|The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by contactmorak: 11:45am
The club tour event of Kokomaster D'banj held over the weekend which brought into the country one of America's biggest runs girls, Bernice Burgos attracted a huge crowd of wild girls.One of them is this lady who came in an indescribable attire to the event and left everyone jaw-dropped. There are videos from the event all over instagram with more and more Nigerian ladies displaying madness in the name of fashion.
Below are the photos and video:
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/checkout-the-worst-dressed-lady-at-dbanj-club-tour-thats-got-everyone-shocked
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by contactmorak: 11:45am
It's Not Photoshop o
SEE THE UNCENSORED PHOTOS & VIDEO HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/checkout-the-worst-dressed-lady-at-dbanj-club-tour-thats-got-everyone-shocked
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by smardray(m): 11:49am
yabaleft left their works
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by Sapiojay(f): 11:53am
what sort of madness is this? SHAMELESS SINNER. MAY God have mercy on us and the whole world.
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by CaringDad(m): 11:53am
After now,she will be looking for God fearing man ! Smh
Anyway,I have seen worst !
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by Seeker17(m): 11:54am
WTF
I'm on the next flight to Jupiter, who's with me?
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by Raskasal(m): 11:54am
End time ladies
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by ShyCypher(m): 11:56am
smardray:
Sapiojay:
CaringDad:[quote author
Seeker17:=
Raskasal:contactmorak post=61534637]this is gross[/quote]
Are you all that gullible? Can't you see its photoshopped?
Look closely between the two images.
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by Mavin1: 11:57am
Even devil will be shocked
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by Praisles(f): 11:57am
Yeee,tor abiyamo ti fidi jona lori case babe yi o,egbami,opari!
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by Harwoyeez(m): 11:58am
There's nothing left to imagination.. It seems we are going back to the time of Adam where everyone was Unclad n unashamed before some oyinbos came to force us to wear clothes....Let THY kingdom come oh Lord
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by CaringDad(m): 12:00pm
Seeker17:What's strange here .Bro,I want to ask u these; don't u watch hot porns ? As in,mind blowing porn movies ?!
I guess u do & can even memorize names of many pornstars !.
Then why heading to Jupiter ?
(I do ,so I don't see anything new here)
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by IamKashyBaby(f): 12:01pm
ooh my word
IamJ come ooo...
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by contactmorak: 12:04pm
ShyCypher:
my friend, it's not photoshopped.There are videos on Instagram
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by LifeofAirforce(m): 12:08pm
She's hot
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by lathrowinger: 12:15pm
contactmorak:
More pics plz... I gat plenty Vaseline
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by Seeker17(m): 12:15pm
CaringDad:Baba going to public events unclad is not something i get 2 see everyday hence my outrage. (If u cn call it that)
As for watching porn, I gave it up a long time ago and believe me, I've been so much happier.
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by Seeker17(m): 12:17pm
ShyCypher:I see
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by starstunna1313(m): 12:20pm
contactmorak:
Photoshoppers
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by smilingface(m): 12:33pm
this is just extreme..non can be worst than this.
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by Gofwane(m): 12:59pm
lathrowinger:bros, there is love in sharing
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by TheAngry1: 1:33pm
:choi! See meat
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by CaringDad(m): 2:04pm
Seeker17:l
Alright then.
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by teewhizzy4real(m): 2:24pm
contactmorak:She must be a stripper
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by looseweight: 2:30pm
She was only looking for attention..
She was only looking for attention..
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by Piiko(m): 2:30pm
This one weak me
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by morereb10: 2:31pm
chisos
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by itiswellandwell: 2:31pm
Hmmmmm. A friend of mine do say, he wonders how girls will dress in the next 5 years. I do tell him, the crazily dressed girls arent yet born.
Hmmmmm. A friend of mine do say, he wonders how girls will dress in the next 5 years. I do tell him, the crazily dressed girls arent yet born.
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by InsideOut247: 2:31pm
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by maxysmith(f): 2:31pm
Jesu
|Re: The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) by TruePass(m): 2:32pm
Which point is she trying to prove.
No amount is worth your dignity.
Bitch have some self worth.
