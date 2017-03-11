₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by unclezuma: 6:03pm
A 57-yr old Nigerian grandmother, Mrs. Odeyemi Omolara Morayo caught with 1.595kg of cocaine at the Murtala Muhammed Int'l Airport in Lagos
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 6:08pm
NCAN are you guys busy?
Make una show
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by coolesmile: 6:11pm
Imagine the shame you've brought upon your family all because of money.
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by Dayvhid: 6:29pm
MAAMI,why na..but you're not an IPOD yoot
YOU'RE AN AFONJA
unclezuma and co pls check my signature
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by shaboti(m): 6:42pm
Na dem, afonjo . Even their grannies are not left out.
And their own na large_scale drug dealing.
Tuale!
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by bigerboy200: 6:42pm
chaaai..NCAN..reporting live and direct from Nkpofia town in Obeagu District district of Enugu state. back to u, other NCAN members.
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by obembet(m): 6:42pm
Mummy chinedu WHY?
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by TeGaTeGa1(m): 6:42pm
Alright
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by mamatayour(f): 6:43pm
Adojutini mama
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by AntiWailer: 6:43pm
Arghhh
NCAN NCAN.
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by maberry(m): 6:43pm
That name
Please where is she from?
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by dprice(m): 6:43pm
B
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by professorfal: 6:43pm
grandma No ooooo
That's one hell of a substance , there is no way she would scale through security unless she use jazz.
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by avicenna1(m): 6:43pm
Mama na wa o
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by mokoshalb(m): 6:43pm
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by space007(m): 6:43pm
but why Mrs. Odeyemi Omolara Morayo with your bleached face.
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by tabithababy(f): 6:44pm
. This is bad
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by Anowax(m): 6:44pm
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by professorfal: 6:44pm
mamatayour:
gbe enu e soun!
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by yhemsy62(m): 6:44pm
NCAN will be disappointed this time around
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by Pillyportions(f): 6:44pm
Mama why
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by princeakins(m): 6:44pm
omashey o.
Na persin mama come enta dz kin wahala.
It's so dishearten
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by odogwu2007: 6:44pm
At your age u no get sense?
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by BIDOO(m): 6:44pm
who know whether is poverty That lured grandma to this erronous act
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by niyisky: 6:44pm
Igbos don teach Afonja job
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by MadJay: 6:44pm
Odeyemi Opeyemi Ogogoroyemi
Afonja you know it
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by twilliamx: 6:44pm
Ncan sw avoid thread, avoid thread, perimeter breach by afonja, ko ju ma ri bi. i repeat avoid thread.
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by conductor1: 6:44pm
nopains:The above is true.
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by ogeodi(f): 6:45pm
This is bad.
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by Utchgirl(f): 6:45pm
Na dem !
Afonjas !
I need all d afonjas in dis forum to explain why dis hustler of a grandma is in dis shameful act.
I tot it's only igbos dt do drugs ?
Ndi arurumana !
God wil expose all of una.
Agadi Oshi !
|Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by sweatlana: 6:45pm
Nanc
