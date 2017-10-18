Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / The Worst Dressed Lady At D'banj Club Tour That's Got Everyone Shocked (Photo) (15787 Views)

Below are the photos and video:



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/checkout-the-worst-dressed-lady-at-dbanj-club-tour-thats-got-everyone-shocked The club tour event of Kokomaster D'banj held over the weekend which brought into the country one of America's biggest runs girls, Bernice Burgos attracted a huge crowd of wild girls.One of them is this lady who came in an indescribable attire to the event and left everyone jaw-dropped. There are videos from the event all over instagram with more and more Nigerian ladies displaying madness in the name of fashion.Below are the photos and video: 2 Likes 1 Share





SEE THE UNCENSORED PHOTOS & VIDEO HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/checkout-the-worst-dressed-lady-at-dbanj-club-tour-thats-got-everyone-shocked It's Not Photoshop o

yabaleft left their works 8 Likes

what sort of madness is this ? SHAMELESS SINNER. MAY God have mercy on us and the whole world. what sort of madness is this? SHAMELESS SINNER. MAY God have mercy on us and the whole world. 4 Likes

After now,she will be looking for God fearing man ! Smh

























Anyway,I have seen worst ! 3 Likes



I'm on the next flight to Jupiter, who's with me? WTFI'm on the next flight to Jupiter, who's with me? 21 Likes 2 Shares

End time ladies 4 Likes

Are you all that gullible? Can't you see its photoshopped?



Are you all that gullible? Can't you see its photoshopped?

Look closely between the two images.

Even devil will be shocked 3 Likes

Yeee,tor abiyamo ti fidi jona lori case babe yi o,egbami,opari! 1 Like

There's nothing left to imagination.. It seems we are going back to the time of Adam where everyone was Unclad n unashamed before some oyinbos came to force us to wear clothes....Let THY kingdom come oh Lord 4 Likes

I'm on the next flight to Jupiter, who's with me? What's strange here .Bro,I want to ask u these; don't u watch hot porns ? As in,mind blowing porn movies ?!



I guess u do & can even memorize names of many pornstars !.

Then why heading to Jupiter ?





What's strange here .Bro,I want to ask u these; don't u watch hot porns ? As in,mind blowing porn movies ?!

I guess u do & can even memorize names of many pornstars !.

Then why heading to Jupiter ?

(I do ,so I don't see anything new here)









IamJ come ooo... ooh my wordIamJ come ooo...

my friend, it's not photoshopped.There are videos on Instagram

She's hot

The club tour event of Kokomaster D'banj held over the weekend which brought into the country one of America's biggest runs girls, Bernice Burgos attracted a huge crowd of wild girls.One of them is this lady who came in an indescribable attire to the event and left everyone jaw-dropped. There are videos from the event all over instagram with more and more Nigerian ladies displaying madness in the name of fashion

More pics plz... I gat plenty Vaseline More pics plz... I gat plenty Vaseline 2 Likes

Baba going to public events unclad is not something i get 2 see everyday hence my outrage. (If u cn call it that)

As for watching porn, I gave it up a long time ago and believe me, I've been so much happier.

As for watching porn, I gave it up a long time ago and believe me, I've been so much happier. Baba going to public events unclad is not something i get 2 see everyday hence my outrage. (If u cn call it that)As for watching porn, I gave it up a long time ago and believe me, I've been so much happier. 4 Likes

Look closely between the two images. I see I see 1 Like

Photoshoppers Photoshoppers

this is just extreme..non can be worst than this. 1 Like

More pics plz... I gat plenty Vaseline bros, there is love in sharing bros, there is love in sharing 3 Likes

:choi! See meat :choi! See meat

Baba going to public events unclad is not something i get 2 see everyday hence my outrage.

As for watching porn, I gave it up a long time ago and believe me, I've been so much happier.

Alright then. Alright then. 3 Likes

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaXL-WPDVuQ/

She must be a stripper She must be a stripper

She was only looking for attention..



This one weak me

chisos

Hmmmmm. A friend of mine do say, he wonders how girls will dress in the next 5 years. I do tell him, the crazily dressed girls arent yet born.





Jesu