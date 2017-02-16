Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / #IStandWithBuhari: Pro-Buhari Rally Holds In Lagos Today (Photos) (90 Views)

The city of Lagos was shut down on Thursday, February 16 by protesters who held a rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari.



The Pro-Buhari protesters took Lagos city by storm to show their support for the policies of the Nigerian president.



They are happy that the federal government is doing well for the people of the country under the current administration with issues like security and corruption being properly tackled.



The rally was organised by a coalition of pro-Buhari organisations under the aegis of Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria is behind the rallies which are tagged: organised by a coalition of pro-Buhari organisations under the aegis of Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria is behind the rallies which are tagged: “I Support President Buhari” and was the last of its type held across four Nigerian cities since Tuesday, February 14.



I wonder if all these people are human beings at all 1 Like

Nonsense!!





it's high time the FG stopped wasting money on paid protests.



The hungry protesters should ask of the whereabouts of their loving President who has gone AWOL. 3 Likes

I dont even know what they are supporting..

The killing of christians... The devaluation of naira.. The falling of our economy... The inflation of goods without increase in salaries to compensate..



I just dont understand.. I dunno if there is any good thing this govt has done for nigerians but i hate it too much to see it... I just dont know 2 Likes

Hmmmm

Rubbish the man that cannot even stand properly 1 Like

When hunger knack ur belle and time for food never reach



Make u take gala hold the hunger..

Gala get better taste wey de make belle jolly jolly

And dem pack am well well..



Gala sweet and e dey belle full

And e jo dey fity spoil..

Afonjas and Omoluabi

I just dont understand.. I dunno if there is any good thing this govt has done for nigerians but i hate it too much to see it... I just dont know you dont know that Nigerian Army had conquared back our territory from boko boys!

you dont know that many looters were smelling pepper!

you don't know that disversification in our economy had started working!

stupid people