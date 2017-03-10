





The lady involved in an alleged marriage scandal with the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Johnson Suleman, has said that her affair with the cleric involved a lot of sex.





Stephanie Otobo, speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Friday, said she spent time with Mr. Suleman in Naples, New York, and Lagos.



“Most of the times we spent together, we had sex,” Ms. Otobo told journalists.



“I refused to have a party with him because I’m not a lesbian and I don’t like women touching me.



“He told me he did that with all his past girlfriends, that I was the only one (who refused), that it’s very rude that I can do that to him.”



Ms. Otobo and Mr. Suleman (popularly known as Apostle Suleman) have been engaged in accusations and counter-accusations this week with the lady insisting the pastor reneged on a marriage promise made last year.



Mr. Suleman denies the claims, insisting he never met the lady.



On Thursday, the cleric threatened to sue Festus Keyamo, Ms. Otobo’s lawyer, demanding a retraction of his client’s allegation of forceful abortion of her pregnancy, among other allegations, and N1 billion as damages.



‘Sex, money’



During the week, Ms. Otobo, 23, had released explicit photographs of herself and Mr. Suleman in a phone conversation, a revelation her critics said was a photoshop.



She also said the cleric had confided in her that sexual relations with his wife was virtually non-existent.



On Friday, inside Mr. Keyamo’s Lagos office, journalists pressed her for more evidence – an incontrovertible one like bank statements, phone records, messages.



After Ms. Otobo had said she had more explicit photos of Mr. Suleman, including one he was holding his joystick, a reporter asked her the size of Mr. Suleman’s manhood and to rate his performance in bed.



“Is it big? Is it small?” the reporter elucidated, about the size.



“Well…it’s not very small, it’s an average size,” Ms. Otobo responded.



“He’s very good (in bed), he likes to end it off on the back, on your back all the time, I don’t know why.



“And also, even while sleeping, he doesn’t wanna stop, he’s dozing off he goes ‘continue,’ I go ‘Daddy, you’re sleeping.’ He doesn’t wanna stop; he wants to keep going while sleeping.”



She also said Mr. Suleman hardly eats his meals.



“I don’t really get into people that much, that don’t wanna talk, I focus more on him and me. If I’m poke-nosing, I don’t think I will last with him that long.



“But I know he can’t eat, because I can say things that I saw when spending time with him. He has… I don’t know you know when a wicked brother when no one is pursuing them, he just can’t eat, he’s worried, he’s always worried.



“He can’t eat, he wants me to pet him to eat, then I’ll beg him ‘Daddy please eat,’ and he goes ‘I love you so much.'”



In his response to Ms. Otobo, whom he claimed was a self-confessed stripper based in Canada, Mr. Suleman denied ever having a physical contact with the lady, saying they only communicated via phone.



But the lady said they had spent time in hotels in Naples, Italy; New York, and Lagos between June 2015 when they met and last year.



“We were in New York together, two months after I left Napoli. Then he invited me to Nigeria. We were always having sex,” she said.



“In Nigeria, we stayed at Protea Hotel in Ikeja. there’s another hotel after Airport Hotel; there’s a gas station, there’s a new hotel on your right, that’s where he gave me something to drink. I thought it was juice, he brought it, he said let’s drink together, and then he didn’t want to drink, he wanted to eat.



[Apostle Johnson Suleman]



“The night he gave me 8,000 Euros, he was trying to show me that this was real and it would never end, I think he was trying to capture me both physically, spiritually, and mentally. Giving somebody so much money, you’re trying to capture them so that without you, they cannot live, because you wanna make yourself their god, that’s what he was trying to do.



“When he came, he was like, ‘this was all I realized today, here you go,’ on the table. Then he said this is how much I love you. After the three days crusade (in Naples), he collected all the money, I was inside, and said, ‘this is all I realized.’ He gave me everything.



“He told me this was discreet, we couldn’t even call a taxi in the morning when he wanted to discharge me, he had to take a walk with me from his hotel by 4 a.m. to my hotel. I was worried because it could be dangerous, in a place where I don’t know, a new country and everything. He walked me to my hotel and stayed till 7 am and went back to his hotel. He said because we have to be discreet, we cannot call a taxi.”



Ms. Otobo said she didn’t save up enough evidence because she didn’t know “all of these would be happening.”



She also said most of her evidence were lost after her laptop was stolen on arrival at the Lagos airport last year.



“I wanted to get rid of him and deleted his number, everything. It was when I suspected something was going on, last year, it was when I started gathering evidence.



Police investigation



The police, last Monday, arraigned Ms. Otobo before a Chief Magistrate Court in Lagos on a four-count charge of terrorism, fraud, and blackmail.



She pleaded not guilty.



At Friday’s press conference, Ms. Otobo called upon the police to check her bank records to see how Mr. Suleman sent her money directly from his bank account.



“Apart from the cash that he gives me, like a lot of cash that he gives me. I’m not talking about 8,000 Euros, I’m not talking about 12,000 Dollars in two weeks,” she said.



“If I was a cheap prostitute, how much do you send a cheap prostitute in Canada all the way from Nigeria. I’m based in Canada I’m sure there are a lot of women that needs money here in Nigeria, how many women or cheap prostitutes has he sent money here in Nigeria?





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iazQLs9ilbc



“We are petitioning the police on that. And also the issue of photoshopping pictures, in between the photoshopped pictures there should be an original copy if the pictures were photoshopped, it must be photoshopped from something, he should provide that. Because I have the cell phones that I used to take the pictures, I still have every original pictures.

