Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by mokoshalb(m): 7:56pm
Seventy-two hours after the communal clash in Ile -Ife, the last batch of Hausas residing in Sabo where the crisis took place have reportedly left the town.
This is in spite of the appeal from the Osun State Government and the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.
Traders in the area have also been counting their losses after the mayhem as commercial activities still remain grounded.
The relocation of the Hausas is as a result of the bloody clash which left seven persons dead with several others injured in the ancient city of the state in Southwest Nigeria.
Barely 24 hours after the incident, Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, imposed a two-day curfew in Ile Ife.
Spokesman for the Governor, Mr Semiu Okanlawon, said the decision was “compelled by the breach of the peace in the area which has led to avoidable destruction of lives and property”.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Aminu Koji, who confirmed the casualty figure to reporters, explained that the clash was caused by an altercation between a Yoruba woman and a Hausa man on Tuesday.
He said the situation was consequently brought under control on the directive of Oba Ogunwusi.
The DCP said the incident left many homeless while goods worth millions of Naira were destroyed.
Source: http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/03/hausas-evacuate-sabo-after-ile-ife.html
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by mokoshalb(m): 7:56pm
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by searchng4love: 7:57pm
Aminat508 what took you so long?
Your report is still too watery and shallow for a mass communication student.... Learn to put more depth into your reportage....
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by DozieInc(m): 8:00pm
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by Epositive(m): 8:09pm
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by malware: 8:23pm
Abeg leave us.... We're leaving.
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by brunofarad(m): 9:39pm
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by stinggy(m): 9:40pm
not good at all. they shud Neva have allowed the crisis escalate to dis ..... the two tribes have coexisted for decades and lived in harmony
..this is really sad...
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by emeijeh(m): 9:40pm
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by Dominiquez: 9:40pm
I thought Yoruba and Hausa are brothers, as per one Nigeria level
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by sweerychick(f): 9:40pm
There was indeed a country
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by NovusHomo(m): 9:40pm
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by luiginho2xl(m): 9:40pm
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by olaolulazio(m): 9:41pm
Gradually we are getting our oduduwa republic...
Divided Nigeria!
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by JustinSlayer69: 9:41pm
ONE Nigeria!
Say NO to tribalism and ethnic sentiments
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by Nnaabros: 9:41pm
Say no to violence please
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by enaruntt: 9:41pm
WE NEED ONE LOVE
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by damilolammm: 9:42pm
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by Zaheertyler(m): 9:42pm
one Nigeria.. two...
biafra we know ..we'll get there
LET THEM GO. IN FACT, LET THEM LEAVE THE YORUBA STATES. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by Zico5(m): 9:42pm
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by EWAagoyin(m): 9:42pm
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by mrlaw93(m): 9:43pm
Re: Hausas Evacuate Sabo After Ile Ife Communal Clash by Tunami(m): 9:43pm
