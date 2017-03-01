₦airaland Forum

Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Naijahelm: 12:09pm
Senator Dino Melaye pictured eating Amala and Ewedu at the popular Zink house in ABU Zaria.

Second Gov Fayose?

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/dino-melaye-pictured-eating-amala-and-ewedu.html

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRfpE5SAUpD/?taken-by=dinomelaye

Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Ogashub(m): 12:13pm
There's nothing special about it...

7 Likes

Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Qmerit(m): 12:15pm
Stage managed like Fayose! Cutting meat and looking at the camera guy? Well that kpomo is thick more than the one Fayose diced the other time.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by skelewu404(m): 12:19pm
That joint is legendary me n my boys rock that joint die

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Dildo(m): 12:19pm
What message is he trying to pass?
Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Etzakoos(m): 12:21pm
And U Call This News undecided

1 Like

Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Qmerit(m): 12:24pm
Love Machine:
What message is he trying to pass?

that he can eat in local place, black soup and eba as if we don't do it everyday.... hissss, if these people do it and suddenly one take a snap I won't ve issues with it but they stage manage it like wrestling.... I'm an ardent supporter of APC but hate this character in APC, PDP, APGA etc

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Young03: 12:32pm
And so? Make we cry
Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by seunmsg(m): 12:34pm
Love Machine:
What message is he trying to pass?

To create a false impression that he identifies with the masses. In reality, he gives no fvck about ordinary folks.

11 Likes

Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Godprotectigbos(f): 1:29pm
SO THAT tthing na amala and ewedu lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by blazekicks: 1:29pm
LOL. So unreal. See as him hol the kponmo sef.

I sell hand made shoes for Men, Women and Kids. Check my profile for details
Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by sadifeelz: 1:30pm
Etzakoos:
And U Call This News undecided
i tire
Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by chimah3(m): 1:30pm
Tout!
Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Ikenna17(m): 1:31pm
Who cares, nobody undecided
Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by HAH: 1:32pm
The popular zink house where we use to eat in samaru

I can vividly remember how we ate there in our student activism days 98-99 along with Dino, Tijani aluta, arokoyo, benji, saleh kuba and the rest of our comrades, boys are now men

6 Likes

Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by profhezekiah: 1:32pm
FFO For Food Only fayose Food copycat
Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by dannythethug: 1:33pm
Dino the thug!

Look at his gorimapa head.

1 Like

Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by toms18: 1:33pm
make we begin dance ni??
Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Koker22: 1:33pm
you forgot to add with tax payers' money grin

1 Like

Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by imoriwe: 1:34pm
dino dino grin grin grin fayose wannabe
Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Ioannes(m): 1:35pm
What in heaven's name is this doing on front page?
Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Ioannes(m): 1:37pm
Godprotectigbos:
SO THAT tthing na amala and ewedu lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

If you'd stop being so tribalistic for once, I might invite you over and cook Amala and ewedu for you. undecided

1 Like

Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Mopolchi: 1:38pm
E own no make sense. Na Fayose all the way.

Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by rattlesnake(m): 1:38pm
Dangerous guy
Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Emu4life(m): 1:39pm
DINO! my boy
Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by divinelove(m): 1:42pm
And is news
Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by deebrain(m): 1:44pm
These people are just fakes.



They are always in company with zombies ready to take their selfies, trying to drive a message of simplicity, instead they emphasize the need for personal deliverance.

1 Like

Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by SalamRushdie: 1:45pm
He ate there 20 years ago as a student
Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Tolubory(m): 1:48pm
Naijahelm:
Senator Dino Melaye pictured eating Amala and Ewedu at the popular Zink house in ABU Zaria.

Second Gov Fayose?

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/dino-melaye-pictured-eating-amala-and-ewedu.html

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRfpE5SAUpD/?taken-by=dinomelaye
and then"!!!!
Kini Story yen Kó was ?

(0) (1) (Reply)

