Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) (9585 Views)

PHOTOS: #istandwithbuhari Protesters In Abuja / Fayose Dances At Solidarity Rally By Conference Of Ekiti Private Sector Unions / Nigerians Mocks Buharist Trending #istandwithbuhari (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ongoing rally by Istandwithbuhari group in awka anambra state welcoming Mr president back to Nigeria #iStandWithBuhari https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1388343901252516&id=986384794781764

. 1 Like

Our vagabond terrorist dilector is in trouble 34 Likes 9 Shares

Wow! See 50 people crowd o! 50 Ibo people really love Buhari.

Yeye dey smell! 34 Likes

Waoooh!

what a big crowd!

Abi na crowds? 18 Likes

Ndi igbo are with you 1 Like





Buhari is wining in every sides including the headquarters of ugu republic. Massob and Ipob how market?Buhari is wining in every sides including the headquarters of ugu republic. 37 Likes 2 Shares

Lol, they are trying to support someone who has changed their lives forever

even with the N1000 they are sharing, dem no still get crowd, don't be surprised these zombies were rented from Abuja or Westside, and they were given banners to pose and snap photos. 48 Likes 2 Shares

Some people are born to be foolish 8 Likes

Stupid paid members! 8 Likes





See what it means to support someone or a cause. 104 Likes 16 Shares

NormalCodes:

even with the N1000 they are sharing, dem no still get crowd, don't be surprised these zombies were rented from Abuja or Westside, and they were given banners to pose and snap photos. 36 Likes 3 Shares

What is this? are they even up-to 100?



Anyway everybody should support Buhari till 2023. Then give the seat to the Igbos 6 Likes

Rented people. Even with their money, they can't pull crowds.

They are even wearing uniform facecap and Tshirt 5 Likes 1 Share

GameGod:

Our dilector is in trouble same that gave him tech knockout same that gave him tech knockout 2 Likes

Emycord:

same that gave him tech knockout Our dilector no fit do am. He is a coward Our dilector no fit do am. He is a coward 4 Likes

doublewisdom:

Wow! See crowd o! Ibos really love Buhari. N1000 love? Wait till nnamdi kanu arrives from kuje and you will see what true love is. We will shut down biafraland for 1week N1000 love? Wait till nnamdi kanu arrives from kuje and you will see what true love is. We will shut down biafraland for 1week 23 Likes 1 Share

GameGod:



Our dilector no fit do am. He is a coward he has done it again and again and again. He is winning so far he has done it again and again and again. He is winning so far 4 Likes

Emycord:

N1000 love? Wait till nnamdi kanu arrives from kuje and you will see what true love is. We will shut down biafraland for 1week oga,in as much as i sympathise with nnamdi kanu imprisonation, however its stupidity trying to potray him as a demi-god among Igbos.

Any Igbo person that supports buhari/ Apc has the legal right to do that.

we should stop playing politics of emotion,its not helping Igbos.

GEJ LOST, lets move on, what exact thing did GEJ do for south east, will his people stand firmly for Igbos as we did for him.

and lastly Ipobs should stop being pdp sympathisers. oga,in as much as i sympathise with nnamdi kanu imprisonation, however its stupidity trying to potray him as a demi-god among Igbos.Any Igbo person that supports buhari/ Apc has the legal right to do that.we should stop playing politics of emotion,its not helping Igbos.GEJ LOST, lets move on, what exact thing did GEJ do for south east, will his people stand firmly for Igbos as we did for him.and lastly Ipobs should stop being pdp sympathisers. 31 Likes 3 Shares

God bless Mr president

God bless nigeria 5 Likes

God bless #pmb 3 Likes

They managed to gather the 100 APC members Anambra has 5 Likes

See your President 3 Likes





"Hypocritical Idiots" right now.. These guys just want to send some people to their graves as a result of acute heartache today."Hypocritical Idiots" right now.. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Obiano and his primitive politics will tear the south east apart... I dont know where Obi got this atavistic character from 1 Like

AntiIPOOP:

[s][/s] Just tell him we accept his claim. We didn't realise that Anambra yoots are so poor despite Obingo's giant strides in revenue generation through Ugu and Scented leaf exports.



Maybe all those strides are strides in on the internet after all. Just tell him we accept his claim. We didn't realise that Anambra yoots are so poor despite Obingo's giant strides in revenue generation through Ugu and Scented leaf exports.Maybe all those strides are strides in on the internet after all. 4 Likes 1 Share

I still remember how Ngige imported Osun jobless youths to Anambra as INEC observers/agents only for the id1ats to intercepted at Aba......



I am quite sure these guys are refugees fleeing Hausa onslaught in Ile ife. 9 Likes