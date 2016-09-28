₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by ovokooo: 6:41pm On Mar 10
Ghaniana and Nollywood Actress, Yvonne Nelson took to her twitter page to ask her fans if they thought Pastors were more interested in preaching or collecting offering or if majority of churches in Nigeria and Ghana are doing God's work and here are the answers she got.
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/ghanian-actress-yvonne-nelson-questions-christianity-nigeria-picture/
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRdwH9qFgK8/?hl=en
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by pweshboi(m): 6:52pm On Mar 10
For Naija Church don turn business to some people... And truth be told some are just enticed by money and the offerings. It's the truth, it's better but it's nothing but the truth. Though there are still men of God, who still bring people to God's fold.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by benedictnsi(m): 6:55pm On Mar 10
She should change her church if hers is asking for much money and she doesn't like it...... Stop making hasty generalisations on churches......
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by zionmade2: 7:09pm On Mar 10
D person dat is talking doesn't look like she knows anything about d church. I pity those religious folks dat will come and start shouting she is right!! because most time religious christians are d one pulling d church backwards
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by NwamaziNwaAro: 7:30pm On Mar 10
Ehen
Is this not one of those actresses
that
specializes in threesomes with pastors
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by EVILFOREST: 8:27pm On Mar 10
NIGERIAN PASTORS are ponzi managers.
They will never get me nor my family.
My Redeemer liveth.
10 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by mustymatic(m): 9:25pm On Mar 10
Pastors and money are like that zuma pishure
3 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by skillful01: 10:04pm On Mar 10
Offering money
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by cassidy1996(m): 10:10pm On Mar 10
Yvonne! is all about the money.........
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by Evaberry(f): 6:12am
who knows if one pastor dey knack this one sef
3 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by ojimbo(m): 8:06am
zionmade2:is your father a pastor? It seems that youreally business is being attacked everythromycin day. People are becoming wiser nowadays
11 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by zionmade2: 11:27am
ojimbo:My father is more dan a pastor. He is God himself. And d house of God is where my passion lies. The bible didn't say people will get wiser in d last days, it said dat people will be more foolish in d last days. So d wisdom u re talking about is foolishness to God
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by Outofsync(m): 11:29am
Even yyone nelson is talking
Nonsense
2 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by NwamaziNwaAro: 11:31am
Lalasticlala
Mynd44 please come and see this actress's subtle shade to Apostle Johnson Suleiman
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by INVESTORBNAIRA: 4:10pm
Guys help me o..
I wanted to play pes2O17 on my system i chose Arsenal against Bayern... Bayern players r inside the stadium but my own players never gri enter the pitch.. How i fit take bring them out
3 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by ndubisik(m): 4:10pm
Bababa
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by rozayx5(m): 4:10pm
sad churches are keeping billions in their accounts
when they could change lives with same
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by unclezuma: 4:10pm
You want Ms. Otobo to add you to the list bah...?
6 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by LesbianBoy(m): 4:10pm
Apostle suleman see ya life
2 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by pinkyruledworld(m): 4:11pm
mustymatic:
14 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by megrimor(m): 4:11pm
Ashawoooooooooooooooo
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by emeijeh(m): 4:11pm
See who of all people is taking church poll
Smh
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by ZUBY77(m): 4:11pm
She is right, much more enlightened and bright and knowledgeable.
And she is saying the truth.
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by mrlaw93(m): 4:11pm
They like the offering but do the preaching...
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by trendymarseey(f): 4:12pm
Toh....where is dis one coming from now?
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by HARDDON: 4:12pm
When Jesus was on earth, there was offering:
Mark 12:41-44
And all tru d Bible , giving is a common place.
God design life as giving n taking.
Now to ansa d question @ hand, out of 12 desciples, there was a Judas.
False Prophets abound but that does not mean there are no true Men of God
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by smark61: 4:13pm
Abeg wu don watch kc new video romantic call bob dat girl brees for d video na koret o
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by fejikudz(m): 4:13pm
ff
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by ekems2017(f): 4:13pm
Abeg make una leave pastors alone. There are still good ones out there. It is the crave for riches without working by we the followers that have encourage the bad ones. How would you tell me you are a child of God and can't even quote a verse in the bible. You want the pastor to do everything for you.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by jkendy(m): 4:13pm
No point asking. With the influx of fake men of God these days of cos we know its 4d offering
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by ruggedtimi(m): 4:13pm
The thing tire person...one of the unsolved mystery on earth, where our offering dey go
4 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson: Are Nigerian Pastors Interested In Preaching Or Offering? by Mrcorrk: 4:13pm
