Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Nigerians Blast Payporte For Hosting Kemen After Touching Scandal (7044 Views)

Nigerians Blast Bisola For Calling Tboss White Witch Over Kemen / Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement / BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Payporte is right now receiving backlash by some upset Nigerians for hosting Kemen.



You recall Kemen was disqualified and evicted from the Big Brother house after he groped Tboss without her consent. Payporte released a statement when the incident happened condemning what Kemen did.



Kemen apologised for his action and asked Tboss for forgiveness, adding that he overplayed his

game.



However, Nigerians who believe Payporte is being irresponsible for hosting Kemen, despite his apology, and asking them to interact with him are speaking up on Twitter. See tweets below:



Do you agree that Payporte shouldn't have hosted Kemen?





http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/nigerians-blast-payporte-for-hosting.html Payporte, the official sponsors of the Big Brother Naija show yesterday hosted disqualified housemate Kemen along with other evicted housemates, Uriel, Jon & Ese. You can see the pictures here if you missed it.Payporte is right now receiving backlash by some upset Nigerians for hosting Kemen.You recall Kemen was disqualified and evicted from the Big Brother house after he groped Tboss without her consent. Payporte released a statement when the incident happened condemning what Kemen did.Kemen apologised for his action and asked Tboss for forgiveness, adding that he overplayed hisgame.However, Nigerians who believe Payporte is being irresponsible for hosting Kemen, despite his apology, and asking them to interact with him are speaking up on Twitter. See tweets below:Do you agree that Payporte shouldn't have hosted Kemen? 1 Like

lalasticlala 1 Like

Not everyone was against Payporte hosting kemen 1 Like 1 Share

Kemen ko? Semen ne! 1 Like

Nigeria's like to crucify people just cos of a little mistake, knowing fully well that no one is perfect.

We all have sinned one way or the other.



They should give Kemen a break, after all the guy have apologized.





Is it when he commits suicide that they will be happy? 17 Likes 1 Share

Urgg

I was here

.

Who cares?

I am disappointed FESTUS KEYAMO could stoop so low. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

naija no get chill

Looking for a web developer..? check my signature... 1 Like

move on people... he apologised.. They just wanna hang d niggi... he goofed, he apologized ....if payporte doesn't host him , who will 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians and hypocrisy......







Payporte shouldn't have opened a platform to ask Kemen questions as they know Nigerians(on twitter) will use that medium to abuse him 4 Likes 1 Share





All i see is senseless woman wrappers and bitter girls who have been ra*** in the past! Rubbish! The guy don apologise! Wetin again?All i see is senseless woman wrappers and bitter girls who have been ra*** in the past! Rubbish! 6 Likes 1 Share

Abeg who I go fit kemen right now, it's weather for party...



Requirements:

1. Applicant most possess the front and back weapon of mass destruction (a.k.a barca and Manchester )

2. 2-3 years sex experience.

3. Sound ringtone for my pleasure (note: foreign ringtone



Send your resume to 08142434445 1 Like

Hope the musty pervert pays dearly lol



Na wa, na real wa !! Payporte hosted LIPtonNa wa, na real wa !!

I'm tired of hearing about this BBN nonsense walahi. 1 Like

I have absolutely nothing to say anyway since na fp I gatz buy land,u knw a mean?

na them gt thr money nw,e concern me ni?abeg mr buhari way my own london bread na..?

Haha! Nigerians and criticism

The guy only made a move. If you want someone you make a move. If the person rejects you then you back off. When you apply force after rejection then it becomes an offence. 2 Likes

He apologised already na.

Most Nigerians are modern day Pharisees 1 Like 1 Share

ToriBlue:

Nigeria's like to crucify people just cos of a little mistake, knowing fully well that no one is perfect.

We all have sinned one way or the other.



They should give Kemen a break, after all the guy have apologized.





Is it when he commits suicide that they will be happy? nicely said dear nicely said dear

Even gurls wey don sleep with 5 to 8 different men, sef dey talk...Iddiotaas 2 Likes

that mimi's comment mehn

Like seriously? 1 Like

Lols....The host, The viewer and the housemates are all useless.