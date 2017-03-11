₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,604 members, 3,412,701 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 07:26 PM

Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) (10214 Views)

2 Nigerians Caught With Cocaine At Cambodia (photos) / Mother Of Three Vomits Cocaine At Abuja Airport (photo) / NDLEA Arrests 'notorious Drug Baron' With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by unclezuma: 6:03pm
A 57-yr old Nigerian grandmother, Mrs. Odeyemi Omolara Morayo caught with 1.595kg of cocaine at the Murtala Muhammed Int'l Airport in Lagos








https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/840595909696208896

1 Like

Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 6:08pm
NCAN are you guys busy?


Make una show

60 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by coolesmile: 6:11pm
Imagine the shame you've brought upon your family all because of money.

10 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by Dayvhid: 6:29pm
MAAMI,why na..but you're not an IPOD yoot

















YOU'RE AN AFONJA








unclezuma and co pls check my signature

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by shaboti(m): 6:42pm
Na dem, afonjo grin. Even their grannies are not left out.
And their own na large_scale drug dealing.


Tuale!

51 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by bigerboy200: 6:42pm
chaaai..NCAN..reporting live and direct from Nkpofia town in Obeagu District district of Enugu state. back to u, other NCAN members.

22 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by obembet(m): 6:42pm
Mummy chinedu WHY?

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by TeGaTeGa1(m): 6:42pm
Alright
Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by mamatayour(f): 6:43pm
Adojutini mama

7 Likes

Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by AntiWailer: 6:43pm
Arghhh

NCAN NCAN.

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by maberry(m): 6:43pm
That name
Please where is she from?grin

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by dprice(m): 6:43pm
B
Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by professorfal: 6:43pm
grandma No ooooo

That's one hell of a substance , there is no way she would scale through security unless she use jazz.
Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by avicenna1(m): 6:43pm
Mama na wa o
Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by mokoshalb(m): 6:43pm
shocked

Looking for a web developer..? check my signature...
Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by space007(m): 6:43pm
but why Mrs. Odeyemi Omolara Morayo with your bleached face.

19 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by tabithababy(f): 6:44pm
shocked shocked. This is bad
Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by Anowax(m): 6:44pm
grin
Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by professorfal: 6:44pm
mamatayour:
Adojutini mama

gbe enu e soun!
Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by yhemsy62(m): 6:44pm
NCAN will be disappointed this time around

6 Likes

Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by Pillyportions(f): 6:44pm
Mama why
Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by princeakins(m): 6:44pm
angry omashey o.


Na persin mama come enta dz kin wahala.

It's so dishearten sad

2 Likes

Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by odogwu2007: 6:44pm
At your age u no get sense?

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by BIDOO(m): 6:44pm
who know whether is poverty That lured grandma to this erronous act
Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by niyisky: 6:44pm
Igbos don teach Afonja job

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by MadJay: 6:44pm
Odeyemi Opeyemi Ogogoroyemi


Afonja you know itcheesy

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by twilliamx: 6:44pm
Ncan sw avoid thread, avoid thread, perimeter breach by afonja, ko ju ma ri bi. i repeat avoid thread.

7 Likes

Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by conductor1: 6:44pm
nopains:
afonja women are hardworking more than their men.
The above is true.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by ogeodi(f): 6:45pm
This is bad.
Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by Utchgirl(f): 6:45pm
Na dem !


Afonjas !


I need all d afonjas in dis forum to explain why dis hustler of a grandma is in dis shameful act.

I tot it's only igbos dt do drugs ?


Ndi arurumana !

God wil expose all of una.

Agadi Oshi !

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Grandma Caught With Cocaine At Lagos Airport (Photos) by sweatlana: 6:45pm
Nanc

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Shocker!!! My Husband Is A Serial R.a.p.i.s.t / Suspected Kidnappers And Victims Trade Blames / Couple Smuggle N3.2M Worth Of Cannabis Concealed In A Car’s Engine

Viewing this topic: freeborn76(m), 247Dior(m), BigBelleControl(m), Aminat508(f), sniffydon(m), earth07, Doyinne(m), easyzworld, dayskid(m), fredlasisi(m), fame12k(m), mightyjj(m), Aladdin1(m), ajanma2(m), Txsharp(m), eremy, kwencypresh(f), asitis752, deeplow, Johnnyessence, visiontech24, Freedom15(m), dahunsy(m), fataiiyo(m), choo, BuddhaPalm(m), Omooniya1, dayoakinns(m), kin8744(m), Knight2(m), loveymom, Kingcesar, LordofNaija, bitingcool, Trickstartrixy, Simitrendy, Elyxir, OXCUBA, lexyman(m), Logosclose(m), danpossible(m), Samanza89(m), Abumtestimony1, AlPeter, NIGHTFOX, admus14(m), teecode45(m), plessis, lequatee(m), Xbee007(m), Sent4rina, Coach1, emecheboy2(m), loneytunes(m), MrMystrO(m), BabbanBura(m), Mikechinos(m), freddurst, ifecaleb, babaarewa, soladnet14, 20bc(m), kenedy175(m), phemswag, teetee123, zees(m), blueskies(f), MrEwexco, ephi123(f), mancol(m), omoodeogere(m), chinnyonwu(m), aprilwise(m), obaival(m), kolaaderin, Emychina(m), Michaelpresh(m), Xcelinteriors(f), andycoy4real(m), Tinny23, Paradise163(f), amarige, Nathdoug(m), Fx55(m), Sabasi, shaboti(m), salemdv(m), stan567(m), egbabiekperemo1, sonogo(m), wayaa007(m), babzo(m), 7Alexander(m), zikagold, lexia09(f), crime(m), frubben(m), Luckylife(m), Yian1(m), mich24, purityval(m), dondo83(m), Eluwilussit(m), Collins9156(m), Dc4life(m), nnamdi1998(m), lukjee, brainpowerng, preshOnogwu1(m), TwoBottles(m), mckenzzy(m), dandadee, Iamemblem, yommen, Dondbuzor, doublewisdom, Masterdeking(m), permsec, proudlyND(m), chubbygal(f), robobo, falola644, conquerorb, sammie10, howfarwhatagwan, janeso(f), kaybee88(m), CharleyCharley, Alexxing and 197 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.