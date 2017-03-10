₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by AdoraAmadi: 5:40pm
Payporte, the official sponsors of the Big Brother Naija show yesterday hosted disqualified housemate Kemen along with other evicted housemates, Uriel, Jon & Ese. You can see the pictures here if you missed it.
Payporte is right now receiving backlash by some upset Nigerians for hosting Kemen.
You recall Kemen was disqualified and evicted from the Big Brother house after he groped Tboss without her consent. Payporte released a statement when the incident happened condemning what Kemen did.
Kemen apologised for his action and asked Tboss for forgiveness, adding that he overplayed his
game.
However, Nigerians who believe Payporte is being irresponsible for hosting Kemen, despite his apology, and asking them to interact with him are speaking up on Twitter. See tweets below:
Do you agree that Payporte shouldn't have hosted Kemen?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by AdoraAmadi: 5:44pm
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by AdoraAmadi: 5:48pm
Not everyone was against Payporte hosting kemen
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by Omagago(m): 6:00pm
Kemen ko? Semen ne!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by ToriBlue(f): 6:01pm
Nigeria's like to crucify people just cos of a little mistake, knowing fully well that no one is perfect.
We all have sinned one way or the other.
They should give Kemen a break, after all the guy have apologized.
Is it when he commits suicide that they will be happy?
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by johnstar(m): 6:09pm
Urgg
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by 2dream(m): 6:09pm
I was here
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by blackberlin: 6:10pm
.
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by Swaggzkid: 6:10pm
Who cares?
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by danigbo(m): 6:10pm
I am disappointed FESTUS KEYAMO could stoop so low.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by Beno3: 6:10pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by Eleniyan15(m): 6:10pm
naija no get chill
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by mokoshalb(m): 6:11pm
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by teamsynergy: 6:11pm
move on people... he apologised.. They just wanna hang d niggi... he goofed, he apologized ....if payporte doesn't host him , who will
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by GMan650(m): 6:12pm
Nigerians and hypocrisy......
Payporte shouldn't have opened a platform to ask Kemen questions as they know Nigerians(on twitter) will use that medium to abuse him
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by LesbianBoy(m): 6:12pm
The guy don apologise! Wetin again?
All i see is senseless woman wrappers and bitter girls who have been ra*** in the past! Rubbish!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by nerovito(m): 6:12pm
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by 1bkaye(f): 6:13pm
Hope the musty pervert pays dearly lol
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by coolebux(m): 6:13pm
Payporte hosted LIPton
Na wa, na real wa !!
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by DCMIX(m): 6:13pm
I'm tired of hearing about this BBN nonsense walahi.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by kennyonthrone(m): 6:13pm
I have absolutely nothing to say anyway since na fp I gatz buy land,u knw a mean?
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by Abalado: 6:14pm
na them gt thr money nw,e concern me ni?abeg mr buhari way my own london bread na..?
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by cutetopsey(f): 6:14pm
Haha! Nigerians and criticism
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by Ontarget: 6:15pm
The guy only made a move. If you want someone you make a move. If the person rejects you then you back off. When you apply force after rejection then it becomes an offence.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by josephobaro(m): 6:18pm
He apologised already na.
Most Nigerians are modern day Pharisees
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by Tunchi101(m): 6:20pm
ToriBlue:nicely said dear
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by tellwisdom: 6:22pm
Even gurls wey don sleep with 5 to 8 different men, sef dey talk...Iddiotaas
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by Chimaritoponcho: 6:22pm
that mimi's comment mehn
Like seriously?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by Moreoffaith(m): 6:23pm
Lols....The host, The viewer and the housemates are all useless.
|Re: Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal by lifestyle1(m): 6:23pm
Hypocrates
Let he without sin throw the first stone
Na them holy pass.
Rubbish
1 Like
