Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Obiano Commissions Largest Poultry In The South East (photos) (21906 Views)

Kaduna State Commissions Tomato Pack House (photo) / Willie Obiano Starts Rice Production & Processing In Anambra State(pics / Mighty Snake That Was Killed At A Poultry In Jeddo. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Poultry to produce 30,000 eggs a week



Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra state on Friday, commissioned Lynden Farms, a poultry farm located on a 75 hectare piece of land in Igbariam. This is one of the first agricultural projects facilitated by the Anambra State Investment Promotion & Protection Agency.



The poultry has the capacity to produce 350,000 birds every 6 weeks and 30,000 eggs a week. ANSG contributed land to this partnership in exchange for equity in the project while funds were provided by a consortium of investors from Anambra led by Chief Clem Nwogbo.



In 2 years, the target is to achieve self sufficiency in poultry production thereby reducing the state's dependence on Oyo State for eggs and frozen chicken.



http://politicsngr.com/obiano-commissions-largest-poultry-south-east/ Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra state on Friday, commissioned Lynden Farms, a poultry farm located on a 75 hectare piece of land in Igbariam. This is one of the first agricultural projects facilitated by the Anambra State Investment Promotion & Protection Agency.The poultry has the capacity to produce 350,000 birds every 6 weeks and 30,000 eggs a week. ANSG contributed land to this partnership in exchange for equity in the project while funds were provided by a consortium of investors from Anambra led by Chief Clem Nwogbo.In 2 years, the target is to achieve self sufficiency in poultry production thereby reducing the state's dependence on Oyo State for eggs and frozen chicken. 15 Likes 3 Shares

Rochas! where art thou? 66 Likes 4 Shares

And OkoroAwusa is busy mouthing off... Weldon sir! 77 Likes 6 Shares

Obiano, as always, showing the light for other igbo governors to follow, especially one Okoromessi who is still partially blinded from the supernatural slap he got from his deeply disappointed people. 38 Likes 3 Shares

who said we do not have a gov in Anambra state? Obiano is ekwueme - say and do. kudos my able gov. Rejoice omabalans! u have a working gov. 10 Likes

Pls leave Rochas alone cos he will probably be a president one day.



Nigerians Love mediocre leaders. 27 Likes 1 Share

Dannidom:

And OkoroAwusa is busy mouthing off... Weldon sir! please what concern rochas .rochas is also working in imo

so please free him jare please what concern rochas .rochas is also working in imoso please free him jare 20 Likes

ugohemma:

Pls leave Rochas alon cos he will probably be a president one day.



Nigerians Love mediocre leaders.

6 Likes

so what should we do so they were depending on Afonja state for egg and chicken they will come here and start disturbing US 30 Likes

ugohemma:

Pls leave Rochas alon cos he will probably be a president one day.



Nigerians Love mediocre leaders.

chai chai 2 Likes

arinze2015:

please what concern rochas .rochas is also working in imo

so please free him jare May you be owed 13months of salary, say Amen!! May you be owed 13months of salary, say Amen!! 32 Likes 1 Share



Governor

Why cant the other south East governor visit this visioner

Talk na do

Always on point

And let him be their mentor I can see Automatic feederGovernorWhy cant the other south East governor visit this visionerTalk na doAlways on pointAnd let him be their mentor 3 Likes

Obiano carry go jare, I love u 2 Likes

This drunkard commissioned a private project started under Peter Obi and folks are going wild? 13 Likes 1 Share





In two months, Obiano will export Eggs worth $30million.



Anyway Rochas wont be Happy with this News again. No be the man wey they export $5million worth of Ugwu wey dem asked to bring evidence?In two months, Obiano will export Eggs worth $30million.Anyway Rochas wont be Happy with this News again. 5 Likes

Eleniyan15:

so what should we do so they were depending on Afonja state for egg and chicken they will come here and start disturbing US

Yes o, na so Obiano imself talk am, no be only Anambra sef, na the entire SE, yet dem go dey abuse our people and dey shout 'afonja' all over the place like drunks.



