Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by liumesty(m): 6:22pm
Tonto seem to be moving on forgetting all the drama she had regarding her husband’s issue, She shared the photos below on her IG page recently, looking as beautiful as usual.

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by dacovajnr: 6:25pm
Haa! She yaff moved into a room self-contained Apartment shocked shocked anyways she really looks floorless undecided

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by tabithababy(f): 6:27pm
shocked shocked. Lovely
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by WebSurfer(m): 6:27pm
Anything tonto is equal to FP these days

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by thunderfiremods(m): 6:30pm
she could be searching for new husband ..

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by PetrePan(m): 8:05pm
Flawless?..say that again

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by AngelicBeing: 8:40pm
Another show-off, it seems all these actress / actors cant live a quiet life, how often do we see Bill gates, warren buffet and other billionaires displaying madness online except when they are engaged in charities / philanthropic activities but the reverse is the case with some celebrities in Nigeria, na waoangry angry angry

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by princeakins(m): 8:40pm
angry Not again.

All for publicity show.

The pains her heart carries atm is more than d smile u see in those pix.

She jux need to fix things n not pretend to be happy

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by Thisboysef(m): 8:40pm
poo almost made dat ftc spot. OMG! The guys above me thou
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by dessz(m): 8:40pm
nairaland matter with Totô decay just weak me. who gives a shït about this.

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by Flexherbal(m): 8:40pm
Gorgeous!
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by Kenshinmunac: 8:41pm
i tell them, i tell them say money go come now the money they come e dey fear them!
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by Jacksparr0w127: 8:41pm
Lol. She forcing it. This is really not necessary


WebSurfer:
Anything tonto is equal to FP these days
you must be a newbie to not know Tonto Dike owns 60% share of NL

She broke Seeun's heart 4 times before she finally settled for Yoruba Demon Churchill

If you think I'm lying, ask evangelist Lalast!clala

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by damilolammm: 8:41pm
undecided


WHAT'S WITH MODS AND TONTO DIKEH SEF?

EVERYTHING JUST COMES TO THE FP STRAIGHT.


MAKE I GO CREATE ONE TONTO DIKEH THREAD SEF




MEANWHILE.....



Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by yungengr(m): 8:41pm
Tonto and FP are like
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by jmoore(m): 8:42pm
Abeg make una tell NEPA make them give us light.

Just rain wey fall last week sunday dem take light till now I am still typing this.



Jmoore reporting from Umuode Rd, Ariaria , Aba.

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by macpetrus(m): 8:42pm
Good for her..... So that she can move on with her life
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by johnstar(m): 8:43pm
seams to be moving on weytn?

gals wit der fish brain, she go later regret weytn she do

nd im sure dis smile is fake, person wey go dey cry for night cheesy






















she don dey stay for selfcon? abi na hostel b dis? cheesy

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by divinelove(m): 8:43pm
Wetin be this grin grin na students Lodge she dey stay nw angry angry
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by iamnicer: 8:43pm
IN MY HUMBLE OPINION

I WILL SUGGEST IF WE CAN STOP POSTING IRRELEVANT TOPICS ON NAIRALAND

LIKE HOW THE Bleep DOES SOMEONE WHO TOOK PICTURE IN-FRONT OF HIS HOUSE BE PUBLISHED ON NAIRALAND

FOR WHAT REASON

SHE AINT EVEN KNOW NAIRALAND EXISTS

ALL THESE CELEBRITIES AINT TRULY GOT A LIFE IN REAL LIFE

ALL LIVING FAKE, SHOWING OFF FAKE SMILES AND LIVING MISERABLE WITHIN

BETTER NEWS PLEASE

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by Ermacc: 8:43pm
I dont know what i'm doing here
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by sweetjojo(f): 8:43pm
tonto baby, always on point
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by Shiitposter: 8:43pm
That after-joy effect you get when you destroy your ex on social media
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by 0b10010011: 8:44pm
jmoore:
Abeg make una tell NEPA make them give us light.

Just rain wey fall last week sunday dem take light till now I am still typing this.

Jmoore reporting from Umuode Rd, Ariaria , Aba.

Post ur PHCN bill

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by nothingmega122(m): 8:44pm
Ed na bad thing it has ruined many marriages
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by sweetjojo(f): 8:45pm
dessz:
nairaland matter with Totô decay just weak me. who gives a shït about this.
lol
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by idbami2(m): 8:45pm
Tonto, go call yyour husband fr me, make we settle this yyour quarrel once and fr all..
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by solid3(m): 8:45pm
Eeeeyah, I just feel for this woman. No woman will want to destroy her home.

We all desire to have a happy home.

May God just help us all.

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by Dyt(f): 8:45pm
The legs sha
undecided undecided
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by izzy4shizzy(m): 8:45pm
Girls are funny creatures generally

Then this one is mad,insane, funny..etc

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looking Flawless In New Photos Regardless Of Family Crisis by sseunhayor(m): 8:46pm
to n to dike and front page.... i still dont gerrit

