#IStandWithBuhari: Pro-Buhari Rally Holds In Lagos Today (Photos) by 360frolic(m): 3:16pm
The city of Lagos was shut down on Thursday, February 16 by protesters who held a rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari.
https://www.naij.com/1088782-lagos-hit-by-istandwithbuhari-protests-photos.html
Re: #IStandWithBuhari: Pro-Buhari Rally Holds In Lagos Today (Photos) by BLACKCHARGER(m): 3:18pm
I wonder if all these people are human beings at all
1 Like
Re: #IStandWithBuhari: Pro-Buhari Rally Holds In Lagos Today (Photos) by JackBaueress1(f): 3:19pm
Nonsense!!
it's high time the FG stopped wasting money on paid protests.
The hungry protesters should ask of the whereabouts of their loving President who has gone AWOL.
3 Likes
Re: #IStandWithBuhari: Pro-Buhari Rally Holds In Lagos Today (Photos) by BLACKCHARGER(m): 3:20pm
I dont even know what they are supporting..
The killing of christians... The devaluation of naira.. The falling of our economy... The inflation of goods without increase in salaries to compensate..
I just dont understand.. I dunno if there is any good thing this govt has done for nigerians but i hate it too much to see it... I just dont know
2 Likes
Re: #IStandWithBuhari: Pro-Buhari Rally Holds In Lagos Today (Photos) by onihaxy: 3:21pm
Hmmmm
Re: #IStandWithBuhari: Pro-Buhari Rally Holds In Lagos Today (Photos) by Jengem: 3:25pm
Rubbish the man that cannot even stand properly
1 Like
Re: #IStandWithBuhari: Pro-Buhari Rally Holds In Lagos Today (Photos) by Dymo: 3:25pm
When hunger knack ur belle and time for food never reach
Make u take gala hold the hunger..
Gala get better taste wey de make belle jolly jolly
And dem pack am well well..
Gala sweet and e dey belle full
And e jo dey fity spoil..
Re: #IStandWithBuhari: Pro-Buhari Rally Holds In Lagos Today (Photos) by EternalTruths: 3:28pm
Afonjas and Omoluabi
Re: #IStandWithBuhari: Pro-Buhari Rally Holds In Lagos Today (Photos) by oyinkinola: 3:30pm
BLACKCHARGER:you dont know that Nigerian Army had conquared back our territory from boko boys!
you dont know that many looters were smelling pepper!
you don't know that disversification in our economy had started working!
you don't know or you didn't want to know?
Re: #IStandWithBuhari: Pro-Buhari Rally Holds In Lagos Today (Photos) by unclezuma: 3:30pm
Re: #IStandWithBuhari: Pro-Buhari Rally Holds In Lagos Today (Photos) by Ifeconwaba(m): 3:30pm
stupid people
Re: #IStandWithBuhari: Pro-Buhari Rally Holds In Lagos Today (Photos) by last35(f): 3:31pm
E
