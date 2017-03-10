₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,115 members, 3,411,424 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 01:08 AM

"Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie (31063 Views)

Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) / Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released / Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

"Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by lalasticlala(m): 9:49pm On Mar 10
This babe no de Shame o. Lwkmh


The lady involved in an alleged marriage scandal with the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Johnson Suleman, has said that her affair with the cleric involved a lot of sex.


Stephanie Otobo, speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Friday, said she spent time with Mr. Suleman in Naples, New York, and Lagos.

“Most of the times we spent together, we had sex,” Ms. Otobo told journalists.

“I refused to have a party with him because I’m not a lesbian and I don’t like women touching me.

“He told me he did that with all his past girlfriends, that I was the only one (who refused), that it’s very rude that I can do that to him.”

Ms. Otobo and Mr. Suleman (popularly known as Apostle Suleman) have been engaged in accusations and counter-accusations this week with the lady insisting the pastor reneged on a marriage promise made last year.

Mr. Suleman denies the claims, insisting he never met the lady.

On Thursday, the cleric threatened to sue Festus Keyamo, Ms. Otobo’s lawyer, demanding a retraction of his client’s allegation of forceful abortion of her pregnancy, among other allegations, and N1 billion as damages.

‘Sex, money’

During the week, Ms. Otobo, 23, had released explicit photographs of herself and Mr. Suleman in a phone conversation, a revelation her critics said was a photoshop.

She also said the cleric had confided in her that sexual relations with his wife was virtually non-existent.

On Friday, inside Mr. Keyamo’s Lagos office, journalists pressed her for more evidence – an incontrovertible one like bank statements, phone records, messages.

After Ms. Otobo had said she had more explicit photos of Mr. Suleman, including one he was holding his joystick, a reporter asked her the size of Mr. Suleman’s manhood and to rate his performance in bed.

“Is it big? Is it small?” the reporter elucidated, about the size.

“Well…it’s not very small, it’s an average size,” Ms. Otobo responded.

“He’s very good (in bed), he likes to end it off on the back, on your back all the time, I don’t know why.

“And also, even while sleeping, he doesn’t wanna stop, he’s dozing off he goes ‘continue,’ I go ‘Daddy, you’re sleeping.’ He doesn’t wanna stop; he wants to keep going while sleeping.”

She also said Mr. Suleman hardly eats his meals.

“I don’t really get into people that much, that don’t wanna talk, I focus more on him and me. If I’m poke-nosing, I don’t think I will last with him that long.

“But I know he can’t eat, because I can say things that I saw when spending time with him. He has… I don’t know you know when a wicked brother when no one is pursuing them, he just can’t eat, he’s worried, he’s always worried.

“He can’t eat, he wants me to pet him to eat, then I’ll beg him ‘Daddy please eat,’ and he goes ‘I love you so much.'”

In his response to Ms. Otobo, whom he claimed was a self-confessed stripper based in Canada, Mr. Suleman denied ever having a physical contact with the lady, saying they only communicated via phone.

But the lady said they had spent time in hotels in Naples, Italy; New York, and Lagos between June 2015 when they met and last year.

“We were in New York together, two months after I left Napoli. Then he invited me to Nigeria. We were always having sex,” she said.

“In Nigeria, we stayed at Protea Hotel in Ikeja. there’s another hotel after Airport Hotel; there’s a gas station, there’s a new hotel on your right, that’s where he gave me something to drink. I thought it was juice, he brought it, he said let’s drink together, and then he didn’t want to drink, he wanted to eat.

[Apostle Johnson Suleman]

“The night he gave me 8,000 Euros, he was trying to show me that this was real and it would never end, I think he was trying to capture me both physically, spiritually, and mentally. Giving somebody so much money, you’re trying to capture them so that without you, they cannot live, because you wanna make yourself their god, that’s what he was trying to do.

“When he came, he was like, ‘this was all I realized today, here you go,’ on the table. Then he said this is how much I love you. After the three days crusade (in Naples), he collected all the money, I was inside, and said, ‘this is all I realized.’ He gave me everything.