“at the moment all the day-old chicks sold in the South East are brought in from Oyo state." https://guardian.ng/news/obiano-approves-n13-billion-for-livestock-farming/ Yes o, na so Obiano imself talk am, no be only Anambra sef, na the entire SE, yet dem go dey abuse our people and dey shout 'afonja' all over the place like drunks. 18 Likes

RockHard:





Yes o, na so Obiano imself talk am, no be only Anambra sef, na the entire SE, yet dem go dey abuse our people and dey shout 'afonja' all over the place like drunks.





https://guardian.ng/news/obiano-approves-n13-billion-for-livestock-farming/



Try and find out who owns the farms in Oyo State. Try and find out who owns the farms in Oyo State. 27 Likes

RockHard:





Yes o, na so Obiano imself talk am, no be only Anambra sef, na the entire SE, yet dem go dey abuse our people and dey shout 'afonja' all over the place like drunks.





https://guardian.ng/news/obiano-approves-n13-billion-for-livestock-farming/









they will be forming Jagaban here...kilo shele gan gan,no mind those wailers them go hear am soon 7 Likes

owobokiri:

This drunkard commissioned a private project started under Peter Obi and folks are going wild? Atumma,



Anambra Governor Willie Obiano has flagged-off the construction of a modern integrated poultry farm project valued at $61m (N15bn) at Igbariam in Anambra East Local Government Area.

https://www.channelstv.com/tag/lynden-integrated-farms/ Atumma,Anambra Governor Willie Obiano has flagged-off the construction of a modern integrated poultry farm project valued at $61m (N15bn) at Igbariam in Anambra East Local Government Area. 14 Likes

amarilo:

Try and find out who owns the farms in Oyo State.

Yinmu. Which one? OBJ farms, abi Anu-Oluwa Farms, abi Animal Care Services Consult, or na LO Farms, Zartech, Chi? Abi you wan claim say na Igbomen get dem?



http://leadership.ng/news/350223/10-leading-farms-nigeria-owners



Up there's a list of some of the biggest farmers in Nigeria, how many of una ppl dey the list? Nonsense and ingredients.



See better farm for this video for Ibadan (if you get MB watch am ). We no dey make noise like una.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zUC9gWEp9dA Yinmu. Which one? OBJ farms, abi Anu-Oluwa Farms, abi Animal Care Services Consult, or na LO Farms, Zartech, Chi? Abi you wan claim say na Igbomen get dem?Up there's a list of some of the biggest farmers in Nigeria, how many of una ppl dey the list? Nonsense and ingredients.See better farm for this video for Ibadan (if you get MB watch am). We no dey make noise like una. 26 Likes 1 Share

99% of projects being commissioned by this "militant" are private projects attracted to the state by the ebullient Peter Obi. Obiano gets away with a whole lot of propaganda and i am starting to think that most of these uncouth characters that saddle every related thread here with curses and invectives are paid agents of the empty one at Awka. . I am not belittling him. I am telling the facts as they are. Hate them or like them, Ngige and Obi are in a class of their own when juxtaposed to a bemused Obiano. almost all the noise about developments in Anambra that are being made by Obiano can be attributed to the projects started by Obi and Ngige...



While Ngige revolutionized road construction in Anambra state, Obi being business savvy, made sure that he provided industrialists with what they needed in order to feel comfortable around Onitsha and Nnewi. The result is what you are seeing now. When has Obiano settled down to work? He is always going for holidays in America. Obiano always dressing like a p-i-m-p holds no candle to this two that he likes fighting tooth and nail. . The good thing is that elections are around the corner and irrespective of those late noise about '1000000 million roads' being constructed to sway naive voters, Obiano will be rightly shoved aside. Anambra deserves better than a clown that closes work at mid day to go soak himself in endless bottles of HERO. 17 Likes











owobokiri:

99% of projects being commissioned by this "militant" are private projects attracted to the state by the ebullient Peter Obi. Obiano gets away with a whole lot of propaganda and i am starting to think that most of these uncouth characters that saddle every related thread here with curses and invectives are paid agents of the empty one at Awka. . I am not belittling him. I am telling the facts as they are. Hate them or like them, Ngige and Obi are in a class of their own when juxtaposed to a bemused Obiano. almost all the noise about developments in Anambra that are being made by Obiano can be attributed to the projects started by Obi and Ngige...



