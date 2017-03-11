₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by Celebritieslife: 7:23pm
Davido Baby Mama Sophia Refuses to dance to Davido song "If " When Played At The Club She Was Clubbing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNQwbwEVtoc
1 Share
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by thinkdip(m): 7:41pm
olosho
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by yhermmie(f): 7:42pm
lol
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by atilla(m): 8:07pm
Lols really funny.
Dis girl and her friends like clubbing much sha
2 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:13pm
Shes mad the child support wont be for her alone anymore
7 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by Flexherbal(m): 8:21pm
The song was reminding her of something.
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by dessz(m): 8:21pm
I opened this thread just for the sole purpose of telling the op that I don't give a fvck.
8 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by Dezzx(m): 8:21pm
how is this news?
17 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by ITbomb(m): 8:21pm
When she was dancing skelewu on his bed was I there?
In spite of dropping one, she still dey go club.
11 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by suzan404(f): 8:22pm
How do you expect her to dance nah....davido nor go concentrate on her again.....another baby coming soon.market don finish ...
All those babymamas sef....they are just stupid and senseless.....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by johnstar(m): 8:22pm
k
1 Like
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by helphelp: 8:22pm
And that Na NEWS again...
Meanwhile, why she expose ounje omo like that
2 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by toyinjimoh(m): 8:23pm
who cares
2 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by femo86(m): 8:23pm
na who put dis for front page
nawaooooo
5 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by Safiaa(f): 8:23pm
She didn't dance to his song and what?
That doesn't affect that he's her baby daddy and he's going to be in her life forever. Lol she better stop fronting for the cameras
But at the end of the day, nobody really cares.
1 Like
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by Hades2016(m): 8:23pm
Who put this one for front page
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by LesbianBoy(m): 8:23pm
1 Like
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by freaklesschild(m): 8:23pm
when 3 hundred k they enter steady ....assuming no be so she go carry drum enter club sef wen davido music drop
1 Like
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by Soreza(m): 8:23pm
Nonsense, who her dance help
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by digoster(m): 8:23pm
How is this news
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by Abaasit4real(m): 8:24pm
Dezzx:I swr koyemi!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by RealHaute: 8:24pm
So?
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by Cope1(m): 8:24pm
She refuse to dance because her problems are bigger than the music
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 8:24pm
Their problem.
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by nerovito(m): 8:25pm
Abeg 'if' she no dance nko, which value that one add now.... abeg dance comot here
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by winkmart: 8:26pm
Who cares.
Who knew her when she was an OLOSHO in Abuja. just for fucking David, she became a micro-celebrity. She should thank the soap she used to bath the day she met David.
I heard she collects N300K monthly being a baby-MAMA. Let Uncle Dele pay her that while she sells OVATION for him.
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by Thisboysef(m): 8:26pm
End time baby mamas, smh. The guy below me thou
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by joey150(m): 8:26pm
And this is news because?
2 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by crowntoro(f): 8:27pm
And this is news...... O ga oooooo
2 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by idbami2(m): 8:27pm
No do No do, No do sereren o.. No do No do shakara o eh..
Me gbadun daht song gan ni.. The song dey enter my Akinyemi ara..
2 Likes
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by Dezzx(m): 8:28pm
Abaasit4real:English please.
|Re: Sophia Momodu Refuses To Dance To Davido's Song "If " At Club (pics,vid) by snezBaba: 8:28pm
Funny Nonsense,After shooking you shuku shuku
