Pretty actress and filmmaker, Seyi Hunter is one enterprising entertainer the movie industry is yet to tap into. The busty performing Arts, Industrial and Labour Relations’ graduate from the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, is one actress who isn’t ashamed to express her opinions on sensitive issues.



Seyi’s production debut started with the movie Indecent assault, ever since she has created her own beauty pageant, Miss Bikini and also ventured into other businesses.



In this interview with TheNewsGuru she opens up on her passion for acting, why she is still a virgin, sex before marriage amongst other issues.



So what have you been up to career-wise?



Okay, I took a short break from acting so as to focus on our beauty pageant Miss Bikini, now I’m back fully to acting.



What do you miss about acting?



I miss the passion. The fact that I have to be someone else. I also miss moving from one location to another. Acting gives me a different kind of thrill. I miss that.



Don’t you think the break you took affected your acting career?



The break I took never affected my acting career. Besides, some people are still where I left them.Some have gone far of course. But I believe that whatever happens in life has already been written before we were born.Life is a script and we’re the actors. I wasn’t 100percent off the scene. I still produced and acted a movie that went to the cinema titled “Gone Grey” .I was also featured in three movies. I also produced a Yoruba movie titled “AJO” which will be out soon.



You played the role of a naughty and spoilt damsel in Indecent Assault. Does the role depict the real Seyi Hunter?



The role I played in Indecent Assault is far from who I am. The girl in the movie is wild, naughty, greedy, heartless and spoilt. I’m the opposite of all



Are Nigerian men scared to marry virgins?



I don’t know, but from my experience they do not like inexperienced girls, girls who haven’t had sex before.Some say it’s like buying black market.



When you are alone at home what do you like to wear?



I don’t wear anything when I am alone at home.I like to be free



What part of your body gets you the most attention?



My boobs gets me the most attention, they are firm and ripe. I’m blessed with great boobs and I have very cute nose



Have you ever been complimented on your boobs?



Yes I get that a lot of time,especially when I go braless sometimes.It’s a compliment and I love genuine compliment



Has anyone made an attempt to touch?



No, it has never happened. I don’t go braless to where I will meet such people.



In an interview, you once said you know nothing about sex. Are you truly a virgin?



I’m still a virgin. I am keeping myself for the right person. There’s no dignity in sleeping around



So how do you cope with sexual urge? Do you use intimacy gadgets?



How can you be Hot, when you don’t even know what being Hot is? It’s like asking a blind person the color of your shirt. I think you have to experience it to know how it feels. I have never experienced sexual urge. I don’t watch erotic movies or read erotic books. I stay away from anything that might trigger it.









http://thenewsguru.com/boobs-gets-attention-firm-ripe-seyi-hunter/ 2 Likes 1 Share