While Ngige revolutionized road construction in Anambra state, Obi being business savvy, made sure that he provided industrialists with what they needed in order to feel comfortable around Onitsha and Nnewi. The result is what you are seeing now. When has Obiano settled down to work? He is always going for holidays in America. Obiano always dressing like a p-i-m-p holds no candle to this two that he likes fighting tooth and nail. . The good thing is that elections are around the corner and irrespective of those late noise about '1000000 million roads' being constructed to sway naive voters, Obiano will be rightly shoved aside. Anambra deserves better than a clown that closes work at mid day to go soak himself in endless bottles of HERO. All of them are all our people. Why not spare some time and weep for your cursed, backward, useless, worthless and hopeless Imo state for once. Are you not worried that your useless governor is still owing over 11months salary arrears and over 70months for the pension. Are you aware that your hopeless limping one-legged governor has borrowed over 200billion with nothing to show for it anywhere in Imo state? Are you not ashamed that 2yrs of Obiano has surpassed Okoroawusa's 7yrs in office! Why are you guys so cursed..... 18 Likes

RockHard:





Yinmu. Which one? OBJ farms, abi Anu-Oluwa Farms, abi Animal Care Services Consult, or na LO Farms, Zartech, Chi? Abi you wan claim say na Igbomen get dem?



http://leadership.ng/news/350223/10-leading-farms-nigeria-owners



Up there's a list of some of the biggest farmers in Nigeria, how many of una ppl dey the list? Nonsense and ingredients.



See better farm for this video for Ibadan (if you get MB watch am ). We no dey make noise like una.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zUC9gWEp9dA



There are Igbo farmers every where



ARINZE ONEBUNNE (JOVANA FARMS)



Prince Arinze Onebunne is the successful managing consultant and CEO of Jovana Farms, located in Mushin, Lagos. Onebunne specialises in the farming of animals such as grasscutters (greater cane rats), rabbits, quail, antelope, guinea pigs and fish, and so on. His high profile level of animal farming has taken him to over 30 states in Nigeria and to other countries as a seminar facilitator, advocate, training personnel and empowerment speaker.



The founder of Jovana Farms is also at the vanguard of modern fish and livestock farming in Nigeria, which is considered a fast growing and lucrative subsector of the nation’s economy today. With his vast experience and engagement in training and mentoring prospective animal farmers, he earns millions of naira not only from sales of animal products, but also from consultancy charges. Onebunne also carries out feasibility research, site survey and farm construction projects, as part of his professional services. There are Igbo farmers every whereARINZE ONEBUNNE (JOVANA FARMS)Prince Arinze Onebunne is the successful managing consultant and CEO of Jovana Farms, located in Mushin, Lagos. Onebunne specialises in the farming of animals such as grasscutters (greater cane rats), rabbits, quail, antelope, guinea pigs and fish, and so on. His high profile level of animal farming has taken him to over 30 states in Nigeria and to other countries as a seminar facilitator, advocate, training personnel and empowerment speaker.The founder of Jovana Farms is also at the vanguard of modern fish and livestock farming in Nigeria, which is considered a fast growing and lucrative subsector of the nation’s economy today. With his vast experience and engagement in training and mentoring prospective animal farmers, he earns millions of naira not only from sales of animal products, but also from consultancy charges. Onebunne also carries out feasibility research, site survey and farm construction projects, as part of his professional services. 7 Likes

Call07034780891:

All of them are all our people. Why not spare some time and weep for your cursed, backward, useless, worthless and hopeless Imo state for once. Are you not worried that your useless governor is still owing over 11months salary arrears and over 70months for the pension. Are you aware that your hopeless limping one-legged governor has borrowed over 200billion with nothing to show for it anywhere in Imo state? Are you not ashamed that 2yrs of Obiano has surpassed Okoroawusa's 7yrs in office! Why are you guys so cursed.....









[s][/s]

This poor boy working at ABS , everything is not a gutter fight... This poor boy working at ABS , everything is not a gutter fight... 1 Like

owobokiri:



My father is a hopeless gutter man

If you say so....



By the way has Okoroawusa paid your useless father his peanut salary?



Please find Imo state from the list below...the worst state in the federation! If you say so....By the way has Okoroawusa paid your useless father his peanut salary?Please find Imo state from the list below...the worst state in the federation! 9 Likes

kettykin:







There are Igbo farmers every where



ARINZE ONEBUNNE (JOVANA FARMS)



Prince Arinze Onebunne is the successful managing consultant and CEO of Jovana Farms, located in Mushin, Lagos. Onebunne specialises in the farming of animals such as grasscutters (greater cane rats), rabbits, quail, antelope, guinea pigs and fish, and so on. His high profile level of animal farming has taken him to over 30 states in Nigeria and to other countries as a seminar facilitator, advocate, training personnel and empowerment speaker.



The founder of Jovana Farms is also at the vanguard of modern fish and livestock farming in Nigeria, which is considered a fast growing and lucrative subsector of the nation’s economy today. With his vast experience and engagement in training and mentoring prospective animal farmers, he earns millions of naira not only from sales of animal products, but also from consultancy charges. Onebunne also carries out feasibility research, site survey and farm construction projects, as part of his professional services.

