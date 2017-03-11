₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,684 members, 3,412,896 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 09:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). (10142 Views)
Car Price List In Nigeria In 1975 (As Low As N500) / How To Obtain Nigerian Driver's Licence / Share Your First Driving Experience And Mishap>>> (1) (2) (3) (4)
|#2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by Explorers(m): 4:14pm
Went to pay a visit and was going through some iron boxes that have been abandoned for decades.
So i saw this, Nigeria Driving Licence.
It looks exactly Like an International passport, carrying about 15 pages for renewal.
Pictured is the cover.
1 Like
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by Explorers(m): 4:17pm
The Licence.
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by louiskay(m): 4:18pm
The yesterday we all wish will be tomorrow.....
Wen its was still Nigeria ......
and not our own today naija ........
8 Likes
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by Explorers(m): 4:23pm
These first pages holds the passport, data, and other details of the holder.
3 Likes
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by Explorers(m): 4:27pm
Used renewal pages, you can see the cost at the top(right), #2.20k.
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by Explorers(m): 4:33pm
empty renewal pages.
Last page.
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by Explorers(m): 4:37pm
With the cover.
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by colossus2: 4:39pm
Way back
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by Adesiji77: 4:45pm
Wow
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by Explorers(m): 4:56pm
Nigeria Driving Licence, 1975 vs 2017.
1 Like
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by Keneking: 5:19pm
Very expensive then...
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by Danhumprey: 5:20pm
Back then when Nigeria as a country made sense. not what we have today.
5 Likes
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by tk4rd: 5:21pm
The building plan receipt,, is it the architect's receipt, or town planner's receipt.? or is it the final receipt gotten from the government.??
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by SammieLowkey(m): 5:21pm
*in African China's voice* Baba God help this con3
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by Explorers(m): 5:22pm
Saw this also, his building plan receipt(The family house).
Total amount: #120.00k
Advance paid: #100.00k
Balance: #20.00k
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by AngelicBeing: 5:24pm
Keneking:@ the bold l disagree, that was when "Nigeria" was "Nigeria" and money has value but now Nigeria is a zoo and has gone to the dogs, money has no value now and the corruption then was very low / non-existent compared to the criminals we have at various levels of government & agencies like VIO, FRSC , POLICE who demands egunje / bribe before they can provide very simple / basic services for which they are paid to provide to the masses by the government
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by Explorers(m): 5:46pm
Saw this also, Tinubu square, Lagos. 1963
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by emeijeh(m): 5:47pm
Wow
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by DAramis: 6:55pm
Your dad na collector o.
Don't worry sir, in the next 2 centuries, those old stuff will worth more than 2 billion dollars.
1 Like
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by Explorers(m): 7:28pm
His 40years Kodak camera with the bag and battery.
It prints immediately after shot.
I dont know if it can still work but i took.
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by alignacademy(m): 7:56pm
Is anyone really expecting prices to go back to this?
The reality is: 40 years from now, our kids are going to marvel at how "cheap" things were in "Daddy's time."
Nice of you to share.
P.S. By the way, your dad's license can be a collector's item worth a sizeable sum in today's money.
Or what do you think?
6 Likes
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by unclezuma: 7:56pm
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by pattybf(f): 7:57pm
Interesting!
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by SexyNairalander: 7:57pm
booked
op just made me remember my precious palito radio. . .mumc destroyed it back to back
come and see weeping na
2 Likes
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by aldexrio(m): 7:58pm
this one you are showcasing all your father's property here hope he is aware?
2 Likes
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by nothingmega122(m): 7:58pm
Afonjas stop promoting rubbish in this place
1 Like
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by 0b10010011: 7:59pm
Same year I acquired mine!
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by Flexherbal(m): 7:59pm
The good old days!
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by itsprofagain: 7:59pm
It looks like an international passport....
1 Like
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by jeromzy(m): 7:59pm
Take it to the museum.
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by helphelp: 7:59pm
Keep am...
You fit auction am better money in the future
|Re: #2.20kobo: First Driving Licence My Dad Acquired In 1975(Photos). by juman(m): 8:01pm
nigeria of yesterday was better than today.
Probably nigeria of today would be better than tomorrow.
nigeria would never be a good country.
The Low-tech $6,000 Car Made For Africa / Is It Proper To Park A Car For 3years / How To Raise A Car Loan?
Viewing this topic: Ogbeche77, akereconfi, yanabasee(m), FraNKAPP(m), charlisco(m), geefivez(m), tociano009(m), stywo(m), biggy4joe(m), hola106(m), Drkingsley(m), kayone6237(m), Joshey(m), ilemobayo40, Ontarget, Hardewhale19(m), cashkid, john4affiliate, Gabbynicoletta, Babaty87(m), bhankyskillz(m), sopulurespect, Smartfeek, Mikocake(m), phemflex90(m), andyanders, genxris and 42 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10