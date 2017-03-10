₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by lalasticlala(m): 9:49pm On Mar 10
This babe no de Shame o. Lwkmh
The lady involved in an alleged marriage scandal with the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Johnson Suleman, has said that her affair with the cleric involved a lot of sex.
Source : http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/10/video-apostle-suleman-wanted-party-loves-too-much-sex-estranged-lover-stephanie-otobo
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by Shezhawt(f): 9:51pm On Mar 10
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by Blakjewelry(m): 9:51pm On Mar 10
RIP.....Suleman
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by emeijeh(m): 9:51pm On Mar 10
God!
This
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by softwerk(f): 9:52pm On Mar 10
But who has The Apostle offended so badly to deserve this kind of character assassination?!
El-Rufai you do this one sha! Fear 'short men' their wickedness longer than 3rd Mainland bridge
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by xstry(m): 9:55pm On Mar 10
Suleiman Dan karuwa
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by Aufbauh(m): 9:56pm On Mar 10
I think with the descriptions of the Apostle's manhood, his performance rating on bed and some other private disclosure, the Apostle's wife should be able to decode the truth or otherwise of Ms. Stephanie's narrative.
The most annoying part of this narrative is the conscienceless attitude of the Apostle to dole out church members hard earned money through tithes and offering to one faraway sex partner.
I think Oluwa is involved in this Apostle's nemesis/nightmare.
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by kiddoiLL(m): 10:00pm On Mar 10
ooooooooohh!! which kind pple be all dis wan?? Make u n apostle let us hear word na
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:01pm On Mar 10
Na Real wa oh
But,
Makai talk true,this lady has a Hand-Full Size Oranges
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by obafemee80(m): 10:02pm On Mar 10
Luke 8:17
For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open.
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by aumeehn: 10:04pm On Mar 10
Kai suleiman don enter well wey pass him strength!! Sule dan yaci mai tsada
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by aumeehn: 10:04pm On Mar 10
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by aumeehn: 10:07pm On Mar 10
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by obinna58(m): 10:09pm On Mar 10
Thought he said she would confess under 24hrs
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by Donshegxy10(m): 10:10pm On Mar 10
she meant his cassava is average. pastor sule you don enter am o.
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by doctimonyeka(m): 10:11pm On Mar 10
Lolsssss.... This girl mumu long pass River Niger...
If u like, kill ursef.... All i know is, I stand with apostle johnson suleman...
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by GlorifiedTunde(m): 10:15pm On Mar 10
Why are we even listening to this lady?
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by aumeehn: 10:15pm On Mar 10
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by INVESTORBNAIRA: 10:19pm On Mar 10
Abeg wetin be average size of prick my own na 7.2 inches do i fall within average or big ?
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by sojiboy(m): 10:19pm On Mar 10
Keu keu keu keu
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by UnknownT: 10:20pm On Mar 10
He said he does it with all his girls, so how come none of the girls have come out to support her. Plus she lost her laptop that contains all the pictorial evidence, Keyamo I hope some people are not using you to fall your hand wella that the "SANship" you are looking for will elude you for many more years to come
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by datola: 10:20pm On Mar 10
This is getting out of hand and is obvious this lady is out to bring down the man whether guilty or not.
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by Earth2Metahuman: 10:20pm On Mar 10
Choiiiiii
Reading through..
This is a can or worm this stripper just opened for all
. Especially the part with her bank statement. I think that's enough proof for anyone
Arrest apostle bald head now
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by Posh3(f): 10:21pm On Mar 10
Madam you are really useless o
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by ChrisAirforce1(m): 10:21pm On Mar 10
Ashewo no dey shame na
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by frisky2good(m): 10:21pm On Mar 10
Please who has been following this story from the beginning? What exactly is the issue between the banger and the banged?
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by elampiro(m): 10:21pm On Mar 10
All the pastor worshippers will come to insult her. What is wrong with Nigerians. People here worship Pastors. Most who insult her don't even listen or read her story. She is badly hurt.
.
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by mastermaestro(m): 10:21pm On Mar 10
Settle out of court, settle away from media! But he was deaf! Never engage in a dirty fight with a person who feels no shame. They will damage your image until nothing is left of it. The apostle started the rubbish when he ran to the press calling the girl names and linking her to fictional BH. Now see where the lady with no shame is pulling him into...a swine's slum.
He will regret it. Imagine the people who have taken inexplicable interests in the case. Two lovers of controversy: Keyamo and Sahara Reporters.
Whoever is close to the randy apostle should tell him to humble himself and seek a means of settling this issue outside the media or court. Nevertheless, what much can be done to rescue a man destined for downfall?
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by Abdhul(m): 10:21pm On Mar 10
Some of you here don't know him and you are busy blindly defending “And also, even while sleeping, he
doesn’t wanna stop, he’s dozing
off he goes ‘continue,’ I go ‘Daddy,
you’re sleeping.’ He doesn’t
wanna stop; he wants to keep
going while sleeping.” let he's wife deside from here
|Re: "Apostle Suleman's Manhood Not Very Small & He's Very Good In Bed" - Stephanie by SouthWestBlood(m): 10:21pm On Mar 10
See her black knuckles. The pastor fall my hand sha for not at least doing real light skinned lady.
