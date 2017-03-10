₦airaland Forum

Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by raker300: 5:30pm
COMMISSIONING OF JOSAN INTEGRATED RICE FARM AND MILL, UFUMA.

His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, the Executive Governor of Anambra State commissioned the JOSAN Integrated Rice Farm and Mill, the SPV between Joseph Agro Industries Limited and Anambra State Government.

This integrated rice farm, with all year round irrigation system has the capacity of producing 30 metric tons of rice per day. The project will further promote food security in the State, provide jobs for Anambra youths and improve the Internally Generated Revenue of the State.

Invest Nigeria... Think Anambra



Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by raker300: 5:31pm
More

Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by Keneking: 5:32pm
How much is a bag and hope no stones?
Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by nzeobi(m): 5:38pm
Anambra adi ba go mma.
I just hope it's affordable.

All the former governors starting from Ngige, peter obi have all done a good job.

Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by rawgurl(f): 5:39pm
Willie the social media governor.

Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by benedictnsi(m): 5:42pm
The working Governor

Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by omenkaLives: 5:44pm
While Agro Millers still lies redundant to this day- even it's acquisition by Olam couldn't save it.

I pity my state.

SMH.
Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by raker300: 5:47pm
From MoU governor to mr. Commissioning governor...

One week, one new project. Keep up the good work sah

Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by jieta: 5:50pm
i just like news like this, i wish am from anambra or Lagos.

Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by feran15(m): 5:52pm
30 tons per day? .... the mill or the farm? cause im sure it takes more than 3 months for rice to mature
Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by Newmanluckyman(m): 5:53pm
... Great development.

Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by raker300: 6:08pm
rawgurl:
Willie the social media governor.
I don't think you understand the concept of "social media".

Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by rawgurl(f): 6:14pm
raker300:
I don't think you understand the concept of "social media".

lecturer oya lecture me on " concepts of social media "
Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by AngelicBeing: 6:24pm
Keneking:
How much is a bag and hope no stones?
Stones should not be problems, even if there are stones inside, pick them out, wash your rice and cook it wink
Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by fabuloz1(m): 6:28pm
Wow!!!My Dad told me about this today, that he's gonna storm my town for rice mill commisioning. So it's true after all grin

Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by basilo102: 6:29pm
omenkaLives:
While Agro Millers still lies redundant to this day- even it's acquisition by Olam couldn't save it.

I pity my state.

SMH.
Because your state is busy screaming "sai baba" instead of working hard to do it yourselves

Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by fabuloz1(m): 6:32pm
Haha....I've even seen my uncle bro Okey. The fair guy with a bald head behind Obiano grin No wonder he hurriedly returned from US, it's like this man wants to venture into politics cry

Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by omenkaLives: 6:34pm
basilo102:

Because your state is busy screaming "sai baba" instead of working hard to do it yourselves
This has got to be the stupidest comment I've ever read since I joined this forum. Jeez. cheesy

Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by EasternActivist: 6:38pm
Another MOU turning up... Oshe.

Respect sir

Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by Ejanla07: 6:39pm
raker300:
COMMISSIONING OF JOSAN INTEGRATED RICE FARM AND MILL, UFUMA.

His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, the Executive Governor of Anambra State commissioned the JOSAN Integrated Rice Farm and Mill, the SPV between Joseph Agro Industries Limited and Anambra State Government.

This integrated rice farm, with all year round irrigation system has the capacity of producing 30 metric tons of rice per day. The project will further promote food security in the State, provide jobs for Anambra youths and improve the Internally Generated Revenue of the State.

Invest Nigeria... Think Anambra



http://www./forum/commissioning-josan-rice-mill-governor-obiano-pix#comment-6182


Anambra adigo nma

Ndi ofe na abagworo ana anwu

Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by Ejanla07: 6:41pm
fabuloz1:
Haha....I've even seen my uncle bro Okey. The fair guy with a bald head behind Obiano grin No wonder he hurriedly returned from US, it's like this man wants to venture into politics cry

Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by Ejanla07: 6:44pm
omenkaLives:
This has got to be the stupidest comment I've ever read since I joined this forum. Jeez. cheesy


I dey my house coman beat me

Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by fabuloz1(m): 6:55pm
[quote author=Ejanla07 post=54464235][/quote]
I think you are listening with your kidney grin Na me tell you make you no get rich uncle following politicians upandan? grin
Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by raker300: 6:58pm
rawgurl:


lecturer oya lecture me on " concepts of social media "
i resemble your lecturer?

See this one ooo

Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by XerXers: 7:55pm
omenkaLives:
This has got to be the stupidest comment I've ever read since I joined this forum. Jeez. cheesy
E pain you?
Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by loopmangoat(m): 7:59pm
Good
Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by omenkaLives: 8:02pm
XerXers:

E pain you?
Another pained ipob yoot who was probably banned today only to create another handle.

Two posts and the second one is quoting Omenka. cheesy. Una go die on top my matter for this forum.

You'd have this shut down as well if you don't behave like a NORMAL human being. cheesy

Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by Doug07034780891(m): 8:04pm
MOU governor cum commissioning governor. cheesy

Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by Kathmandu(f): 8:05pm
omenkaLives:
While Agro Millers still lies redundant to this day- even it's acquisition by Olam couldn't save it.

I pity my state.

SMH.
But Governor Ortom commissioned a Sign Board grin

Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by omenkaLives: 8:07pm
Some idiots probably are so dumb they don't know when they are being ignored like some piece of shìt. cheesy
Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by XerXers: 8:31pm
omenkaLives:
Another pained ipob yoot who was probably banned today only to create another handle.

Two posts and the second one is quoting Omenka. cheesy. Una go die on top my matter for this forum.

You'd have this shut down as well if you don't behave like a NORMAL human being. cheesy
ipod yoots never die, they multiply and torment their haters, E pain you?

Re: Governor Obiano Commissions Josan Rice Farms And Mill by XerXers: 8:32pm
omenkaLives:
Some idiots probably are so dumb they don't know when they are being ignored like some piece of shìt. cheesy
Nna eh, see painment

