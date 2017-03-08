₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,775,604 members, 3,454,308 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 April 2017 at 02:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time (2315 Views)
Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters / Dino Melaye Pictured Eating Amala And Ewedu At ABU / Dino Melaye Pictured With D'banj In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by Ovokoo: 12:50pm
He doesn't seem to care about the talk about him graduating or not. Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye chooses to enjoy himself.
SOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/certificate-dino-melaye-shares-picture-chilling/
1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by JCBOY4LIFE: 12:57pm
Ovokoo:
After the battle between Spartan and Trojan the accused senator decided to enjoy himself. My bro e no easy to dey 4 hot seat o
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by kabayomi(m): 1:36pm
de one and only Dino. How far my share of the 5 billion suit nah?
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by kaffy4tope(m): 1:41pm
Omg! Is this a Senator of the Federal Republic of N? I smh for Kogi people, you guys have been fvckd!
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by wurabecca(f): 2:20pm
You speak the Truth!
You die
You did not speak the Truth
You die
Me wura Anaye, have decided to speak the Truth!
Aje kun Iya nio je*
Eni ti o to'nin nan..............
*Twerking*
4 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by AngelicBeing: 2:20pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by joshboss(m): 2:20pm
Hmmmn. Daddy yo
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by Mrrafur: 2:21pm
Good
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by damilolammm(m): 2:21pm
You speak the truth, you die!
You lie... You die.
I have decided to speak the truth!
The biggest houses in Dublin belongs to my father
MEANWHILE
WATCH THE VIDEO OF WHAT THESE LADIES KEPT IN THEIR PANTS
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by tolexy007(m): 2:21pm
Sowore, Sarrki right now
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by victormartyn: 2:21pm
I think I like him...
E no even send.
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by Maxcollins042(m): 2:21pm
I just dey imagine how childish this man was when he was a child.Meanwhile....Sowore and his crew right now
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by calyfa01: 2:21pm
Big for nothing.................
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by IYANGBALI: 2:22pm
This guy seems not to know the position he is occupying,he always behave like a tout. How can a senator in the Nigerian Senate be posing like a nigga?
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by joshboss(m): 2:22pm
By d way. Nairaland get fine gehs o @wurabecca
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by beardlessdude(m): 2:22pm
Dino Melaye now be like "zenith bank, open more space am expecting 5 billion naira soon"
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by unclezuma: 2:22pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by ALAYORMII: 2:22pm
Ovokoo:
If our leaders are still being childish then what hope does Nigeria has ??
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by Makavelli099(m): 2:22pm
Thats my man ...pepper them!
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by Maxcollins042(m): 2:22pm
kaffy4tope:So a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria shouldn't have a nice time?
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by Abbeyme: 2:22pm
So someone sitting down on his own is somebody having a nice time?
Remember, there can be a million and one things running through his mind that's not nice
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by ajibolabd: 2:22pm
Sowore will be back
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by Olateef(m): 2:23pm
To think he's representing the interest of some people makes me wanna leave this earth.. are we so brainless in this country ?
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by Stevoohlicent(m): 2:23pm
still waiting for that hater insult...
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by oshe11(m): 2:23pm
like seriously has any one seen snake's pu**y
Mayb I shud ask lalasticlala
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by FILEBE(m): 2:23pm
bloggers ! bloggers!! make una chill na. what relevance is this? it is only in Nigeria i see bloggers titling their post as : See what this man is doing at a club , see what a lady wore to .... na wa o. You guys be stalking people upanddown to make money.
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by kindnyce(m): 2:24pm
He's sure a Disgrace to All ABUSITES his conduct is child-like.That's all
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by Olukat(m): 2:24pm
Zombies, Bubu, APC and Sahara night wahala
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by joshboss(m): 2:25pm
kindnyce:
Woss. Koshi danu
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by LoveJesus87(m): 2:25pm
wurabecca:My goodness na wao u get time sha. U funny die
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by LoveJesus87(m): 2:26pm
IYANGBALI:what is he before? A graduate abi?
|Re: Dino Melaye Pictured Having A Nice Time by obafemee80(m): 2:26pm
Agbero Senator
Don Jazzy,i Blame Myself Voting For Gudluck Jonathan / Block Of Flats To Let In Iyana Ipaja Axis(tastefully Finished) Wt Pics / Presidency Insists First Lady Is In Good Health
Viewing this topic: tabanny(m), neurosci, koonleh, Nevee, Maafiaalady, SalamRushdie, Datevilme, brayan(m), bukibabe, Maduawuchukwu, TheShepherd, guiddoti, lanre316, harmless011, tk4rd, Diozi, obadee4you(m), victormartyn, HDVideos, AceSkillz01, damochewinner(m), Ndkings1(m), passwelle, tolexy007(m), weedfada(m), DOABABA1, Alhkerimu(m), dapsoneh, tholarrr, bobothem(m), YoungB1a(m), ekestic1976, specimenG(m), neocortex, mahmouda247, Maxcollins042(m), heywhytech1(m), Huw(m), biuti(f), yd849ja, bobby1988(m), inyang007(m), misterkay(m), obafemee80(m), nicolosam(m), micklplus(m), Mandesz(m), amenuveve, StepG, shawolin2020(m), citee(m), wiseone10, CuteMorriz, Sosqui, BTT(m), spygadgets(m), Alertman24(m), Bigblogman(m), Afromalaika(m), akintho(m), lincontee(m), IecheM(m), Sapiosexuality(m), kenoz(m), chuckjoshua(m), omega75, Olowo2015(m), mario147(m), shikshark, edibless0(m), 2mission(m), JustinSlayer69, WhiZTiM(m), ThisIsNaijaBlog, Sarah20A(f), Olayemiosagie(m), CHEMEASY, joshboss(m), adexbols(m), sunmike065(m), Swaggzkid, Lordab and 196 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20