Lol. Yinmu. This ain't no deek-measuring contest because if na dat one our prick long pass una own wella in this context (even Obiano don attest to am above ). Jovana's name was added to that list merely not to make you lots feel bad lest you start yelling the usual 'marginalization' . He can't hold a stick to any of the aforementioned farmers on that list nor the ones I listed. Imagine having a 'farm' at an already over-congested Mushin area of Lagos of all places?? lolol. Like seriously WTF?



Look, I no go wan derail this thread any further. I'm happy for y'all, and I have a big wide grin to prove it. Lol. Yinmu. This ain't no deek-measuring contest because if na dat one our prick long pass una own wella in this context (even Obiano don attest to am above). Jovana's name was added to that list merely not to make you lots feel bad lest you start yelling the usual 'marginalization'. He can't hold a stick to any of the aforementioned farmers on that list nor the ones I listed. Imagine having a 'farm' at an already over-congested Mushin area of Lagos of all places?? lolol. Like seriously WTF?Look, I no go wan derail this thread any further. I'm happy for y'all, and I have a big wide grin to prove it. 19 Likes

RockHard:





Yes o, na so Obiano imself talk am, no be only Anambra sef, na the entire SE, yet dem go dey abuse our people and dey shout 'afonja' all over the place like drunks.





https://guardian.ng/news/obiano-approves-n13-billion-for-livestock-farming/





No be from Obasanjo farms? Who or what else makes sense in Ogun State except that farm revived with stolen public funds. No be from Obasanjo farms? Who or what else makes sense in Ogun State except that farm revived with stolen public funds. 8 Likes 1 Share

Lightening:





No be from Obasanjo farms? Who or what else makes sense in Ogun State except that farm revived with stolen public funds.

Lol. You suppose go see long a$$ queues of your SE brethren, abokkees and other Nigerians waiting in line and falling all over each other just to order day-old-chicks and other poultry needs (and they have to place orders 3-months in advance sef) at OBJ farms Ibadan (FYI, no be only for Ogun state Obasanjo get big farm), not to talk of the even bigger ones like Chi, Anu-Oluwa, and the Babanla won - Zartech, e.t.c. Wetin you sabi?? Lol. You suppose go see long a$$ queues of your SE brethren, abokkees and other Nigerians waiting in line and falling all over each other just to order day-old-chicks and other poultry needs (and they have to place orders 3-months in advance sef) at OBJ farms Ibadan (FYI, no be only for Ogun state Obasanjo get big farm), not to talk of the even bigger ones like Chi, Anu-Oluwa, and the Babanla won - Zartech, e.t.c. Wetin you sabi?? 16 Likes

Call07034780891:

All of them are all our people. Why not spare some time and weep for your cursed, backward, useless, worthless and hopeless Imo state for once. Are you not worried that your useless governor is still owing over 11months salary arrears and over 70months for the pension. Are you aware that your hopeless limping one-legged governor has borrowed over 200billion with nothing to show for it anywhere in Imo state? Are you not ashamed that 2yrs of Obiano has surpassed Okoroawusa's 7yrs in office! Why are you guys so cursed.....





So na so these my ipob fellow touts go they fight their fellow blodas when we finally get our bia_fraud utopia?



Chineke? So na so these my ipob fellow touts go they fight their fellow blodas when we finally get our bia_fraud utopia?Chineke? 1 Like

RockHard:





Lol. Yinmu. This ain't no deek-measuring contest because if na dat one our prick long pass una own wella in this context (even Obiano don attest to am above ). Jovana's name was added to that list merely not to make you lots feel bad lest you start yelling the usual 'marginalization' . He can't hold a stick to any of the aforementioned farmers on that list nor the ones I listed. Imagine having a 'farm' at an already over-congested Mushin area of Lagos of all places?? lolol. Like seriously WTF?



Look, I no go wan derail this thread any further. I'm happy for y'all, and I have a big wide grin to prove it.

Will he build the farm in ikoyi ,I only posted that Igbos are farming every where even in Lagos which is far more expensive than Oyo OR OTA.

Go and check Igbos are farming all over the North Will he build the farm in ikoyi ,I only posted that Igbos are farming every where even in Lagos which is far more expensive than Oyo OR OTA.Go and check Igbos are farming all over the North 3 Likes