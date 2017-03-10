Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill (1805 Views)

His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, the Executive Governor of Anambra State commissioned the JOSAN Integrated Rice Farm and Mill, the SPV between Joseph Agro Industries Limited and Anambra State Government.



This integrated rice farm, with all year round irrigation system has the capacity of producing 30 metric tons of rice per day. The project will further promote food security in the State, provide jobs for Anambra youths and improve the Internally Generated Revenue of the State.



Invest Nigeria... Think Anambra







How much is a bag and hope no stones?

Anambra adi ba go mma.

I just hope it's affordable.



All the former governors starting from Ngige, peter obi have all done a good job. 2 Likes 1 Share

Willie the social media governor. 2 Likes

The working Governor 6 Likes

While Agro Millers still lies redundant to this day- even it's acquisition by Olam couldn't save it.



I pity my state.



SMH.

From MoU governor to mr. Commissioning governor...



One week, one new project. Keep up the good work sah 2 Likes

i just like news like this, i wish am from anambra or Lagos. 2 Likes

30 tons per day? .... the mill or the farm? cause im sure it takes more than 3 months for rice to mature

... Great development. 2 Likes

rawgurl:

Willie the social media governor.

I don't think you understand the concept of "social media". I don't think you understand the concept of "social media". 2 Likes

raker300:

I don't think you understand the concept of "social media".

lecturer oya lecture me on " concepts of social media " lecturer oya lecture me on " concepts of social media "

Keneking:

How much is a bag and hope no stones? Stones should not be problems, even if there are stones inside, pick them out, wash your rice and cook it

Wow!!!My Dad told me about this today, that he's gonna storm my town for rice mill commisioning. So it's true after all 1 Like

omenkaLives:

While Agro Millers still lies redundant to this day- even it's acquisition by Olam couldn't save it.



I pity my state.



SMH. Because your state is busy screaming "sai baba" instead of working hard to do it yourselves Because your state is busy screaming "sai baba" instead of working hard to do it yourselves 3 Likes

No wonder he hurriedly returned from US, it's like this man wants to venture into politics Haha....I've even seen my uncle bro Okey. The fair guy with a bald head behind ObianoNo wonder he hurriedly returned from US, it's like this man wants to venture into politics 1 Like

basilo102:



Because your state is busy screaming "sai baba" instead of working hard to do it yourselves This has got to be the stupidest comment I've ever read since I joined this forum. Jeez. This has got to be the stupidest comment I've ever read since I joined this forum. Jeez. 1 Like 1 Share

Another MOU turning up... Oshe.



Respect sir 2 Likes

raker300:

COMMISSIONING OF JOSAN INTEGRATED RICE FARM AND MILL, UFUMA.



His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, the Executive Governor of Anambra State commissioned the JOSAN Integrated Rice Farm and Mill, the SPV between Joseph Agro Industries Limited and Anambra State Government.



This integrated rice farm, with all year round irrigation system has the capacity of producing 30 metric tons of rice per day. The project will further promote food security in the State, provide jobs for Anambra youths and improve the Internally Generated Revenue of the State.



Invest Nigeria... Think Anambra







http://www./forum/commissioning-josan-rice-mill-governor-obiano-pix#comment-6182





Anambra adigo nma



Ndi ofe na abagworo ana anwu Anambra adigo nmaNdi ofe na abagworo ana anwu 2 Likes

fabuloz1:

Haha....I've even seen my uncle bro Okey. The fair guy with a bald head behind Obiano No wonder he hurriedly returned from US, it's like this man wants to venture into politics 2 Likes

omenkaLives:

This has got to be the stupidest comment I've ever read since I joined this forum. Jeez.



I dey my house coman beat me I dey my house coman beat me 3 Likes



I think you are listening with your kidney Na me tell you make you no get rich uncle following politicians upandan? [quote author=Ejanla07 post=54464235][/quote]I think you are listening with your kidneyNa me tell you make you no get rich uncle following politicians upandan?

rawgurl:





lecturer oya lecture me on " concepts of social media " i resemble your lecturer?



See this one ooo i resemble your lecturer?See this one ooo

omenkaLives:

This has got to be the stupidest comment I've ever read since I joined this forum. Jeez. E pain you? E pain you?

Good

XerXers:



E pain you? Another pained ipob yoot who was probably banned today only to create another handle.



Two posts and the second one is quoting Omenka. . Una go die on top my matter for this forum.



You'd have this shut down as well if you don't behave like a NORMAL human being. Another pained ipob yoot who was probably banned today only to create another handle.Two posts and the second one is quoting Omenka.. Una go die on top my matter for this forum.You'd have this shut down as well if you don't behave like a NORMAL human being. 2 Likes

MOU governor cum commissioning governor. 2 Likes 1 Share

omenkaLives:

While Agro Millers still lies redundant to this day- even it's acquisition by Olam couldn't save it.



I pity my state.



SMH. But Governor Ortom commissioned a Sign Board But Governor Ortom commissioned a Sign Board 1 Like

Some idiots probably are so dumb they don't know when they are being ignored like some piece of shìt.

omenkaLives:

Another pained ipob yoot who was probably banned today only to create another handle.



Two posts and the second one is quoting Omenka. . Una go die on top my matter for this forum.



You'd have this shut down as well if you don't behave like a NORMAL human being. ipod yoots never die, they multiply and torment their haters, E pain you? ipod yoots never die, they multiply and torment their haters, E pain you? 1 Like