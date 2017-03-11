@ the bold l disagree, that was when "Nigeria" was "Nigeria" and money has value but now Nigeria is a zoo and has gone to the dogs, money has no value now and the corruption then was very low / non-existent compared to the criminals we have at various levels of government & agencies like VIO, FRSC , POLICE

who demands egunje / bribe before they can provide very simple / basic services for which they are paid to provide to the masses by the government