|Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by ichommy(m): 10:52pm On Apr 01
Few days after the violent clash between hausa and yoruba communities in Ile-Ife which claimed many lives and property destroyed, another communal clash broke out yesterday in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun during which no fewer than ten persons sustained injuries.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/fresh-communal-clash-osun/amp/
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by Pivot: 10:55pm On Apr 01
Hmmm
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by MJBOLT(m): 11:02pm On Apr 01
na stupid thing go start the fight, woman or phone
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by ConqueredWest: 11:09pm On Apr 01
I thought some people said Igbos don't love themselves
On a more non political note
Person no fit play football in peace again
Which kind yeye thing be this
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by Cekpo34(m): 11:24pm On Apr 01
Nigeria is nothing other than a time bomb. Too many contradictions already
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by Igboesika: 11:31pm On Apr 01
Karma, I repeat KARMA !!
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by PiccoloBrunelli(m): 11:49pm On Apr 01
Let's see who will be the first to Afonja-rize the matter.
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by kpukpuyenke: 9:39am
Fight fight every day
Oluwa have mercy upon us in Nigeria o
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by Chiefpriest1(m): 9:39am
One thing our leaders at all levels still don't understand is that poverty, hunger, frustration are the roots of most crises in this country.
I can't remember ever reading people living in Ikoyi , Victoria Island or Banana Island ever quarrel, not to talk of killing themselves.
Its either Mushin, Ajegunle, Bariga and other severely impoverished places that escalate after a every little quarrel.
If you investigate, you might find out the Ife crisis is about competition over meagre resources in whatever form.
You can also see the anger now in Nigerian families. Little thing, you see parents boiling. No be their fault. Na frustration.
Minimize poverty, illiteracy, hunger , unemployment and Ipob, Boko Haram, ife crisis, militancy etc will reduce substantially.
If you doubt the anger in the land, by mistake match person leg for bus stop.
The reaction sef go fear u. Like bros, no be only the leg. Abi anoda thing dey inside?
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by legendte(m): 9:40am
Lol, Afonja dramatic fight. They have upgraded to the level of throwing punches instead of their usual ah ah ah noise.
Fight no good abeg.
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by kings09(m): 9:40am
Nawa o. Olaolulazio com n see ur ppl fighting
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by tribalistseun: 9:40am
First, It's a family fight, between Master and slave. Now it's slaves fighting their fellow slaves in a market square
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by Atro(m): 9:40am
Na so
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by prince9851(m): 9:42am
And they are d same idiots that will be shouting "Igbo hate themselves"
Hypocritical cone headed fools
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by KINGwax007(m): 9:42am
It's their season in Ife...Let them enjoy it
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by Einl(m): 9:42am
Meanwhile the children of the leaders will marry themselves and go and live abroad.
They will come back in a few years time and rule illiterates and backward people and the people will hail them.
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by vicflexzy(m): 9:42am
Bunch of illiterates fighting
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by Vikkie14: 9:43am
Can confirmed to you people that someone was shot dead by the Police yesternight in Ife, 1st April.
It was aired on Crown FM Ile-Ife(101.5MHz) yesternight as well.
The Presenter was saying, he's not afraid of the Police arresting him. He really criticized and condemned the Police overzealousness.
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by KINGwax007(m): 9:43am
tribalistseun:did u even read the article at all?
I doubt that...
Come..See as ur brain dey evaporate within the cracks of your acient skull
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by BrightAhiah: 9:44am
when will a day pass without recording one form of insecurity, violence, etc in Nigeria?
lets embrace #PEACE
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by kingphilip(m): 9:44am
When their traditional leader de outside country de take selfies wetin you expect
The traditional rulers are always conduit pipe to peace in their various communities and any one of them that can't maintain that should take a bow please
This is becoming very very worrisome jare
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by abdulaz: 9:45am
Reprisals brewing.
Miscreants will always take advantage of such situations.
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by cyberdurable(m): 9:46am
Master and slave issue..... As a flatino wetin concern me? Let them kill their selves...
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by cyberdurable(m): 9:46am
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by prince9851(m): 9:46am
KINGwax007:e pain am
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by KINGwax007(m): 9:48am
prince9851:I wish...
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by bettercreature(m): 9:48am
abdulaz:Those places are not IFE,they are neighbouring towns,i don't know why this silly reporter makes it look like Asipa and Ipetumodu are in ife
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:49am
Nigeria
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by system21: 9:49am
Its becoming on becoming for Hausas
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by fejikudz(m): 9:49am
fd
|Re: Communal Clash In Ife North Leaves 10 People Injured by Onyenna(m): 9:49am
Daayyuuummm!
