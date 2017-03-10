₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,048 members, 3,411,308 topics. Date: Friday, 10 March 2017 at 10:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill (1805 Views)
Audu Ogbeh, Emefiele Inspect Rice Farms In Jigawa / Gov Obiano Commissions Power-injection Substations In Anambra State (photos) / Obiano Commissions Aroma And Amawbia Flyovers In Anambra State. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by raker300: 5:30pm
COMMISSIONING OF JOSAN INTEGRATED RICE FARM AND MILL, UFUMA.
His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, the Executive Governor of Anambra State commissioned the JOSAN Integrated Rice Farm and Mill, the SPV between Joseph Agro Industries Limited and Anambra State Government.
This integrated rice farm, with all year round irrigation system has the capacity of producing 30 metric tons of rice per day. The project will further promote food security in the State, provide jobs for Anambra youths and improve the Internally Generated Revenue of the State.
Invest Nigeria... Think Anambra
http://www./forum/commissioning-josan-rice-mill-governor-obiano-pix#comment-6182
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by raker300: 5:31pm
More
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by Keneking: 5:32pm
How much is a bag and hope no stones?
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by nzeobi(m): 5:38pm
Anambra adi ba go mma.
I just hope it's affordable.
All the former governors starting from Ngige, peter obi have all done a good job.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by rawgurl(f): 5:39pm
Willie the social media governor.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by benedictnsi(m): 5:42pm
The working Governor
6 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by omenkaLives: 5:44pm
While Agro Millers still lies redundant to this day- even it's acquisition by Olam couldn't save it.
I pity my state.
SMH.
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by raker300: 5:47pm
From MoU governor to mr. Commissioning governor...
One week, one new project. Keep up the good work sah
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by jieta: 5:50pm
i just like news like this, i wish am from anambra or Lagos.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by feran15(m): 5:52pm
30 tons per day? .... the mill or the farm? cause im sure it takes more than 3 months for rice to mature
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by Newmanluckyman(m): 5:53pm
... Great development.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by raker300: 6:08pm
rawgurl:I don't think you understand the concept of "social media".
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by rawgurl(f): 6:14pm
raker300:
lecturer oya lecture me on " concepts of social media "
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by AngelicBeing: 6:24pm
Keneking:Stones should not be problems, even if there are stones inside, pick them out, wash your rice and cook it
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by fabuloz1(m): 6:28pm
Wow!!!My Dad told me about this today, that he's gonna storm my town for rice mill commisioning. So it's true after all
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by basilo102: 6:29pm
omenkaLives:Because your state is busy screaming "sai baba" instead of working hard to do it yourselves
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by fabuloz1(m): 6:32pm
Haha....I've even seen my uncle bro Okey. The fair guy with a bald head behind Obiano No wonder he hurriedly returned from US, it's like this man wants to venture into politics
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by omenkaLives: 6:34pm
basilo102:This has got to be the stupidest comment I've ever read since I joined this forum. Jeez.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by EasternActivist: 6:38pm
Another MOU turning up... Oshe.
Respect sir
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by Ejanla07: 6:39pm
raker300:
Anambra adigo nma
Ndi ofe na abagworo ana anwu
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by Ejanla07: 6:41pm
fabuloz1:
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by Ejanla07: 6:44pm
omenkaLives:
I dey my house coman beat me
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by fabuloz1(m): 6:55pm
[quote author=Ejanla07 post=54464235][/quote]
I think you are listening with your kidney Na me tell you make you no get rich uncle following politicians upandan?
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by raker300: 6:58pm
rawgurl:i resemble your lecturer?
See this one ooo
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by XerXers: 7:55pm
omenkaLives:E pain you?
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by loopmangoat(m): 7:59pm
Good
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by omenkaLives: 8:02pm
XerXers:Another pained ipob yoot who was probably banned today only to create another handle.
Two posts and the second one is quoting Omenka. . Una go die on top my matter for this forum.
You'd have this shut down as well if you don't behave like a NORMAL human being.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by Doug07034780891(m): 8:04pm
MOU governor cum commissioning governor.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by Kathmandu(f): 8:05pm
omenkaLives:But Governor Ortom commissioned a Sign Board
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by omenkaLives: 8:07pm
Some idiots probably are so dumb they don't know when they are being ignored like some piece of shìt.
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by XerXers: 8:31pm
omenkaLives:ipod yoots never die, they multiply and torment their haters, E pain you?
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by XerXers: 8:32pm
omenkaLives:Nna eh, see painment
Catfish Juvenile For Sale / Fingerlings In Ilorin / Feeding Your Fishes With Crayfish And Indomie, How True?
Viewing this topic: princemolak(m), tunapa4dem, urchcam(m), seunny4lif(m), uzowulu8(m), Pabloosas(m), joedams, Pistolx(m), uyplus(m), donfemo(m), moffat(m), laurel03, muyicomms(m), SalC, white12k, ibrosantus(m), seyilabi(m), lincontee(m), fidorocks(m), raker300, NobleRomm(m), icnsystem(m), HedrixxxAb, steveturner24(m), Kingsleyphy(m), tayoxx(m), herbeedar(m), decatalyst(m), mcmaurice20(m), auwalabj, mike96(m), hadura29(m), damiplovR(m), Vhalentino09(m), rawgurl(f), egbabiekperemo1, jieta, yommy78, awesomeboi(m), MummyIMadeIt, earthstronaut, BOYILO, david16(m), rinzylee(m), Amoto94(m), orbgoblin and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13