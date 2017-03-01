Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa, Tonto And Toke. Similarities In The Marriages Of These Celebrities! (9264 Views)

1. Tonto dike's husband cheated on her, Roseline was the devil's incarnate here. Tiwa Savage's estranged husband did the same. He was actually frolicking with one 'edible catering' lady. Both women stressed that their men abandoned their families for external pleasures. Toke Makinwa ex-hubby also cheated on her, with several ladies, including one Anita who became the standard Toke had to keep up with.



2. Toke Makinwa treated STDS, Tonto Dike did same.



Toke's ex-hubby impregnated Anita, and they have a baby together. Aside this, his first baby mama, recently cried out that Maje, Toke's ex-hubby had never set eyes on his son. Tonto's hubby has kids from his first marriage, and other kids from 2 different baby mamas. Obviously, from the age of these kids, he had one of them after he married Tonto. Tiwa's hubby also had children from other women.





3. These men were stingy to their wives. Imagine Tonto using uber, her hubby took away the car gift from her, but he gave a car to Roseline as her birthday gift. Mr Olatunji never bought diapers for his son, but would he sleep with 'edible catering' for free?



4. All suffered emotional torture, their husbands never had time for them. What do you expect from men who had other women they were sleeping?



5. Tonto has a baby, King Andre for her hubby and Tiwa had Jamie for her hubby.



6. This is the last, but most important similarity. They all picked themselves up, took a long swig of that girl power juice. They bounced back to their career, like nothing ever happened. Toke and Tiwa has put more effort to become more affluential. I know Tonto will get there too, with time, she would bounce back to her movie career.



This post first appeared here on bae's diary.



am not trying to justify the doings of the men right but u can't hear a story from one party n use it to judge or make conclusion.Ani Idibia knew tuface has kids outside but was still very happy to say yes to him,any woman that is not capable of keeping her marriage off the Internet can't even build a home.how many times do u see olu Jacob or joke silva coming on Internet to seek people's opinion concerning their home? if u check the industry lots of our actors re still married to their wives for a long time because they married those who love them n understand that they re from different background but came together to form a home which can't be built in a day..always let God lead when making a choice of a life partner n not material things,,not all rich people re happy afterall 52 Likes 6 Shares

Triple T 11 Likes 1 Share

The fair ones were infected with STD,and the dark complexioned almost got bankrupt by a so called husband. They are talk active. 6 Likes

Women all have one thing in common, (famous or not), which is the ability to sustain a fight, they are relentless when they have a point to prove, some women are battle ready (like Wike and Ameachi and Trump) and somehow they know a man will eventually breakdown and yield to their harangue at the end of the day. They ideal answer to a nagging and quarrelsome woman is to walk away, seems easy right? Believe me, it is not as simple as it appears, imagine how Barcelona FC plays they pressure you from the blow of the start whistle till the last minute and no matter how strong your defense line up is, the other team eventually breaks down and yield to the pressure. Some women are like Barca FC, they keep on nagging, fighting, finding faults, keeping malice, no one is there to count the number of times you walked away, until you break down and shout back at them to let you be and that's it!!! They latch on to the magic word "ABUSE". Two thing happens to a man married to a troublesome woman, he breaks down and becomes violent (often the case) or worse, breaks down and DIE!!! I have seen the second one happen to a close family member. Men are not built to engage in a fight for a long time, they yield and some women know this and they capitalize on it all they way until they get their way and have their say. Back to the Nigerian celebrities, they know very well they have access to the media, while other their spouse may not, so they continue on media display of "victim" until they completely turn the other person into they devil they wish him/her to look like in the eye of the world. Look at Tonto for instance, she uses all media available to her to describe her husband as the evil she hopes to see in the eye of the world, personally that is mean, he couldn't have been that evil all the time, neither was Maje. My take is couples should settle their differences privately and not use media to score cheap points/sympathy, especially when they know they have more access to the media than the other person. 13 Likes

marriage is like a public toilet, dose inside wish 2 run out and dose outside wish 2 get in, marriage is al abt abt endurance, few who endure dnt quit, it cn happen 2 anybody though, I so wish dey cn come 2geda again marriage is like a public toilet, dose inside wish 2 run out and dose outside wish 2 get in, marriage is al abt abt endurance, few who endure dnt quit, it cn happen 2 anybody though, I so wish dey cn come 2geda again

. for those criticizing those celebs who refused to marry or are into baby mama tins. shey una see broke pple always have an opinion-Wizkid. for those criticizing those celebs who refused to marry or are into baby mama tins. shey una see

Tiwa, Tonto, Toke = TTT = Thin Tall Tony 2 Likes

Do you know Olamide's wife. Do you know dare Alade's wife. What of Ramsey Noah and so on. They keep it low key(That's wisdom)



Do you think these guys have not been having sex with other women apart from their wives?



Do you think 2face, fashola, ambode, osinbanjo, fayemi, otedola, emoney, dangote, Psquare and so on have not been having sex with other women? They do it codedly, wisely and with class.



That's the secret.

Their wives are not bothered because they know that it doesn't matter as long has yet do ot codedly and are not caught.



Tiwa,tonto and toke should learn from these wise women and their husbands should learn from these wise men. 5 Likes





Toke and Tiwa went for dark, tall and handsome men. Tonto went for a rich Dude



But they are all Yoruba demons. The difference:Toke and Tiwa went for dark, tall and handsome men. Tonto went for a rich DudeBut they are all Yoruba demons. 4 Likes

Seems like any celeb with T means trowey...Tboss hmmm 1 Like

All these yorruba infidels. They can never take responsibility as a man. 2 Likes

Celebrity marriage mostly endup in ruin,egoism drives d marriage

For those expecting a female child sometime in the future,

please make sure their name don't start with letter 'T' as much as possible, especially since you can't tell yet if she's hell bent on being a yeyebrity someday. See the similarities in their names and their marriage matters.



I'm sure you don't want her matter analyzed on social media a couple of months after she manages to find someone to get married to.



Seeing all this I can't help but say The internet does more arm than Good to marriages... 1 Like

most importantly they are Yoruba demons.b 1 Like

MARRIAGES IN COMA ..................... CPR SAVING ONE AT MOMENT ........................

3Ts but I enjoyed the synthesis ...licks mouth and gets away to catch a new thread on feud between Ambode and Fashola.

I may not know much about marriage and all but like my learned friend above× has written, do not be too quick to judge all this women are just trying to make some money off us. Na propaganda jare

mployer:

The difference:



Toke and Tiwa went for dark, tall and handsome men. Tonto went for a rich Dude



But they are all Yoruba demons.

Maje is not Yoruba. Maje is not Yoruba. 1 Like