Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) (14305 Views)

Sophia Momodu Poses In Red Swimsuit / Sophia Momodu Stuns In Bikini In Florida / Sophia Momodu Fires Back At Davido: 'I Curse The Day I Met You Kid’ (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNQwbwEVtoc Davido Baby Mama Sophia Refuses to dance to Davido song "If " When Played At The Club She Was Clubbing. 1 Share

olosho 38 Likes 1 Share

lol

Lols really funny.

Dis girl and her friends like clubbing much sha 2 Likes

Shes mad the child support wont be for her alone anymore 7 Likes

The song was reminding her of something.

I opened this thread just for the sole purpose of telling the op that I don't give a fvck. 8 Likes

how is this news? 17 Likes 4 Shares

When she was dancing skelewu on his bed was I there?



In spite of dropping one, she still dey go club. 11 Likes

...





All those babymamas sef....they are just stupid and senseless..... How do you expect her to dance nah....davido nor go concentrate on her again.....another baby coming soon.market don finish...All those babymamas sef....they are just stupid and senseless..... 2 Likes 1 Share

k 1 Like

And that Na NEWS again...



Meanwhile, why she expose ounje omo like that 2 Likes

who cares 2 Likes





nawaooooo na who put dis for front pagenawaooooo 5 Likes





That doesn't affect that he's her baby daddy and he's going to be in her life forever. Lol she better stop fronting for the cameras





But at the end of the day, nobody really cares. She didn't dance to his song and what?That doesn't affect that he's her baby daddy and he's going to be in her life forever. Lol she better stop fronting for the camerasBut at the end of the day, nobody really cares. 1 Like

Who put this one for front page 10 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

when 3 hundred k they enter steady ....assuming no be so she go carry drum enter club sef wen davido music drop 1 Like

Nonsense, who her dance help 1 Like 1 Share

How is this news 2 Likes 1 Share

Dezzx:

how is this news? I swr koyemi!!! I swr koyemi!!! 1 Like 1 Share

So?

She refuse to dance because her problems are bigger than the music

Their problem.

Abeg 'if' she no dance nko, which value that one add now.... abeg dance comot here

Who cares.





Who knew her when she was an OLOSHO in Abuja. just for fucking David, she became a micro-celebrity. She should thank the soap she used to bath the day she met David.



I heard she collects N300K monthly being a baby-MAMA. Let Uncle Dele pay her that while she sells OVATION for him.

End time baby mamas, smh. The guy below me thou

And this is news because? 2 Likes

And this is news...... O ga oooooo 2 Likes





Me gbadun daht song gan ni.. The song dey enter my Akinyemi ara.. No do No do, No do sereren o.. No do No do shakara o eh..Me gbadun daht song gan ni.. The song dey enter my Akinyemi ara.. 2 Likes

Abaasit4real:

I swr koyemi!!! English please. English please.