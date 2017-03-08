Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time (2315 Views)

SOURCE: He doesn't seem to care about the talk about him graduating or not. Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye chooses to enjoy himself.SOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/certificate-dino-melaye-shares-picture-chilling/ 1 Share

He doesn't seem to care about the talk about him graduating or not. Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye chooses to enjoy himself.



SOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/certificate-dino-melaye-shares-picture-chilling/



Cc: mynd44, lalasticlala

After the battle between Spartan and Trojan the accused senator decided to enjoy himself. My bro e no easy to dey 4 hot seat o After the battle between Spartan and Trojan the accused senator decided to enjoy himself. My bro e no easy to dey 4 hot seat o 1 Like

de one and only Dino. How far my share of the 5 billion suit nah? de one and only Dino. How far my share of the 5 billion suit nah? 2 Likes

Omg! Is this a Senator of the Federal Republic of N? I smh for Kogi people, you guys have been fvckd!

You die You did not speak the Truth You die Me wura Anaye, have decided to speak the Truth! Aje kun Iya nio je* Eni ti o to'nin nan..............





*Twerking*



You speak the Truth!You dieYou did not speak the TruthYou dieMe wura Anaye, have decided to speak the Truth!Aje kun Iya nio je*Eni ti o to'nin nan..............*Twerking* 4 Likes

Hmmmn. Daddy yo

Good





You lie... You die.



I have decided to speak the truth!



The biggest houses in Dublin belongs to my father





MEANWHILE





Sowore, Sarrki right now Sowore, Sarrki right now







E no even send.

I think I like him...E no even send.

I just dey imagine how childish this man was when he was a child.Meanwhile....Sowore and his crew right now

Big for nothing.................

This guy seems not to know the position he is occupying,he always behave like a tout. How can a senator in the Nigerian Senate be posing like a nigga? 1 Like

By d way. Nairaland get fine gehs o @wurabecca

Dino Melaye now be like "zenith bank, open more space am expecting 5 billion naira soon"

If our leaders are still being childish then what hope does Nigeria has ?? If our leaders are still being childish then what hope does Nigeria has ??

Thats my man ...pepper them! 1 Like

Omg! Is this a Senator of the Federal Republic of N? I smh for Kogi people, you guys have been fvckd! So a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria shouldn't have a nice time? So a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria shouldn't have a nice time?

So someone sitting down on his own is somebody having a nice time?



Remember, there can be a million and one things running through his mind that's not nice

Sowore will be back

To think he's representing the interest of some people makes me wanna leave this earth.. are we so brainless in this country ?

still waiting for that hater insult...

like seriously has any one seen snake's pu**y









Mayb I shud ask lalasticlala

bloggers ! bloggers!! make una chill na. what relevance is this? it is only in Nigeria i see bloggers titling their post as : See what this man is doing at a club , see what a lady wore to .... na wa o. You guys be stalking people upanddown to make money.

He's sure a Disgrace to All ABUSITES his conduct is child-like.That's all 1 Like

Zombies, Bubu, APC and Sahara night wahala

He's sure a Disgrace to All ABUSITES his conduct is child-like.That's all

Woss. Koshi danu Woss. Koshi danu

You die You did not speak the Truth You die Me wura Anaye, have decided to speak the Truth! Aje kun Iya nio je* Eni ti o to'nin nan..............





*Twerking*



You speak the Truth!You dieYou did not speak the TruthYou dieMe wura Anaye, have decided to speak the Truth!Aje kun Iya nio je*Eni ti o to'nin nan..............*Twerking* My goodness na wao u get time sha. U funny die My goodness na wao u get time sha. U funny die

This guy seems not to know the position he is occupying,he always behave like a tout. How can a senator in the Nigerian Senate be posing like a nigga? what is he before? A graduate abi? what is he before? A graduate abi?