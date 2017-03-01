₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Naijahelm: 12:09pm
Senator Dino Melaye pictured eating Amala and Ewedu at the popular Zink house in ABU Zaria.
Second Gov Fayose?
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Ogashub(m): 12:13pm
There's nothing special about it...
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Qmerit(m): 12:15pm
Stage managed like Fayose! Cutting meat and looking at the camera guy? Well that kpomo is thick more than the one Fayose diced the other time.
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by skelewu404(m): 12:19pm
That joint is legendary me n my boys rock that joint die
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Dildo(m): 12:19pm
What message is he trying to pass?
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Etzakoos(m): 12:21pm
And U Call This News
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Qmerit(m): 12:24pm
Love Machine:
that he can eat in local place, black soup and eba as if we don't do it everyday.... hissss, if these people do it and suddenly one take a snap I won't ve issues with it but they stage manage it like wrestling.... I'm an ardent supporter of APC but hate this character in APC, PDP, APGA etc
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Young03: 12:32pm
And so? Make we cry
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by seunmsg(m): 12:34pm
Love Machine:
To create a false impression that he identifies with the masses. In reality, he gives no fvck about ordinary folks.
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Godprotectigbos(f): 1:29pm
SO THAT tthing na amala and ewedu
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by blazekicks: 1:29pm
LOL. So unreal. See as him hol the kponmo sef.
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by sadifeelz: 1:30pm
Etzakoos:i tire
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by chimah3(m): 1:30pm
Tout!
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Ikenna17(m): 1:31pm
Who cares, nobody
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by HAH: 1:32pm
The popular zink house where we use to eat in samaru
I can vividly remember how we ate there in our student activism days 98-99 along with Dino, Tijani aluta, arokoyo, benji, saleh kuba and the rest of our comrades, boys are now men
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by profhezekiah: 1:32pm
FFO For Food Only fayose Food copycat
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by dannythethug: 1:33pm
Dino the thug!
Look at his gorimapa head.
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by toms18: 1:33pm
make we begin dance ni??
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Koker22: 1:33pm
you forgot to add with tax payers' money
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by imoriwe: 1:34pm
dino dino fayose wannabe
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Ioannes(m): 1:35pm
What in heaven's name is this doing on front page?
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Ioannes(m): 1:37pm
Godprotectigbos:
If you'd stop being so tribalistic for once, I might invite you over and cook Amala and ewedu for you.
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Mopolchi: 1:38pm
E own no make sense. Na Fayose all the way.
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by rattlesnake(m): 1:38pm
Dangerous guy
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Emu4life(m): 1:39pm
DINO! my boy
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by divinelove(m): 1:42pm
And is news
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by deebrain(m): 1:44pm
These people are just fakes.
They are always in company with zombies ready to take their selfies, trying to drive a message of simplicity, instead they emphasize the need for personal deliverance.
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by SalamRushdie: 1:45pm
He ate there 20 years ago as a student
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU by Tolubory(m): 1:48pm
Naijahelm:and then"!!!!
Kini Story yen Kó was ?
