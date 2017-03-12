₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by Ideyontop: 10:27pm On Mar 11
Watching the weekend party in the BB Naija House and Tboss is just making the whole thing boring!
Who else is seeing this?
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by Angeleena(f): 10:29pm On Mar 11
no mind the forming old woman..like say she no want the moni
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by Sharming95(m): 11:03pm On Mar 11
she's got d info she'll soon b evicted....xo wat d need in giving free b**bs to d guys.....xo while it last let d party remain boring
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by Marcelo290(m): 11:06pm On Mar 11
She's going next week so no need stressing herself...
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by sleeknick(m): 11:21pm On Mar 11
Pikin wey akpu no reach em hand na em dey sey wetin e wan take am do.
-lalasticlala 1470bc
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by Benz4pimp(m): 11:25pm On Mar 11
OP!!!where were u when she went for the audition?boring nairalander......she is boring,yet she summoned courage to attend...You sit behind a screen forming voltron....
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by veekid(m): 10:22am
She hasn't bn dancing in any of the party from day 1, her flowing spirit also reduce after the Kemen saga. Her days are numbered in the house
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by ktrezo: 10:22am
she go soon come back naija
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by BUSHHUNTER(m): 10:23am
Fools!!!
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by littlewonders: 10:23am
Do you people mean 'Aunty Tokumbo?'.
After realizing that TTT and bisola had offspring(s) That thing called; 'depression' quickly sunk her mood.
I give it to efe, bisola, TTT and bassey they know the game.
But efe is using his head base on logistics.
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by babyfaceafrica: 10:23am
Noted
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by Scatterscatter(m): 10:23am
Efe is more boring (click like if you agree)
Tboss is just on point, no time for dry and meaningless gist, she knows her level that's all. Think class, think Tboss #teamTboss
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by teebillz: 10:24am
Hmmm
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by winkmart: 10:24am
Tboss, come home and let's finish our deal
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by sleeknick(m): 10:24am
No it is
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by seunmsg(m): 10:24am
It's between her and Marvis. I don't know what both of them are still doing in buggy's house.
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by gradeA(m): 10:24am
No! she showed us Tips.
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by policy12: 10:24am
And this make FP?
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by Papykush: 10:24am
What is the meaning of this Radarada early on Sunday morning nitori olorun...
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by Damilare6293: 10:24am
who cares
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by 1stGenius(m): 10:24am
Jobless people
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by jeromzy(m): 10:25am
T-boss fans dey church,they'll be coming for u guys after church.#team Efe#Efe#
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by seunlly(m): 10:25am
Very boring
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by ItsPeeJayy(m): 10:25am
She is more boring than Arsene wenger press conferences....With that her stupid smiles... cougar...
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by drinkgarri: 10:25am
The people who watch it are more stupid than the people acting it, and the person who open the thread received the most stupid award for this year
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by omenkaLives: 10:25am
How the heck did this get to the fp?
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by jaymejate(m): 10:25am
Trash!
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by HolyCraig: 10:26am
Benz4pimp:For your mind, you think they were picked based on the scripted auditions?
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by Neddstark: 10:26am
I wish Kemen acrtually straffed this gal
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by wfaso: 10:26am
fine girl no pimples
|Re: Tboss Is The Most Boring BBNaija Housemate by SirWere(m): 10:26am
Which useless mod immediately pushed this to FP