“He told me this was discreet, we couldn’t even call a taxi in the morning when he wanted to discharge me, he had to take a walk with me from his hotel by 4 a.m. to my hotel. I was worried because it could be dangerous, in a place where I don’t know, a new country and everything. He walked me to my hotel and stayed till 7 am and went back to his hotel. He said because we have to be discreet, we cannot call a taxi.”

Ms. Otobo said she didn’t save up enough evidence because she didn’t know “all of these would be happening.”

She also said most of her evidence were lost after her laptop was stolen on arrival at the Lagos airport last year.

“I wanted to get rid of him and deleted his number, everything. It was when I suspected something was going on, last year, it was when I started gathering evidence.

Police investigation

The police, last Monday, arraigned Ms. Otobo before a Chief Magistrate Court in Lagos on a four-count charge of terrorism, fraud, and blackmail.

She pleaded not guilty.

At Friday’s press conference, Ms. Otobo called upon the police to check her bank records to see how Mr. Suleman sent her money directly from his bank account.

“Apart from the cash that he gives me, like a lot of cash that he gives me. I’m not talking about 8,000 Euros, I’m not talking about 12,000 Dollars in two weeks,” she said.

“If I was a cheap prostitute, how much do you send a cheap prostitute in Canada all the way from Nigeria. I’m based in Canada I’m sure there are a lot of women that needs money here in Nigeria, how many women or cheap prostitutes has he sent money here in Nigeria?


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iazQLs9ilbc

“We are petitioning the police on that. And also the issue of photoshopping pictures, in between the photoshopped pictures there should be an original copy if the pictures were photoshopped, it must be photoshopped from something, he should provide that. Because I have the cell phones that I used to take the pictures, I still have every original pictures.

Source : http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/10/video-apostle-suleman-wanted-party-loves-too-much-sex-estranged-lover-stephanie-otobo

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by Shezhawt(f): 9:51pm On Mar 10

1 Like 1 Share

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by Blakjewelry(m): 9:51pm On Mar 10
RIP.....Suleman

60 Likes 5 Shares

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by emeijeh(m): 9:51pm On Mar 10
God!
This girl prostitute has gone too far

31 Likes 3 Shares

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by softwerk(f): 9:52pm On Mar 10
But who has The Apostle offended so badly to deserve this kind of character assassination?!shocked

El-Rufai you do this one sha! Fear 'short men' their wickedness longer than 3rd Mainland bridge

139 Likes 10 Shares

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by xstry(m): 9:55pm On Mar 10
grin Suleiman Dan karuwa

8 Likes

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by Aufbauh(m): 9:56pm On Mar 10
I think with the descriptions of the Apostle's manhood, his performance rating on bed and some other private disclosure, the Apostle's wife should be able to decode the truth or otherwise of Ms. Stephanie's narrative.


The most annoying part of this narrative is the conscienceless attitude of the Apostle to dole out church members hard earned money through tithes and offering to one faraway sex partner.

I think Oluwa is involved in this Apostle's nemesis/nightmare.

71 Likes 3 Shares

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by kiddoiLL(m): 10:00pm On Mar 10
ooooooooohh!! which kind pple be all dis wan?? Make u n apostle let us hear word na

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:01pm On Mar 10
Na Real wa oh angry angry angry


But,






Makai talk true,this lady has a Hand-Full Size Oranges

5 Likes

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by obafemee80(m): 10:02pm On Mar 10
Luke 8:17
For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open.

34 Likes 4 Shares

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by aumeehn: 10:04pm On Mar 10
Kai suleiman don enter well wey pass him strength!! Sule dan yaci mai tsada grin grin grin

33 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by aumeehn: 10:04pm On Mar 10
Kai suleiman don enter well wey pass him strength!! Sule dan yaci mai tsada grin grin grin
Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by aumeehn: 10:07pm On Mar 10
Kai suleiman don enter well wey pass him strength!! Sule dan yaci mai tsada grin grin grin

9 Likes

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by obinna58(m): 10:09pm On Mar 10
grin
Thought he said she would confess under 24hrs grin

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by Donshegxy10(m): 10:10pm On Mar 10
she meant his cassava is average. pastor sule you don enter am o.

