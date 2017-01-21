₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,684 members, 3,412,896 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 March 2017 at 09:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis (18776 Views)
Rahama Sadau Flawless In New Makeup Photos / Tonto Dikeh Looking Chic In New Photos / Bukky Wright Is Flawless In Skin Tight Dress And Incredible Shoes (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by liumesty(m): 6:22pm
Tonto seem to be moving on forgetting all the drama she had regarding her husband’s issue, She shared the photos below on her IG page recently, looking as beautiful as usual.
http://nolligist.com/2017/03/nollywood-queen-tonto-looking-flawless-new-photos-regardless-family-crisis.html
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRgJRzTDu4Y/?hl=en
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by dacovajnr: 6:25pm
Haa! She yaff moved into a room self-contained Apartment anyways she really looks floorless
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by tabithababy(f): 6:27pm
. Lovely
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by WebSurfer(m): 6:27pm
Anything tonto is equal to FP these days
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by thunderfiremods(m): 6:30pm
she could be searching for new husband ..
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by PetrePan(m): 8:05pm
Flawless?..say that again
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by AngelicBeing: 8:40pm
Another show-off, it seems all these actress / actors cant live a quiet life, how often do we see Bill gates, warren buffet and other billionaires displaying madness online except when they are engaged in charities / philanthropic activities but the reverse is the case with some celebrities in Nigeria, na wao
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by princeakins(m): 8:40pm
Not again.
All for publicity show.
The pains her heart carries atm is more than d smile u see in those pix.
She jux need to fix things n not pretend to be happy
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by Thisboysef(m): 8:40pm
poo almost made dat ftc spot. OMG! The guys above me thou
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by dessz(m): 8:40pm
nairaland matter with Totô decay just weak me. who gives a shït about this.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by Flexherbal(m): 8:40pm
Gorgeous!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by Kenshinmunac: 8:41pm
i tell them, i tell them say money go come now the money they come e dey fear them!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by Jacksparr0w127: 8:41pm
Lol. She forcing it. This is really not necessary
WebSurfer:you must be a newbie to not know Tonto Dike owns 60% share of NL
She broke Seeun's heart 4 times before she finally settled for Yoruba Demon Churchill
If you think I'm lying, ask evangelist Lalast!clala
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by damilolammm: 8:41pm
WHAT'S WITH MODS AND TONTO DIKEH SEF?
EVERYTHING JUST COMES TO THE FP STRAIGHT.
MAKE I GO CREATE ONE TONTO DIKEH THREAD SEF
MEANWHILE.....
WATCH NIGERIAN OLOSHO DOING IT HERE
COME WITH YOUR VASELINE
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by yungengr(m): 8:41pm
Tonto and FP are like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by jmoore(m): 8:42pm
Abeg make una tell NEPA make them give us light.
Just rain wey fall last week sunday dem take light till now I am still typing this.
Jmoore reporting from Umuode Rd, Ariaria , Aba.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by macpetrus(m): 8:42pm
Good for her..... So that she can move on with her life
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by johnstar(m): 8:43pm
seams to be moving on weytn?
gals wit der fish brain, she go later regret weytn she do
nd im sure dis smile is fake, person wey go dey cry for night
she don dey stay for selfcon? abi na hostel b dis?
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by divinelove(m): 8:43pm
Wetin be this na students Lodge she dey stay nw
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by iamnicer: 8:43pm
IN MY HUMBLE OPINION
I WILL SUGGEST IF WE CAN STOP POSTING IRRELEVANT TOPICS ON NAIRALAND
LIKE HOW THE Bleep DOES SOMEONE WHO TOOK PICTURE IN-FRONT OF HIS HOUSE BE PUBLISHED ON NAIRALAND
FOR WHAT REASON
SHE AINT EVEN KNOW NAIRALAND EXISTS
ALL THESE CELEBRITIES AINT TRULY GOT A LIFE IN REAL LIFE
ALL LIVING FAKE, SHOWING OFF FAKE SMILES AND LIVING MISERABLE WITHIN
BETTER NEWS PLEASE
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by Ermacc: 8:43pm
I dont know what i'm doing here
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by sweetjojo(f): 8:43pm
tonto baby, always on point
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by Shiitposter: 8:43pm
That after-joy effect you get when you destroy your ex on social media
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by 0b10010011: 8:44pm
jmoore:
Post ur PHCN bill
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by nothingmega122(m): 8:44pm
Ed na bad thing it has ruined many marriages
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by sweetjojo(f): 8:45pm
dessz:lol
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by idbami2(m): 8:45pm
Tonto, go call yyour husband fr me, make we settle this yyour quarrel once and fr all..
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by solid3(m): 8:45pm
Eeeeyah, I just feel for this woman. No woman will want to destroy her home.
We all desire to have a happy home.
May God just help us all.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by Dyt(f): 8:45pm
The legs sha
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by izzy4shizzy(m): 8:45pm
Girls are funny creatures generally
Then this one is mad,insane, funny..etc
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by sseunhayor(m): 8:46pm
to n to dike and front page.... i still dont gerrit
Makoli Crooner "Omeelin" Drops Latest Single/viral Video Titled "Seko" / Interview With Annie Macaulay Idibia After Marriage / Emmanuel Daniel Buzabeye 'Edaniels', A Visually Impaired Singer (Photos)
Viewing this topic: Silverlight2014, missjane, abracadabraspec(f), andreme(m), khadaffi(m), Azubogucharles(m), MichaelSokoto(m), Yabiola26(m), alexov(m), sgd, Ladobzy(m), ajebuter(f), mayorteddy(m), Nature8(m), medlat(m), Mztemmy(f), bstringz(m), Tushborn, kunlegboye(m), HRHQueenPhil, Wryly, isaacasak(m), iamrashyy, Speedyconnect8, wifey1, remecy(f), Amehid2, femojie(m), Buharimustgo, Hernyolar(f), Jimi23(m), inspired4real, Shoelace1(f), makinson2865, braine, Laveda(f), Buktol(f), Ugoerico(m), ossaii(m), teabully(m), cutiedave(m), enozy(m), talk2tosep(m), chiddyok(f), dupsyluzy(f), shakor400, metiette(m), Afam6(m), REJOICE01, bukalis(m), curtain, POPOJOSH10(m), dhebo(m), friendl, Ajmuluq, ike91, Tenderlover(f), Graphy(f), brisstone, babakb, Waspy(m), elengee(m), hifedami(f), thedims, Holybachelor, BleSSedMee(f), Northmall(m), RealZizou(m), akblings(m), edetcliff, Chimaritoponcho, shashabae(f), Nnaabros, koonleh, Akaraiwe(m), CosmeticChemist(m), deewhone(f), Alonga, ejosh4(m), zikter(m), Adexchelsea19(m), hillaboi(m), Dfavouredone, kolajoo(m), mrsfavour(f), okeythaone, Tabh(f), Xzevian(m), Jeju, finnestdope(m), TeamSimple(m), ijeoma28(f) and 168 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6