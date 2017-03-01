Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU (7254 Views)

Second Gov Fayose?



Senator Dino Melaye pictured eating Amala and Ewedu at the popular Zink house in ABU Zaria.Second Gov Fayose?

There's nothing special about it... 7 Likes

Stage managed like Fayose! Cutting meat and looking at the camera guy? Well that kpomo is thick more than the one Fayose diced the other time. 8 Likes 1 Share

That joint is legendary me n my boys rock that joint die 4 Likes 1 Share

What message is he trying to pass?

And U Call This News 1 Like

Love Machine:

What message is he trying to pass?

that he can eat in local place, black soup and eba as if we don't do it everyday.... hissss, if these people do it and suddenly one take a snap I won't ve issues with it but they stage manage it like wrestling.... I'm an ardent supporter of APC but hate this character in APC, PDP, APGA etc that he can eat in local place, black soup and eba as if we don't do it everyday.... hissss, if these people do it and suddenly one take a snap I won't ve issues with it but they stage manage it like wrestling.... I'm an ardent supporter of APC but hate this character in APC, PDP, APGA etc 7 Likes 1 Share

And so? Make we cry

Love Machine:

What message is he trying to pass?

To create a false impression that he identifies with the masses. In reality, he gives no fvck about ordinary folks. To create a false impression that he identifies with the masses. In reality, he gives no fvck about ordinary folks. 11 Likes

SO THAT tthing na amala and ewedu 2 Likes 1 Share

LOL. So unreal. See as him hol the kponmo sef.



Etzakoos:

Tout!

The popular zink house where we use to eat in samaru



I can vividly remember how we ate there in our student activism days 98-99 along with Dino, Tijani aluta, arokoyo, benji, saleh kuba and the rest of our comrades, boys are now men 6 Likes

FFO For Food Only fayose Food copycat

Dino the thug!



Look at his gorimapa head. 1 Like

you forgot to add with tax payers' money 1 Like

fayose wannabe dino dinofayose wannabe

What in heaven's name is this doing on front page?

Godprotectigbos:

SO THAT tthing na amala and ewedu

If you'd stop being so tribalistic for once, I might invite you over and cook Amala and ewedu for you. If you'd stop being so tribalistic for once, I might invite you over and cook Amala and ewedu for you. 1 Like

E own no make sense. Na Fayose all the way.

Dangerous guy

DINO! my boy

These people are just fakes.







They are always in company with zombies ready to take their selfies, trying to drive a message of simplicity, instead they emphasize the need for personal deliverance. 1 Like

He ate there 20 years ago as a student