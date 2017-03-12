Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate (4227 Views)

Watching the weekend party in the BB Naija House and Tboss is just making the whole thing boring!



Who else is seeing this? 3 Likes 2 Shares

no mind the forming old woman..like say she no want the moni 7 Likes

she's got d info she'll soon b evicted....xo wat d need in giving free b**bs to d guys.....xo while it last let d party remain boring 1 Like

She's going next week so no need stressing herself... 3 Likes

Pikin wey akpu no reach em hand na em dey sey wetin e wan take am do.



-lalasticlala 1470bc 2 Likes

OP!!!where were u when she went for the audition?boring nairalander......she is boring,yet she summoned courage to attend...You sit behind a screen forming voltron.... 12 Likes 1 Share

She hasn't bn dancing in any of the party from day 1, her flowing spirit also reduce after the Kemen saga. Her days are numbered in the house 2 Likes

she go soon come back naija

Fools!!! 1 Like

Do you people mean 'Aunty Tokumbo?'.

After realizing that TTT and bisola had offspring(s) That thing called; 'depression' quickly sunk her mood.



I give it to efe, bisola, TTT and bassey they know the game.



But efe is using his head base on logistics. 1 Like

Noted





Tboss is just on point, no time for dry and meaningless gist, she knows her level that's all. Think class, think Tboss #teamTboss Efe is more boring (click like if you agree)

Hmmm

Tboss, come home and let's finish our deal

No it is

It's between her and Marvis. I don't know what both of them are still doing in buggy's house.

No! she showed us Tips. 1 Like

And this make FP?

What is the meaning of this Radarada early on Sunday morning nitori olorun... 1 Like

who cares

Jobless people

T-boss fans dey church,they'll be coming for u guys after church.#team Efe#Efe# 1 Like

Very boring

She is more boring than Arsene wenger press conferences....With that her stupid smiles... cougar...

The people who watch it are more stupid than the people acting it, and the person who open the thread received the most stupid award for this year 1 Like

How the heck did this get to the fp?

Trash!

Benz4pimp:

OP!!!where were u when she went for the audition?boring nairalander......she is boring,yet she summoned courage to attend...You sit behind a screen forming voltron.... For your mind, you think they were picked based on the scripted auditions? For your mind, you think they were picked based on the scripted auditions? 3 Likes

I wish Kemen acrtually straffed this gal

fine girl no pimples 1 Like