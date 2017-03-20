₦airaland Forum

Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by splendid22(m): 4:11pm On Mar 11
Pretty actress and filmmaker, Seyi Hunter is one enterprising entertainer the movie industry is yet to tap into. The busty performing Arts, Industrial and Labour Relations’ graduate from the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, is one actress who isn’t ashamed to express her opinions on sensitive issues.

Seyi’s production debut started with the movie Indecent assault, ever since she has created her own beauty pageant, Miss Bikini and also ventured into other businesses.

In this interview with TheNewsGuru she opens up on her passion for acting, why she is still a virgin, sex before marriage amongst other issues.

So what have you been up to career-wise?

Okay, I took a short break from acting so as to focus on our beauty pageant Miss Bikini, now I’m back fully to acting.

What do you miss about acting?

I miss the passion. The fact that I have to be someone else. I also miss moving from one location to another. Acting gives me a different kind of thrill. I miss that.

Don’t you think the break you took affected your acting career?

The break I took never affected my acting career. Besides, some people are still where I left them.Some have gone far of course. But I believe that whatever happens in life has already been written before we were born.Life is a script and we’re the actors. I wasn’t 100percent off the scene. I still produced and acted a movie that went to the cinema titled “Gone Grey” .I was also featured in three movies. I also produced a Yoruba movie titled “AJO” which will be out soon.

You played the role of a naughty and spoilt damsel in Indecent Assault. Does the role depict the real Seyi Hunter?

The role I played in Indecent Assault is far from who I am. The girl in the movie is wild, naughty, greedy, heartless and spoilt. I’m the opposite of all

Are Nigerian men scared to marry virgins?

I don’t know, but from my experience they do not like inexperienced girls, girls who haven’t had sex before.Some say it’s like buying black market.

When you are alone at home what do you like to wear?

I don’t wear anything when I am alone at home.I like to be free

What part of your body gets you the most attention?

My boobs gets me the most attention, they are firm and ripe. I’m blessed with great boobs and I have very cute nose

Have you ever been complimented on your boobs?

Yes I get that a lot of time,especially when I go braless sometimes.It’s a compliment and I love genuine compliment

Has anyone made an attempt to touch?

No, it has never happened. I don’t go braless to where I will meet such people.

In an interview, you once said you know nothing about sex. Are you truly a virgin?

I’m still a virgin. I am keeping myself for the right person. There’s no dignity in sleeping around

So how do you cope with sexual urge? Do you use intimacy gadgets?

How can you be Hot, when you don’t even know what being Hot is? It’s like asking a blind person the color of your shirt. I think you have to experience it to know how it feels. I have never experienced sexual urge. I don’t watch erotic movies or read erotic books. I stay away from anything that might trigger it.




http://thenewsguru.com/boobs-gets-attention-firm-ripe-seyi-hunter/

Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by QueenSuccubus(f): 4:13pm On Mar 11
grin


Cc Reiign

Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by saintikechi(m): 4:19pm On Mar 11
those boobs got my attention

Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by Angeleena(f): 4:23pm On Mar 11
see the face
Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by Derawiz(m): 4:23pm On Mar 11
who is this one? Why must you tell us as if you have what we haven't seen before lipsrsealed

Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by dollyjoy(f): 4:23pm On Mar 11
Who is she??

Besides, there is nothing in breast, just popped out fat. She should bare it all let's see how those padded attractive flesh would look down like a guy with low self esteem!

Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by naijaboiy: 4:43pm On Mar 11
Let's start with who exactly you are first before we talk about your boobs which every woman has. undecided

Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by naijaboiy: 4:43pm On Mar 11
dollyjoy:
Who is she??

Besides, there is nothing in breast, just popped out fat. She should bare it all let's see how those padded attractive flesh would look down like a guy with low self esteem!
And is your own standing madam? grin

Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by dsocioemmy(m): 4:57pm On Mar 11
You never meet better people wey dey vex
Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by sEGXY2(m): 5:22pm On Mar 11
All these Olosho calling themselves actress, they are more on social media than in movies

Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by thunderfiremods(m): 6:18pm On Mar 11
Tnk God u didnt say ur face

Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by HottestFire: 6:36pm On Mar 11
Please where are the firm boobs? Nollywood has turned into something else.

Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by Paulpaulpaul(m): 6:49pm On Mar 11
dollyjoy:
Who is she??

Besides, there is nothing in breast, just popped out fat. She should bare it all let's see how those padded attractive flesh would look down like a guy with low self esteem!

Bad belle
Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by eni4real(m): 7:24pm On Mar 11
dollyjoy:
Who is she??

Besides, there is nothing in breast, just popped out fat. She should bare it all let's see how those padded attractive flesh would look down like a guy with low self esteem!
Respect breast pls!

Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by yhermmie(f): 7:53pm On Mar 11
not again..
Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by AkinPhysicist: 8:19pm On Mar 11
cheesy She is hot/fvckable to a high degree cheesy

Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by REIIGN(m): 8:30pm On Mar 11
QueenSuccubus:
grin

Cc Reii.gn
Does she have azz? grin
Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by QueenSuccubus(f): 8:33pm On Mar 11
REIIGN:


Does she have azz? grin


Her azz formed wella on her chest region grin she said it's firm and that's her asset wink


I know u can manage that one tongue
Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by pepemendy(m): 8:37pm On Mar 11
I can't see any boob naw
Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by REIIGN(m): 8:37pm On Mar 11
QueenSuccubus:



Her azz formed wella on her chest region grin she said it's firm and that's her asset wink


I know u can manage that one tongue

LOL how does azz form on chest? grin


I'm sure her azz will be flat since she's got all the meat in her chest region. grin
Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by luorquay: 10:08pm On Mar 11
naijaboiy:

And is your own standing madam? grin

Bros you for check her dp before you make dis comment ooo
Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by Launcher: 8:06am On Mar 12
Please, where are the ripe boobs
Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by Kelklein(m): 9:20am On Mar 12
I bet someone somewhere has been telling you all these lies

But kontinu
Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by policy12: 11:04am On Mar 12
Anoda.......on the loose

Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by veekid(m): 2:26pm
Wayre
Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by mwenyi1: 2:27pm
APOSTLE MUST HEAR THIS!!!

Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by Flexherbal(m): 2:27pm
Hmmm!

Marketing...
Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by Papiikush: 2:27pm
95% of women in this present generation are just good for nothing. They are only good for sex!

Don't quote me

Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by alignacademy(m): 2:27pm
You must be proud of yourself
Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by naijaboiy: 2:28pm
Papiikush:
95% of women in this present generation are just good for nothing. They are only good for sex!

Don't quote me
And I hope you know you're definitely going to marry among that 95%. grin

Re: Seyi Hunter: "I'm Still A Virgin, My Boobs Get Me The Most Attention" by last35: 2:28pm
See her face like ripe(yellow) FIRM (hard) poop...

(0) (1) (Reply)

