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by doublewisdom: 1:50pm
Wow! See 50 people crowd o! 50 Ibo people really love Buhari.
Yeye dey smell!

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by sdindan: 1:52pm
Waoooh!
what a big crowd!
Abi na crowds?

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by GameGod(m): 1:52pm
Ndi igbo are with you cheesy

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by Aufbauh(m): 1:52pm
Massob and Ipob how market? cheesy

Buhari is wining in every sides including the headquarters of ugu republic.

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by aristocrazzy: 1:56pm
Lol, they are trying to support someone who has changed their lives forever
Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by NormalCodes: 1:57pm
even with the N1000 they are sharing, dem no still get crowd, don't be surprised these zombies were rented from Abuja or Westside, and they were given banners to pose and snap photos.

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by onyeezeigbo: 1:58pm
Some people are born to be foolish

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by BiafranBushBoy(m): 1:59pm
Stupid paid members!

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by NormalCodes: 2:00pm
See what it means to support someone or a cause.

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by AntiIPOOP(m): 2:04pm
NormalCodes:
even with the N1000 they are sharing, dem no still get crowd, don't be surprised these zombies were rented from Abuja or Westside, and they were given banners to pose and snap photos.

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by tysontim(m): 2:07pm
What is this? are they even up-to 100?

Anyway everybody should support Buhari till 2023. Then give the seat to the Igbos

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by nuelsylves(m): 2:08pm
Rented people. Even with their money, they can't pull crowds.
They are even wearing uniform facecap and Tshirt

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by NormalCodes: 2:08pm
AntiIPOOP:
Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by Emycord: 2:16pm
GameGod:
Our dilector is in trouble cheesy
same that gave him tech knockout

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by GameGod(m): 2:20pm
Emycord:
same that gave him tech knockout
Our dilector no fit do am. He is a coward lipsrsealed

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by Emycord: 2:22pm
doublewisdom:
Wow! See crowd o! Ibos really love Buhari.
N1000 love? Wait till nnamdi kanu arrives from kuje and you will see what true love is. We will shut down biafraland for 1week

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by Emycord: 2:24pm
GameGod:

Our dilector no fit do am. He is a coward lipsrsealed
he has done it again and again and again. He is winning so far

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by Amarabae(f): 2:46pm
Emycord:
N1000 love? Wait till nnamdi kanu arrives from kuje and you will see what true love is. We will shut down biafraland for 1week
oga,in as much as i sympathise with nnamdi kanu imprisonation, however its stupidity trying to potray him as a demi-god among Igbos.
Any Igbo person that supports buhari/ Apc has the legal right to do that.
we should stop playing politics of emotion,its not helping Igbos.
GEJ LOST, lets move on, what exact thing did GEJ do for south east, will his people stand firmly for Igbos as we did for him.
and lastly Ipobs should stop being pdp sympathisers.

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by Ceema1(f): 2:46pm
God bless Mr president
God bless nigeria

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by Integrator1: 2:48pm
God bless #pmb

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by kingzizzy: 2:50pm
They managed to gather the 100 APC members Anambra has

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by krendo: 2:51pm
See your President

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by omenkaLives: 2:52pm
These guys just want to send some people to their graves as a result of acute heartache today. cheesy

"Hypocritical Idiots" right now..

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by owobokiri(m): 2:54pm
Obiano and his primitive politics will tear the south east apart... I dont know where Obi got this atavistic character from

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by omenkaLives: 2:55pm
AntiIPOOP:
[s][/s]
Just tell him we accept his claim. We didn't realise that Anambra yoots are so poor despite Obingo's giant strides in revenue generation through Ugu and Scented leaf exports. cheesy cheesy

Maybe all those strides are strides in on the internet after all. grin

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by mile12crises: 3:01pm
I still remember how Ngige imported Osun jobless youths to Anambra as INEC observers/agents only for the id1ats to intercepted at Aba......

I am quite sure these guys are refugees fleeing Hausa onslaught in Ile ife.

Re: "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) by profhezekiah: 3:04pm
Igbo too like money, dey can deny their father for ego

