https://www.instagram.com/p/BRdwH9qFgK8/?hl=en Ghaniana and Nollywood Actress, Yvonne Nelson took to her twitter page to ask her fans if they thought Pastors were more interested in preaching or collecting offering or if majority of churches in Nigeria and Ghana are doing God's work and here are the answers she got.Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/ghanian-actress-yvonne-nelson-questions-christianity-nigeria-picture/ 1 Like

For Naija Church don turn business to some people... And truth be told some are just enticed by money and the offerings. It's the truth, it's better but it's nothing but the truth. Though there are still men of God, who still bring people to God's fold. 4 Likes 1 Share

She should change her church if hers is asking for much money and she doesn't like it...... Stop making hasty generalisations on churches...... 20 Likes 1 Share

D person dat is talking doesn't look like she knows anything about d church. I pity those religious folks dat will come and start shouting she is right!! because most time religious christians are d one pulling d church backwards 17 Likes 1 Share



specializes in threesomes with pastors

NIGERIAN PASTORS are ponzi managers.



They will never get me nor my family.

My Redeemer liveth. 10 Likes

Pastors and money are like that zuma pishure 3 Likes

Yvonne! is all about the money.........

who knows if one pastor dey knack this one sef 3 Likes

D person dat is talking doesn't look like she knows anything about d church. I pity those religious folks dat will come and start shouting she is right!! because most time religious christians are d one pulling d church backwards is your father a pastor? It seems that youreally business is being attacked everythromycin day. People are becoming wiser nowadays is your father a pastor? It seems that youreally business is being attacked everythromycin day. People are becoming wiser nowadays 11 Likes

is your father a pastor? It seems that youreally business is being attacked everythromycin day. People are becoming wiser nowadays My father is more dan a pastor. He is God himself. And d house of God is where my passion lies. The bible didn't say people will get wiser in d last days, it said dat people will be more foolish in d last days. So d wisdom u re talking about is foolishness to God My father is more dan a pastor. He is God himself. And d house of God is where my passion lies. The bible didn't say people will get wiser in d last days, it said dat people will be more foolish in d last days. So d wisdom u re talking about is foolishness to God 15 Likes 2 Shares











Nonsense Even yyone nelson is talkingNonsense 2 Likes

Mynd44 please come and see this actress's subtle shade to Apostle Johnson Suleiman



when they could change lives with same







sad churches are keeping billions in their accountswhen they could change lives with same 1 Like









You want Ms. Otobo to add you to the list bah...? 6 Likes

Apostle suleman see ya life 2 Likes

Pastors and money are like that zuma pishure 14 Likes

She is right, much more enlightened and bright and knowledgeable.

And she is saying the truth. 1 Like

They like the offering but do the preaching...

When Jesus was on earth, there was offering:



Mark 12:41-44



And all tru d Bible , giving is a common place.



God design life as giving n taking.





Now to ansa d question @ hand, out of 12 desciples, there was a Judas.



False Prophets abound but that does not mean there are no true Men of God

Abeg make una leave pastors alone. There are still good ones out there. It is the crave for riches without working by we the followers that have encourage the bad ones. How would you tell me you are a child of God and can't even quote a verse in the bible. You want the pastor to do everything for you.

No point asking. With the influx of fake men of God these days of cos we know its 4d offering 1 Like