5 Likes

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by doctimonyeka(m): 10:11pm On Mar 10
Lolsssss.... This girl mumu long pass River Niger...
If u like, kill ursef.... All i know is, I stand with apostle johnson suleman...

40 Likes

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by GlorifiedTunde(m): 10:15pm On Mar 10
Why are we even listening to this lady? undecided undecided

17 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by aumeehn: 10:15pm On Mar 10
Kai suleiman don enter well wey pass him strength!! Sule dan yaci mai tsada grin grin grin

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by INVESTORBNAIRA: 10:19pm On Mar 10
Abeg wetin be average size of prick my own na 7.2 inches do i fall within average or big ?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by sojiboy(m): 10:19pm On Mar 10
Keu keu keu keu

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by UnknownT: 10:20pm On Mar 10
He said he does it with all his girls, so how come none of the girls have come out to support her. Plus she lost her laptop that contains all the pictorial evidence, Keyamo I hope some people are not using you to fall your hand wella that the "SANship" you are looking for will elude you for many more years to come

21 Likes

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by datola: 10:20pm On Mar 10
This is getting out of hand and is obvious this lady is out to bring down the man whether guilty or not.

7 Likes

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by Earth2Metahuman: 10:20pm On Mar 10
Choiiiiii



Reading through..
This is a can or worm this stripper just opened for all
. Especially the part with her bank statement. I think that's enough proof for anyone



Arrest apostle bald head now

13 Likes

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by Posh3(f): 10:21pm On Mar 10
Madam you are really useless o

3 Likes

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by ChrisAirforce1(m): 10:21pm On Mar 10
Ashewo no dey shame na

5 Likes

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by frisky2good(m): 10:21pm On Mar 10
Please who has been following this story from the beginning? What exactly is the issue between the banger and the banged?

11 Likes

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by elampiro(m): 10:21pm On Mar 10
All the pastor worshippers will come to insult her. What is wrong with Nigerians. People here worship Pastors. Most who insult her don't even listen or read her story. She is badly hurt.

.

26 Likes

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by mastermaestro(m): 10:21pm On Mar 10
Settle out of court, settle away from media! But he was deaf! Never engage in a dirty fight with a person who feels no shame. They will damage your image until nothing is left of it. The apostle started the rubbish when he ran to the press calling the girl names and linking her to fictional BH. Now see where the lady with no shame is pulling him into...a swine's slum.

He will regret it. Imagine the people who have taken inexplicable interests in the case. Two lovers of controversy: Keyamo and Sahara Reporters.

Whoever is close to the randy apostle should tell him to humble himself and seek a means of settling this issue outside the media or court. Nevertheless, what much can be done to rescue a man destined for downfall?

26 Likes

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by Abdhul(m): 10:21pm On Mar 10
Some of you here don't know him and you are busy blindly defending “And also, even while sleeping, he
doesn’t wanna stop, he’s dozing
off he goes ‘continue,’ I go ‘Daddy,
you’re sleeping.’ He doesn’t
wanna stop; he wants to keep
going while sleeping.” let he's wife deside from here

6 Likes

Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by SouthWestBlood(m): 10:21pm On Mar 10
See her black knuckles. The pastor fall my hand sha for not at least doing real light skinned lady.

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)

Stop Match-making 'brothers And Sisters' - Adeboye Warns RCCG Pastors / "Koboko Night" Church Poster (photo)! / Emmanuel Omale Predicts Death Of Actress In 2016

Viewing this topic: Abithel, Kennedyiheme, engrolawei, Khudus(m), areeyor(m), paddymo, AUSVINS, benjanjo1, afolabi4u2, benjsniper33(m), kingLebron, topsam17, lukmanafo(m), forget101O(f), Astuteleader(m), Rickrux0, Playwhizard(m), Mightyify(m), kjhova(m), tijehi(f), athaliya(f), Blacklister(m), chiraqDemon(m), djgbedu, BrutusOj(m), Jamesmatic(m), Nairaboi(m), slyng(m), richommie(m), mranova(m), Slymonster(m), 12spices(m), Mintek, HammyJ(m) and 94 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.