Few days after the violent clash between hausa and yoruba communities in Ile-Ife which claimed many lives and property destroyed, another communal clash broke out yesterday in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun during which no fewer than ten persons sustained injuries.



The fresh clash Saturday Vanguard gathered was between the people of Ipetumodu and Asipa in Ife north area of the State.





The crisis according to an eyewitness account was said to have started on Wednesday evening shortly after alleged misunderstanding that broke out aftermath of inter house sports football competition in the Community High School Ipetumodu, not far away from Asipa.



The fight allegedly involved youths from both communities. It was further gathered that some unidentified youths took the advantage of the face off between the students and set ablaze the popular Akinola Market in Asipa a development that escalated the crisis between the two communities.



It will be recalled that the establishment of Akinola Market on the disputed portion of land had sparked off crisis last year in the area before the state government intervention.



It was further learnt that gun shots were fired into the air to heighten tension in the area. Though some policemen had been drafted to the area to maintain law and order, it was gathered that no fewer than ten persons sustained injuries.



One of the traditional chiefs who did not want his name in print laid the blame on Asipa community alleging that the other community turned a mere school riot to community clash to burn the market.





He also alleged that this was not the first time that such attack would be carried out against his people.



But a leader of Asipa community, Mr Julius Ogerinde denied the allegation saying that they were aggrieved because of the government white paper on the disputed land which favoured the other community.



“ They only use the avenue of the Inter house Sport competition to perpetrate their grievances and three of our people were shot”.



When the Police Public Relation Officer, Mrs. Folashade Odoro was contacted she confirmed the clash and said the policemen had been drafted to the area to maintain law and order.



She said that normalcy has since returned to the area.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/fresh-communal-clash-osun/amp/

na stupid thing go start the fight, woman or phone

I thought some people said Igbos don't love themselves





On a more non political note



Person no fit play football in peace again



Which kind yeye thing be this 22 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is nothing other than a time bomb. Too many contradictions already 6 Likes

Karma, I repeat KARMA !! 14 Likes 1 Share

Let's see who will be the first to Afonja-rize the matter. 9 Likes

Fight fight every day

Oluwa have mercy upon us in Nigeria o 2 Likes

One thing our leaders at all levels still don't understand is that poverty, hunger, frustration are the roots of most crises in this country.



I can't remember ever reading people living in Ikoyi , Victoria Island or Banana Island ever quarrel, not to talk of killing themselves.





Its either Mushin, Ajegunle, Bariga and other severely impoverished places that escalate after a every little quarrel.



If you investigate, you might find out the Ife crisis is about competition over meagre resources in whatever form.



You can also see the anger now in Nigerian families. Little thing, you see parents boiling. No be their fault. Na frustration.



Minimize poverty, illiteracy, hunger , unemployment and Ipob, Boko Haram, ife crisis, militancy etc will reduce substantially.



If you doubt the anger in the land, by mistake match person leg for bus stop.



The reaction sef go fear u. Like bros, no be only the leg. Abi anoda thing dey inside? 34 Likes 4 Shares

Lol, Afonja dramatic fight. They have upgraded to the level of throwing punches instead of their usual ah ah ah noise.



Fight no good abeg. 13 Likes

Nawa o. Olaolulazio com n see ur ppl fighting 1 Like

First, It's a family fight, between Master and slave. Now it's slaves fighting their fellow slaves in a market square 24 Likes 1 Share

And they are d same idiots that will be shouting "Igbo hate themselves"

Hypocritical cone headed fools 16 Likes

It's their season​ in Ife...Let them enjoy it

Meanwhile the children of the leaders will marry themselves and go and live abroad.



They will come back in a few years time and rule illiterates and backward people and the people will hail them. 9 Likes

Bunch of illiterates fighting 6 Likes

Can confirmed to you people that someone was shot dead by the Police yesternight in Ife, 1st April.

It was aired on Crown FM Ile-Ife(101.5MHz) yesternight as well.



The Presenter was saying, he's not afraid of the Police arresting him. He really criticized and condemned the Police overzealousness. 1 Like

tribalistseun:

It's a family fight, between Master and slave. Now it's slaves fighting their fellow slaves did u even read the article at all?



I doubt that...



Come..See as ur brain dey evaporate within the cracks of your acient skull did u even read the article at all?I doubt that...Come..See as ur brain dey evaporate within the cracks of your acient skull 9 Likes

when will a day pass without recording one form of insecurity, violence, etc in Nigeria?



lets embrace #PEACE

When their traditional leader de outside country de take selfies wetin you expect



The traditional rulers are always conduit pipe to peace in their various communities and any one of them that can't maintain that should take a bow please



This is becoming very very worrisome jare 4 Likes 1 Share

Reprisals brewing.



Miscreants will always take advantage of such situations.

Master and slave issue..... As a flatino wetin concern me? Let them kill their selves... 7 Likes

KINGwax007:

did u even read the article at all?



I doubt that...



Come..See as ur brain dey evaporate within the cracks of your acient skull e pain am e pain am 9 Likes 1 Share

prince9851:

e pain am I wish... I wish...

abdulaz:

Reprisals brewing. Those places are not IFE,they are neighbouring towns,i don't know why this silly reporter makes it look like Asipa and Ipetumodu are in ife Those places are not IFE,they are neighbouring towns,i don't know why this silly reporter makes it look like Asipa and Ipetumodu are in ife

Its becoming on becoming for Hausas

